More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Screengrab via ESPN

POSTERIZED: Texas A&M’s Big Bob Williams is back, baby (VIDEO)

By Rob DausterNov 20, 2017, 8:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Texas A&M’s center Big Bob Williams made his debut on Monday night, his first action as a sophomore after serving a suspension for the first two games of the season, and he certainly made an impact.

Williams had nine points in the first half. Four dunks, one of which was, well, embarrassing for the Oklahoma State defender:

Maybe Mitchell Solomon should have read the part of the scouting report where it said “Don’t jump with Big Bob, you will get dunked on.”

Williams is a sophomore because he wanted to return to school. A lottery pick had he entered the draft, Williams opted to come back to college despite the fact that he comes from a family that could have used the money. We wrote about why over the summer.

No. 12 Cincy holds off Buffalo 73-67.

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 20, 2017, 10:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Gary Clark scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and No. 12 Cincinnati held off Buffalo 73-68 on Monday night to close the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Kyle Washington added 14 points and Jarron Cumberland 13 for the Bearcats (4-0), who had breezed in their previous games.

C.J. Massinburg scored 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (2-1). Jeremy Harris added a career-high 17 and Nick Perkins 14 as Buffalo cut a 13-point halftime deficit to four with 24 seconds left.

Two free throws by Clark made it 67-57 with 1:52 to play. Perkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 to go and Massinburg cashed in on a turnover with another 3 at 56. Clark made two more free throws with 35 seconds to go but Massinburg answered at the line 10 seconds later.

Jacob Evans made a free throw and, after a Buffalo miss, Cumberland slipped free for a dunk, making it a seven-point game with 10 seconds to go. Clark got a late free throw and Massinburg made a layup at the buzzer.

Massinburg had 19 points in the second half but the Bulls couldn’t keep Cincinnati off the line. The Bearcats were 17 of 21 in the second half, 27 of 35 for the game. Buffalo finished 11 for 17 and had two players foul out and four other players with four fouls.

Buffalo grabbed an early lead but two Nysier Brooks free throws put the Bearcats up 13-12 at the 13:20 mark and shortly after that a 12-0 run, built by five different players, made it 27-14. Cincinnati didn’t score after Cumberland’s layup at the 3:52 mark but the Bulls only got a layup and it was 39-26 at the half. Cumberland had 10 at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Perkins and Dontay Caruthers fouled out for Cincinnati, Massinburg, Montell McRae, Davonta Jordan and Brock Bertram had four each. … Buffalo was outrebounded 43-39 but was plus-3 on the offensive end. … The Bulls were looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 1986-87. They went 2-0 for just the fifth time at the Division I level.

Cincinnati: Clark had 17 points in the second half and picked up his 20th double-double. … The Bearcats won their first three by an average of 41.3 with a rebounding difference of 25 a game. … Cincinnati isn’t going to get a chance to boost its strength of schedule as Iowa was bounced by Louisiana-Lafayette 80-71 in the opening game of the tournament.

UP NEXT

Buffalo takes on UAB on Tuesday.

Cincinnati takes on Richmond.

LaVar Ball’s CNN interview on refusal to thank Trump as as disastrous as you’d expect

Screengrab via CNN
By Rob DausterNov 20, 2017, 10:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

LaVar Ball made it to CNN.

He spent 23 minutes being interviewed like by Chris Cuomo before the network cut to a panel discussion for the show’s second segment, and all of it over whether or not Donald Trump deserved to get a thank you from Ball for any help that he may have provided in getting LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill out of a Chinese jail.

The details of what actually happened do not matter at this point.

What does matter is that LaVar knows how to make a mountain out of a molehill. He knows that the simple act of refusing to thank the President of the United States will turn this into a thing. He knows that it will get him attention and get his name in headlines on every website in America. He knows that it will land him interviews with CNN and only further push the Big Baller Brand into the American consciousness. Getting on CNN means he has access to a different demographic than who typically watches ESPN or uses twitter and FaceBook.

REAL BASKETBALL COVERAGE: Top 25 | Player of the Week | Feast Week Preview

Hell, my mom texted me about LaVar being on CNN.

This is a well thought out plan. While the interview was as much of a trainwreck – absolutely hilarious, but a trainwreck nonetheless – the only line that you really need to pay attention to from the entire ordeal was this:

“What is the skepticism about? Why are we even talking about this with all these political matters going on in the world?”

Even LaVar Ball knows that the attention that he gets is ludicrous.

And he’ll laugh about it all the way to the bank.

MORE REAL BASKETBALL COVERAGE: Creighton’s good | Is Wichita State? | Power Rankings

No. 8 Kentucky holds off Troy down the stretch for 70-62 win

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 20, 2017, 10:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kevin Knox scored 17 points and No. 8 Kentucky built a big lead in the second half before having to withstand a late rally by Troy to hold on for a 70-62 victory on Monday night.

After having to rally in each of its previous games, the Wildcats (4-1) led throughout against the Trojans (2-3). They built a double-digit lead early and extended it to 21 twice in the second half, a needed cushion as Troy fought back to within eight on Wesley Person’s three-point play with 1:08 remaining.

Knox came up with the last of Kentucky’s season-high 53 rebounds that preserved its second victory in the Adolph Rupp Classic named for the legendary coach.

Quade Green had 13 points and reserve forward Wenyen Gabriel 12 for the Wildcats. Hamidou Diallo had a career-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.

Person had 17 points and Jordon Varnado and Kevin Baker 15 each for Troy.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: Entering the contest averaging 45 percent from 3-point range, the Trojans made just 1 of 14 in the first half and 4 of 27 overall. For a while they were nearly doubled up on the boards as a result and were beaten 53-30. Varnado extended his double-digit scoring streak dating back to last season to 23 games.

