College Basketball Power Rankings: Shuffle at the top as Arizona, North Carolina tumble

There is going to be quite the shakeup in all of Monday’s poll and power rankings after one of the most riveting weeks of regular season college basketball that I can remember.
The PK80 was must-see TV where both Duke and Michigan State left with titles. Arizona went from being a title contender to a dumpster fire in the span of three days, while Villanova played precisely no one in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Florida is the most dangerous team in the country and may not be the best team in the SEC, while Notre Dame staged an impressive comeback against a Wichita State team that looks to be one of the nation’s best.
You forgot about that last one, didn’t you?
Between the Thanksgiving food comas — yes, plural, if you don’t have to sleep off the leftovers you’re not doing the holiday right — and the insanity of what happened on Friday night and Sunday night in Portland, I wonder just how many people have forgotten that Notre Dame and Wichita State kicked off this week with an epic battle in Maui.
We said last week that we were finally going to learn something about the best teams in the country, and we sure did. Duke is far from a finished product but is winning games nonetheless. Michigan State whipped up on an unimpressive North Carolina team without Miles Bridges playing well. Florida is real. Texas A&M is real. Notre Dame and Wichita State seem to be real. Gonzaga is the best team in the WCC.
LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M brought a boxing mindset into its game against No. 10 Southern California. The Aggies landed the first punch and then delivered the knockout blow.
D.J. Hogg scored 15 points and the 16th-ranked Aggies pulled away for good with a 19-3 run in the second half to win 75-59 on Sunday night in the first matchup of ranked opponents at Galen Center since 2007.
Duane Wilson added 13 points and Tyler Davis had 10 for the Aggies (6-0), who tied their best start under coach Billy Kennedy.
Wilson said the Aggies approached the game as a 12-round fight and broke it into four-minute segments.
“Every four minutes we’d be like, `OK, next four minutes,” he said. “We didn’t try to look ahead or look farther than what it needed to be. That was really our game plan. One play at a time, get defensive stops.”
The Aggies were bolstered by the presence of Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who played one season at A&M.
“He showed a lot of love,” Wilson said.
Texas A&M hadn’t forgotten losing by two points at home to USC last season.
“We felt like we owed them a win,” Wilson said.
Chimezie Metu scored 13 points for the Trojans (4-1). Their 21-game home non-conference winning streak was snapped.
USC opened the second half on an 11-4 run, with Metu’s dunks sandwiching the run that included a 3-pointer by Elijah Stewart and tied the game at 42-all.
But the Aggies put the game away with their decisive run that gave them a 61-45 lead. Freshman T.J. Starks scored eight points, one of five players who contributed in the spurt.
“We keep proving everybody wrong, each and every game,” Wilson said. “We’ve got that chip on our shoulder because every game we’re going to everybody thinks we’re not as good as advertised.”
The Trojans never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way. Their leading scorer, Bennie Boatwright, sat for a long stretch in the second half because of foul trouble. He was held to 10 points — 8.5 under his average.
“We kept missing easy shots,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “You could just see on their faces it was a tough stretch for them. This is the worst game we’ve shot the ball from the field since we’ve been here five years and that’s on me.”
USC was limited to a season-low 28 percent shooting from the floor and got outrebounded 52-39. It was the Trojans’ worst shooting performance since making 26 percent against Utah on Feb. 1, 2015.
“They kept hitting shots and we didn’t,” said guard Jordan McLaughlin, who was held to eight points. “It kind of was a little bit deflating.”
The Aggies twice led by nine in the first half, taking a 21-12 lead to start the game. USC got within two three times, but couldn’t take the lead.
AGGIE LOVE
Jordan sat adjacent to the Aggies’ bench after hugging several people affiliated with the team upon arriving. He was taken by the Clippers in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft. “They came in, in a tough environment on the road, and beat a top-tier team,” Jordan said. “As a one-year alumni that was really cool to see.” Jordan visited the team after the game and remembered being an 18-year-old eager to improve his game. “But these guys are way more advanced than I was at that age,” he said. “Any time you can support some guys who are going through the same things you went through, it’s the best.”
OFF THE BENCH
USC’s Nick Rakocevic scored all of his 11 points in the first half. He sprained his ankle in the second game of the season, which lowered his minutes recently. “He gave us great energy and played good defense 1-on-1 in the post,” Enfield said. “That’s the type of productivity we’re looking for from him.”
WINNING ON BOTH COASTS
The Aggies already beat Oklahoma State and Penn State in New York in the Legends Classic. Now they have a win in Los Angeles. “It doesn’t get any bigger than that,” Kennedy said.
BIG PICTURE
The Aggies earned their first win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 10 Gonzaga 62-61 on Nov. 26, 2015. With their second win of the season over a ranked team and losses by some teams ahead of them, they should rise closer to the top 10. They beat then-No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10. “We had a bad year last year so they’re still a little asleep on us,” Hogg said.
