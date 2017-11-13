More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Report: Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve case of UCLA players

By Rob DausterNov 13, 2017, 11:40 AM EST
2 Comments

During President Trump’s two-day visit to Beijing he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve the case of the three UCLA players that were arrested for shoplifting during the team’s trip to Hangzhou, according to the Washington Post.

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were taken into custody last week after they allegedly stole sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, where they were staying prior to traveling to Shanghai for Friday night’s game against Georgia Tech.

No. 21 UCLA won that game, 63-60. The three players were released from custody, but they did not travel with the team to Shanghai and they did not return to Los Angeles, according to reports. They must stay at their hotel in Hangzhou until legal process is complete.

The Post cites a U.S. official that said that Xi promised to look into the situation, and that “the charges against the players have been reduced and the case is proceeding toward a resolution.”

Player of the Week: Allonzo Trier, Arizona

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 13, 2017, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

College Basketball Power Rankings: Where should Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia be ranked? No. 5 Kentucky holds off Vermont 73-69 David Padgett survives first game as head coach for No. 16 Louisville

Arizona cannot seem to find their way out of the controversy.

Last season was mired by the ongoing Allonzo Trier saga, as the will-he-play, won’t-he-play story dragged out for the first three months of the season. After losing to No. 11 seed Xavier in the Sweet 16, Arizona’s offseason was flipped on its head when assistant coach Book Richardson was fired after he was arrested in the FBI’s probe into corruption in college basketball.

Then Rawle Alkins broke his foot. Then Jahvon Quinerly decommitted because of his involvment in the scandal. Then another assistant coach was suspended, as was Keanu Pinder.

It’s been exhausting to be a Wildcat.

And none of that slowed Trier down during the first weekend of the season.

The competition was not great, to put it nicely, but Trier still managed to post back-to-back 30-burgers, going for 32 points on 13 shots in the season-opening win over Northern Arizona and following that up with 30 points in a win over UMBC. Trier looked as good as he has in his Arizona career. He seems to have lost some weight, streamlined his body and added a bit of explosiveness.

He also looks like a player that’s on a mission, a guy that has a point to prove this year.

There’s no way he’s going to keep putting up 30 point games every night, but if he can find a way to stay anywhere near this pace, we’re looking at a guy that will be a favorite for the National Player of the Year award and the leader of a team that looks ready to finally get Sean Miller to a Final Four.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • KENDRICK NUNN, Oakland: Playing in his first game for the Golden Grizzlies, the redshirt senior and Illinois transfer went for a career-high 36 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists in an 85-71 win over New Orleans on Friday night. That’s not a bad way to make a debut.
  • TEMPLE GIBBS, Notre Dame: With Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell getting all of the attention for Notre Dame, it was Gibbs that made all the plays down the stretch as the Irish pulled away late from DePaul in a season-opener on the road. He finished with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting with three assists and four threes.
  • GENO CRANDALL, North Dakota: Crandall scored 41 points, including 37 in the second half, as North Dakota knocked off Troy, 83-80, on Friday night in a tournament in Hawai’i. He also added six boards and five assists. On Sunday night, he followed that up with 21 points and, through two games, is averaging 31.0 points while shooting 20-for-29 from the floor and 11-for-14 from three.
  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Playing without Joel Berry II in the season-opener and moving into a starting role for the first time in his UNC career, Maye quelled the fears of anxious Tar Heel fans by posting 26 points and 10 boards in a relatively easy win over a solid Northern Iowa program.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley sure did live up to the hype. In two games this weekend, he averaged 24.5 points and 10 boards while forming a dominant front court tandem with Wendell Carter. He’ll have his work cut out for him on Tuesday night going up against the front line of Michigan State.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Where should Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia be ranked?

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 13, 2017, 11:05 AM EST
1 Comment

More College Hoops

Player of the Week: Allonzo Trier, Arizona No. 5 Kentucky holds off Vermont 73-69 David Padgett survives first game as head coach for No. 16 Louisville

There is a lot to get to with the top 25 this week, but let’s start with the obvious: What should we do with Kentucky?

I dropped them three spots in my top 25, from No. 8 to No. 16, and frankly, I think that might be a little too high for where Kentucky is at this point. Let’s call it like it is – Kentucky is not very good right now, at least in comparison to where the other elite teams in the country are.

This isn’t a surprise.

We knew this was going to happen.

The Wildcats are an incredibly young team, one that started two different lineups of five freshmen this weekend, one that struggled to score in the half court against Utah Valley and that could not find a way to stop Vermont’s point guard Trae Bell-Haynes defensively. They’re going to get better, but I have a feeling that what we’re going to see against Kansas on Tuesday at the Champions Classic is not going to be pretty.

There are probably more than 15 teams in college basketball that are better than Kentucky right now. There are not 15 teams that are going to be better than Kentucky come March if Coach Cal can get these pieces to come together.