Kentucky: After making just 3 of 15 from the free throw line and committing a season-high 22 turnovers against East Tennessee State, the Wildcats improved in those and other statistical categories. They converted 15 of 23 chances, made just 16 turnovers this time and controlled rebounding by a 2-to-1 margin. But their lost focus and allowed the Trojans to make it interesting.

UP NEXT

Troy visits East Tennessee State on Wednesday in the third game of the Rupp Classic before wrapping up play Monday against Illinois-Chicago.

Kentucky hosts Fort Wayne on Wednesday in the third game of the Rupp Classic before taking Thanksgiving off.

Creighton bests another ranked foe with win over No. 23 UCLA

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
By Travis HinesNov 20, 2017, 9:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Creighton probably isn’t of the caliber of Villanova or Xavier. The Bluejays aren’t likely to truly challenge for the Big East title.

But they sure are fun – and pretty darn good, too. They claimed their second-straight win over a ranked opponent with a 100-89 victory Monday against 23rd-ranked UCLA, showing the offensive chops that are going to make highly entertaining and extremely dangerous all winter long.

It was a fantastic showing from Greg McDermott’s team against the Bruins, who remain shorthanded with three of its players serving indefinite suspensions for their indiscretions in China. The Bluejays didn’t dominate – their defense isn’t good enough to truly impose their will in a game – but they did just unload a torrent of buckets for 40 minutes.

The Bluejays, who beat No. 20 Northwestern last week, shot 49.3 percent overall and 11 of 29 (37.9 percent) from 3-point range. Marcus Foster had 23 points and Khyri Thomas added 16.

The true revelation for Creighton, though, was freshman Mitchell Ballock. The 6-foot-5 freshman from Eudora, Kan., was simply superb. He scored 22 points, converting 7 of 14 shots overall and 4 of 9 from deep. Ballock has the reputation has a sharpshooter and it is absolutely a deserved one, but he’s not simply a catch-and-shoot sniper. Ballock can score all over the court in multiple ways and has the athleticism and strength to attack the rim. Given his ability to shoot it from distance, that’s a potentially devastating combination for defenses to have to account for.

It’s especially important for Creighton, which will need a consistent third scorer behind Foster and Thomas. Foster is a potential All-American who looks to have fully regained the swagger that made him one of the country’s most electric young players as a freshman at Kansas State before things went askew his sophomore year. Thomas is one of the country’s best players that few people realize how good he really is, though that distinction is likely not going to stick around for long as he keeps putting up numbers and Creighton keeps winning.

That means if Ballock can do more than just stretch the floor as a potential 3-point threat and be a real offensive worry, this Creighton offense is going to have a chance to purr.

It’s impressive given all that the Bluejays lost off last year’s team. A Creighton team that loses Justin Patton and Maurice Watson should take a significant step back. This team isn’t as good as the one that was 18-1 in the middle of January last season, but it’s a solid one nonetheless. They’re getting solid point guard play as well from Davion Mintz and Ty-Shon Alexander.

It’s hard to gauge what to make of this game for the Bruins as they are down three important players and have become embroiled in a controversy of a truly global scale. In Kansas City this day though, they got promising performances from Aaron Holiday (25 points, seven assists), Thomas Welsh (16 points, 2 of 3 on 3s) and Prince Ali (18 points in just 25 minutes). There’s loads of potential with this team, but overcoming the loss of Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill while the president of the United States stokes the controversy seems like a tall – and unique – task for Steve Alford’s program.

This result, though, was more about Creighton. When it is firing, the Bluejays’ offense is an education in pace, spacing, ball movement and shotmaking.

No. 6 Wichita State survives Cal, advances to Maui semis

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 20, 2017, 7:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

With 16 minutes left in their Maui Invitational opener against Cal, No. 6 Wichita State – who I, for some reason, touted as potentially the best team in the country not once, but twice in the last week – finally decided to show up to the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Shockers would outscore the Golden Bears 52-24 down the stretch, as their defensive intensity sped Cal up and their size on the interior wore them down. Shaq Morris led the way with 25 points, seven boards and four blocks while Landry Shamet chipped in with 23 points of his own.

Cal’s lead was in large part due to a first half offensive explosion from the diminutive Don Coleman. He scored 26 of his 35 points in the first 20 minutes and his activity in their press helped keep the Shockers from establishing any kind of a rhythm.

But eventually, Gregg Marshall’s club imposed their will.

And in the end, that’s what really matters, right?

Wichita State was dead in the water early in the second half. Shamet was on the bench in foul trouble while Connor Frankamp was firing up 28-footers that never had a chance, even on Maui’s soft rims, and it looked like Wyking Jones was on his way towards getting the first statement win of his tenure. That slowly but surely changed. The Shockers got the ball into the paint, their defense ratcheted up and they do what they normally do: Grind you down to a pulp.

Is it concerning that Wichita State let it get to that point?

Absolutely. Cal is not all that good. They lost their opener to UC Riverside. If they had held on to win this game, there’s an argument to make that it could end up being the most surprising outcome of the season. They should not have been in that spot.

But they were.

And they got out of it with a win.

If I’m Gregg Marshall, I chalk that up to jet lag, tired legs and a team that spent too much time enjoying the islands. Burn the first half tape, show them the second half and get ready for Marquette, who is basically the same team as Cal, only much, much better.

Me?

I’m not quite ready to move off of the idea that Wichita State could be the best team in the country.

I just won’t be saying it publicly for a while.