Grayson Allen, Trevon Duval lead No. 1 Duke past No. 2 Michigan State

By Rob DausterNov 14, 2017, 9:20 PM EST
CHICAGO – It was not a good night for Grayson Allen Haters.

Duke’s senior star scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half and Trevon Duval added 17 points, 10 assists and five steals as No. 1 Duke knocked off No. 2 Michigan State in the opener of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, 88-81.

Allen, who scored six points in the final minute of the first half, finished with seven threes on the night and carried Duke in the second half of a game where the Blue Devils were on the ropes. They were playing without Marvin Bagley for the final 30 minutes of the game and the rest of their front line was either dealing with foul trouble or poor play.

All the while, Allen made big shot after big shot down the stretch.

And in the end, it didn’t matter that the top recruit in the Class of 2017 was sitting on the bench with his right eye swollen up, and it didn’t matter that two of Duke’s three remaining elite freshmen were struggling to play up to their potential.

The Blue Devils left the United Center with a win over the No. 2 team in college basketball.

That’s a scary thought.

But not quite as scary as the idea that Grayson Allen is the man that’s here to save college basketball.

Tuesday night is a night that we desperately needed in a sport that has spent the past six weeks dealing with the fall out of the biggest scandal in the sport’s history: An FBI investigation into corruption in recruiting, both by colleges and agents looking to land clients, that has left four assistant coaches and ten men in total facing federal charges. It’s what we needed for a sport whose opening night was dominated by headlines of players being held out of competition and quasi-celebrities on the UCLA roster spending time in a Chinese jail.

Hell, at halftime of the opening game of the double-header Kansas released a statement that said that their star freshman, Billy Preston, was being held out of competition while they investigated how he paid for a car that he crashed last week.

We needed a night to talk about the games, only the games and nothing but the games, and the man to do that was the center of controversy himself, Grayson Allen.

How about that?

In the big picture, the story of this game for Duke is the health of Bagley. After getting poked in the eye by a teammate midway through the first half, Bagley spent a few minutes on the ground – appearing to mouth the words “I can’t see” –  before heading back to the locker room. He returned to the court during halftime, but he did not even warm-up with the team let alone return to the court, and Coach K referred to the injury as a “scratched eye,” and everyone that I spoke to on the Duke staff did not believe the injury to be serious.

Without Bagley on the floor, Duke’s half-court offense sputtered initially. Trevon Duval took some ill-advised shots and Gary Trent struggled to find a rhythm while Wendell Carter was flat-out bad for roughly the first 30 minutes of the game. Duke did enough to get easy offense in other ways – they had 15 offensive rebounds in the first-half and forced eight Michigan State turnovers – but without Carter and Bagley to run sets through, the Blue Devils looked bogged down in the half court.

Duval managed to settle down, however, and proved himself to be one of the best players on the floor. He was an absolute menace on the defensive end, got to the rim at will and ignited Duke’s transition offense. When he figures out his shooting stroke, he’ll have a shot to be a very, very good player.

He was a big reason that Duke’s 2-3 zone was so effective, as was Javin DeLaurier, a sophomore that came off the bench and was terrific for the Blue Devils, his length and activity causing havoc for Sparty. Michigan State was able to figure things out in the second half, as Miles Bridges found his shooting stroke and Michigan State started pounding the ball into the paint. They made their run, they answered the barrage of Allen threes by trying to foul out every big man on the Duke roster.

But, again, Duke had an answer.

It was Allen.

Duke’s roster is loaded with freshmen and sophomores, and not all of those highly-regarded freshmen and sophomores played well on Tuesday. Bagley was injured and did not return. Trent struggled to find his shooting stroke, although he did hit a massive shot down the stretch. Duval was terrific, but Wendell Carter was relatively ineffective until the final 10 minutes of the game. Marques Bolden is … Marques Bolden, and as well as DeLaurier played, he’s a role player. He’s on the floor to be long and athletic and full of energy, and he was long and athletic and full of energy.

Put another way, in a game that was pitted as a battle of the front courts, Michigan State won that fight.

And Duke won the game.

Because Allen put together what may end up being the best performance we see on a college basketball court this season. Two season ago, in this very same building, Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine went for 29 points, 12 boards and 12 assists as Michigan State landed a come-from-behind win against then-No. 1 Kansas. That performance put him in the driver’s seat for National Player of the Year, and while Buddy Hield did Buddy Hield things all season long, Valentine ended up splitting the National Player of the Year awards.

Allen could very well end up on that same trajectory.

For all the stick he gets, for as much as he is demonized in the media – much of it deserved, some of it over-the-top – Allen is a helluva basketball player when he is healthy.

When we talk about how valuable talented veterans are on these one-and-done superteams, that is what we mean.

Kansas frosh Billy Preston held out due to ‘single-vehicle incident’

By Rob DausterNov 14, 2017, 8:34 PM EST
CHICAGO – Kansas announced at halftime of the first game of the Champions Classic that star freshman Billy Preston will be held out of the game due to what the school is calling a ‘single-vehicle incident on campus’.

There were no injuries, according to the release, but Preston’s car sustained damage. He is being held out of action as the school attempts to determine a ‘clearer financial picture’ in regards to the car that Preston was driving.

Without Preston available in the season-opening win against Tennessee State, Kansas started four guards, with Svi Mykhailiuk and Lagerald Vick playing the three and the four.