The same can be said about Louisville, who turned in a worrisome performance against George Mason on Sunday that I’m willing to give them a pass for early on. This team has been through more drama off the court than any team I can remember, particularly the veterans that have been around since the escort scandal first erupted. Playing for a first-time, interim head coach, they struggled to find a rhythm and pulled away late. Let’s wait and see.

Lastly, Texas A&M jumped up from No. 19 in our rankings to No. 11. Full disclosure: I had the Aggies as a top 15 team in the preseason, but my colleagues – who clearly are not as intelligent as me – had them ranked lower. Our preseason rankings were a poll. Our in-season rankings are all mine. So this reflects how I felt about A&M entering the year as much as anything.

The big surprise was West Virginia, who got smoked by the Aggies. I talked about why at length on the Monday Overreactions podcast, but suffice to say, I am not yet ready to say that West Virginia is bad, although I think that, for the first time since West Virginia became Press Virginia, the loss of system guys has caught up to Bobby Huggins.

Anyway, on to the Top 25:

1. Michigan State, 1-0 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Duke, 2-0 (2)
3. Arizona, 2-0 (3)
4. Kansas, 1-0 (4)
5. Villanova, 1-0 (5)
6. Wichita State, 1-0 (6)
7. Florida, 1-0 (7)
8. Cincinnati, 1-0 (9)
9. USC, 1-0 (10)
10. Miami, 2-0 (11)
11. Texas A&M, 1-0 (19)
12. Louisville, 1-0 (12)
13. Notre Dame, 1-0 (14)
14. Xavier, 1-0 (15)
15. Seton Hall, 1-0 (16)
16. Kentucky, 2-0 (8)
17. North Carolina, 1-0 (17)
18. UCLA, 1-0 (18)
19. Minnesota, 2-0 (20)
20. Northwestern, 1-0 (21)
21. Saint Mary’s, 1-0 (22)
22. Alabama, 1-0 (23)
23. Gonzaga, 1-0 (24)
24. Purdue, 1-0 (25)
25. Providence, 1-0 (NR

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 25 Providence
DROPPED OUT: No. 13 West Virginia

No. 5 Kentucky holds off Vermont 73-69

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 7:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari didn’t mind a closer-than-expected 73-69 win over Vermont Sunday.

“You cannot play Popcorn State and learn anything,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to play good teams. I didn’t realize how good (Vermont) was until I watched the tape. Then I was like, ‘who scheduled this game? This is ridiculous.’ They just do an unbelievable job.”

The Wildcats, playing their second game in three days to open the season, missed seven of their last eight field goals and held off a late surge by the Catamounts. Trailing 72-69, Vermont missed two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds. Washington made one of two free throws with less than a second left for the final margin.

The Wildcats (2-0) will take on the Jayhawks (1-0) in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Chicago. Kansas opened the season with a 92-56 rout of Tennessee State Friday night. The Wildcats defeated Utah Valley 73-63 Friday night in their season opener.

Kentucky trailed by 12 in a season-opening win over Utah Valley in the first half, but the Wildcats got off to a better start against the Catamounts and made five of their first nine shots and never trailed after Vermont scored the first basket of the contest.

Diallo led the Wildcats with 18 points in the opener and picked off where he left off against the Catamounts. Diallo finished with 16 points and scored 13 of those in the first half. Diallo’s 3-pointer, Kentucky’s first of the contest, gave the Wildcats a 36-24 lead at the break.

P.J. Washington led Kentucky with a career-high 16 points. Washington scored nine points in the first half and wasn’t surprised by Vermont’s late surge.

“They started making shots,” Washington said. “We knew they were good. We just had to buckle down and play defense (at the end).”

Washington and Diallo combined for nine of Kentucky’s 14 field goals in the opening half. Quade Green had 15 and Kevin Knox finished with 11.

“We came through and got the win,” Green said. “Everybody is a winner. We like to win and we came out with the win.”

Vermont, which finished 29-6 last season and hadn’t lost a regular-season game since an 81-69 setback to Butler last December, was led by Trae Bell-Haynes with 16 points. Anthony Lamb scored 15, Drew Urquhart had 13 and Ernie Duncan added 10.

“I’m so excited about this game because we’re going to learn about ourselves,” Calipari said. “We’re going to learn about individuals, what they’re capable of and maybe what they’re not capable of. And we’re going to learn. You’re going to learn against an NCAA Tournament team that is going to beat a lot of people this year and I thought in the first half we were really good. In the second half not quite as good. Shot 60 percent in the second half.”

Calipari also is anxious for his team’s matchup against Kansas Tuesday.

