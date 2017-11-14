Kansas frosh Billy Preston held out due to ‘single-vehicle incident’

CHICAGO – Kansas announced at halftime of the first game of the Champions Classic that star freshman Billy Preston will be held out of the game due to what the school is calling a ‘single-vehicle incident on campus’.
There were no injuries, according to the release, but Preston’s car sustained damage. He is being held out of action as the school attempts to determine a ‘clearer financial picture’ in regards to the car that Preston was driving.
Without Preston available in the season-opening win against Tennessee State, Kansas started four guards, with Svi Mykhailiuk and Lagerald Vick playing the three and the four.
CHICAGO — Duke freshman big man Marvin Bagley III exited Tuesday night’s Champions Classic showdown against Michigan State and won’t return to the game after getting poked in the right eye midway through the first half.
The potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 Bagley was going for a defensive rebound when teammate Javin DeLaurier poked him in the right eye. Bagley instantly hit the floor and was attended to by Duke medical personnel as he was taken back to the locker room and didn’t return to the floor for the rest of the first half.
According to a report from ESPN’s Maria Taylor, Bagley will be out for the rest of the Champions Classic contest as the Blue Devils are likely being cautious with its star freshman. Bagley returned to the Duke bench for the second half but he didn’t participate in the second-half warmups with the team. Bagley finished the night with four points and six rebounds in 10 minutes.
Duke plays its next game on Friday when they host Southern at home. If Bagley’s eye injury has any lingering issues, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blue Devils held him out until the PK80 Invitational, which begins on Thanksgiving.
Mohamed Bamba’s freshman season at Texas is being paused do to injury.
The 6-foot-11 center is being held out of Texas’ game Tuesday night against New Hampshire after sustaining a concussion in practice Sunday, the school announced. He “continues to be treated and evaluated as part of the program’s concussion protocol,” according to the school.
Until there’s more information, there’s no reason to overreact to this news, but it is no doubt concerning given the increased scrutiny players are now receiving upon returning from head injuries.
Bamba, a potential No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, already got off to a strong start to his Longhorns career, putting up 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in just 23 minutes of action in his season debut against Northwestern State on Friday. He was named the Big 12’s co-newcomer of the week.
He is a huge – literally and figuratively – piece of Shaka Smart’s bounce back season after the Longhorns went 11-22 overall and finished last in the Big 12 in his second season in Austin. If he misses extended time, it would radically change the expectations for what Texas will be able to accomplish.
After New Hampshire on Tuesday, Texas has Lipscomb on Saturday before a Thanksgiving day matchup with Butler.
The NCAA finally acceded to NC State, Braxton Beverly and public sentiment.
College basketball’s governing body reversed itself and has declared the freshman eligible to play this season, starting with the Wolfpack’s game Tuesday night against Bryant.
“Based on additional information, NCAA staff reconsidered and granted NC State’s transfer waiver request for Braxton Beverly, allowing him to compete immediately,” the NCAA announced via social media.
Whatever that new information is, it helped the NCAA arrive at a decision that nearly every single observer of the sport has called for in Beverly’s situation. His circumstances were reached via a winding road, but an ultimately relatively easy one to rule on.
Beverly committed to coach Thad Matta and Ohio State last year, and enrolled at the school early. The Buckeyes eventually moved to fire Matta, but not until June when Beverly had been already attending classes. Eventually, he decided that without Matta, Columbus was not where he wanted to be and headed to N.C. State. The NCAA originally ruled that because he had attended classes he would be treated as any other Division I transfer and subject to sitting out a year – even though he was only briefly at Ohio State and only looked to leave after Matta’s unorthodox firing in the middle of the summer.
“When (Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts) told me that my appeal had been denied earlier this week, I could tell how upset he was,” Beverly wrote on his personal blog. “I took it pretty hard. I was shocked. I think Coach was too. Some of my family might have taken it even harder, my uncle probably took it the hardest out of everybody.
“Through all of this, I am still happy with the decision to come to NC State. I think it was the best move for me to set me up to be the most successful man I can be.”
It may have taken the NCAA awhile to get to this decision – and that time cost Beverly two games to star N.C. State’s season – but ultimately, it’s hard to see how the final decision was anything but the correct one.
Wisconsin’s loss was Kentucky’s gain.
Tyler Herro, a four-star guard who de-committed from his home-state Badgers last month, announced Tuesday that he has committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats.
“Just the relationship I had with (assistant) Kenny Payne and the relationship I’ve built with Cal over the past few weeks,” Herro told Scout of his decision. “Obviously what they do to get guys to the NBA.
“They just expressed that they have an opportunity for me. They think I can come in right away and play and play a big role in what they want to do.”
Herro is a 6-foot-5 guard and a consensus top-50 player in the 2018 class known for his ability to spread the floor. He quickly became one of the hottest commodities available when he opened up his recruitment last month, and Kentucky quickly rose to the top over the likes of Villanova and Oregon. Herro visited Lexington last week before making his decision.
“Big Blue Nation was crazy,” he said. “It was weird because all the fans knew me and I’m not even committed yet.”
Herro’s commitment gives Calipari three players currently in his 2018 class. Five-star recruits Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson both signed earlier this week. Herro’s addition will help Kentucky immediately in the shooting department, something has been somewhat of a weakness for Calipari’s team in recent years despite the overwhelmingly talented recruiting classes he’s consistently reeled in.
“I think I’ll be able to space the floor out, play the one or the two, get to the hoop, pulling up and shooting,” he said. “I think all three of us can do something special.”
Not only did Rhode Island drop its first game of the season Monday night, the Rams also lost one of their most important players.
E.C. Matthews, a senior guard, will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks due to a fractured left wrist, according to multiple reports. It’s the second time in his career that Matthews suffered a significant injury in the season’s opening week after he tore his ACL in Rhode Island’s 2015-16 opener that cost him an entire season.
The preseason first-team all-Atlantic 10 pick put up 18 points, three rebounds and an assist in Monday’s loss to Nevada in which he played 30 minutes.
His loss is significant for the Rams, who are the favorite to win the A-10 crown this season. Rhode Island plays a rather difficult non-conference slate that includes games against Seton Hall, Providence and Alabama that Matthews is sure to miss with his announced timetable, plus a game against Florida Gulf Coast before opening conference play against George Mason on Dec. 10, which would be on the far end of the potential time Matthews is expected to miss. Matthews’ absence may not cost the Rams a conference title, but those non-conference games are huge seeding opportunities.
Jared Terrell and Stanford Robinson will likely be called upon to pick up the backcourt slack in Matthews’ absence.