Unbeaten No. 11 Cincinnati beats Alabama State 83-51

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gary Clark had 14 point and seven rebounds, and No. 11 Cincinnati stayed unbeaten heading into its game against its crosstown rival by beating winless Alabama State 83-51 on Monday night.
The Bearcats (7-0) play at No. 21 Xavier on Saturday. The Musketeers have won seven of the last 10 in the crosstown rivalry, although Cincinnati won on its home court last season.
Facing a ranked team for the first time in five years, Alabama State (0-7) had 20 turnovers that led to 30 Cincinnati points. Branden Johnson led with the Hornets with 10 points.
Cincinnati won its 30th straight home game, a streak that spans two home courts. The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.
The Hornets shot 48 percent from the field in the first half and out-rebounded the bigger Bearcats 15-12, but their 13 turnovers helped Cincinnati take control 46-26. The teams finished even on the boards at 34-34.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama State: The Hornets have traveled 6,517 miles while opening the season with all road games. They’ve visited Mississippi, Iowa, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats went 19 of 26 from the free-throw line. The Hornets didn’t shoot a free throw until Jacoby Ross went to the line with 55 seconds left and made both shots. The Bearcats were called for 11 fouls total.
UP NEXT
Alabama State plays at Jacksonville State on Thursday, its final road game before its home opener against Tennessee State on Dec. 12.
Cincinnati starts the first challenging stretch of its schedule. After the game at Xavier, it plays at No. 6 Florida, hosts Mississippi State, and plays at UCLA.
Duke received 30 of a possible 31 first-place votes as they remained the No. 1 team in the country in the latest Coaches Poll.
After going 0-3 this week at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Arizona dropped out of the poll entirely. Kansas moved up to No. 2, receiving the other first-place vote, while Michigan State, Villanova and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.
The top eight in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll are exactly the same.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Duke (30 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (1)
3. Michigan State
4. Villanova
5. Notre Dame
6. Florida
7. Kentucky
8. Wichita State
9. Cincinnati
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Minnesota
13. Miami
14. Gonzaga
15. Virginia
16. Baylor
17. Louisville
18. USC
19. West Virginia
20. Xavier
21. Arizona State
22. Texas Tech
23. Creighton
24. Seton Hall
25. UCLA
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette says junior guard Haanif Cheatham has left the team for personal reasons.
Cheatham was the most experienced player on the Golden Eagles’ young roster, starting 63 of 70 career games. Cheatham was averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting each of the team’s five games this year.
Coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the departure on Monday. He wished Cheatham luck as he looks to continue his college career elsewhere.
The 6-foot-5 Cheatham was most productive his freshman season, when he averaged 11.8 points and shot 49 percent from the floor.
Marquette (3-2) hosts Eastern Illinois on Monday night.
There are three undefeated teams left in the Pac-12 at this point in the season.
One of them is Arizona State, who we will discuss in a minute. One of them is Colorado, who won their early season tournament but didn’t really beat anyone to get there.
The third?
Washington State, who was spared getting put in the cellar of the Pac-12 entering the season by the simple fact that Cal and Washington look like even bigger train wrecks. And yet, here we are after Thanksgiving and Ernie Kent’s club is sitting at 6-0 on the season with wins of Saint Joseph’s, Saint Mary’s and San Diego State and a Wooden Legacy trophy tucked in the coach’s office.
If you saw that coming, either your name appears on the Washington State or you’re kin to someone on the team.
It’s easy to make jokes about Wazzu’s basketball program, but don’t let that take away from what they’ve done through the first three weeks of the season. Sophomore point guard Malachi Flynn has been terrific, as has junior forward Robert Franks. Saint Mary’s is a good team, as is SDSU. Give them credit. They deserve it.
It’s too early to say whether or not Wazzu is actually a tournament team, but they are someone that we now need to pay attention to, and the last time that was the case, Klay Thompson was still in college.
THEY WERE GOOD, TOO
- Texas A&M: The Aggies made their case to be dubbed the Best Team In The SEC by going into USC and pounding the Trojans by 16 points. That came the same week that Billy Kennedy’s club went to New York and took care of Oklahoma State and Penn State in the Legends Classic.
- Florida: If the Aggies are not the Best Team In The SEC, then that title belongs to Florida, who proved a lot of their preseason doubters (that would be me) wrong this week. The Gators are a thrilling watch and arguably the most potent offensive team in the country.