USC was riding the program’s highest ranking since the 1974-75 season, but the loss will drop them out of the top 10 on Monday.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home to play Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
The Trojans visit SMU on Saturday. They lead the all-time series 5-1, with USC winning the last four meetings, including 66-65 in the NCAA Tournament in March.
No. 1 Duke rallies again, wins PK80 title erasing 17-point deficit vs. No. 7 Florida
On the strength of 30 points and 15 rebounds from Marvin Bagley III, No. 1 Duke erased a 17-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to take home the title in the PK80 Motion bracket, beating No. 7 Florida 87-84 in yet another thrilling, come-from-behind win.
The Blue Devils picked up three of them in four days in Portland.
They trailed Portland State in the second half on Thursday in their tournament opener before coming back to win. They were down 16 points to Texas on Friday evening in the semifinals of the event before forcing, and winning in, overtime. And they were dead in the water against Florida, down 74-57 with an offense that was sputtering and an inability to find an answer for the high-octane, four-guard offense that the Gators and Mike White run.
Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points for the Blue Devils, including four free throws in the final 1:11 to give the Blue Devils the lead. Grayson Allen finished with 14 points and seven assists.
Jalen Hudson led the way for the Gators with 24 points, 10 boards, three assists and three steals.
Here are five things we learned on Sunday night:
1. Marvin Bagley III is the truth: He had 30 points and 15 boards on Sunday night. That came after he posted 34 points and 15 boards against Mo Bamba in the semifinals. He’s now averaging 22.3 points and 12.5 boards through eight games despite the fact that against Michigan State he was yanked midway through the first half after getting his eye scratched.
At this point, you’re a fool if you don’t realize just how good Bagley is in the post. Twice in the last three days he’s carried this Duke team back from a second half deficit of at least 16 points to win by overpowering whoever Texas, a likely tournament team, and Florida, a potential Final Four team, threw at him. He’s got the total package in the paint, but what makes him so damn tantalizing as a prospect is this:
Bagley not only keeps Chiozza from beating him off the bounce and to the rim, he is able to euro-step around a defender and finish awkwardly at the rim while his momentum is taking him a different direction. People that are 6-foot-11 and that have the post skill that he has are not supposed to be able to move like that.
What a player, and what a performance.
2. Don’t let what Gary Trent Jr. did in the final two minutes get swept under the rug: With two minutes left and Duke down 84-81, Trent grabbed a tough defensive rebound in traffic. 49 seconds left, he made a pair of free throws that gave Duke their first lead in the second half. 56 seconds after that, he picked Hudson’s pocket and then proceeded to make another pair of free throws with nine seconds left to put Duke up 87-84. He also was involved defensively on the final possession, when Florida failed to get a clean look at a three.
Trent came into college with the reputation for being a big time scorer and shot-maker. He’s yet to really find his rhythm on that end of the floor — he had 15 points on Sunday and it was probably his best game to date — but those five plays he made were winning plays in key moments on a massive stage. Trent also made the go-ahead three against Michigan State with three minutes left in the Champions Classic on a night were he finished 3-for-14 from the floor.
He may look like a freshman at times, but most freshman don’t shine in big moments like Trent has this season.
3. Florida lost this game, but they might be the most dangerous team in the country: Duke is a very, very good team, and the Gators had them on the ropes. You could probably make the argument that Florida gave this game away — more on that in a second.
But I think the biggest takeaway we should have about the Gators from this week is that they may be the most dangerous team in college basketball. I hesitate to call them the best team in the sport because they have some issues on the defensive end of the floor, but the way that this team can put up mountains of points in no time at all is ridiculous.
They have four guards on their roster — Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, Egor Koulechov and Jalen Hudson — that are legitimately capable of putting up 30 points on any given night. All four can reel off four or five threes in a row, and all four are extremely difficult to cover 1-on-1; even Koulechov, who is known more for being a spot-up shooter than a slasher, is dangerous because he’s getting guarded by opposing power forwards.
The way that they play, and the freedom and confidence that White gives them offensively, makes them so entertaining.
And so lethal.
They’re going to be undersized every single night, and there will be some ugly nights when those threes aren’t dropping, but when the Gators are playing their best basketball they can run anyone in the country out of the gym.
4. So why did the Gators took the air out of the ball down the stretch? It cost them a win: Florida scored 74 points in the first 30 minutes of the game. They were running and gunning and sitting pretty with a 17-point lead. Then they started to take the air out of the ball to try and drain the clock, and it didn’t work. Duke held their own when they had a chance to set their defense, and the slower tempo allowed them to work the ball into Bagley and Wendell Carter in the post.
