College Basketball AP Poll: Duke is No. 1, Michigan State No. 2

Duke is No. 1 in The Associated Press’ first regular-season poll of 2017-18.
The Blue Devils were No. 1 in the preseason poll and received 34 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday after winning their first two games.
No. 2 Michigan State received 13 first-place votes, No. 3 Arizona got 16 and No. 4 Kansas had 2. Duke had 33 first-place votes in the preseason poll.
Villanova moved up one spot to No. 5, with Wichita State, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California rounding out the top 10.
Duke was the preseason No. 1 for the second straight season and ninth time overall, matching North Carolina for the most of all time. The Blue Devils opened the season with convincing wins over Elon and Utah Valley, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski 1,000 victories with the program . He became the first Division I coach to reach 1,000 wins overall in 2015.
“It’s pretty awesome to be a part of two pretty historic moments for Coach,” said senior Grayson Allen, a freshman on that Duke team three years ago. “This one being in Cameron, felt a lot more love for Coach and I think this one was the coolest just because of the fan support and being at home.”
Arizona (2-0) lost two first-place votes despite opening its season with convincing wins over Northern Arizona and Maryland-Baltimore County.
Kansas (2-0) picked up a first-place vote after routing Tennessee State 92-56.
Kentucky (2-0) dropped out of the top 5 after trailing Utah Valley by 12 in a season-opening win and holding off Vermont 73-69 in a pair of home games.
“You cannot play Popcorn State and learn anything,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said. “You’ve got to play good teams. I didn’t realize how good (Vermont) was until I watched the tape. Then I was like: ‘Who scheduled this game? This is ridiculous.’ They just do an unbelievable job.”
CHANGES COMING
This week didn’t offer many changes from the preseason poll , but expect some movement next week.
Two games in Chicago on Tuesday will lead to changes, with Duke facing Michigan State and Kansas facing Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
No other Top-25 teams play ranked opponents this week.
IN AND OUT
The top 25 teams from the preseason poll remained ranked, with no teams moving in or out.
RISING FAST
Texas A&M (1-0) had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots to No. 16 after beating then-No. 11 West Virginia 88-65.
LONGEST SLIDE
The Mountaineers (0-1), the only team in the Top 25 to lose, had the biggest drop after losing to the Aggies, falling 13 spots to No. 24. No other teams moved more than two spots, up or down.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Two members of the Auburn basketball support staff have been placed on administrative leave because of an internal investigation into the program.
The school released a statement on Monday saying Jordan VerHulst and Frankie Sullivan are on leave “until further notice based upon the University’s ongoing investigation into the men’s basketball program.”
Auburn hired Birmingham law firm Lightfoot, Franklin and White to review the program after former associate head coach Chuck Person’s September arrest in a national federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.
VerHulst is in his fourth season with the program, including his first as the special assistant to the head coach. Sullivan, who is the video coordinator, has been on coach Bruce Pearl’s staff for three seasons. Sullivan played for Auburn from 2009-13 and was team captain for three seasons.
Five things we learned from college basketball’s opening weekend
1. THIS CROP OF FRESHMEN BIGS ARE THE REAL DEAL: We, as media, have a tendency to overhype freshmen each and every year in college hoops.
That’s just the way that this works. When there is something new and exciting on the horizon, we gravitate towards it. There’s something about the unknown and untapped potential that gets everyone excited. Sometimes, that hype pays off. Sometimes, it doesn’t. The early returns are in, and while there is still a very long way to go, it looks like this group of freshmen are going to be as good as advertised.
Deandre Ayton was fantastic in two games for Arizona. His size, his length, his presence in the paint reminds me of Greg Oden, and while Ayton is a different player – Oden was a better defender, Ayton is more of a new-age, stretch-five – there seems to be little doubt that he is going to spend this entire season being awesome. The same can be said for Marvin Bagley III, who averaged a cool 24.5 points and 10 boards in two games this weekend. Bagley isn’t the only star freshman big man on that Duke roster, either, as the high-low partnership that he is going to have with Wendell Carter this season has the potential to be game-changing.
