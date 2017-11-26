More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Butler lands 67-66 OT win over Ohio State, former head coach Chris Holtmann

Associated PressNov 26, 2017, 9:03 PM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Butler Bulldogs didn’t get rattled by a double-digit deficit against Ohio State, or the presence of their former coach.

Kelan Martin hit a layup with 3.8 seconds left and Butler edged the Buckeyes 67-66 in overtime on Sunday for the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

“We just stayed poised in the moment,” Martin said about keeping cool down the stretch and into OT. “We were down 15 with five minutes left and then we just started pressing and we came up with a couple steals and we got a couple stops. Then we had good looks on the offensive end.”

Martin finished with 24 points for Butler (5-2) in the win over former coach Chris Holtmann’s new team. Kamar Baldwin added 14.

C.J. Jackson’s free throws gave the Buckeyes a 66-65 lead with just under a minute to go in the extra period. The Bulldogs controlled the clock before Martin’s layup and Jackson’s heave missed the mark at the buzzer — sending Butler’s bench onto the court for a boisterous celebration.

“It was obviously an emotional game,” Holtmann said. “They have a lot of fans here. And the obvious things along with the comeback elevated the energy in the room and at the end of the day I’m not sure we responded as well as we needed to. I think those guys know how I feel about them. We’ve been through a lot of stuff together, just like we’ll go through a lot of stuff here with this group. I took a few moments to say a few things to them. But it was such a dramatic finish that you don’t have a whole lot of time with them.”

Butler came back from a 15-point second half deficit to close within 59-54 on Martin’s 3-pointer with 1:31 left in regulation. Nate Fowler added a pair of free throws for the Bulldogs to get even closer. Kamar Baldwin’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds left tied it at 59.

After a timeout, Jackson’s layup didn’t fall for Ohio State (5-2) and Baldwin missed a 3 on the other end to send the game into overtime.

Jackson had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Ohio State.

Holtmann spent three seasons at Butler, taking the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 last season before leaving for Columbus. He replaced longtime Buckeyes coach Thad Motta.

Holtmann has said the decision to leave Butler was an emotional one, and before the game on Sunday he said the meeting on the losers’ side of the Motion Bracket was “not ideal.”

“Obviously Coach Holtmann and I are good friends, and these guys know him. It’s always tough when you have to play friends and compete, and somebody’s going to win and somebody’s going to lose,” first-year Bulter coach LaVall Jordan said. “Those don’t get easier, I don’t care how quickly you’ve been removed or how long the relationship’s been, it’s tough to compete against people you know and people you like and care about.”

Butler fell to Texas 61-48 on the tournament’s opening day on Thursday, then held off a late charge by Portland State for a 71-69 victory Friday.

Ohio State beat Stanford 79-71 on Friday after opening the three-day tournament on Thanksgiving Day with an 86-59 loss to No. 17 Gonzaga.

Dubbed the PK80, the tournament celebrated Nike co-founder Phil Knight’s 80th birthday.

Butler and Ohio State were in the tournament’s Motion Bracket, playing Sunday morning at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum. The 16-team field included No. 1 Duke and three other teams in the top 10 of the AP rankings.

The game was a defensive battle from the start.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Holtmann was 70-31 during his time at Butler, advancing to NCAA Tournament all three of his seasons. … Greg Oden returned to Portland as the student manager of Ohio State, his alma mater. Oden was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. … Ohio State is 31-11 in the all-time series against Butler.

Butler: Sophomore Sean McDermott did not play after injuring his ankle in the game against Portland State. He landed awkwardly going up for a rebound early in the second half and was questionable for Sunday’s final.

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts Clemson on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Butler host Saint Louis on Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan State manhandles No. 9 North Carolina in ‘shocking’ performance

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 26, 2017, 11:27 PM EST
In one of the two titles games of what has proven to be the most exciting early-season college basketball tournament in recent memory, No. 4 Michigan State struggled. They shot 40 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 24 more times and mustered all of 63 points while playing North Carolina, a top ten team and the reigning national champions.

It was not the most impressive performance from the Spartans, but I probably should mention here that they won.

By 18 points.

In what was one of the ugliest games that you’ll see this year, the Spartans jumped out to a 37-23 lead at the break and threw it in cruise control down the stretch, heading back to East Lansing with a PK80 title and another quality win on their résumé.

