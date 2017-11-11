More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

Report: UCLA players accused of shoplifting at three stores, will stay in China when team flies home

By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 9:37 AM EST
Things aren’t getting much easier for the three UCLA men’s basketball players arrested and accused of shoplifting in China earlier this week.

According to a report from ESPN’s Arash Markazi, citing a source close to the situation, UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will likely have to stay behind in China for “a week or two” while the team flies home after Friday night’s season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

Ball, Riley and Hill were arrested on shoplifting charges on Tuesday as they were accused of allegedly stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou. Both teams participating in the China game were staying in the same hotel earlier this week before moving to Shanghai, where the Pac-12 China Game was played. All three were released on bail early Wednesday morning as they’ve been forced to stay at the Hyatt Regency in Hangzhou with a UCLA representative while the legal process plays out.

Making matters potentially worse for the three arrested Bruins are new details that more stores could be involved in a potential shoplifting spree. According to Markazi’s report, there could be surveillance footage of the UCLA trio shoplifting from two more stores besides the Louis Vuitton store in the high-end shopping center that includes Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Salvatore Ferragamo stores.

If these new details prove to be true, then this looks even worse for the arrested trio as the one shoplifting incident wouldn’t be an isolated thing.

The UCLA players do have some key local support from Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, the presenting sponsor of the Pac-12 China Game. Alibaba’s executive vice chairman and co-founder Joe Tsai has been vocal in his support of eventually releasing the arrested UCLA trio as both teams toured the company’s facilities on Monday. Tsai recently reached an agreement in principle to purchase a 49 percent minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, as he’s a big basketball fan who has been a large part of the Pac-12 having a game in China.

The Pac-12 and Alibaba also announced an extension for the Pac-12 China Game through 2020 with the company remaining the main sponsor. Next year’s Pac-12 China Game was also announced on Friday as Cal will face Yale.

Alford refused to comment to reporters about the arrests after UCLA’s win over Georgia Tech on Friday night.

 

Stanford freshman Kezie Okpala to sit out due to academics

By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 10:45 AM EST
Stanford freshman forward Kezie Okpala will sit out due to academics, according to a release, but it is unclear how long the prized recruit will be out.

The 6-foot-7 Okpala was Stanford’s top recruit in the freshman class as he was considered the No. 33 overall prospect in the national Class of 2017 by Rivals. Okpala explained his side of things in the release on Friday.

“In the fall of my senior year of high school, I was admitted to Stanford under the condition that I maintain certain grades in my courses my senior year,” Okpala said the statement. “My schedule, which included three advanced placement courses in the spring of my senior year, was demanding and, unfortunately, I dropped below the threshold my spring semester in my advanced placement calculus course. As such, the Stanford Office of Undergraduate Admissions notified me that they would honor the original decision if I agreed to sit out of competition.”

Stanford opened its season without Okpala on Friday night as they picked up a 78-62 home win over Cal Poly. While the Cardinal could certainly use Okpala’s athleticism in their rotation, Stanford also returns the fifth most experienced roster in the country this season based on previous games played, so they will hopefully still be able to maintain without him.

VIDEO: UC Irvine women’s team banks in half court buzzer-beater to win season opener

UC Irvine Athletics
By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 10:15 AM EST
The UC Irvine women’s basketball team won its season opener in thrilling fashion on Friday night as redshirt junior Deijah Blanks banked in a halfcourt buzzer-beater to knock off visiting Utah State with an 87-84 victory.

The Anteaters found themselves trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter before making a furious rally to tie the game. Off of a steal and a deflection, Blanks corralled the loose ball and hoisted the half court prayer, banking it in for the unlikely win.

Not a bad way to open the season for UC Irvine. Blanks finished with 13 points in the win.

VIDEO: Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle nails 3/4 court buzzer-beater

By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 9:10 AM EST
Oregon State is very happy to have Tres Tinkle healthy and back in the lineup this season.

The son of head coach Wayne Tinkle, the 6-foot-8 Tres missed most of last season as the Beavers plummeted down the Pac-12 standings.

Returning for his redshirt sophomore season, Tinkle immediately made his presence felt on Friday night as he drained a three-quarters court buzzer-beater at the end of the first half against Southern Utah.

Tinkle, who is expected to be one of the Pac-12’s best players this season, finished with 24 points and six rebounds in his return to the floor as the Beavers won their regular-season opener 99-82.

Vick leads No. 4 Kansas to 92-56 win over Tennessee State

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 11, 2017, 12:21 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lagerald Vick scored 23 points, Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 and fourth-ranked Kansas routed Tennessee State 92-56 on Friday night in its lone tuneup before facing No. 5 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Devonte Graham added 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds for the short-handed Jayhawks, who played without five-star prospect Billy Preston. The touted freshman forward was suspended for the opener after he missed curfew Thursday night and failed to show up for class Friday.

That wasn’t the only message coach Bill Self sent, either. Mississippi State transfer Malik Newman lost his starting job to freshman Marcus Garrett after a lousy practice this week.

Newman still finished with 12 points off the bench as the hot-shooting Jayhawks won their 43rd straight home opener. Garrett added 10 points while 7-footer Udoka Azubuike, who missed most of last year with a wrist injury, contributed 13 points and six boards in his return.

Darreon Reddick had 20 points and Delano Spencer had 14 for the Tigers, who watched the longer, stronger Jayhawks use a 14-0 run in the opening minutes to build a 56-27 lead by halftime.

Kansas made its first nine shots and wound up shooting 60 percent for the game.

The Jayhawks got sloppy early in the second half, turning the ball over five times in a 5-minute span, and their seven-man rotation appeared to wear down. But their opponent from the Ohio Valley was still overmatched, unable to string together enough buckets to make a run.

That probably won’t be the case against the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Kansas and Kentucky are playing the nightcap of the annual doubleheader in Chicago, a matchup of two of college basketball’s bluebloods. It should be an early barometer for teams with national championship aspirations, and an intimidating venue for Preston to make his collegiate debut.

The Wildcats overcame a sluggish start to beat Utah Valley in their opener Friday night.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee State was overmatched in just about every facet, though the Tigers never gave up. That should serve them well not only against Texas and Purdue later in the non-conference season but when they open conference play in late December.

Kansas had a depth issue Friday night that should be somewhat assuaged later this season. Preston is due back next week, and Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe becomes eligible in December. But if injuries hit this season, the Jayhawks could require massive big minutes from a short bench.

UP NEXT

Tennessee State gets a substantially easier test next in NAIA member Reinhardt on Monday night.

Kansas heads to Chicago to face the No. 5 Wildcats, who won both previous meetings in the Champions Classic. They’ll take the floor after top-ranked Duke plays No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Dayton’s Josh Cunningham notches the first buzzer-beater of the season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 11:56 PM EST
Coming off of a pretty gnarly injury, Josh Cunningham scored on a layup with 0.1 seconds left to lift Dayton to a 78-77 win over Ball State in the first game of the Anthony Grant era: