Jon Lopez/Nike

Kentucky lands commitment from five-star Keldon Johnson

By Rob DausterNov 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EST
One day after missing out on the top recruit in the Class of 2018, Kentucky landed a five-star prospect of their own.

Keldon Johnson, a 6-foot-6 wing that is spending his senior season at Oak Hill Academy, announced on Saturday evening that he will be spending his college career playing for the Wildcats.

Johnson was one of the most impressive players on the EYBL circuit during the summer, turning himself into one of the nation’s most in-demand prospects. A top-15 prospect in the class, Johnson picked the Wildcats over Maryland, N.C. State and Texas.

This is the second commitment for Kentucky in the class, as they already landed point guard Immanuel Quickley, a top ten prospect in the class.

Kentucky is still in the mix for a number of elite prospects in the Class of 2018, including Zion Williamson, Moses Brown and Tyler Herro.

No. 14 Notre Dame uses red-hot second-half shooting to run past DePaul

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 5:52 PM EST
CHICAGO — Notre Dame used red-hot second-half perimeter shooting to run past DePaul for a 72-58 nonconference victory on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 14 Fighting Irish (1-0) started the second half shooting 8-for-10 from the three-point line to blow the game open as sophomore guard T.J. Gibbs paced Notre Dame with a career-high 21 points. Preseason All-American forward Bonzie Colson also contributed a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Irish while senior point guard Matt Farrell got hot in the second half to finish with 15 points. Notre Dame shot 14-for-25 in the second half as their offense looked very solid after a bit of a sluggish start.

While we certainly expected Colson and Farrell to be among the best players in the country after the way they played last season, the offensive emergence of Gibbs is the big story for the Fighting Irish. With Notre Dame needing to replace double-figure scorers like V.J. Beachem and Steve Vasturia from last season, Gibbs looked like he might be the consistent third scoring option the Irish were looking for.

“He’s been great in practice. He stats out right behind Bonzie Colson a lot of times. But he’s a fearless guy,” Brey said of Gibbs.

“He’s been unbelievable and he’s been a lot of fun to play with,” Farrell said of Gibbs. “We’ve been saying since the summer that he’s going to have a big year. Strong driver. He shoots it way better than people think and I think you saw that tonight. He’s confident.”

Gibbs never played more than 25 minutes in a game last season as he logged 38 minutes on Saturday. The increased minutes over the course of the season will be something to monitor with Gibbs as Notre Dame’s staff acknowledged that he started to hit the wall towards the end of last season. But Notre Dame’s staff was also confident that Gibbs might be a breakout player when he got in tremendous physical shape this summer. The Fighting Irish don’t seem to have a lot of depth once again this season, so Gibbs will likely need to play heavy minutes and continue to score on a nightly basis for Notre Dame to maximize its potential.

“I just think his mental attitude has really been at a high level. He’s always been a hard worker. He came in the program as a freshman and he was in the gym every day,” Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Ayers said. “Now he knows he’s a starter and he doesn’t have people backing him up and he’s comfortable in his role. The last couple of weeks he’s been making shots in practice and he has teammates who believe in him.”

Another new starter for Notre Dame, junior guard Rex Pflueger, didn’t find his rhythm on the offensive end but he was a big presence on the defensive end, holding DePaul three-point threat Max Strus (11 points) to a miserable 3-for-13 shooting day. Pflueger also added nine rebounds.

“Me and him talked at halftime. Our shots weren’t falling too well but we talked about how well we were defending and how we could come out in the second half and it was a brand-new half,” Farrell said of Pfluger. “He did an unbelievable job defending and we’re gonna need him to do that all year.”

Freshman wing D.J. Harvey also chipped in seven points in 16 minutes off of the bench as he could be a key reserve to a Notre Dame team that is looking for reliable depth.

If Gibbs can keep scoring like this, it will alleviate a lot of the defensive pressure that Colson faces as he drew constant double-teams against the Blue Demon defense on Saturday. Notre Dame might not have an offense that is as potent as last season’s ridiculous group, but this team might be a notch better defensively thanks to Pflueger’s relentless energy chasing shooters. Pfluger should also be able to improve as at least a catch-and-shoot three-point threat as the Irish once again look like one of the toughest teams in the ACC this season.

“I think it’s safe to say we have a different kind of team this year, a different look,” Farrell said. “We think we can be better defensively, which really showed tonight in the second half.”

DePaul (0-1) opened up its brand-new Wintrust Arena with a feisty first 24 minutes until Notre Dame’s barrage of three-pointers ultimately did them in. Senior forward Tre’Darius McCallum and junior wing Eli Cain paced the Blue Demons with 14 points each. Sophomore point guard Devin Gage looked much-improved from last season as he scored 10 points, doing a good job of attacking the rim with downhill drives.

The Blue Demons look like they’ll be more competitive than in season’s past but they still need more out of their frontcourt in order to be truly competitive in the Big East this season.

Missouri looks impressive in win over Iowa State despite injury to star freshman Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Athletics
By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 11:40 AM EST
Missouri was able to outlast Iowa State with a double-digit win on Friday night despite Tigers star freshman Michael Porter Jr. only playing two minutes of the contest.

The Tigers put together an impressive 74-59 home win over the Cyclones as Porter was limited thanks to a left leg injury that he suffered during warmups.