The question that needs to be asked, I guess, is just how “quality” is this win?

Because North Carolina was atrocious. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a Tar Heel team play quite as poorly as they did on Sunday night. They shot 24.6 percent from the floor, which is the lowest number in the program’s history (!!!!), and their 1-for-18 performance from three set a Tar Heel record for ineptitude as well. The 45 points they scored were the second-fewest in the Roy Williams era. They scored 0.61 points-per-possession, a new low for the Williams era, and made just two shots outside the paint. Generally, that wouldn’t be a major issues, except North Carolina was 12-for-25 on shots around the rim and 14-for-24 from the free throw line.

“The way we played is just about the most shocking game I’ve ever coached,” Williams told reporters after the game, and I’m not sure that it can be summed up any better than that. “Our freshmen acted like freshmen, but so did our seniors, and so did our coach.”

This is not the first time that a Tom Izzo-coached team has given an opponent nightmares, and it won’t be the last. Their performance on the defensive end of the floor was impressive. The size, length and athleticism of the Spartans completely overwhelmed a North Carolina team that lacks playmakers. Joel Berry II struggled to get into the lane and make shots. Luke Maye, who had looked like a first-team all-american through the first five games of the season, came all the way back to earth. There were no perimeter shooters to help space things out. There was no veteran presence coming off the bench to change the game. There was no one in the paint that could handle the muscle of Nick Ward, Ben Carter and Gavin Schilling.

To be frank, this was the UNC that many of us thought we would see this year.

Not to this degree, mind you. There’s no doubt in my mind that this was an outlier performance. Just one of those nights.

But there are real, justifiable concerns about this North Carolina team that got overshadowed by the fact that Luke Maye turned into Kevin Love for the first five games of the season. If Cinderella puts the slipper back on and Maye can play somewhere close to the level that he was at prior to Sunday night, then the Tar Heels have a chance.

If not, then we probably should adjust our expectations to what they should have been entering the year. North Carolina isn’t a top ten team as much as they are a top 20-25 team.

A couple of quick notes on Michigan State before we move on:

  • It was great to see Josh Langford really get it going. His ability to shoot the ball – and to get easy points in transition – is really big for this group. He needed that jolt of confidence.
  • Michigan State really did look good defensively. They played a major role in North Carolina’s outlier night, and it should be noted that while they did give up 15 offensive rebounds, North Carolina missed 46 shots and 10 free throws. Sparty allowed just a 28% offensive rebounding percentage, which is a terrific number.
  • They did, however, turn the ball over 24 more times. They now rank 300th nationally in turnover percentage. This is going to be a talking point for the Spartans all season long.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s will likely need WCC’s automatic bid after consecutive Wooden Legacy losses

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 26, 2017, 9:16 PM EST
We’re barely two weeks into the college basketball season and No. 21 Saint Mary’s has all-but assured that they are going to need to win the WCC’s automatic bid if they want to get to the NCAA tournament.

On Friday, the Gaels were upset by Washington State, a team that has been a surprise in the early going of this season but that was picked to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12. On Sunday, Saint Mary’s lost in overtime to a Georgia team that will be lucky if they end up sniffing the NCAA tournament this year.

Generally speaking, losses like that are rarely the death knell of a team that gets picked in the preseason top 25, but Saint Mary’s is not a typical top 25 team.

The Gaels not only play in the WCC – where quality wins in league play only come from one other place, Gonzaga – but they routinely put together a non-conference schedule that is no where near what the selection committee wants to see. There’s a real argument to make that the two best teams left on Saint Mary’s’ non-conference schedule is a Dayton team that is reloading under Anthony Grant and has already lost Hofstra and Old Dominion. They play at Cal, who is horrid this year and lost to UC Riverside in their opener before getting smacked around by Division II Chaminade. UNC Asheville and UC Irvine are the only two teams with a real shot of getting to the NCAA tournament, and both of them are going to need to win their mid-major automatic bid.

It’s not impossible, mind you.

If the Gaels run the table, pick up at least one win against Gonzaga and don’t lose to any other non-Gonzaga opponents, they’ll have an argument. But in a day and age where the selection committee values the quality of wins over a win-loss record and puts a great deal of stock into non-conference scheduling, that still seems like a longshot.

