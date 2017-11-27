More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

No. 18 Virginia sends Wisconsin to fourth loss in five games

By Travis HinesNov 27, 2017, 11:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Putting Virginia and Wisconsin on the same floor means pitting two of the most successful programs in the country over the last few years against each other.

It also means putting very few points on the board.

The 18th-ranked Cavaliers defeated the Badgers, 49-37, in the all-too-predictable slugfest between two of the slowest-paced  and defense-oriented teams in the nation.

Virginia held the Badgers to 31.3 percent shooting from the floor overall with a 3 of 20 (15 percent) mark from 3-point range while also forcing 14 turnovers, a not insignificant sum in the slow-speed contest.

Kyle Guy had 17 points and Devon Hall added 16 as Tony Bennett’s team improved to 7-0 on the season with wins over VCU, Vanderbilt, Rhode Island and Wisconsin now on the resume.

Things are going less well for Wisconsin.

Greg Gard’s team has now dropped four of its last five games and enters December under .500 with a 3-4 record.

The Badgers’ plodding tempo certainly leaves them susceptible to ugly final scores. There’s no volume to hide a poor shooting night. Even the 2015 team that advanced to the national title game scored 49 points in a game…and beat Marquette by 11, which makes my head hurt just thinking about.

So the fact Wisconsin struggled to score against a program that consistently puts one of the best defenses in the country on the floor every year isn’t necessarily worth sounding the alarms or even particularly surprising. It shouldn’t, however, either be waved off as the clunker that Wisconsin sometimes just has.

There are issues worth considering here.

Coming into this game, Ethan Happ was shooting 57.7 percent from the floor while the rest of the Badgers were shooting 44.7 percent as a team, including a pedestrian 35.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Badgers’ struggle to find a consistent and dangerous offensive option alongside Happ was on display against Virginia. The junior big man scored 14 points and was 6 of 10 from the floor. The rest of the team managed 23 points on 9 of 38 (25.7 percent) shooting.

There have been flashes of guys being capable of stepping into that role, namely Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice but both are underclassmen to whom inconsistency is probably going to be expected and Davison appears to have a lingering shoulder injury that’s probably doing him no favors. It’s just going to be hard for the Badgers to get enough offense if it’s Happ And Everybody Else, especially if there’s average 3-point shooting and little playmaking at the other positions.

The Badgers also aren’t getting themselves the extra shots they’re accustomed to as the offensive rebounding as fallen as the roster has shifted guard-heavy without another big consistently playing next to Happ. Without those boards that often lead to easy buckets, Wisconsin’s offense is even more vulnerable to sputtering.

The Badgers’ 16-year run of top-four Big Ten may be facing its realest threat yet. Gard has shown through his short tenure that he can right a ship that’s drifted off course, but the reality is Wisconsin is very young and not overwhelmingly talented. There’s a lot of time to get things figured out, but less than in typical years with league play starting this weekend for the Big Ten as a way to accommodate its money grab week-early tournament in New York. The Badgers have Ohio State and Penn State next on their schedule.

Of course, the Big Ten isn’t looking exactly formidable outside of Michigan State and Minnesota, so the Badgers probably have more wiggle room than in most other years in their top-four streak. Plus, their losses have all come against ranked teams so it’s not like they’re getting beat by scrubs nor were growing pains unexpected given the roster turnover.

Wisconsin could be fine, but heading into December, it’s fair to wonder if they’re not. At least by the standards the program has spent nearly two decades setting.

Unbeaten No. 11 Cincinnati beats Alabama State 83-51

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 9:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gary Clark had 14 point and seven rebounds, and No. 11 Cincinnati stayed unbeaten heading into its game against its crosstown rival by beating winless Alabama State 83-51 on Monday night.

The Bearcats (7-0) play at No. 21 Xavier on Saturday. The Musketeers have won seven of the last 10 in the crosstown rivalry, although Cincinnati won on its home court last season.

Facing a ranked team for the first time in five years, Alabama State (0-7) had 20 turnovers that led to 30 Cincinnati points. Branden Johnson led with the Hornets with 10 points.

Cincinnati won its 30th straight home game, a streak that spans two home courts. The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

The Hornets shot 48 percent from the field in the first half and out-rebounded the bigger Bearcats 15-12, but their 13 turnovers helped Cincinnati take control 46-26. The teams finished even on the boards at 34-34.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama State: The Hornets have traveled 6,517 miles while opening the season with all road games. They’ve visited Mississippi, Iowa, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats went 19 of 26 from the free-throw line. The Hornets didn’t shoot a free throw until Jacoby Ross went to the line with 55 seconds left and made both shots. The Bearcats were called for 11 fouls total.

UP NEXT

Alabama State plays at Jacksonville State on Thursday, its final road game before its home opener against Tennessee State on Dec. 12.

Cincinnati starts the first challenging stretch of its schedule. After the game at Xavier, it plays at No. 6 Florida, hosts Mississippi State, and plays at UCLA.

Coaches Poll: Duke near-consensus No. 1, Arizona drops out of top 25

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 27, 2017, 1:23 PM EST
3 Comments

Duke received 30 of a possible 31 first-place votes as they remained the No. 1 team in the country in the latest Coaches Poll.

