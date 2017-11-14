More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Stew Milne

Rhode Island’s E.C. Matthews to miss 4-to-6 weeks

By Travis HinesNov 14, 2017, 4:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Not only did Rhode Island drop its first game of the season Monday night, the Rams also lost one of their most important players.

E.C. Matthews, a senior guard, will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks due to a fractured left wrist, according to multiple reports. It’s the second time in his career that Matthews suffered a significant injury in the season’s opening week after he tore his ACL in Rhode Island’s 2015-16 opener that cost him an entire season.

The preseason first-team all-Atlantic 10 pick put up 18 points, three rebounds and an assist in Monday’s loss to Nevada in which he played 30 minutes.

His loss is significant for the Rams, who are the favorite to win the A-10 crown this season. Rhode Island plays a rather difficult non-conference slate that includes games against Seton Hall, Providence and Alabama that Matthews is sure to miss with his announced timetable, plus a game against Florida Gulf Coast before opening conference play against George Mason on Dec. 10, which would be on the far end of the potential time Matthews is expected to miss. Matthews’ absence may not cost the Rams a conference title, but those non-conference games are huge seeding opportunities. 

Jared Terrell and Stanford Robinson will likely be called upon to pick up the backcourt slack in Matthews’ absence.

Tyler Herro commits to Kentucky

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 14, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wisconsin’s loss was Kentucky’s gain.

Tyler Herro, a four-star guard who de-committed from his home-state Badgers last month, announced Tuesday that he has committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats.

“Just the relationship I had with (assistant) Kenny Payne and the relationship I’ve built with Cal over the past few weeks,” Herro told Scout of his decision. “Obviously what they do to get guys to the NBA.

“They just expressed that they have an opportunity for me. They think I can come in right away and play and play a big role in what they want to do.”

Herro is a 6-foot-5 guard and a consensus top-50 player in the 2018 class known for his ability to spread the floor. He quickly became one of the hottest commodities available when he opened up his recruitment last month, and Kentucky quickly rose to the top over the likes of Villanova and Oregon. Herro visited Lexington last week before making his decision.

“Big Blue Nation was crazy,” he said. “It was weird because all the fans knew me and I’m not even committed yet.”

Herro’s commitment gives Calipari three players currently in his 2018 class. Five-star recruits Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson both signed earlier this week. Herro’s addition will help Kentucky immediately in the shooting department, something has been somewhat of a weakness for Calipari’s team in recent years despite the overwhelmingly talented recruiting classes he’s consistently reeled in.

“I think I’ll be able to space the floor out, play the one or the two, get to the hoop, pulling up and shooting,” he said. “I think all three of us can do something special.”  

 

UCF’s injury woes continue as B.J. Taylor will miss 4-6 weeks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2017, 4:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

No team in America has had to deal with the injury bug the way that UCF has this season.

Aubrey Dawkins is done for the year after undergoing surgery on his shoulder. Tacko Fall is dealing with a hip issue that has held him out of the first two games of the season.

And now they will be without star point guard B.J. Taylor, who fractured a bone in his foot and will miss the next 4-6 weeks, a source told NBC Sports.

The Knights entered the season as a sleeper in the AAC and a potential NCAA tournament team, but they are now looking at playing an extended period of time without their star point guard – who averaged 17.4 points and 3.5 assists last season – and their best big man, not to mention missing their best wing.

If Johnny Dawkins is going to get this group to the NCAA tournament, he’s going to have his work cut out for him.

Report: LiAngelo Ball, UCLA players detained in China are returning to Los Angeles

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2017, 9:11 AM EST
19 Comments

Just hours after Donald Trump reportedly enlisted the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the legal process that three UCLA players are going through, the trio of Bruins are set to fly home.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill are scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Tuesday. The three players were seen at Pudong International Airport checking into a Delta flight.

