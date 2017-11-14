More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
When is it time to talk about whether Wichita State is the best team in college basketball?

By Rob DausterNov 14, 2017, 7:25 AM EST
There is going to come a point in time where we, as college basketball fans and members of the college basketball media, need to sit down and have a real discussion about whether or not Wichita State is the best team in college basketball.

On Friday night, in a season-opening win over UMKC, the No. 6 Shockers barely broke a sweat. They were up 15 points before you could blink. The lead was 30 by the last TV timeout of the first half and, come the break, the Shockers were up by 39 points.

But UMKC isn’t much to write home about.

We’re not looking at them as a potential league champ and NCAA tournament team.

That is, however, how we’re looking at the College of Charleston, who Wichita State eviscerated on Monday evening in the Koch Center. The Cougars managed all of 11 points in the first 13 minutes on Monday, they found themselves down by 25 points at halftime and, with about 18 minutes left in the game, Gregg Marshall mercifully called off the dogs with his team up 56-24.

Charleston was a top 100 team on KenPom a season ago. They finished second to a very good UNC Wilmington in the CAA, losing to those same Seahawks in the CAA tournament title game. They return everyone of consequence from that group, including Joe Chealey, and are widely considered to be one of the best mid-major teams in the country this season. Not only are they good and experienced, but they’re coached by a rising star in this business – Earl Grant – who just so happens to be a Marshall disciple; he spent six seasons on Marshall’s staff, three at Winthrop and three at Wichita State.

And he was totally, utterly embarrassed by his former boss.

This is a Wichita State team that is still playing without Markis McDuffie, the second-best player on the roster, and has yet to really get Landry Shamet going, the best player on their roster. Through two games, their front line of Shaq Morris, Darral Willis Jr. and Rauno Nurger has looked absolutely unbeatable, and that’s to say nothing of the fact that the Shockers may just be the toughest defensive team in the country.

There is no question that this team is one of the nation’s best, a Final Four contender and probably the favorite to win the AAC title.

And while this may alienate the Shocker fan base, I still think that we need to wait and see on Wichita State, at the very least until they actually beat another team that is close to their level. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, which is basically the post-Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet Shockers, these are their five best wins: Dayton on a neutral, Illinois State on a neutral, Illinois State at home, Oklahoma on a semi-neutral and … Tulsa? LSU? Colorado State on the road?

We know that Wichita State is “for real”. I don’t even think Gregg Marshall’s worst enemy would be able to say anything else.

But before we can definitively say that this team is better than, say, Duke or Michigan State, Arizona or Kansas, even Villanova or Cincinnati, they need to collect the wins to back that up. That should happen next week, when the Shockers travel to Hawai’i for the Maui Invitational.

Win that tournament and we can reassess.

And until then, we can still talk about the one thing that anyone who watched Wichita State play this season is thinking: That the Shockers could very well be college basketball’s best.

Rice transfer Egor Koulechov shines in debut with No. 8 Florida

Associated PressNov 13, 2017, 11:32 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former Rice standout Egor Koulechov had no expectations for his Florida debut.

He has some going forward — from everyone around him.

Koulechov scored 34 points, hitting six 3-pointers in his first game as a graduate transfer, and the eighth-ranked Gators handled Gardner-Webb 116-74 in their season opener Monday night.

“He’s got to do that every night,” Florida coach Mike White joked.

Koulechov broke the school record for most points in a debut. Tom Baxley held the previous mark, scoring 32 points against Rick Barry and Miami in 1962. Florida ended up losing that game after Baxley fouled out in overtime.

Koulechov and the Gators had no issues against Gardner-Webb (0-2). Koulechov made all six of his free throws and added five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

But his shooting was the show.

The newcomer nicknamed “Three-gor” finished 11 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. He’s got a quick release and a smooth stroke, and at 6 feet, 5 inches, he’s going to be a handful to defend for smaller guards.

“You’ve got to know where he is at all times,” White said. “He’s a really good shooter. Can we count on him going 6 of 9 every night? Probably not. He did some other good things as well.”

Florida finished with 15 3-points and its most points in a season opener. The Gators hit 10 treys in the first half, including five by Koulechov. He drained consecutive 3s from the corner to put the Gators up 34-19 early and had 23 points — and a bunch of new fans — at the break.

“I’m happy this day kind of came,” Koulechov said. “I’ve been waiting for this since I decided to come here. It’s a great environment, a great program. It’s a lot of fun, especially when you win.”

Koulechov is a key addition in White’s third season, one that began with high expectations after the Gators finished one victory short of making the Final Four in March.

Koulechov, KeVaughn Allen, senior Chris Chiozza and Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Hudson give the Gators their deepest backcourt in years — and enough outside shooting to make them a threat every game.

Chiozza, who sprained his left shoulder in an exhibition game 11 days ago, came off the bench Monday night and looked far from rusty. He finished with five points, six rebounds and six assists in 23 minutes.

