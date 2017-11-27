More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
What’s Wrong With Arizona?: Why the preseason No. 2 team in the country is already in a tailspin

By Rob DausterNov 27, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Arizona is on the verge of making history is the worst kind of way.

The Wildcats entered Thanksgiving week sitting at 3-0 on the season and No. 2 in the AP poll and proceeded to put together the worst week that any team ranked No. 2 in the AP poll has ever produced. The Wildcats went 0-3 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They lost to an N.C. State team that was picked to finish 12th in the ACC and that lost to Northern Iowa in their next game. They lost to an SMU team that was picked to finish fourth in the AAC and that lost to Northern Iowa in the tournament opener. And, finally, they lost to No. 18 Purdue, which doesn’t seem so bad until you realize that: A) Purdue was in the seventh-place game because they lost to Tennessee and Western Kentucky, and B) that Purdue team beat Arizona by 25 points.

The only way this trip could have been a bigger disaster was if the FBI had walked on the court and arrested Sean Miller, but at least then Miller wouldn’t have had to watch his team get embarrassed. That might not have been a negative.

So we know the what.

But what about the why?

How did a team that common sense told us was one of the nation’s very best and that still features the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and a candidate to win the 2018 National Player of the Year award manage to drive off a cliff?

I broke down the tape and spoke to people that scouted Arizona to try and figure it all out.

ARIZONA IS NOT A GOOD DEFENSIVE TEAM

This isn’t exactly breaking news. Giving up 90 points (on 73 possessions) to N.C. State and 89 points (on 69 possessions) to Purdue is a pretty clear indication that there are a number issues that need to be worked out.

The biggest problem that Arizona is facing is with their biggest players. Simply put: Right now, Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic should not be on the floor together. Ayton is a five, and at the college level, he is more or less everything you want out of a five defensively. The height, the length, the athleticism. You want him to be the guy that protects the rim and hedges on ball-screens.

In theory, he also should be able to cover fours, but at this point in his development, he just is not there yet. Ayton is a 19-year old 7-footer. How many times in his life has he had to defend someone on the perimeter? How many times has he had to close-out on a shooter or chase someone like Purdue’s Vince Edwards or SMU’s Ethan Chargois off the three-point line? Two decades ago, Ayton would have been fine covering fours, but the concept of small-ball was quite literally built around the idea of making bigger defenders uncomfortable by pulling them away from the basket.

Watch these clips. In the first, you’ll see Ayton get sucked into the paint, over-helping and leaving Edwards wide open for a three:

Arizona’s pick-and-roll coverage in general has been awful, and there is plenty of blame to spread around. Parker Jackson-Cartwright quite simply is not big enough to be the point of Arizona’s defense. Sean Miller’s best teams came when he had great on-ball defenders in his back court, particularly at the point guard spot. T.J. McConnell and Nick Johnson and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kadeem Allen. These guys are NBA-level perimeter defenders, and Jackson-Cartwright just is not.

And he doesn’t get much help, either. Ristic is about as mobile as birch tree, and neither of Arizona’s bigs coming off the bench seem all that adept at defending in space. Even Ayton has his issues in this area. Watch how easy it is to get open threes and layups:

It’s more than just an issue with ball-screens.

Arizona cannot seem to stop anyone from getting into the paint. Allonzo Trier is not a defender, and he’s not on the floor to be. Emmanuel Akot has the potential to be sensational on that end of the floor, but he’s a freshman that was pulled out of high school a year early. Brandon Randolph is another freshman that just isn’t ready. Neither is Alex Barcello. Part of the reason that you saw Dylan Smith start twice in the Bahamas is that he actually defends.

For a team that plays the Pack-Line defense, Arizona has no line and they have no pack. Penetration is too easy. Help is too often non-existent, and when it is, lacking rotations lead to far too many wide open threes:

Watch the last clip in that video again.

That is just atrocious.

Four Arizona players make defensive mistakes on one possession:

  1. Keanu Pinder gets beaten on a straight-line drive all the way to the rim.
  2. Instead of cutting off Edwards’ drive and forcing a kick0ut, Trier, who was out of position as it is, takes a lazy swipe at the ball.
  3. Ayton — who, to his credit, is trying like hell to do the right thing by fronting the post and not letting a 7-foot-3 Isaac Haas duck-in — is pinned on the wrong side of Haas, completely eliminating him as a rim protector.
  4. Jackson-Cartwright doesn’t get to the charge spot and instead stays connected to Nojel Eastern, who is 1-for-4 from three in seven games this season.
  5. I’m being kind to Dylan Smith, because he’s hugging Carsen Edwards in the weak-side corner. If Ayton is able get around Haas and challenge that shot, Edwards has a dump-off to Haas for a dunk because Smith didn’t rotate down.