Duke’s Marvin Bagley III exits Michigan State showdown with right eye injury

By Scott PhillipsNov 14, 2017, 8:33 PM EST
CHICAGO — Duke freshman big man Marvin Bagley III exited Tuesday night’s Champions Classic showdown against Michigan State and won’t return to the game after getting poked in the right eye midway through the first half.

The potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 Bagley was going for a defensive rebound when teammate Javin DeLaurier poked him in the right eye. Bagley instantly hit the floor and was attended to by Duke medical personnel as he was taken back to the locker room and didn’t return to the floor for the rest of the first half.

Bagley was held out of the second half as a precautionary measure. The freshman returned to the Duke bench for the second half but Bagley didn’t participate in the second-half warmups with the team.  In the postgame press conference, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski described Bagley’s injury as a “scratched eye” as the team didn’t want to bring him back for the second half. Bagley finished the night with four points and six rebounds in 10 minutes.

Duke plays its next game on Friday when they host Southern at home. If Bagley’s eye injury has any lingering issues, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blue Devils held him out until the PK80 Invitational, which begins on Thanksgiving.

Texas’ Bamba out with concussion

By Travis HinesNov 14, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
Mohamed Bamba’s freshman season at Texas is being paused do to injury.

The 6-foot-11 center is being held out of Texas’ game Tuesday night against New Hampshire after sustaining a concussion in practice Sunday, the school announced. He “continues to be treated and evaluated as part of the program’s concussion protocol,” according to the school.

Until there’s more information, there’s no reason to overreact to this news, but it is no doubt concerning given the increased scrutiny players are now receiving upon returning from head injuries.

Bamba, a potential No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, already got off to a strong start to his Longhorns career, putting up 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in just 23 minutes of action in his season debut against Northwestern State on Friday. He was named the Big 12’s co-newcomer of the week.

He is a huge – literally and figuratively – piece of Shaka Smart’s bounce back season after the Longhorns went 11-22 overall and finished last in the Big 12 in his second season in Austin. If he misses extended time, it would radically change the expectations for what Texas will be able to accomplish.

After New Hampshire on Tuesday, Texas has Lipscomb on Saturday before a Thanksgiving day matchup with Butler.

NCAA declares NC State’s Beverly eligible

By Travis HinesNov 14, 2017, 5:42 PM EST
4 Comments

The NCAA finally acceded to NC State, Braxton Beverly and public sentiment.

College basketball’s governing body reversed itself and has declared the freshman eligible to play this season, starting with the Wolfpack’s game Tuesday night against Bryant.

“Based on additional information, NCAA staff reconsidered and granted NC State’s transfer waiver request for Braxton Beverly, allowing him to compete immediately,” the NCAA announced via social media.

Whatever that new information is, it helped the NCAA arrive at a decision that nearly every single observer of the sport has called for in Beverly’s situation. His circumstances were reached via a winding road, but an ultimately relatively easy one to rule on.

Beverly committed to coach Thad Matta and Ohio State last year, and enrolled at the school early. The Buckeyes eventually moved to fire Matta, but not until June when Beverly had been already attending classes. Eventually, he decided that without Matta, Columbus was not where he wanted to be and headed to N.C. State. The NCAA originally ruled that because he had attended classes he would be treated as any other Division I transfer and subject to sitting out a year – even though he was only briefly at Ohio State and only looked to leave after Matta’s unorthodox firing in the middle of the summer.

“When (Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts) told me that my appeal had been denied earlier this week, I could tell how upset he was,” Beverly wrote on his personal blog. “I took it pretty hard. I was shocked. I think Coach was too. Some of my family might have taken it even harder, my uncle probably took it the hardest out of everybody.

“Through all of this, I am still happy with the decision to come to NC State. I think it was the best move for me to set me up to be the most successful man I can be.”

It may have taken the NCAA awhile to get to this decision – and that time cost Beverly two games to star N.C. State’s season – but ultimately, it’s hard to see how the final decision was anything but the correct one.

Tyler Herro commits to Kentucky

By Travis HinesNov 14, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
1 Comment

Wisconsin’s loss was Kentucky’s gain.

Tyler Herro, a four-star guard who de-committed from his home-state Badgers last month, announced Tuesday that he has committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats.

“Just the relationship I had with (assistant) Kenny Payne and the relationship I’ve built with Cal over the past few weeks,” Herro told Scout of his decision. “Obviously what they do to get guys to the NBA.

“They just expressed that they have an opportunity for me. They think I can come in right away and play and play a big role in what they want to do.”

Herro is a 6-foot-5 guard and a consensus top-50 player in the 2018 class known for his ability to spread the floor. He quickly became one of the hottest commodities available when he opened up his recruitment last month, and Kentucky quickly rose to the top over the likes of Villanova and Oregon. Herro visited Lexington last week before making his decision.

“Big Blue Nation was crazy,” he said. “It was weird because all the fans knew me and I’m not even committed yet.”

Herro’s commitment gives Calipari three players currently in his 2018 class. Five-star recruits Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson both signed earlier this week. Herro’s addition will help Kentucky immediately in the shooting department, something has been somewhat of a weakness for Calipari’s team in recent years despite the overwhelmingly talented recruiting classes he’s consistently reeled in.

“I think I’ll be able to space the floor out, play the one or the two, get to the hoop, pulling up and shooting,” he said. “I think all three of us can do something special.”  

 