Hudson chipped in 16 points, and freshman Mike Okauru added 13.

DJ Laster led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gators dominated every aspect of the game and opened up a 40-point lead midway through the second half.

Florida coasted from there and won its 27th consecutive opener.

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs got $80,000 to play the game, a nice payday that will help fund the Big South basketball program. Coach Tim Craft will get a better gauge of his team’s ability over the next two weeks.

Florida: The Gators have embraced lofty goals of making another deep run in the NCAA Tournament, and the opener will only raise expectations. With Koulechov, this also could be Florida’s best shooting team since former coach Billy Donovan’s back-to-back title teams.

FAMILIAR FACES

Three former Florida players were on hand for opening night, and one of them did something totally unique.

Swingman Canyon Barry, a graduate transfer from College of Charleston last season and the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year, played a trombone with the Florida band during an early timeout. Barry got a huge ovation after the song. The youngest son of Hall of Famer Rick Barry had been enrolled in a two-year Master of Science program in nuclear engineering.

Former guards Teddy Dupay and Michael Frazier II also were at the game.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb concludes its Florida Swing by playing at Central Florida on Wednesday night. The Runnin’ Bulldogs lost by 32 points at 11th-ranked Miami last week.

Florida plays twice more at home over the next six days, beginning against North Florida on Thursday night.

Baylor F Nuni Omot serves up vicious poster dunk

By Raphielle JohnsonNov 13, 2017, 10:47 PM EST
The college basketball season isn’t even a week old and there’s already been a dunk that will likely make all of the end-of-season highlight montages come April. Baylor senior forward Nuni Omot was responsible for the dunk, which came with just over two minutes remaining in the Bears’ 70-46 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Forward Elijah Schmidt did what he could to prevent the dunk, so he deserves some credit for not simply moving out of the way. That being said, he was overmatched on this one.

No 14 Minnesota makes early statement at Providence

By Raphielle JohnsonNov 13, 2017, 8:54 PM EST
While No. 2 Michigan State is viewed as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, and rightfully so, the Spartans will not lack for competition in the title race. One team capable of challenging the Spartans is No. 14 Minnesota, and Monday night in his return to his alma mater Richard Pitino’s team put together a solid second half showing in its 86-74 win at Providence.

The biggest difference for Minnesota in the second half was their improved offensive execution, as forward Jordan Murphy had a big night with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way. After getting off to a quick start, racing out to a 12-2 lead, Minnesota got a bit stagnant offensively. They took challenged shots, and as a result the Golden Gophers trailed at the half by three and had just one assist on 13 made baskets.

With improved execution and a more concerted effort to truly attack the Providence defense, Minnesota shot nearly 61 percent from the field and made four of its seven three-point attempts in the final 20 minutes. And thanks in large part to the tandem of Murphy and Reggie Lynch, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds, Minnesota was able to take advantage of its experience advantage in the front court.

It wasn’t all about the big men either, as Amir Coffey got going in the second half and finished with 15 points, Nate Mason tallied 17 and Dupree McBrayer and Isaiah Washington added nine and eight points, respectively.

Minnesota has the talent needed to be a player both within the Big Ten and nationally, especially as lead guards Mason and Washington get more comfortable sharing the playmaking responsibilities when Pitino calls upon that lineup. But the key to Minnesota making good on that promise will be to stay aggressive offensively while not settling for forced shots. That was an issue in the first half as Providence, a good team in its own right, made its run to pull ahead.

Kyron Cartwright dished out seven assists without a turnover in the the first stanza as Providence relied on a balanced offensive effort, and players such as sophomore Alpha Diallo, freshman Nate Watson and junior Isaiah Jackson took advantage. Yet despite doing their best to hang around Providence’s youth inside, especially with senior Emmitt Holt still out after undergoing abdominal surgery, was exposed by the more experienced Minnesota front line.

After playing a bit lax offensively Minnesota refocused in the second half, and the end result was a quality win that will only increase in value as the season wears on.

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr to miss Monday’s game

By Raphielle JohnsonNov 13, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
The official collegiate debut for Missouri freshman phenom Michael Porter Jr. was a short one, as he played just two minutes in Friday’s 74-59 win over Iowa State after aggravating a leg injury during pregame warmups. Fans will have to wait a bit to see Porter return to the court, as it was reported by ESPN’s Sean Farnham that the freshman will miss Monday’s game against Wagner.

When Porter will make his return is unknown, as he’s considered to be day-to-day.

With Porter out of the lineup his likely replacement is junior Kevin Puryear, who made significant contributions off the bench in Missouri’s regular season opener. Puryear played 29 minutes Friday night, shooting 6-for-7 from the field and scoring 17 points while also grabbing eight rebounds.

Also performing well in the front court against Iowa State was freshman Jeremiah Tilmon, who finished his collegiate debut with 14 points (7-for-9 FG), seven rebounds and one blocked shot. Jontay Porter, Michael’s younger brother, added five points, four rebounds and three assists in his first collegiate game.