- Arizona State: Bobby Hurley’s team currently looks like the best team in the Pac-12, and that’s not just because Arizona, USC and UCLA and been struggling. Tra Holder and Shannon Evans are a nightmare, and the Trojans have gotten terrific early-season performances from Romello White and Kodi Justice. That 16-point win over Xavier wasn’t a fluke.
- Baylor: The Bears picked off both Wisconsin and Creighton in the Hall Of Fame Classic in Kansas City this week. Scott Drew has done it again. Have we reached a point where the names on the backs of the jerseys don’t matter as long as Scott Drew is the man in charge of the program?
- Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish went out to Maui and took care of business, steam-rolling LSU before erasing a 14-point halftime deficit to pick off Wichita State. We know how good Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell are, but Temple Gibbs has been terrific this year.
Duke is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25. And Arizona has gone from No. 2 to out of the poll in a week.
The Blue Devils (8-0) were atop all 65 ballots in results released Monday. That came after they rallied from big deficits against Texas and No. 6 Florida to win their PK80 Invitational bracket in Portland, Oregon.
Duke picked up the 11 first-place votes that went to Arizona last week. But the Wildcats (3-3) had a stunning 0-3 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. That made them the first team to go from No. 2 to unranked in a week since Louisville in 1986-87 after its own November tournament flop.
Kansas climbed to No. 2, followed by Michigan State, Villanova and Notre Dame.
Here are the full rankings:
1. Duke (65 first-place votes)
2. Kansas
3. Michigan State
4. Villanova
5. Notre Dame
6. Florida
7. Kentucky
8. Wichita State
9. Texas A&M
10. Miami
11. Cincinnati
12. Minnesota
13. North Carolina
14. USC
15. Gonzaga
16. Baylor
17. Louisville
18. Virginia
19. West Virginia
20. Arizona State
21. Xavier
22. Texas Tech
23. TCU
24. Alabama
25. Creighton
So I don’t know if you guys realized this, but that Marvin Bagley III kid is a pretty good basketball player.
In four games this week, he averaged 27.5 points and 12.3 boards as No. 1 Duke went 4-0 and took home the title in the PK80 Motion bracket.
But that’s kind of burying the lede, isn’t it?
Against Texas in the semifinal of the event, Bagley went for 34 points and 15 boards as the Blue Devils pounded the ball into him in the second half, sparking a comeback from 16 points down that eventually led to a win in overtime. And then on Sunday night, Bagley did it all again! He had 30 points and 15 boards against a very good Florida team in a game where the Blue Devils erased a 17-point deficit in the final 10 minutes.
So he was unbelievable this week.
No one will tell you otherwise.
But I think that he also did something to prove himself to NBA scouts that will be considering whether or not he is worth the No. 1 pick over Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Michael Porter Jr. He defended. On the perimeter. Well.
Granted, he didn’t look like Draymond Green and he wasn’t totally locking up guys like Chris Chiozza and Egor Koulechov, but he more than held his own. He’s quick enough that he can stay in front while his length allows him to contest shots while playing off just a little bit.
All things considered, I’m not sure just how much better this week could have gone for Bagley.
THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: If you want to know just how ridiculous some of the individual performances were this week, consider this: Young scored 43 points and handed out seven assists in a win over Oregon on Sunday night and I’m not sure that cracks the top five. On the week, he averaged 34.7 points and 6.7 assists. On the season, he’s averaging 28.2 points and 8.6 assists. As a freshman. That’s not bad.
- TRA HOLDER, Arizona State: The Sun Devils put together one of the most impressive wins of the young season on Friday, as they whupped up on a very good Xavier team thanks in large part to a 40-point explosion from Holder.
- COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama: On Tuesday, Sexton scored 29 points – including the bucket that clinched the game with less than 30 seconds left – to beat a very good UT Arlington team at home. On Saturday, he finished with 40 points in a loss to No. 14 Minnesota, and 19 of those points came after the Crimson Tide were forced to play with just three players. He cut a lead from 17 points to three playing 3-on-5. I’ve never seen anything like it.
- CHRIS CHIOZZA, Florida: There are about four players from Florida that were in consideration for this list, but Chiozza to me is their most important player. He sets the tone on both ends, and his ability to get into the paint offensively opens up a lot of things on the perimeter. He was on another level in the double-overtime win over Gonzaga on Friday night, finishing with 26 points and 10 assists.
- MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova: It looks like Bridges finally took the next step. He’s hit for at least 17 points in five straight games, he’s shooting 50 percent from three on the season and he was Villanova’s best player during their run to the Battle 4 Atlantis title.