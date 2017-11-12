Powell’s 18 leads No. 23 Seton Hall past Monmouth, 75-65

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 18 points and Angel Delgado added 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to an easy 75-65 victory over Monmouth in the NIT Tip-Off matchup Sunday.

Four Seton Hall players reached double figures in scoring, including Khadeen Carrington (14) and Michael Nzei (10).

Powell scored 13 of his points in the first half, when the Pirates (2-0) jumped out to a double-digit lead. He then scored his team’s first five points in the second half, as the Pirates pushed their lead to 53-34 with 18:11 remaining.

The two teams traded the lead six times in the first half, but then the Pirates pulled away in the closing minutes of the half, thanks to the perimeter prowess of Powell, who drained two consecutive 3-pointers to begin an 11-0 run to take a 37-25 lead with 4:30 left. Rodriguez capped the run with a trey of his own.

Powell had 13 points at the break and Delgado added 10. Deion Hammond paced the Hawks with 11 first half points and Micah Seaborn added 10. Hammond converted on all four of his attempts from the floor, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range at the break.

Deion Hammond scored 17 points and Micah Seaborn had 16 for Monmouth (1-1).

The Pirates forced 21 turnovers that aided in the victory.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 52nd time in Delgado’s Seton Hall career that he collected double figures in points and rebounds, the top figure in the nation. Delgado led the nation in rebounding last season, grabbing 13.1 per game. Delgado is the only active Division I player with more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

EARLY RANKING

Seton Hall tipped off the new season with a national ranking for the first time since 2000-01, when the Pirates started the year at No. 10. The last time the Pirates were ranked was March 14, 2016.

YOUNG HAWKS

The Hawks have four true freshmen on their current roster in forward Melik Martin and guards George Papas, Marcus McClary and Deion Hammond.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have never lost to the Hawks, winning all 13 matchups, In the last meeting, almost four years ago to the date, Nov. 18, 2013, the Pirates won 82-66, thanks to 27 points from Patrik Auda. The Pirates are the only Division I team with three returning 1,000-point scorers in Rodriguez, Delgado and Carrington.

Monmouth: The Hawks were coming off a thrilling 79-78 victory over Bucknell Friday night, thanks to two free throws from Seaborn with five seconds left. Seaborn had his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Pirates play host to Indiana Wednesday night as part of four home games in nine days. The Seton Hall-Indiana game is part of the Gavitt Tipoff series.

The Hawks remain on the road to face Lehigh Tuesday, as part of five straight road contests. Monmouth faces Virginia next Sunday in Charlottesville.