The proper way of playing Pack-Line defense is the exact opposite of everything that happens on this possession with the exception of what Pinder did. He’s a power forward trying to guard an all-league wing. The expectation is that he gets beat off the bounce, and at the very least, Pinder does his job and forces Edwards middle. But Trier isn’t there to cut off the drive, Ayton isn’t there to block the shot an Jackson-Cartwright isn’t there to take the charge.

So Pinder is the one left looking bad when the guys on his team are the ones that didn’t do their job, either.

And, if you go watch the tape, you’ll see that’s hardly an isolated incident.

THERE ARE SOME ISSUES ON THE OFFENSIVE SIDE OF THE BALL AS WELL

The biggest problem that Arizona has is at the point guard spot. Jackson-Cartwright just isn’t the kind of offensive weapon that opposing defenses are going to worry about. When you have to deal with Ayton in the paint and you have to try and keep Trier from going for 30 points, you are perfectly OK with Jackson-Cartwright being the one that tries to beat you. The same can be said for Barcello and Smith.

Jackson-Cartwright is a good shooter, but he doesn’t shoot a lot of them. He’s a capable creator off the dribble. He would be fine as a back-up point guard, but when coupled with the issues that he has on the defensive end of the floor, he’s a liability for this team in a position where they lack depth to begin with.

Then there is the issue of who is Arizona’s best weapon offensively. Ayton is quite clearly the most talented player on the roster, but Trier has emerged as the go-to guy. That could, in theory, create some issues, but as long as Ayton gets his touches and the offense runs through him, this probably isn’t all that big of a deal; I’m not sure how many better scorers there are in the country than Trier, and in a late-clock situation, he’s the guy that should have the ball in his hands.

Frankly, I think anyone blaming the offense for what happened in the Bahamas can’t see the forest for the trees.

Trying to navigate egos and shots around Trier and Ayton is a good problem to have. Any questions about offensive balance will be answered assuming that Rawle Alkins is cleared to play when he’s healthy. Determining roles and minutes and rotations are things that most teams have to work through during non-conference play. They clearly must shoot the ball better than they did in this event. They have room to improve.

But at the end of the day, Arizona is still putting up points.

They just can’t stop anyone.

ABOUT THAT FBI INVESTIGATION …

I don’t think that’s playing too much of a role in how the Arizona players are performing once they actually get out onto the court.

But I think it would be naïve to say that it isn’t affecting the team in some way.

It starts with the coaching staff. Book Richardson is no longer there, which means that the guy that recruited so many of these kids to Tucson, the man that presumably had the best relationship with them on the staff, is gone. The dynamic within a team is that head coaches are the ones to break a player down and assistant coaches build them back up. Miller has never exactly been known as Mr. Congeniality and that was before the stress of the last two months started weighing on him, and now the guy that helped smooth things over is gone? Not ideal.

In Book’s place, Austin Carroll has been asked to step into an on-court role for the first time in his career from a staffer position. Then Mark Phelps was suspended for five days earlier this year.

Sean Miller might not be in trouble yet, but I’m sure he’s had plenty on his mind over the course of the last two months. In fact, I think it’s safe to say that Miller is probably a sociopath if he’s not distracted by the fact that his right-hand man, his assistant for the last 11 years, was facing years in jail over federal criminal charges. If Book decided to talk, he would have all the goods on anything Miller has done outside NCAA rules.

Imagine trying to do your job with that in the back of your mind.

Those are the men that are tasked with getting this Arizona team prepared to play. Scouting reports, game-plans and, frankly, simply teaching the principles of their offense and defense to a bunch of freshmen. It would make sense if the players aren’t getting coached up the way that they have in the past, especially when you consider that the big offseason change Miller made on his staff was to bring in Lorenzo Romar, whose Washington teams were known for their inability to even pretend to play defense.

To me, that’s where you see the effects of the FBI investigation. Arizona has not been coached the way that they need to be coached.

SO IS IT FIXABLE?

I think it is, but only to a point.

I don’t think that Trier is ever going to be a plus-defender. I don’t think that Jackson-Cartwright or Ristic will ever be plus-defenders. If and when Alkins makes his return, I don’t think that he’s ever going to be a plus-defender.