Yes, the fact that Duke started scoring consistently slowed down Florida’s transition game. Yes, tired legs probably played a factor. And yes, it makes sense to run clock and reduce the number of possessions remaining when holding a big lead in a game.
I don’t necessarily think White made the wrong decision — process over results and all — but it certainly did not work on this occasion.
5. When do we start getting concerned about the fact that Duke can’t stop digging holes for themselves?: It’s starting to become a thing. They played three games in Portland and had to come back from a hole they dug themselves in all three games.
On the one hand, it’s a great sign that the Blue Devils are able to make the plays that they need to make in big moments in order to complete these comebacks. It’s also promising that they realize even when they are down big that their best option is to pound the ball inside to the big fellas. As Jeff Eisenberg put it on the CBT podcast, they’re learning lessons without losing games. They’re doing the things that freshmen do — make mistakes — but they have the talent and grit to land come-from-behind wins despite those mistakes.
That matters.
But why does it take them 30 minutes to start playing hard?
And why is their defense so inconsistent for the first 25-30 minutes?
The answer: I have no clue.
But I’m starting to wonder if Duke should just start every game by awarding their opponent ten points.
No. 4 Michigan State manhandles No. 9 North Carolina in ‘shocking’ performance
In one of the two titles games of what has proven to be the most exciting early-season college basketball tournament in recent memory, No. 4 Michigan State struggled. They shot 40 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 24 more times and mustered all of 63 points while playing North Carolina, a top ten team and the reigning national champions.
It was not the most impressive performance from the Spartans, but I probably should mention here that they won.
By 18 points.
In what was one of the ugliest games that you’ll see this year, the Spartans jumped out to a 37-23 lead at the break and threw it in cruise control down the stretch, heading back to East Lansing with a PK80 title and another quality win on their résumé.
The question that needs to be asked, I guess, is just how “quality” is this win?
Because North Carolina was atrocious. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a Tar Heel team play quite as poorly as they did on Sunday night. They shot 24.6 percent from the floor, which is the lowest number in the program’s history (!!!!), and their 1-for-18 performance from three set a Tar Heel record for ineptitude as well. The 45 points they scored were the second-fewest in the Roy Williams era. They scored 0.61 points-per-possession, a new low for the Williams era, and made just two shots outside the paint. Generally, that wouldn’t be a major issues, except North Carolina was 12-for-25 on shots around the rim and 14-for-24 from the free throw line.
“The way we played is just about the most shocking game I’ve ever coached,” Williams told reporters after the game, and I’m not sure that it can be summed up any better than that. “Our freshmen acted like freshmen, but so did our seniors, and so did our coach.”
This is not the first time that a Tom Izzo-coached team has given an opponent nightmares, and it won’t be the last. Their performance on the defensive end of the floor was impressive. The size, length and athleticism of the Spartans completely overwhelmed a North Carolina team that lacks playmakers. Joel Berry II struggled to get into the lane and make shots. Luke Maye, who had looked like a first-team all-american through the first five games of the season, came all the way back to earth. There were no perimeter shooters to help space things out. There was no veteran presence coming off the bench to change the game. There was no one in the paint that could handle the muscle of Nick Ward, Ben Carter and Gavin Schilling.
To be frank, this was the UNC that many of us thought we would see this year.
Not to this degree, mind you. There’s no doubt in my mind that this was an outlier performance. Just one of those nights.
But there are real, justifiable concerns about this North Carolina team that got overshadowed by the fact that Luke Maye turned into Kevin Love for the first five games of the season. If Cinderella puts the slipper back on and Maye can play somewhere close to the level that he was at prior to Sunday night, then the Tar Heels have a chance.
If not, then we probably should adjust our expectations to what they should have been entering the year. North Carolina isn’t a top ten team as much as they are a top 20-25 team.
A couple of quick notes on Michigan State before we move on:
It was great to see Josh Langford really get it going. His ability to shoot the ball – and to get easy points in transition – is really big for this group. He needed that jolt of confidence.
Michigan State really did look good defensively. They played a major role in North Carolina’s outlier night, and it should be noted that while they did give up 15 offensive rebounds, North Carolina missed 46 shots and 10 free throws. Sparty allowed just a 28% offensive rebounding percentage, which is a terrific number.
They did, however, turn the ball over 24 more times. They now rank 300th nationally in turnover percentage. This is going to be a talking point for the Spartans all season long.
No. 21 Saint Mary’s will likely need WCC’s automatic bid after consecutive Wooden Legacy losses
We’re barely two weeks into the college basketball season and No. 21 Saint Mary’s has all-but assured that they are going to need to win the WCC’s automatic bid if they want to get to the NCAA tournament.
On Friday, the Gaels were upset by Washington State, a team that has been a surprise in the early going of this season but that was picked to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12. On Sunday, Saint Mary’s lost in overtime to a Georgia team that will be lucky if they end up sniffing the NCAA tournament this year.
