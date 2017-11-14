Texas’ Bamba out with concussion

Mohamed Bamba’s freshman season at Texas is being paused do to injury.

The 6-foot-11 center is being held out of Texas’ game Tuesday night against New Hampshire after sustaining a concussion in practice Sunday, the school announced. He “continues to be treated and evaluated as part of the program’s concussion protocol,” according to the school.

UPDATE: Fr F Mohamed Bamba will not play in tonight’s game vs. New Hampshire (7 pm CT, @LonghornNetwork). Bamba sustained a concussion during practice on Sunday and continues to be treated and evaluated as part of the program’s concussion protocol. — Texas Basketball (@TexasMBB) November 15, 2017

Until there’s more information, there’s no reason to overreact to this news, but it is no doubt concerning given the increased scrutiny players are now receiving upon returning from head injuries.

Bamba, a potential No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, already got off to a strong start to his Longhorns career, putting up 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in just 23 minutes of action in his season debut against Northwestern State on Friday. He was named the Big 12’s co-newcomer of the week.

He is a huge – literally and figuratively – piece of Shaka Smart’s bounce back season after the Longhorns went 11-22 overall and finished last in the Big 12 in his second season in Austin. If he misses extended time, it would radically change the expectations for what Texas will be able to accomplish.

After New Hampshire on Tuesday, Texas has Lipscomb on Saturday before a Thanksgiving day matchup with Butler.