After going 0-3 this week at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Arizona dropped out of the poll entirely. Kansas moved up to No. 2, receiving the other first-place vote, while Michigan State, Villanova and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

The top eight in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll are exactly the same.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Duke (30 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (1)
3. Michigan State
4. Villanova
5. Notre Dame
6. Florida
7. Kentucky
8. Wichita State
9. Cincinnati
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Minnesota
13. Miami
14. Gonzaga
15. Virginia
16. Baylor
17. Louisville
18. USC
19. West Virginia
20. Xavier
21. Arizona State
22. Texas Tech
23. Creighton
24. Seton Hall
25. UCLA

Guard Haanif Cheatham leaves Marquette for personal reasons

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 1:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette says junior guard Haanif Cheatham has left the team for personal reasons.

Cheatham was the most experienced player on the Golden Eagles’ young roster, starting 63 of 70 career games. Cheatham was averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting each of the team’s five games this year.

Coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the departure on Monday. He wished Cheatham luck as he looks to continue his college career elsewhere.

The 6-foot-5 Cheatham was most productive his freshman season, when he averaged 11.8 points and shot 49 percent from the floor.

Marquette (3-2) hosts Eastern Illinois on Monday night.

Team of the Week: Washington State Cougars

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 27, 2017, 1:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Player of the Week: Marvin Bagley III, Duke What’s Wrong With Arizona?: Why the preseason No. 2 team in the country is already in a tailspin College Basketball Power Rankings: Shuffle at the top as Arizona, North Carolina tumble

There are three undefeated teams left in the Pac-12 at this point in the season.

One of them is Arizona State, who we will discuss in a minute. One of them is Colorado, who won their early season tournament but didn’t really beat anyone to get there.

The third?

Washington State, who was spared getting put in the cellar of the Pac-12 entering the season by the simple fact that Cal and Washington look like even bigger train wrecks. And yet, here we are after Thanksgiving and Ernie Kent’s club is sitting at 6-0 on the season with wins of Saint Joseph’s, Saint Mary’s and San Diego State and a Wooden Legacy trophy tucked in the coach’s office.

If you saw that coming, either your name appears on the Washington State or you’re kin to someone on the team.

It’s easy to make jokes about Wazzu’s basketball program, but don’t let that take away from what they’ve done through the first three weeks of the season. Sophomore point guard Malachi Flynn has been terrific, as has junior forward Robert Franks. Saint Mary’s is a good team, as is SDSU. Give them credit. They deserve it.

It’s too early to say whether or not Wazzu is actually a tournament team, but they are someone that we now need to pay attention to, and the last time that was the case, Klay Thompson was still in college.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • Texas A&M: The Aggies made their case to be dubbed the Best Team In The SEC by going into USC and pounding the Trojans by 16 points. That came the same week that Billy Kennedy’s club went to New York and took care of Oklahoma State and Penn State in the Legends Classic.
  • Florida: If the Aggies are not the Best Team In The SEC, then that title belongs to Florida, who proved a lot of their preseason doubters (that would be me) wrong this week. The Gators are a thrilling watch and arguably the most potent offensive team in the country.
  • Arizona State: Bobby Hurley’s team currently looks like the best team in the Pac-12, and that’s not just because Arizona, USC and UCLA and been struggling. Tra Holder and Shannon Evans are a nightmare, and the Trojans have gotten terrific early-season performances from Romello White and Kodi Justice. That 16-point win over Xavier wasn’t a fluke.
  • Baylor: The Bears picked off both Wisconsin and Creighton in the Hall Of Fame Classic in Kansas City this week. Scott Drew has done it again. Have we reached a point where the names on the backs of the jerseys don’t matter as long as Scott Drew is the man in charge of the program?
  • Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish went out to Maui and took care of business, steam-rolling LSU before erasing a 14-point halftime deficit to pick off Wichita State. We know how good Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell are, but Temple Gibbs has been terrific this year.

AP Poll: Duke now unanimous No. 1, Arizona falls out of Top 25

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 12:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Duke is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25. And Arizona has gone from No. 2 to out of the poll in a week.

The Blue Devils (8-0) were atop all 65 ballots in results released Monday. That came after they rallied from big deficits against Texas and No. 6 Florida to win their PK80 Invitational bracket in Portland, Oregon.

Duke picked up the 11 first-place votes that went to Arizona last week. But the Wildcats (3-3) had a stunning 0-3 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. That made them the first team to go from No. 2 to unranked in a week since Louisville in 1986-87 after its own November tournament flop.

Kansas climbed to No. 2, followed by Michigan State, Villanova and Notre Dame.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Duke (65 first-place votes)
2. Kansas
3. Michigan State
4. Villanova
5. Notre Dame
6. Florida
7. Kentucky
8. Wichita State
9. Texas A&M
10. Miami
11. Cincinnati
12. Minnesota
13. North Carolina
14. USC
15. Gonzaga
16. Baylor
17. Louisville
18. Virginia
19. West Virginia
20. Arizona State
21. Xavier
22. Texas Tech
23. TCU
24. Alabama
25. Creighton