Generally speaking, losses like that are rarely the death knell of a team that gets picked in the preseason top 25, but Saint Mary’s is not a typical top 25 team.
The Gaels not only play in the WCC – where quality wins in league play only come from one other place, Gonzaga – but they routinely put together a non-conference schedule that is no where near what the selection committee wants to see. There’s a real argument to make that the two best teams left on Saint Mary’s’ non-conference schedule is a Dayton team that is reloading under Anthony Grant and has already lost Hofstra and Old Dominion. They play at Cal, who is horrid this year and lost to UC Riverside in their opener before getting smacked around by Division II Chaminade. UNC Asheville and UC Irvine are the only two teams with a real shot of getting to the NCAA tournament, and both of them are going to need to win their mid-major automatic bid.
It’s not impossible, mind you.
If the Gaels run the table, pick up at least one win against Gonzaga and don’t lose to any other non-Gonzaga opponents, they’ll have an argument. But in a day and age where the selection committee values the quality of wins over a win-loss record and puts a great deal of stock into non-conference scheduling, that still seems like a longshot.
Butler lands 67-66 OT win over Ohio State, former head coach Chris Holtmann
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Butler Bulldogs didn’t get rattled by a double-digit deficit against Ohio State, or the presence of their former coach.
Kelan Martin hit a layup with 3.8 seconds left and Butler edged the Buckeyes 67-66 in overtime on Sunday for the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.
“We just stayed poised in the moment,” Martin said about keeping cool down the stretch and into OT. “We were down 15 with five minutes left and then we just started pressing and we came up with a couple steals and we got a couple stops. Then we had good looks on the offensive end.”
Martin finished with 24 points for Butler (5-2) in the win over former coach Chris Holtmann’s new team. Kamar Baldwin added 14.
C.J. Jackson’s free throws gave the Buckeyes a 66-65 lead with just under a minute to go in the extra period. The Bulldogs controlled the clock before Martin’s layup and Jackson’s heave missed the mark at the buzzer — sending Butler’s bench onto the court for a boisterous celebration.
“It was obviously an emotional game,” Holtmann said. “They have a lot of fans here. And the obvious things along with the comeback elevated the energy in the room and at the end of the day I’m not sure we responded as well as we needed to. I think those guys know how I feel about them. We’ve been through a lot of stuff together, just like we’ll go through a lot of stuff here with this group. I took a few moments to say a few things to them. But it was such a dramatic finish that you don’t have a whole lot of time with them.”
Butler came back from a 15-point second half deficit to close within 59-54 on Martin’s 3-pointer with 1:31 left in regulation. Nate Fowler added a pair of free throws for the Bulldogs to get even closer. Kamar Baldwin’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds left tied it at 59.
After a timeout, Jackson’s layup didn’t fall for Ohio State (5-2) and Baldwin missed a 3 on the other end to send the game into overtime.
Jackson had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Ohio State.
Holtmann spent three seasons at Butler, taking the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 last season before leaving for Columbus. He replaced longtime Buckeyes coach Thad Motta.
Holtmann has said the decision to leave Butler was an emotional one, and before the game on Sunday he said the meeting on the losers’ side of the Motion Bracket was “not ideal.”
“Obviously Coach Holtmann and I are good friends, and these guys know him. It’s always tough when you have to play friends and compete, and somebody’s going to win and somebody’s going to lose,” first-year Bulter coach LaVall Jordan said. “Those don’t get easier, I don’t care how quickly you’ve been removed or how long the relationship’s been, it’s tough to compete against people you know and people you like and care about.”
Butler fell to Texas 61-48 on the tournament’s opening day on Thursday, then held off a late charge by Portland State for a 71-69 victory Friday.
Ohio State beat Stanford 79-71 on Friday after opening the three-day tournament on Thanksgiving Day with an 86-59 loss to No. 17 Gonzaga.
Dubbed the PK80, the tournament celebrated Nike co-founder Phil Knight’s 80th birthday.
Butler and Ohio State were in the tournament’s Motion Bracket, playing Sunday morning at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum. The 16-team field included No. 1 Duke and three other teams in the top 10 of the AP rankings.
The game was a defensive battle from the start.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: Holtmann was 70-31 during his time at Butler, advancing to NCAA Tournament all three of his seasons. … Greg Oden returned to Portland as the student manager of Ohio State, his alma mater. Oden was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. … Ohio State is 31-11 in the all-time series against Butler.
Butler: Sophomore Sean McDermott did not play after injuring his ankle in the game against Portland State. He landed awkwardly going up for a rebound early in the second half and was questionable for Sunday’s final.
UP NEXT
Ohio State hosts Clemson on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.