Jaren Jackson has been an under-discussed member of this freshmen class, but he fits perfectly at the four in Michigan State’s front line and has a shot to prove to everyone just how talented he is on Tuesday, as the Spartans and the Blue Devils face off in the Champions Classic. UNLV’s Brandon McCoy went for 25 points and 18 boards in their opener. Villanova’s Omari Spellman had a double-double. Iowa’s Luka Garza looked like a steal.
And we haven’t even seen Michael Porter Jr. play yet. as he went out after two minutes in Missouri’s win over Iowa State.
Then there is Mo Bamba …
2. THE TEXAS ADDITION OF DYLAN OSETKOWSKI CHANGES THEIR CEILING: … who was terrific in his own right in the opener against Northwestern State, but who may not even be the most important addition that the Longhorns made this offseason.
Bamba is a defensive menace. He is 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-9 wingspan and will be the single-best rim protector in college basketball this season. He’s Rudy Gobert, only with a last name that makes you want to sing a Ritchie Valens song. He changes what Texas can do defensively. Having him in front of the rim will allow Shaka Smart’s ‘Havoc’ style of play to take more chances knowing that missing on a steal may not actually lead to a layup or a dunk.
The addition of Matt Coleman helps as well. Andrew Jones isn’t exactly a point guard, and playing two lead guards together is the lineup du jour in college basketball.
But if you talk to people around the Texas program, they’ll tell you that Osetkowski is the best basketball player on the team. Not the best talent. Not the best prospect. Not the best playmaker. The best basketball player. He is 6-foot-9, he rebounds the ball, he makes threes, he can score in the post but, perhaps most importantly, he can handle the ball and facilitate offense. He takes the pressure off of the Texas playmakers offensively the same way that Bamba takes the pressure off of Texas perimeter defenders.
There is a different between being a facilitator and being a playmaker. Jones and Coleman are both playmakers. They thrive in transition, they can get an open shot for someone off the dribble or in ball-screen actions. They’re very good Big 12 guards. But they’re not exactly the kind of facilitator that can get Texas into a set or run offense. Osetkowski can do that. He will let Smart run offense through him while getting Coleman and Jones into spots on the floor where they can make a play.
At the risk of overreacting to three days’ worth of games, I think that the Longhorns are the second-best team in the Big 12.
3. BUT LET’S NOT WRITE-OFF WEST VIRGINIA JUST YET: Yes, they were bad. Yes, they got blown out by a team that didn’t have their starting point guard who was a freshmen anyway. Yes, they deserve to drop out of the top 25 for that.
And to a point, I think we may have overrated the Mountaineers entering the season. They lost a number of critical program and system guys this offseason. I actively overlooked that because they’ve lost a number of program and system guys in past seasons and improved. When Jonathan Holton graduated, Nathan Adrian stepped up. When Jaysean Paige graduated, Jevon Carter stepped up.
Maybe that well has run dry. I’ll admit as much. But there are two reasons I’m not ready to waive the white flag yet.
1. West Virginia is a team that thrives on energy, and they played a game in Germany that tipped at midnight local time, which is a nine-hour flight away if you can find something direct. This wasn’t a home environment. This wasn’t a game played in a gym like Hilton Coliseum or Phog Allen Fieldhouse. This was on a German Army Base. I don’t know how much of a role that played, or if jet lag contributed, but I can’t pretend those factors don’t exist.
2. It’s also important to note that so much of what West Virginia does is built on actually being able to score. That sounds simple, but with the way that the Mountaineers play defense – Press Virginia and all – they cannot get into their defense if the ball doesn’t go through the basket. Against the Aggies, they shot 40 threes out of 70 field goal attempts. They only made 12, meaning that they were only able to get into their press on 30 percent of those possessions. They also only grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, posting an offensive rebounding rate of 22.9 percent. They finished no worse than sixth-nationally in offensive rebounding rate the last three years, twice cracking 40 percent.