Miller can put together the best defensive scheme in the history of basketball and it’s only going to be so good when the players executing that defense just aren’t all that good.

But that doesn’t mean that this team can’t win games. They can. I don’t think a Pac-12 title is out of the question given just how questionable that conference has looked through three weeks. And I don’t think that a trip to the Final Four is a lost cause, either. How many times will Arizona take the floor this season in a game where they don’t have the two best players?

Play Ayton at the five. Get Akot to a point where he is actually able to contribute positive minutes. Utilize Pinder and Ira Lee at the four. Get these guys to learn how the Pack-Line defense actually works.

The truth is that Arizona is probably not the second-best team in the country. But you don’t have to be the second-best team in the country to win the things they want to win. They just have to be the best team in the Pac-12 and get hot for three weeks in March.

They can still do that.

Sean Miller will have his work cut out for him now, but there is still a lot of season left to play.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Shuffle at the top as Arizona, North Carolina tumble

By Rob DausterNov 27, 2017, 9:22 AM EST
There is going to be quite the shakeup in all of Monday’s poll and power rankings after one of the most riveting weeks of regular season college basketball that I can remember.

The PK80 was must-see TV where both Duke and Michigan State left with titles. Arizona went from being a title contender to a dumpster fire in the span of three days, while Villanova played precisely no one in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Florida is the most dangerous team in the country and may not be the best team in the SEC, while Notre Dame staged an impressive comeback against a Wichita State team that looks to be one of the nation’s best.

You forgot about that last one, didn’t you?

Between the Thanksgiving food comas — yes, plural, if you don’t have to sleep off the leftovers you’re not doing the holiday right — and the insanity of what happened on Friday night and Sunday night in Portland, I wonder just how many people have forgotten that Notre Dame and Wichita State kicked off this week with an epic battle in Maui.

We said last week that we were finally going to learn something about the best teams in the country, and we sure did. Duke is far from a finished product but is winning games nonetheless. Michigan State whipped up on an unimpressive North Carolina team without Miles Bridges playing well. Florida is real. Texas A&M is real. Notre Dame and Wichita State seem to be real. Gonzaga is the best team in the WCC.

Here is the full NBC Sports Power Rankings:

1. Duke, 8-0 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Michigan State, 5-1 (2)
3. Kansas, 5-0 (3)
4. Villanova, 6-0 (4)
5. Florida, 5-1 (7)
6. Texas A&M, 6-0 (12)
7. Notre Dame, 6-0 (13)
8. Cincinnati, 6-0 (8)
9. Wichita State, 4-1 (6)
10. Minnesota, 7-0 (13)
11. Miami, 5-0 (10)
12. Gonzaga, 5-1 (22)
13. Xavier, 5-1 (11)
14. Louisville, 4-0 (14)
15. Kentucky, 6-1 (17)
16. USC, 4-1 (9)
17. Seton Hall, 5-1 (16)
18. Texas Tech, 6-0 (25)
19. Virginia, 6-0 (NR)
20. Baylor, 5-0 (NR)
21. Creighton, 5-1 (NR)
22. Arizona State, 6-0 (NR)
23. West Virginia, 6-1 (NR)
24. North Carolina, 5-1 (18)
25. Alabama, 5-1 (20)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 19 Virginia, No. 20 Baylor, No. 21 Creighton, No. 22 Arizona State, No. 23 West Virginia

DROPPED OUT: No. 3 Arizona, No. 19 Saint Mary’s, No. 21 Purdue, No. 23 UCLA, No. 24 Texas

No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 10 USC 75-59

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 1:28 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M brought a boxing mindset into its game against No. 10 Southern California. The Aggies landed the first punch and then delivered the knockout blow.

D.J. Hogg scored 15 points and the 16th-ranked Aggies pulled away for good with a 19-3 run in the second half to win 75-59 on Sunday night in the first matchup of ranked opponents at Galen Center since 2007.

Duane Wilson added 13 points and Tyler Davis had 10 for the Aggies (6-0), who tied their best start under coach Billy Kennedy.

Wilson said the Aggies approached the game as a 12-round fight and broke it into four-minute segments.

“Every four minutes we’d be like, `OK, next four minutes,” he said. “We didn’t try to look ahead or look farther than what it needed to be. That was really our game plan. One play at a time, get defensive stops.”

The Aggies were bolstered by the presence of Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who played one season at A&M.

“He showed a lot of love,” Wilson said.

Texas A&M hadn’t forgotten losing by two points at home to USC last season.

“We felt like we owed them a win,” Wilson said.

