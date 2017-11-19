College Basketball Power Rankings: Duke to No. 1, Xavier and Minnesota climb

At this point, there really is no choice but to put Duke at No. 1 in the Power Rankings this week.

That’s what happens when you’re a consensus top three team in the preseason and, five days into the regular season, you pick off another top three team. Hell, we had Michigan State ranked No. 1 in the NBC Sports Power Rankings last week.

At this point, Michigan State is still No. 2 for me. Their one loss this season came on a night where Grayson Allen went crazy and they gave up 25 offensive rebounds and committed 18 turnovers, and they still were in the game down the stretch. Beyond that, the only teams in the top 25 that have lost so far this season are Kentucky, Northwestern and Providence. The Wildcats fell to Kansas while playing their best game of the season, while Northwestern and Providence both dropped out of the top 25.

But the truth is that, as of today, we still don’t really know anything about these teams. Arizona, Villanova and Wichita State didn’t have to play anywhere near their best basketball to start the season 3-0. The same can be said for anyone that is currently sitting at or near the top of these rankings.

This week is when we start to really find out about them. Arizona is playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina and Florida are in the PK80. Wichita State is out in Maui. There are events in New York City all week. UCLA, Creighton, Baylor and Wisconsin are in Kansas City. There are games in Las Vegas and Orlando and California

And while my opinion on the glut of exempt events still stands, I do think that we learn more about, say, Wichita State seeing them play potentially overmatched opponents in Maui over the course of three straight days than we do seeing them beat the brakes off of mid-major competition in Koch Arena.

Anyway, here is the NBC Sports Top 25 in its entirety:

1. Duke, 4-0 (Last Week: No. 2)

2. Michigan State, 3-1 (1)

3. Arizona, 3-0 (3)

4. Kansas, 3-0 (4)

5. Villanova, 3-0 (5)

6. Wichita State, 2-0 (6)

7. Florida, 3-0 (7)

8. Cincinnati, 3-0 (8)

9. USC, 4-0 (9)

10. Miami, 3-0 (10)

11. Xavier, 3-0 (14)

12. Texas A&M, 2-0 (11)

13. Minnesota, 4-0 (19)

14. Louisville, 2-0 (12)

15. Notre Dame, 3-0 (13)

16. Seton Hall, 4-0 (15)

17. Kentucky, 3-1 (16)

18. North Carolina, 2-0 (17)

19. Saint Mary’s, 4-0 (21)

20. Alabama, 3-0 (22)

21. Purdue, 4-0 (24)

22. Gonzaga, 3-0 (23)

23. UCLA, 3-0 (18)

24. Texas, 3-0 (NR)

25. Texas Tech, 4-0 (NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: 24. Texas, 25. Texas Tech

DROPPED OUT: 20. Northwestern, No. 25 Providence