“They will play more mush mouth,” he said. “They will play fast, bang bang, shoot threes and their guard play’s unbelievable. He’s got a really good team. And they’re veterans, he’s got veterans on that team that have been there and done that and so it will be a hard game for us to win. But it’s another game, let’s see, neutral floor, Top-5 team, where are we, they’re top 4, 3, whatever they are, No. 1 in the country, whatever they are. Where is a freshman team, playing on the road, against a team like that, where are we now.”

ON POINT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the starting point guard in the season opener, but Quade Green started in place of Gilgeous-Alexander and finished with four points. Green led the team with four assists and scored five straight at one point in the second half.

SEC STRONG

Vermont fell to 0-15 against Southeastern Conference teams. Overall, the Catamounts are 0-3 against Florida, 0-2 against Georgia and Vanderbilt. Kentucky was Vermont’s first contest against a ranked opponent since 2006. The Catamounts won 21 straight games last season before dropping an 80-70 setback to Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats take on No. 4 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

Vermont: The Catamounts take on Bradley in the Islands of Bahamas Classic on Friday.

Edwards helps No. 20 Purdue rout Chicago State 111-42

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 25 points, Vince Edwards added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 20 Purdue routed Chicago State 111-42 on Sunday.

After defeating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 105-74 in its season-opener Friday night, the Boilermakers have now scored 100 or more points in consecutive games for the first time since February of 1974.

Dakota Mathias had 18 points and six assists, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and PJ Thompson added 16 points as the Boilermaker hit 12 3-point attempts.

Purdue (2-0) took complete control following a 35-3 run that lasted 8:58, spanning both halves, and never allowed more than four unanswered points.

Dieonte Simmon and Glen Burns each added seven points and three rebounds for Chicago State, which struggled to match Purdue’s size and defensive intensity.

Purdue dominated the rebounding margin, 55-26, and scored 22 second-chance points.

The Cougars (0-2) committed 14 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Purdue, and managed only three field goals in the second half.

The Boilermakers led 59-28 at halftime, and outscored Chicago State 52-14 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Chicago State: This was one of four games on the Cougars’ schedule featuring a Big Ten team, and one of three featuring a ranked opponent. The Cougars lost their season-opener at Iowa 95-62.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had four players reach double digit scoring, after five did so in Friday’s win over SIUE.

UP NEXT

Purdue plays at Marquette Tuesday as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games series.

Chicago State hosts Silver Lake Tuesday in its home opener.

Powell’s 18 leads No. 23 Seton Hall past Monmouth, 75-65

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 4:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 18 points and Angel Delgado added 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to an easy 75-65 victory over Monmouth in the NIT Tip-Off matchup Sunday.

Four Seton Hall players reached double figures in scoring, including Khadeen Carrington (14) and Michael Nzei (10).

Powell scored 13 of his points in the first half, when the Pirates (2-0) jumped out to a double-digit lead. He then scored his team’s first five points in the second half, as the Pirates pushed their lead to 53-34 with 18:11 remaining.

The two teams traded the lead six times in the first half, but then the Pirates pulled away in the closing minutes of the half, thanks to the perimeter prowess of Powell, who drained two consecutive 3-pointers to begin an 11-0 run to take a 37-25 lead with 4:30 left. Rodriguez capped the run with a trey of his own.

Powell had 13 points at the break and Delgado added 10. Deion Hammond paced the Hawks with 11 first half points and Micah Seaborn added 10. Hammond converted on all four of his attempts from the floor, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range at the break.

Deion Hammond scored 17 points and Micah Seaborn had 16 for Monmouth (1-1).

The Pirates forced 21 turnovers that aided in the victory.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 52nd time in Delgado’s Seton Hall career that he collected double figures in points and rebounds, the top figure in the nation. Delgado led the nation in rebounding last season, grabbing 13.1 per game. Delgado is the only active Division I player with more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

EARLY RANKING

Seton Hall tipped off the new season with a national ranking for the first time since 2000-01, when the Pirates started the year at No. 10. The last time the Pirates were ranked was March 14, 2016.

YOUNG HAWKS

The Hawks have four true freshmen on their current roster in forward Melik Martin and guards George Papas, Marcus McClary and Deion Hammond.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have never lost to the Hawks, winning all 13 matchups, In the last meeting, almost four years ago to the date, Nov. 18, 2013, the Pirates won 82-66, thanks to 27 points from Patrik Auda. The Pirates are the only Division I team with three returning 1,000-point scorers in Rodriguez, Delgado and Carrington.

Monmouth: The Hawks were coming off a thrilling 79-78 victory over Bucknell Friday night, thanks to two free throws from Seaborn with five seconds left. Seaborn had his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Pirates play host to Indiana Wednesday night as part of four home games in nine days. The Seton Hall-Indiana game is part of the Gavitt Tipoff series.

The Hawks remain on the road to face Lehigh Tuesday, as part of five straight road contests. Monmouth faces Virginia next Sunday in Charlottesville.