No. 17 Gonzaga blows big lead, holds off Texas 76-71 in OT

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2017, 9:01 PM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Coach Mark Few had no idea what to expect from No. 17 Gonzaga when his team arrived here and knowing the kind of competition the Bulldogs could end up facing.

Based off the results, it could be one wild ride for the Zags.

“We feel like we should have went 3-0 in this thing, but we also think we represented ourselves great,” Few said. “We competed at the highest level. I walk out of here knowing we can play with anybody in the country now and we did not know that coming in.”

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, Josh Perkins added 15 points and Gonzaga blew a 21-point second half lead before putting away Texas 76-71 in overtime in a consolation game Sunday at the PK80 Invitational.

It was the conclusion of a roller coaster three games for the Bulldogs. They overwhelmed Ohio State in the opener. They played an epic double-overtime game against Florida in the semifinals, falling 111-105.

And less than 36 hours after losing to the Gators, the Bulldogs (5-1) used a 24-0 first-half run to take control and needed every bit of the lead they built to hold off a charge by Texas in the closing minutes.

“Forty-four of the minutes was pretty good. I’m going to choose to focus on that,” Few said.

The season could end up being just as wild for the Longhorns. Two days after nearly knocking off No. 1 Duke before caving down the stretch, Texas staged a gutty rally in the closing minutes, forcing overtime when Dylan Osetkowski intercepted Perkins’ careless pass to half court with six seconds remaining, finding Andrew Jones on the wing and watching Jones drill a 3-pointer to pull the Longhorns even at 67-all and force overtime.

But Texas had three turnovers in overtime, the last of which Silas Melson picked off, leading to a transition layup with 10 seconds left that finally put away the Longhorns.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (4-2) with 19 points and Jones finished with 18 points.

“I think there were really four parts to that game that were really unique to each other. I think two were really good and two of them were not,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said.

Melson also hit a key 3-pointer with one minute left in regulation as the shot clock expired and Gonzaga was melting down. The Bulldogs held on despite committing 14 turnovers in the second half.

But the Bulldogs were brilliant in the first half, turning a 16-8 deficit into a 32-16 lead by scoring 24 consecutive points. Perkins was the catalyst with three of his five 3-pointers during the run. Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams both finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs held on despite shooting 33 percent in the second half.

FINAL RALLY

Gonzaga couldn’t have expected it would need every bit of that run to hold on. The Bulldogs led 54-33 with 14:08 remaining and scored 13 points the rest of regulation. The Bulldogs went nearly seven minutes without a basket but still led by 11 after Killian Tillie’s 3 with 3:20 remaining.

It was gone in a blink. Coleman and Mo Bamba both scored on layups in the final 40 seconds. Bamba’s layup with six seconds left allowed Texas to press and forced Perkins’ careless pass to midcourt that Osetkowski intercepted and led to Jones’ tying 3-pointer.

Texas outscored Gonzaga 15-4 in the final three minutes of regulation, pulling off the type of rally Duke put on the Longhorns in the semifinals on Friday.

THE TAKEAWAY

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs were fortunate to get the contributions they did from Hachimura. He’d never scored more than 12 points but was so good it didn’t matter that Williams, Gonzaga’s leading scorer, had more turnovers (5) than points (4) in the first 30 minutes. Hachimura was 7 of 14 shooting and added nine rebounds. “That’s the Rui I know, a confident guy, funny on the court,” Perkins said.

Texas: The Longhorns were hampered by long stretches of being unable to shoot. Texas had spurts in each half where it missed eight consecutive shots, part of the reason the Longhorns shot 39 percent for the game.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs host Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

Texas: The Longhorns host Florida A&M on Wednesday.

No. 14 Minnesota nearly loses to No. 25 Alabama, who was reduced to just three players

Rob Dauster, NBC Sports
By Rob DausterNov 25, 2017, 7:07 PM EST
BROOKLYN — Saturday afternoon’s game between No. 25 Alabama and No. 14 Minnesota went from being a complete snoozefest to going completely off the rails.

Midway through the second half, after Minnesota’s Nate Mason crossed over Alabama’s Collin Sexton, making him fall before burying a three, the two starting jawing and earned double-technicals. Then Mason was given another technical, along with head coach Richard Pitino.

