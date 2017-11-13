More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

No 14 Minnesota makes early statement at Providence

By Raphielle JohnsonNov 13, 2017, 8:54 PM EST
While No. 2 Michigan State is viewed as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, and rightfully so, the Spartans will not lack for competition in the title race. One team capable of challenging the Spartans is No. 14 Minnesota, and Monday night in his return to his alma mater Richard Pitino’s team put together a solid second half showing in its 86-74 win at Providence.

The biggest difference for Minnesota in the second half was their improved offensive execution, as forward Jordan Murphy had a big night with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way. After getting off to a quick start, racing out to a 12-2 lead, Minnesota got a bit stagnant offensively. They took challenged shots, and as a result the Golden Gophers trailed at the half by three and had just one assist on 13 made baskets.

With improved execution and a more concerted effort to truly attack the Providence defense, Minnesota shot nearly 61 percent from the field and made four of its seven three-point attempts in the final 20 minutes. And thanks in large part to the tandem of Murphy and Reggie Lynch, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds, Minnesota was able to take advantage of its experience advantage in the front court.

It wasn’t all about the big men either, as Amir Coffey got going in the second half and finished with 15 points, Nate Mason tallied 17 and Dupree McBrayer and Isaiah Washington added nine and eight points, respectively.

Minnesota has the talent needed to be a player both within the Big Ten and nationally, especially as lead guards Mason and Washington get more comfortable sharing the playmaking responsibilities when Pitino calls upon that lineup. But the key to Minnesota making good on that promise will be to stay aggressive offensively while not settling for forced shots. That was an issue in the first half as Providence, a good team in its own right, made its run to pull ahead.

Kyron Cartwright dished out seven assists without a turnover in the the first stanza as Providence relied on a balanced offensive effort, and players such as sophomore Alpha Diallo, freshman Nate Watson and junior Isaiah Jackson took advantage. Yet despite doing their best to hang around Providence’s youth inside, especially with senior Emmitt Holt still out after undergoing abdominal surgery, was exposed by the more experienced Minnesota front line.

After playing a bit lax offensively Minnesota refocused in the second half, and the end result was a quality win that will only increase in value as the season wears on.

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr to miss Monday’s game

David Banks/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 13, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
The official collegiate debut for Missouri freshman phenom Michael Porter Jr. was a short one, as he played just two minutes in Friday’s 74-59 win over Iowa State after aggravating a hip injury during pregame warmups. Fans will have to wait a bit to see Porter return to the court, as it was reported by ESPN’s Sean Farnham that the freshman will miss Monday’s game against Wagner.

When Porter will make his return is unknown, as he’s considered to be day-to-day.

With Porter out of the lineup his likely replacement is junior Kevin Puryear, who made significant contributions off the bench in Missouri’s regular season opener. Puryear played 29 minutes Friday night, shooting 6-for-7 from the field and scoring 17 points while also grabbing eight rebounds.

Also performing well in the front court against Iowa State was freshman Jeremiah Tilmon, who finished his collegiate debut with 14 points (7-for-9 FG), seven rebounds and one blocked shot. Jontay Porter, Michael’s younger brother, added five points, four rebounds and three assists in his first collegiate game.

UConn PG Jalen Adams reinstated following 1-game suspension

HARTFORD, CT - MARCH 11: Jalen Adams #2 of the Connecticut Huskies dribbles against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the semifinal round of the AAC Basketball Tournament at the XL Center on March 11, 2017 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 13, 2017, 5:28 PM EST
UConn will have a key cog in its attack available for Tuesday’s game against Stony Brook, as head coach Kevin Ollie announced Monday that point guard Jalen Adams has been reinstated after being suspended for the team’s 70-58 win over Colgate on Friday.

Adams was suspended after being issued a misdemeanor summons for leaving the scene of a scooter accident. According to reports Adams was one of four men racing on scooters, with the junior point guard getting onto another person’s scooter after crashing his own. Adams was not injured in the accident, and he is due to appear at Rockville Superior Court on November 21.

Adams started 32 games for UConn last season, leading the team in both scoring and assists with averages of 14.4 points and 6.1 assists per game. Adams, who played an average of 35.5 minutes per contest in 2016-17, also averaged 4.3 rebounds per game.

With Adams out of the lineup, Ollie called upon redshirt freshman Alterique Gilbert and grad student Antwoine Anderson as his starting guards in Friday’s win over Colgate. In a game headlined by Terry Larrier scoring 27 points in his return to the court after suffering a torn ACL last season, Gilbert was also making his return from injury. Gilbert played 31 minutes, finishing with four points (2-for-13 FG), six rebounds, three assists and one turnover.