Not having Esa Ahmad really hurt them. Ahmad is not a great offensive rebounder, but he’s pretty good. He’s not great scoring around the rim, but he’s pretty good. He’s the one guy on the roster that they might be able to look to offensively in the paint. His presence allows them to score on more possessions, and that is what matters for West Virginia.
It’s been proven that shooting threes well is the most efficient form of offense. But for the Mountaineers, the way that they play, it’s more important to score on the highest number of possessions possible, even if they’re scoring in a less-efficient way.
4. KENTUCKY HAS A LONG WAY TO GO, BUT WE KNEW THIS: Kentucky is a long, long way from being a finished product.
On Friday night against Utah Valley, the issue they had was on the offensive end of the floor. They just couldn’t find a way to get good shots in the half court. On Sunday, it was defensive that killed them. They looked lost trying to defend Vermont’s ball-screen actions.
They started two different lineups in those two games, and both lineups featured five freshmen.
It showed.
We know the Wildcats were going to take some lumps early on this season. The issue isn’t how they’re playing now. It’s whether or not they get better as the season moves along.
5. TUESDAY NIGHT IS GOING TO BE UNBELIEVABLE: I am more excited for the Champions Classic than I have been for this event in years.
Maybe ever.
It starts with No. 1 Duke taking on No. 2 Michigan State in a battle of front courts that should make every NBA scout – both amateur and professional – get excited. Then there is the battle between point guards that need to prove themselves, and that’s before we talk about how their are two first-team preseason all-americans on the floor in Grayson Allen and Miles Bridges.
And that’s just the opener.
The nightcap will feature a Kentucky team that may end up starting a team with no one shorter than 6-foot-5 against a Kansas team that has been playing small-ball lineups that feature four guards 6-foot-6 and below. This will be the real test for the Wildcats, playing a veteran team that has national title aspirations, but it will be a good gauge game for Kansas as well. Kentucky may not be great yet, but they are big, and if there is any question about these Jayhawks, it’s how they are going to handle size.
Without a doubt, the most surprising result from the first weekend of college basketball was No. 25 Texas A&M absolutely demolishing No. 11 West Virginia, 88-65, in Germany.
The Aggies were down 23-10 in the first ten minutes of the game. They outscored Press Virginia by 36 points the rest of the way, a number that came down after the Mountaineers were able to make the score more respectable in the final minutes. What makes the final even more impressive is that Texas A&M was not only playing without their lottery pick center Robert Big Bob Williams, they were without J.J. Caldwell, their redshirt freshman point guard who was expected to start.
And they were going up against Press Virginia?
And they were down 13 points and still won by 23?
What?
To be frank, some of that result has to do with the fact that West Virginia, who was without Esa Ahmad, is not who we thought they were entering the season. I get that. But the statement that the Aggies made cannot be overlooked here. Tyler Davis was absolutely dominant. Admon Gilder looked like an all-SEC guard. D.J. Hogg’s jump shot, which is a picturesque stroke that doesn’t go in as much as it should, was falling. The Aggies cleaned the glass and protected the ball and just never left WVU get into their rhythm.
I had Texas A&M winning the SEC before the season began, and four days into it, it looks like that prediction might end up coming to fruition.
THEY WERE GOOD, TOO
Indiana State: The Sycamores went into Assembly Hall on Friday night and dropped a hammer on the Hoosiers. They made 17 threes. They put up 54 points in the first half. They won by 21 points. And they did all of this as new Indiana head coach Archie Miller was making his debut in Bloomington. Not bad for a bunch of Hoosier-state kids that didn’t get recruited by the Hoosiers.
Georgia Southern: The Sun Belt favorites and the team with arguably the best back court is all of mid-major hoops, Georgia Southern went into Winston-Salem on Friday night and knocked off Wake Forest, 85-83.