It was 57-40 at that point.

On the possession after Alabama shot four free throws, a fight broke out under the Alabama basket. Every player on the Alabama bench left the bench, meaning that all five of them — Donta Gall, Alex Reese, Daniel Giddens, Avery Johnson Jr. and Herbert Jones — were ejected. Two possessions later, Dazon Ingram picked up his fifth foul of the game. Two possessions after that, John Petty hurt his right ankle and had to be carried off the floor.

The result?

The Crimson Tide were forced to play the final 10 minutes with just three players:

“By rule, whenever a potential situation occurs on the court, no player may leave the bench area,” read a statement from the referees given to a pool reporter. “If they do leave the bench area and don’t participate in the altercation that’s going on then they are ejected from this contest and there’s no further penalty, which is what happened. They all came onto the court. We went to the monitor and reviewed all of that. Based on the views that were given us it showed all of their players on the bench, came off the bench onto the court. The views we were given we didn’t see anyone from the Minnesota bench come onto the floor.”

The Minnesota bench was directly in front of me, and no one from that team left the bench. One player attempted to and was quickly told by an assistant to, “sit the **** down.”

The referees were also asked what it was like to officiate a game that was played as a 5-on-3, and they declined comment.

But here’s the craziest part: Alabama made a game of it!

Playing against that 1-2 zone, Minnesota went completely passive while Sexton went crazy. He finished with 40 points, 26 of which came after the fight. Sexton scored 19 points in the final 10:41, when the Tide were limited to just three players. Alabama at one point cut Minnesota’s lead to 83-80 and had possession with a chance to tie.

The Gophers would, mercifully, go on to win, 89-84, but I don’t think anyone actually cares about the final score.

“I’ve never ever seen that in my life,” Pitino said. “Never.”

“That was probably one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever been a part of in college basketball,” Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy, who finished with 19 points and 14 boards, said afterwards. “I never had this in AAU. You probably have to take it all the way back to elementary school.”

“We don’t practice much 5-on-3 offense,” Richard Pitino added, and why would he? This is not normal, and the way that Alabama was defending — essentially daring Minnesota to shoot wide open jump shots — took away any aggressiveness that the Gophers had. It was as if they expected Alabama to roll over and die when the Tide were simply hoping that Minnesota missed some shots.

“I was easier when it was 5-on-4,” Pitino said. “I did a very bad job the last 13 minutes, and I have no answers on how I could have done a better job there.”

Odds are good he’ll never have to do it again.

In a game that was played in a pro sports town while both the Alabama and Minnesota football teams were getting smacked around by their arch-rivals, the basketball teams playing a meaningless showcase game that became the wildest story in sports.

UPDATE: Utah will reach a solution with fan who made half-court shot

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 25, 2017, 10:05 AM EST
2 Comments

University of Utah fan Charlie Caine claimed the school stiffed him out of a $5,000 prize for making a half-court shot on Friday night but the school later reached out to the 17-year-old to resolve the matter.

Caine made the promotional half-court shot during the second half of Utah’s home game against Eastern Washington on Friday. Making that half-court shot usually means a $5,000 prize. But Caine took to Twitter late Friday night to express that Utah wouldn’t pay him the money because he’s only 17 years old.

Caine contended that he deserved the money. He also questioned why Utah would even select him to shoot if he wasn’t eligible for the $5,000 prize. Lynn Worthy of the Salt Lake Tribune even mentioned Charlie’s shot (and the $5,000 prize) on Twitter while covering Friday’s game.

Here’s a video of the shot.

Former Utah walk-on guard Austin Eastman even joked that Charlie deserved the money because, “he’s made more shots in Huntsman than I did!!!”

Charlie is a dedicated Utah fan that the University even retweeted him as a 15-year-old repping the school from Centre Court at Wimbledon. For awhile, this didn’t look good for Utah.

Thankfully, this story found a happy ending. Caine spoke with Utah Athletic Director Chris Hill and it appears Caine will work something out with the school.

Caine also acknowledged that Mountain America Credit Union was not a sponsor of the half-court promotion, which was previously stated in the original NBC Sports story. I apologize to Mountain America Credit Union for including them in the original version.