VIDEO: Hamidou Diallo throws down in-game windmill dunk

This is not going to be the last time that we talk about the dunks that Hamidou Diallo throws down this season.
Kentucky beat Utah Valley, 73-63, despite a slow, ugly start to the game.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Brenton Scott scored 24 points and Indiana State made 17 3-pointers to blow out Indiana 90-69 Friday night in Archie Miller’s first regular-season game as coach of the Hoosiers.
It was a stunning twist in score and style.
Indiana State (1-0) dominated the game in every way, shooting 57 percent from the field and making an astounding 17 of 26 3s to break the Assembly Hall record for an opponent. The previous mark, of 14, was set by UNCG on Nov. 28, 2014.
The numbers made the result predictable.
Indiana (0-1) was led by De’Ron Davis with 14 points and Juwan Morgan with 13 but lost its first season opener since 1997 and its first home opener since 1984.
Miller also became the first Hoosiers’ coach to lose his opening game since Everett Dean in 1924.
Nothing went right for Indiana.
It let Indiana State jump out to a 22-11 lead, then steadily pull away with a barrage of 3s. The Sycamores took their biggest lead of the first half, 54-31, in the final minute then continued to pile it on in the second half when the Hoosiers couldn’t make a charge.
TIP-INS
Indiana State: Senior center Brandon Murphy limped off the court at the 6:49 mark with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury. He did not return. … The Sycamores won their first season opener on the road since 2014 at IUPUI and won for the first time in Bloomington since 1999. … Indiana State had five players in double figures and went 15 of 18 from the free throw line.
Indiana: The Hoosiers suffered their biggest season-opening loss in school history, breaking the previous mark of 29 in a 35-6 loss at Illinois in 1913. … Freddie McSwain Jr. finished with eight rebounds, the only Indiana player with more than three. … Curtis Jones scored 11 points.
UP NEXT
Indiana State: Heads to Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday to face Auburn.
Indiana: Hosts Howard on Sunday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Desi Rodriguez scored 17 points, 13 in the first half, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to an easy 90-68 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in the NIT Season Tip-Off first-round game on Friday night.
Myles Cale scored 12 points in his first college game and Myles Powell added 10 points for the Pirates, who dominated the glass by a 44-27 margin. Angel Delgado, who last season led the nation in rebounding, collected 10 points and 10 boards for the Pirates.
Mike Holloway Jr. and Darnell Edge paced the Knights with 13 points each. FDU was missing Darian Anderson, last year’s leading scorer, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Anderson scored 27 points in last year’s game between the teams, also won by Seton Hall.
Seton Hall took the lead for good on a Rodriguez 3-pointer at 19-17. Just 7 seconds later, Rodriguez converted on a conventional three-point play, pushing the lead to 22-17. The six straight points initiated a 15-0 Pirates run that gave Seton Hall a 31-17 lead with 8:11 remaining in the half.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds in No. 9 North Carolina’s season-opening 86-69 win against Northern Iowa on Friday night.
Freshman Garrison Brooks added 14 points for the reigning national champions, who opened the season without Final Four Most Outstanding Player Joel Berry II and Pittsburgh graduate transfer Cameron Johnson due to injuries.
Berry is recovering from a broken bone in his right hand that was expected to keep him out about four weeks, though he dressed out and warmed up with the team during shootaround. Johnson has a sprained neck.
Regardless, the Tar Heels shot 50 percent and blew open a 14-point halftime lead to as many as 31 points down the stretch.
Spencer Haldeman had 15 points to lead Northern Iowa, which had upset the top-ranked Tar Heels at home in November 2015. But the Panthers never came close to duplicating that magic.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Iowa: The Panthers are picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference, but this game just got away from them. Northern Iowa relied on the 3-point shot and made 13 of 28, though it got nothing inside the arc and only got to the foul line nine times.
UNC: The Tar Heels were down two likely starters for this one, so it was an encouraging start to earn a drama-free win with Maye shining in his first game in a leading role after his time as a reserve. Most notably, freshman Jalek Felton started at the point with Berry out, while Seventh Woods (nine points) had some good moments. Brooks also started alongside Maye up front as the Tar Heels look for reliable production on the interior from one of their young big men.
UP NEXT
Northern Iowa: The Panthers host Alcorn State on Monday.
UNC: The Tar Heels host Bucknell on Wednesday.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Allen put on a show in his final season opener for No. 1 Duke. So did Marvin Bagley in his first — and perhaps only — one.
Bagley had 25 points and 10 rebounds in his college debut, and Duke opened another season of high expectations by routing Elon 97-68 on Friday night, moving Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski one victory from yet another career milestone.
Allen added 22 points and made six of the Blue Devils’ 12 3-pointers while Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and four more 3s.