Ball, Riley and Hill had been arrested and confined to their hotel in Hangzhou after allegedly shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store. The three were reportedly caught on video. They remained in Hangzhou as their teammates – and LaVar Ball – traveled to Shanghai for the team’s 63-60 win over Georgia Tech in the season-opener.

Given what this story has turned into, I do not envy the scene those three will walk into when they arrive at LAX and I certainly do not envy what LiAngelo is going to have to face when he gets home and sees LaVar.

Champions Classic Preview: Breaking down Duke-Michigan State and Kansas-Kentucky

Jamie Squire, Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2017, 9:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

We’re five days into college basketball season and it’s finally about to start.

After a long weekend that gave us nothing but blowouts and Pitt losing and saw just a single ranked team lose a game – to a team that was also ranked – we get what is not only the best night of hoops to date but what may end up being the best night of college basketball this season.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Kentucky

Buckle up.

DUKE vs. MICHIGAN STATE, 7:00 p.m.

BATTLE OF THE BIGS

I cannot wait to see these two front lines square off. Let’s start with Duke’s, where Marvin Bagley III has lived up to the immense hype that he entered the season with. Through two games, he’s averaging 24.5 points and 10 boards, scoring in the post and pulling bigs away from the rim and doing things that 6-foot-11 people are not supposed to be able to do. Against Utah Valley on Saturday night, Bagley jumped a passing lane to make a steal, took one dribble past half court and euro-stepped through two defenders to finish a finger-roll.

He’s a 6-foot-11 19 year-old!

But what makes me so excited about Duke’s big guys is just how good Wendell Carter actually is. Carter isn’t flashy. He doesn’t come with the level of hype that guys like Bagley and Michael Porter Jr. and Deandre Ayton have. He’s probably never going to be a franchise-changing player in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean he’s not an NBA player. He, without question, is. He understands how to play. He is a sensational passer as a big. He can face-up and score. He can score on the block. He’s a good enough shot-blocker that he’s not a liability defensively. The high-low actions he and Bagley can run are so much fun to watch.

He’ll be flanked up front by Jaren Jackson and NBC Sports Preseason National Player of the Year Miles Bridges. Jackson is an intriguing talent, a long and athletic 6-foot-11 four-man that can space the floor. He’s not quite on the same level as the Bagleys and Carters of the world, but he’s a lottery pick in his own right. Depth may end up being the difference-maker for the Spartans – they legitimately have seven big men that could start in the Big Ten – but, to me, the key is going to end up being …

… WHO GUARDS MILES BRIDGES?

To put it simply, there aren’t very many people in college basketball that can matchup with Bridges. He’s a 6-foot-7 athletic freak that played the four last season and will be at the three this year. He can over power someone like Grayson Allen or Gary Trent Jr. in the paint, but lining up, say, Bagley on him is probably not the best idea. Bridges is probably too quick for Bagley to guard on the perimeter, and I’m not sure it’s worth risking the foul trouble to what may be the most irreplaceable player on the Duke roster.

If I was Coach K, I would go man and rotate through wings on Bridges. Trent, Allen, Alex O’Connell, Jordan Tucker. Keep running fresh legs at him and make him work for the buckets that he’s going to get. They’re coming. A 20-point, 10-board, three-assist night is the norm for Bridges, but is Duke makes those points hard to come by – if they make him work hard enough that his legs are gone at the other end – they can still come out ahead.

THERE’S ALSO A BATTLE OF THE LITTLE GUYS

Duke and Michigan State both had the same question mark entering the season: Point guard play. Trevon Duval is not necessarily the kind of point guard that the Blue Devils needed this year, while Cassius Winston is a talented passer that struggled with turnovers as a freshman. Duval has been terrific through two games – 11.5 points, 10 assists and just a single turnover in two games – but he’s also done much of his damage in transition, where we knew he would be great.