Davidson: How about this for a good shooting night: Davidson went 26-for-53 from three on Friday night as they knocked off Charleston Southern, 110-62. They made more threes than the Buccaneers did field goals. They had five players make at least three threes and three players make at least five threes.
Lamar: Winning a season-opener on the road is never easy to do, and Lamar did just that by going into Tulsa and knocking off the Golden Hurricane, 74-67. Buyer’s remorse strikes again.
UC Riverside: The Wyking Jones era did not get off to a rousing start for California, as they dug themselves a 40-21 first half hole and lost to UC Riverside.
Arizona cannot seem to find their way out of the controversy.
Last season was mired by the ongoing Allonzo Trier saga, as the will-he-play, won’t-he-play story dragged out for the first three months of the season. After losing to No. 11 seed Xavier in the Sweet 16, Arizona’s offseason was flipped on its head when assistant coach Book Richardson was fired after he was arrested in the FBI’s probe into corruption in college basketball.
Then Rawle Alkins broke his foot. Then Jahvon Quinerly decommitted because of his involvment in the scandal. Then another assistant coach was suspended, as was Keanu Pinder.
It’s been exhausting to be a Wildcat.
And none of that slowed Trier down during the first weekend of the season.
The competition was not great, to put it nicely, but Trier still managed to post back-to-back 30-burgers, going for 32 points on 13 shots in the season-opening win over Northern Arizona and following that up with 30 points in a win over UMBC. Trier looked as good as he has in his Arizona career. He seems to have lost some weight, streamlined his body and added a bit of explosiveness.
He also looks like a player that’s on a mission, a guy that has a point to prove this year.
There’s no way he’s going to keep putting up 30 point games every night, but if he can find a way to stay anywhere near this pace, we’re looking at a guy that will be a favorite for the National Player of the Year award and the leader of a team that looks ready to finally get Sean Miller to a Final Four.
THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM
KENDRICK NUNN, Oakland: Playing in his first game for the Golden Grizzlies, the redshirt senior and Illinois transfer went for a career-high 36 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists in an 85-71 win over New Orleans on Friday night. That’s not a bad way to make a debut.
TEMPLE GIBBS, Notre Dame: With Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell getting all of the attention for Notre Dame, it was Gibbs that made all the plays down the stretch as the Irish pulled away late from DePaul in a season-opener on the road. He finished with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting with three assists and four threes.
GENO CRANDALL, North Dakota: Crandall scored 41 points, including 37 in the second half, as North Dakota knocked off Troy, 83-80, on Friday night in a tournament in Hawai’i. He also added six boards and five assists. On Sunday night, he followed that up with 21 points and, through two games, is averaging 31.0 points while shooting 20-for-29 from the floor and 11-for-14 from three.
LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Playing without Joel Berry II in the season-opener and moving into a starting role for the first time in his UNC career, Maye quelled the fears of anxious Tar Heel fans by posting 26 points and 10 boards in a relatively easy win over a solid Northern Iowa program.
MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley sure did live up to the hype. In two games this weekend, he averaged 24.5 points and 10 boards while forming a dominant front court tandem with Wendell Carter. He’ll have his work cut out for him on Tuesday night going up against the front line of Michigan State.
Report: Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve case of UCLA players
During President Trump’s two-day visit to Beijing he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve the case of the three UCLA players that were arrested for shoplifting during the team’s trip to Hangzhou, according to the Washington Post.
LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were taken into custody last week after they allegedly stole sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, where they were staying prior to traveling to Shanghai for Friday night’s game against Georgia Tech.
No. 21 UCLA won that game, 63-60. The three players were released from custody, but they did not travel with the team to Shanghai and they did not return to Los Angeles, according to reports. They must stay at their hotel in Hangzhou until legal process is complete.
The Post cites a U.S. official that said that Xi promised to look into the situation, and that “the charges against the players have been reduced and the case is proceeding toward a resolution.”