“We’ve been working in the summer, practicing and going in the weight room, we were doing all this stuff for this night right here,” Bagley said. “To come out and show the world what we can do with this great team we have. We just have fun, man, we share the ball well, we come out in attack mode.”
Duke shot 55 percent — 71 percent while pulling away in the second half — and held the Phoenix to less than 40 percent shooting while looking the part of a team beginning a second straight season atop the AP Top 25 .
One of the tallest Duke teams in school history — this is just the program’s fourth with an average height of at least 6-foot-7 — outrebounded the smaller Phoenix 48-30 while also forcing them into 11 consecutive missed shots during an early, tone-setting 17-0 run.
“When they have (6-10 forward Wendell) Carter and Bagley both in the game, for us, it’s incredibly difficult to guard because we’re guarding one guy and they throw it inside to the other,” Elon coach Matt Matheny said. “And that leaves the opposite big with a free lane for an offensive rebound.”
Coach K had no trouble earning his 999th career victory at Duke. The winningest coach in men’s Division I history has 1,072 victories in a 43-season career that also includes five years at Army.
Dmitri Thompson scored 13 points to lead the Phoenix.
BIG PICTURE
Elon: There’s no shame in losing at Cameron Indoor Stadium — no non-Atlantic Coast Conference team has won here since 2000. Elon has four starters back from a team that went 18-14 a year ago and led the Blue Devils at halftime of their trip-dominated game in Greensboro. The Phoenix missed 22 shots in the first half but rebounded just two of those while falling behind by 20, and were never in the game after that.
Duke: The Blue Devils return only one player (Allen) who averaged more than three points or 8 minutes last season, and didn’t have their second-most important returnee — big man Marques Bolden (strep throat) was on the bench in street clothes. Krzyzewski said Bolden wouldn’t play Saturday night and “I don’t see how he could play by Tuesday” against No. 2 Michigan State in Chicago.
Duke started four freshmen — Bagley, Trent, Carter and Trevon Duval — for the first time since the Johnny Dawkins-Mark Alarie class in 1982-83 made 23 starts. Speaking of his young teammates, Allen said he “didn’t think they looked nervous to start the game at all.”
STAR WATCH
At times it was hard to tell this was Bagley’s first college game. The star freshman originally was part of next year’s recruiting class before reclassifying to get a jump start on his college — and, presumably, pro — career. The potential one-and-done forward was 12 of 18 from the field and his length gave Elon problems all night. The only quibbles: Bagley was 1 of 4 from the free-throw line — and was the only Duke player to earn a trip to the stripe until midway through the second half.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
There were a few to choose from. Duval’s alley-oop pass to Bagley midway through the first half sent the Cameron Crazies into delirium. But the topper might have been Bagley’s two-handed, down-the-lane jam with the shot clock winding down and about 10 seconds left before halftime. That made it 45-25 and put Duke up by 20 to stay.
UP NEXT
Elon: Plays host to William Peace on Saturday night.
Duke: Plays host to Utah Valley on Saturday night before facing its biggest test of the young season next Tuesday night against No. 2 Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Bluiett scored 21 of his 25 points during Xavier’s blistering first half on Friday night, and the 17th-ranked Musketeers dominated from the opening tip-off for a 101-49 victory over Morehead State.
The Musketeers (1-0) return the core of their Elite Eight team and put their depth on display. They scored 62 points in the first half, their most since they had 68 during the opening half of a 117-75 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in the 2012 season opener.
Xavier’s senior guard tandem of Bluiett and J.P. Macura had their way. Macura scored Xavier’s first eight points on a layup, a 3-pointer and a three-point play, sparking an 18-1 run. He finished with 18 points.
The Musketeers pulled out to a 34-5 lead and were ahead 62-24 at halftime, shooting 76 percent from the field. They shot 69 percent overall.
Jordan Walker scored 13 points for Morehead State (0-1), which returns only four players from last season, when Preston Spradlin took over as interim coach. Spradlin got the full-time job after the Eagles went 12-9 the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Morehead State: The Eagles hoped to avoid a slow start on the road, but quickly came apart against Xavier’s pesky man-to-man defense. They missed 12 of their first 13 shots and had five turnovers while Xavier raced ahead by 28 points.
Xavier: Bluiett returned for his senior season after trying out for the NBA. Despite being limited in practice by a sore shoulder lately, he found his touch right away, making seven of his nine shots in the first half, including five of six from beyond the arc.
UP NEXT
Morehead State plays at Lipscomb on Sunday, followed by its home opener against Marshall on Thursday.
Xavier hosts Rider on Monday before playing at Wisconsin on Thursday as part of the annual Big East-Big Ten challenge.