Frankly, I think where Duval can win this game for Duke will be on the defensive end of the floor. He’s a freak athlete with all the tools you want in a point guard, and it’s fair to say that he and Winston have very different athletic profiles. If Duval can hound Winston, if he makes it hard for Michigan State to get into their offense, it takes away some of the threat of their bigs.

X-FACTOR

I’m tempted to go with depth here, as Duke lacks it and Michigan State has it in spades, but I really think that the Grayson Allen-Josh Langford matchup will be important. Both are talented. Both struggled with consistency and injuries last season. Both have been impressive early on this season. I’ll give the early edge to Allen – we’ve seen him do it at this level already – but this could be a coming-out party for Langford.

PREDICTION

This is tough, but I think Duke leaves Chicago with a win which means that taking Duke (-2) would make sense. Trevon Duval, in theory, should be able to lock up Cassius Winston, while I think that the Bagley-Carter pairing will be able to get the best of Jackson and Ward.

That said, I have no confidence in that pick. I do, however, have all the confidence in He world that this will be a thriller either way.

KANSAS vs. KENTUCKY, 9:30 p.m.

SMALL-BALL TAKES ON THE MONSTARS

I think I had more fun watching Kansas play in their opener than any other team this weekend. Full disclosure: I love the small-ball movement. I love seeing teams space the floor with playmakers, attack opponents off the dribble and use the threat of the three-ball to create mismatches and close-outs.

That is precisely how Kansas is going to have to play this season, as the entirety of their front line is this: sophomore Udoka Azubuike, freshman Billy Preston, sophomore Mitch Lightfoot. Against Tennessee State in the opener, the Jayhawks had lineups where 6-foot-4 Lagerald Vick played the four and 6-foot-5 Marcus Garrett was the second-biggest player on the floor.

Kentucky is the polar opposite. They have so much quality size on their roster that Kevin Knox, a potential first round pick and the perfect player to slot into a small-ball four role at the college level, is going to spend the entire season playing as a three. Their starting lineup on Friday night against Utah Valley featured five players taller that Garrett. The smallest guy on the floor was Hamidou Diallo, a 6-foot-5 off-guard with a 7-foot wingspan, while 6-foot-6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander handled the point guard duties.

I fully expect Kansas to try and match that size early. So long as Preston has found a way to make curfew, I think he’ll start at the four next to Azubuike, but I don’t think that will hold. Bill Self had so much success last season playing small – and has so many talented perimeter players on his roster – that he’ll dare Kentucky to come out and guard them.

YOUTH TAKES ON THE OLD GUYS

The Wildcats have used two different starting lineups in their two games this season, and both of those lineups featured all freshmen. The only non-freshman on their that is seeing minutes is Wenyen Gabriel, and he played 14 minutes per game last season. That, more than anything, is the reason they struggled to knock off Utah Valley, whom they trailed by 12 early in the second half, and Vermont, who had a shot to tie the game on with less than five seconds left in the game.

It’s a learning process for Kentucky.

We all know this by now.

And class will be in session on Tuesday night, as the Jayhawks’ best lineup features two seniors, a junior, a redshirt sophomore and a sophomore. Hell, Preston is even 20 years old already. Where I think this manifests itself is on the offensive end for Kentucky, where their lack of shooting and question marks at the point guard spot made things quite difficult in the opener on Friday.

SO LET’S TALK ABOUT THAT KENTUCKY DEFENSE

It was atrocious in the second half against Vermont. The Wildcats had no idea how to defend Vermont’s high-ball screens, and Trae Bell-Haynes – who is a very good player – sliced them up for the entirety of the second 20 minutes. If they can’t stop Bell-Haynes, what is Kentucky going to do against Devonte’ Graham and Malik Newman?