“He was in the scorer’s book ready to go and he said, ‘Coach my leg isn’t feeling right.’ That was pretty much it,” Martin said to NBC Sports’ Travis Hines. “I haven’t talked to the doctors or trainers. He was in the book so that’s why he was on the floor. If we didn’t have him in the book, I wouldn’t have him on the floor. His safety, his health is most important. It wouldn’t matter who we played. That’s all I have right now.”

“He said, ‘Coach my leg.’ He didn’t tell me anything specific.”

Even with the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft barely playing, the Tigers took it to Iowa State in front of a rowdy home crowd as Missouri looked very impressive. The Tigers shot 44 percent from three-point range as they were 10-for-23 from beyond the arc — numbers that Missouri will hope to sustain once Porter returns to the lineup.

“We’re a good basketball team. Mike’s a good player. We’re a good basketball team, but we’re trying to be a good program,” Martin said.

Forward Kevin Puryear paced Missouri with 17 points and eight rebounds while freshman big man Jeremiah Tilmon, another highly-touted newcomer, made a strong impression with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting while adding seven rebounds. Senior Jordan Barnett also added 15 points while Kassius Robertson chipped in 11.

While Iowa State isn’t expected to be a major factor in the Big 12 this season, this is still a very good win for Missouri without its best player. The Tigers looked like they had plenty of perimeter shooting, which should give Porter more space to operate in isolation situations.

With Tilmon also looking like a solid contributor on the interior, Missouri could be a potential NCAA tournament team if Porter plays as well as he’s capable of.

The Tigers play on Monday at home against Wagner and their next test will come in a road game on Thursday at Utah as Porter’s health will be something to monitor during the week.

Stanford freshman Kezie Okpala to sit out due to academics

By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 10:45 AM EST
Stanford freshman forward Kezie Okpala will sit out due to academics, according to a release, but it is unclear how long the prized recruit will be out.

The 6-foot-7 Okpala was Stanford’s top recruit in the freshman class as he was considered the No. 33 overall prospect in the national Class of 2017 by Rivals. Okpala explained his side of things in the release on Friday.

“In the fall of my senior year of high school, I was admitted to Stanford under the condition that I maintain certain grades in my courses my senior year,” Okpala said the statement. “My schedule, which included three advanced placement courses in the spring of my senior year, was demanding and, unfortunately, I dropped below the threshold my spring semester in my advanced placement calculus course. As such, the Stanford Office of Undergraduate Admissions notified me that they would honor the original decision if I agreed to sit out of competition.”

Stanford opened its season without Okpala on Friday night as they picked up a 78-62 home win over Cal Poly. While the Cardinal could certainly use Okpala’s athleticism in their rotation, Stanford also returns the fifth most experienced roster in the country this season based on previous games played, so they will hopefully still be able to maintain without him.

VIDEO: UC Irvine women’s team banks in half court buzzer-beater to win season opener

UC Irvine Athletics
By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 10:15 AM EST
The UC Irvine women’s basketball team won its season opener in thrilling fashion on Friday night as redshirt junior Deijah Blanks banked in a halfcourt buzzer-beater to knock off visiting Utah State with an 87-84 victory.

The Anteaters found themselves trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter before making a furious rally to tie the game. Off of a steal and a deflection, Blanks corralled the loose ball and hoisted the half court prayer, banking it in for the unlikely win.

Not a bad way to open the season for UC Irvine. Blanks finished with 13 points in the win.

Report: UCLA players accused of shoplifting at three stores, will stay in China when team flies home

(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 11, 2017, 9:37 AM EST
15 Comments

Things aren’t getting much easier for the three UCLA men’s basketball players arrested and accused of shoplifting in China earlier this week.

According to a report from ESPN’s Arash Markazi, citing a source close to the situation, UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will likely have to stay behind in China for “a week or two” while the team flies home after Friday night’s season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

Ball, Riley and Hill were arrested on shoplifting charges on Tuesday as they were accused of allegedly stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou. Both teams participating in the China game were staying in the same hotel earlier this week before moving to Shanghai, where the Pac-12 China Game was played. All three were released on bail early Wednesday morning as they’ve been forced to stay at the Hyatt Regency in Hangzhou with a UCLA representative while the legal process plays out.

Making matters potentially worse for the three arrested Bruins are new details that more stores could be involved in a potential shoplifting spree. According to Markazi’s report, there could be surveillance footage of the UCLA trio shoplifting from two more stores besides the Louis Vuitton store in the high-end shopping center that includes Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Salvatore Ferragamo stores.

If these new details prove to be true, then this looks even worse for the arrested trio as the one shoplifting incident wouldn’t be an isolated thing.

The UCLA players do have some key local support from Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, the presenting sponsor of the Pac-12 China Game. Alibaba’s executive vice chairman and co-founder Joe Tsai has been vocal in his support of eventually releasing the arrested UCLA trio as both teams toured the company’s facilities on Monday. Tsai recently reached an agreement in principle to purchase a 49 percent minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, as he’s a big basketball fan who has been a large part of the Pac-12 having a game in China.

The Pac-12 and Alibaba also announced an extension for the Pac-12 China Game through 2020 with the company remaining the main sponsor. Next year’s Pac-12 China Game was also announced on Friday as Cal will face Yale.

Alford refused to comment to reporters about the arrests after UCLA’s win over Georgia Tech on Friday night.

 