Chimezie Metu scored 13 points for the Trojans (4-1). Their 21-game home non-conference winning streak was snapped.

USC opened the second half on an 11-4 run, with Metu’s dunks sandwiching the run that included a 3-pointer by Elijah Stewart and tied the game at 42-all.

But the Aggies put the game away with their decisive run that gave them a 61-45 lead. Freshman T.J. Starks scored eight points, one of five players who contributed in the spurt.

“We keep proving everybody wrong, each and every game,” Wilson said. “We’ve got that chip on our shoulder because every game we’re going to everybody thinks we’re not as good as advertised.”

The Trojans never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way. Their leading scorer, Bennie Boatwright, sat for a long stretch in the second half because of foul trouble. He was held to 10 points — 8.5 under his average.

“We kept missing easy shots,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “You could just see on their faces it was a tough stretch for them. This is the worst game we’ve shot the ball from the field since we’ve been here five years and that’s on me.”

USC was limited to a season-low 28 percent shooting from the floor and got outrebounded 52-39. It was the Trojans’ worst shooting performance since making 26 percent against Utah on Feb. 1, 2015.

“They kept hitting shots and we didn’t,” said guard Jordan McLaughlin, who was held to eight points. “It kind of was a little bit deflating.”

The Aggies twice led by nine in the first half, taking a 21-12 lead to start the game. USC got within two three times, but couldn’t take the lead.

AGGIE LOVE

Jordan sat adjacent to the Aggies’ bench after hugging several people affiliated with the team upon arriving. He was taken by the Clippers in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft. “They came in, in a tough environment on the road, and beat a top-tier team,” Jordan said. “As a one-year alumni that was really cool to see.” Jordan visited the team after the game and remembered being an 18-year-old eager to improve his game. “But these guys are way more advanced than I was at that age,” he said. “Any time you can support some guys who are going through the same things you went through, it’s the best.”

OFF THE BENCH

USC’s Nick Rakocevic scored all of his 11 points in the first half. He sprained his ankle in the second game of the season, which lowered his minutes recently. “He gave us great energy and played good defense 1-on-1 in the post,” Enfield said. “That’s the type of productivity we’re looking for from him.”

WINNING ON BOTH COASTS

The Aggies already beat Oklahoma State and Penn State in New York in the Legends Classic. Now they have a win in Los Angeles. “It doesn’t get any bigger than that,” Kennedy said.

BIG PICTURE

The Aggies earned their first win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 10 Gonzaga 62-61 on Nov. 26, 2015. With their second win of the season over a ranked team and losses by some teams ahead of them, they should rise closer to the top 10. They beat then-No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10. “We had a bad year last year so they’re still a little asleep on us,” Hogg said.

USC was riding the program’s highest ranking since the 1974-75 season, but the loss will drop them out of the top 10 on Monday.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home to play Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

The Trojans visit SMU on Saturday. They lead the all-time series 5-1, with USC winning the last four meetings, including 66-65 in the NCAA Tournament in March.

No. 1 Duke rallies again, wins PK80 title erasing 17-point deficit vs. No. 7 Florida

By Rob DausterNov 27, 2017, 1:26 AM EST
On the strength of 30 points and 15 rebounds from Marvin Bagley III, No. 1 Duke erased a 17-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to take home the title in the PK80 Motion bracket, beating No. 7 Florida 87-84 in yet another thrilling, come-from-behind win.

The Blue Devils picked up three of them in four days in Portland.

They trailed Portland State in the second half on Thursday in their tournament opener before coming back to win. They were down 16 points to Texas on Friday evening in the semifinals of the event before forcing, and winning in, overtime. And they were dead in the water against Florida, down 74-57 with an offense that was sputtering and an inability to find an answer for the high-octane, four-guard offense that the Gators and Mike White run.

Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points for the Blue Devils, including four free throws in the final 1:11 to give the Blue Devils the lead. Grayson Allen finished with 14 points and seven assists.

Jalen Hudson led the way for the Gators with 24 points, 10 boards, three assists and three steals.

Gary Trent Jr (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Here are five things we learned on Sunday night:

1. Marvin Bagley III is the truth: He had 30 points and 15 boards on Sunday night. That came after he posted 34 points and 15 boards against Mo Bamba in the semifinals. He’s now averaging 22.3 points and 12.5 boards through eight games despite the fact that against Michigan State he was yanked midway through the first half after getting his eye scratched.