Anderson, who arrived at UConn by way of Fordham, joined Larrier in double figures with 12 points, while also dishing out six assists with just one turnover.

Vanderbilt lands commitment from 5-star PG Darrius Garland

during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 13, 2017, 5:05 PM EST
Monday was a big day for the Vanderbilt basketball program, as head coach Bryce Drew received a verbal commitment from one of the best point guards in the Class of 2018. Darrius Garland, a 5-star prospect who attends Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced Monday afternoon that he will remain in state to play his college basketball.

In receiving the verbal pledge from Garland, Vanderbilt beat out UCLA, Indiana and Kentucky. Garland is Vanderbilt’s second commitment in the 2018 class, joining 6-foot-5 wing Aaron Nesmith. It goes without saying that Garland’s commitment is a huge development for Vanderbilt, which won 19 games and reached the NCAA tournament in Bryce Drew’s first season as head coach.

With Riley LaChance and Matthew Fisher-Davis both being seniors, there was a clear need to bolster the numbers on the perimeter in the 2018 recruiting class. By reeling in Garland, a talented floor general who can both score and distribute the basketball, the Commodores have a player they can build around moving forward.

In addition to playing at Brentwood Academy, where he earned Division II first team all-state honors as a junior, Garland played for the Bradley Beal Elite program on the Nike EYBL circuit. Garland averaged 16.8 points and 4.8 assists per game in EYBL play this spring/summer.

The last time Vanderbilt landed a recruit as highly regarded as Garland was back in 2008 when John Jenkins, the 2009 Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee, committed to the school. Jenkins would go on to earn first team All-SEC honors as a junior and help lead the Commodores to an SEC tournament title.

Auburn places two support staff members on leave

AP Photo
Associated PressNov 13, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Two members of the Auburn basketball support staff have been placed on administrative leave because of an internal investigation into the program.

The school released a statement on Monday saying Jordan VerHulst and Frankie Sullivan are on leave “until further notice based upon the University’s ongoing investigation into the men’s basketball program.”

Auburn hired Birmingham law firm Lightfoot, Franklin and White to review the program after former associate head coach Chuck Person’s September arrest in a national federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.

VerHulst is in his fourth season with the program, including his first as the special assistant to the head coach. Sullivan, who is the video coordinator, has been on coach Bruce Pearl’s staff for three seasons. Sullivan played for Auburn from 2009-13 and was team captain for three seasons.

College Basketball AP Poll: Duke is No. 1, Michigan State No. 2

Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics
Associated PressNov 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Duke is No. 1 in The Associated Press’ first regular-season poll of 2017-18.

The Blue Devils were No. 1 in the preseason poll and received 34 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday after winning their first two games.

No. 2 Michigan State received 13 first-place votes, No. 3 Arizona got 16 and No. 4 Kansas had 2. Duke had 33 first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Villanova moved up one spot to No. 5, with Wichita State, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California rounding out the top 10.

Duke was the preseason No. 1 for the second straight season and ninth time overall, matching North Carolina for the most of all time. The Blue Devils opened the season with convincing wins over Elon and Utah Valley, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski 1,000 victories with the program . He became the first Division I coach to reach 1,000 wins overall in 2015.

“It’s pretty awesome to be a part of two pretty historic moments for Coach,” said senior Grayson Allen, a freshman on that Duke team three years ago. “This one being in Cameron, felt a lot more love for Coach and I think this one was the coolest just because of the fan support and being at home.”

Arizona (2-0) lost two first-place votes despite opening its season with convincing wins over Northern Arizona and Maryland-Baltimore County.

Kansas (2-0) picked up a first-place vote after routing Tennessee State 92-56.

Kentucky (2-0) dropped out of the top 5 after trailing Utah Valley by 12 in a season-opening win and holding off Vermont 73-69 in a pair of home games.

“You cannot play Popcorn State and learn anything,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said. “You’ve got to play good teams. I didn’t realize how good (Vermont) was until I watched the tape. Then I was like: ‘Who scheduled this game? This is ridiculous.’ They just do an unbelievable job.”

CHANGES COMING

This week didn’t offer many changes from the preseason poll , but expect some movement next week.

Two games in Chicago on Tuesday will lead to changes, with Duke facing Michigan State and Kansas facing Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

No other Top-25 teams play ranked opponents this week.

IN AND OUT

The top 25 teams from the preseason poll remained ranked, with no teams moving in or out.

RISING FAST

Texas A&M (1-0) had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots to No. 16 after beating then-No. 11 West Virginia 88-65.

LONGEST SLIDE

The Mountaineers (0-1), the only team in the Top 25 to lose, had the biggest drop after losing to the Aggies, falling 13 spots to No. 24. No other teams moved more than two spots, up or down.