That said, Kentucky’s defense won their opener for them. They switched from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone, and suddenly the length and athleticism on the roster took over. They got some steals, they got some easy buckets in transition and suddenly they were awake, which is why …

X-FACTOR

… I think that zone will be the determining factor on Tuesday night. The idea that you can’t zone a three-point shooting team is a fallacy; in fact, if you play the 2-3 zone the right way and move quick enough, it’s sometimes easier to keep opponents from getting clean looks at a three, especially with the length Kentucky has. Kansas has three-point shooters and a roster that makes sense playing small-ball. Kentucky is enormous, and having success playing a 2-3 zone mitigates some of the quickness advantage Kansas has on the perimeter.

If the Wildcats don’t suffer defensively, when they have, say, P.J. Washington at the four while Svi Mykhailiuk is his counterpart, then that means that Kansas will have Svi guarding Washington in the post. The entire state of Kansas shuddered in fear at that last sentence.

PREDICTION: I think that this ends up being a wake-up call for the Wildcats, not that they really need it after the way their season started. I don’t think this will be as bad as the beating that Kentucky put on Kansas in 2015, the year that Cliff Alexander was a Jayhawk and the Wildcats started the season 38-0, but I don’t think that Kentucky will be in it down the stretch.

Kansas covers the points – it opened at (-2) and has since moved to (-4.5) in some places – whatever they end up being.

When is it time to talk about whether Wichita State is the best team in college basketball?

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2017, 7:25 AM EST
1 Comment

There is going to come a point in time where we, as college basketball fans and members of the college basketball media, need to sit down and have a real discussion about whether or not Wichita State is the best team in college basketball.

On Friday night, in a season-opening win over UMKC, the No. 6 Shockers barely broke a sweat. They were up 15 points before you could blink. The lead was 30 by the last TV timeout of the first half and, come the break, the Shockers were up by 39 points.

But UMKC isn’t much to write home about.

We’re not looking at them as a potential league champ and NCAA tournament team.

That is, however, how we’re looking at the College of Charleston, who Wichita State eviscerated on Monday evening in the Koch Center. The Cougars managed all of 11 points in the first 13 minutes on Monday, they found themselves down by 25 points at halftime and, with about 18 minutes left in the game, Gregg Marshall mercifully called off the dogs with his team up 56-24.

Charleston was a top 100 team on KenPom a season ago. They finished second to a very good UNC Wilmington in the CAA, losing to those same Seahawks in the CAA tournament title game. They return everyone of consequence from that group, including Joe Chealey, and are widely considered to be one of the best mid-major teams in the country this season. Not only are they good and experienced, but they’re coached by a rising star in this business – Earl Grant – who just so happens to be a Marshall disciple; he spent six seasons on Marshall’s staff, three at Winthrop and three at Wichita State.

And he was totally, utterly embarrassed by his former boss.

This is a Wichita State team that is still playing without Markis McDuffie, the second-best player on the roster, and has yet to really get Landry Shamet going, the best player on their roster. Through two games, their front line of Shaq Morris, Darral Willis Jr. and Rauno Nurger has looked absolutely unbeatable, and that’s to say nothing of the fact that the Shockers may just be the toughest defensive team in the country.

There is no question that this team is one of the nation’s best, a Final Four contender and probably the favorite to win the AAC title.

And while this may alienate the Shocker fan base, I still think that we need to wait and see on Wichita State, at the very least until they actually beat another team that is close to their level. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, which is basically the post-Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet Shockers, these are their five best wins: Dayton on a neutral, Illinois State on a neutral, Illinois State at home, Oklahoma on a semi-neutral and … Tulsa? LSU? Colorado State on the road?

We know that Wichita State is “for real”. I don’t even think Gregg Marshall’s worst enemy would be able to say anything else.

But before we can definitively say that this team is better than, say, Duke or Michigan State, Arizona or Kansas, even Villanova or Cincinnati, they need to collect the wins to back that up. That should happen next week, when the Shockers travel to Hawai’i for the Maui Invitational.

Win that tournament and we can reassess.

And until then, we can still talk about the one thing that anyone who watched Wichita State play this season is thinking: That the Shockers could very well be college basketball’s best.