At this point, you’re a fool if you don’t realize just how good Bagley is in the post. Twice in the last three days he’s carried this Duke team back from a second half deficit of at least 16 points to win by overpowering whoever Texas, a likely tournament team, and Florida, a potential Final Four team, threw at him. He’s got the total package in the paint, but what makes him so damn tantalizing as a prospect is this:

Bagley not only keeps Chiozza from beating him off the bounce and to the rim, he is able to euro-step around a defender and finish awkwardly at the rim while his momentum is taking him a different direction. People that are 6-foot-11 and that have the post skill that he has are not supposed to be able to move like that.

What a player, and what a performance.

2. Don’t let what Gary Trent Jr. did in the final two minutes get swept under the rug: With two minutes left and Duke down 84-81, Trent grabbed a tough defensive rebound in traffic. 49 seconds left, he made a pair of free throws that gave Duke their first lead in the second half. 56 seconds after that, he picked Hudson’s pocket and then proceeded to make another pair of free throws with nine seconds left to put Duke up 87-84. He also was involved defensively on the final possession, when Florida failed to get a clean look at a three.

Trent came into college with the reputation for being a big time scorer and shot-maker. He’s yet to really find his rhythm on that end of the floor — he had 15 points on Sunday and it was probably his best game to date — but those five plays he made were winning plays in key moments on a massive stage. Trent also made the go-ahead three against Michigan State with three minutes left in the Champions Classic on a night were he finished 3-for-14 from the floor.

He may look like a freshman at times, but most freshman don’t shine in big moments like Trent has this season.

3. Florida lost this game, but they might be the most dangerous team in the country: Duke is a very, very good team, and the Gators had them on the ropes. You could probably make the argument that Florida gave this game away — more on that in a second.

But I think the biggest takeaway we should have about the Gators from this week is that they may be the most dangerous team in college basketball. I hesitate to call them the best team in the sport because they have some issues on the defensive end of the floor, but the way that this team can put up mountains of points in no time at all is ridiculous.

They have four guards on their roster — Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, Egor Koulechov and Jalen Hudson — that are legitimately capable of putting up 30 points on any given night. All four can reel off four or five threes in a row, and all four are extremely difficult to cover 1-on-1; even Koulechov, who is known more for being a spot-up shooter than a slasher, is dangerous because he’s getting guarded by opposing power forwards.

The way that they play, and the freedom and confidence that White gives them offensively, makes them so entertaining.

And so lethal.

They’re going to be undersized every single night, and there will be some ugly nights when those threes aren’t dropping, but when the Gators are playing their best basketball they can run anyone in the country out of the gym.

4. So why did the Gators took the air out of the ball down the stretch? It cost them a win: Florida scored 74 points in the first 30 minutes of the game. They were running and gunning and sitting pretty with a 17-point lead. Then they started to take the air out of the ball to try and drain the clock, and it didn’t work. Duke held their own when they had a chance to set their defense, and the slower tempo allowed them to work the ball into Bagley and Wendell Carter in the post.

Yes, the fact that Duke started scoring consistently slowed down Florida’s transition game. Yes, tired legs probably played a factor. And yes, it makes sense to run clock and reduce the number of possessions remaining when holding a big lead in a game.

I don’t necessarily think White made the wrong decision — process over results and all — but it certainly did not work on this occasion.

5. When do we start getting concerned about the fact that Duke can’t stop digging holes for themselves?: It’s starting to become a thing. They played three games in Portland and had to come back from a hole they dug themselves in all three games.

On the one hand, it’s a great sign that the Blue Devils are able to make the plays that they need to make in big moments in order to complete these comebacks. It’s also promising that they realize even when they are down big that their best option is to pound the ball inside to the big fellas. As Jeff Eisenberg put it on the CBT podcast, they’re learning lessons without losing games. They’re doing the things that freshmen do — make mistakes — but they have the talent and grit to land come-from-behind wins despite those mistakes.

That matters.

But why does it take them 30 minutes to start playing hard?

And why is their defense so inconsistent for the first 25-30 minutes?

The answer: I have no clue.

But I’m starting to wonder if Duke should just start every game by awarding their opponent ten points.

No. 4 Michigan State manhandles No. 9 North Carolina in 'shocking' performance

By Rob DausterNov 26, 2017, 11:27 PM EST
In one of the two titles games of what has proven to be the most exciting early-season college basketball tournament in recent memory, No. 4 Michigan State struggled. They shot 40 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 24 more times and mustered all of 63 points while playing North Carolina, a top ten team and the reigning national champions.

It was not the most impressive performance from the Spartans, but I probably should mention here that they won.

By 18 points.

In what was one of the ugliest games that you’ll see this year, the Spartans jumped out to a 37-23 lead at the break and threw it in cruise control down the stretch, heading back to East Lansing with a PK80 title and another quality win on their résumé.

The question that needs to be asked, I guess, is just how “quality” is this win?

Because North Carolina was atrocious. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a Tar Heel team play quite as poorly as they did on Sunday night. They shot 24.6 percent from the floor, which is the lowest number in the program’s history (!!!!), and their 1-for-18 performance from three set a Tar Heel record for ineptitude as well. The 45 points they scored were the second-fewest in the Roy Williams era. They scored 0.61 points-per-possession, a new low for the Williams era, and made just two shots outside the paint. Generally, that wouldn’t be a major issues, except North Carolina was 12-for-25 on shots around the rim and 14-for-24 from the free throw line.

“The way we played is just about the most shocking game I’ve ever coached,” Williams told reporters after the game, and I’m not sure that it can be summed up any better than that. “Our freshmen acted like freshmen, but so did our seniors, and so did our coach.”

This is not the first time that a Tom Izzo-coached team has given an opponent nightmares, and it won’t be the last. Their performance on the defensive end of the floor was impressive. The size, length and athleticism of the Spartans completely overwhelmed a North Carolina team that lacks playmakers. Joel Berry II struggled to get into the lane and make shots. Luke Maye, who had looked like a first-team all-american through the first five games of the season, came all the way back to earth. There were no perimeter shooters to help space things out. There was no veteran presence coming off the bench to change the game. There was no one in the paint that could handle the muscle of Nick Ward, Ben Carter and Gavin Schilling.

To be frank, this was the UNC that many of us thought we would see this year.

Not to this degree, mind you. There’s no doubt in my mind that this was an outlier performance. Just one of those nights.

But there are real, justifiable concerns about this North Carolina team that got overshadowed by the fact that Luke Maye turned into Kevin Love for the first five games of the season. If Cinderella puts the slipper back on and Maye can play somewhere close to the level that he was at prior to Sunday night, then the Tar Heels have a chance.

If not, then we probably should adjust our expectations to what they should have been entering the year. North Carolina isn’t a top ten team as much as they are a top 20-25 team.

A couple of quick notes on Michigan State before we move on:

  • It was great to see Josh Langford really get it going. His ability to shoot the ball – and to get easy points in transition – is really big for this group. He needed that jolt of confidence.
  • Michigan State really did look good defensively. They played a major role in North Carolina’s outlier night, and it should be noted that while they did give up 15 offensive rebounds, North Carolina missed 46 shots and 10 free throws. Sparty allowed just a 28% offensive rebounding percentage, which is a terrific number.
  • They did, however, turn the ball over 24 more times. They now rank 300th nationally in turnover percentage. This is going to be a talking point for the Spartans all season long.

No. 21 Saint Mary's will likely need WCC's automatic bid after consecutive Wooden Legacy losses

By Rob DausterNov 26, 2017, 9:16 PM EST
We’re barely two weeks into the college basketball season and No. 21 Saint Mary’s has all-but assured that they are going to need to win the WCC’s automatic bid if they want to get to the NCAA tournament.

On Friday, the Gaels were upset by Washington State, a team that has been a surprise in the early going of this season but that was picked to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12. On Sunday, Saint Mary’s lost in overtime to a Georgia team that will be lucky if they end up sniffing the NCAA tournament this year.

Generally speaking, losses like that are rarely the death knell of a team that gets picked in the preseason top 25, but Saint Mary’s is not a typical top 25 team.

The Gaels not only play in the WCC – where quality wins in league play only come from one other place, Gonzaga – but they routinely put together a non-conference schedule that is no where near what the selection committee wants to see. There’s a real argument to make that the two best teams left on Saint Mary’s’ non-conference schedule is a Dayton team that is reloading under Anthony Grant and has already lost Hofstra and Old Dominion. They play at Cal, who is horrid this year and lost to UC Riverside in their opener before getting smacked around by Division II Chaminade. UNC Asheville and UC Irvine are the only two teams with a real shot of getting to the NCAA tournament, and both of them are going to need to win their mid-major automatic bid.

It’s not impossible, mind you.

If the Gaels run the table, pick up at least one win against Gonzaga and don’t lose to any other non-Gonzaga opponents, they’ll have an argument. But in a day and age where the selection committee values the quality of wins over a win-loss record and puts a great deal of stock into non-conference scheduling, that still seems like a longshot.