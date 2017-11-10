VIDEO: Dayton’s Josh Cunningham notches the first buzzer-beater of the season

Coming off of a pretty gnarly injury, Josh Cunningham scored on a layup with 0.1 seconds left to lift Dayton to a 78-77 win over Ball State in the first game of the Anthony Grant era:
Vick leads No. 4 Kansas to 92-56 win over Tennessee State
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lagerald Vick scored 23 points, Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 and fourth-ranked Kansas routed Tennessee State 92-56 on Friday night in its lone tuneup before facing No. 5 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
Devonte Graham added 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds for the short-handed Jayhawks, who played without five-star prospect Billy Preston. The touted freshman forward was suspended for the opener after he missed curfew Thursday night and failed to show up for class Friday.
That wasn’t the only message coach Bill Self sent, either. Mississippi State transfer Malik Newman lost his starting job to freshman Marcus Garrett after a lousy practice this week.
Newman still finished with 12 points off the bench as the hot-shooting Jayhawks won their 43rd straight home opener. Garrett added 10 points while 7-footer Udoka Azubuike, who missed most of last year with a wrist injury, contributed 13 points and six boards in his return.
Darreon Reddick had 20 points and Delano Spencer had 14 for the Tigers, who watched the longer, stronger Jayhawks use a 14-0 run in the opening minutes to build a 56-27 lead by halftime.
Kansas made its first nine shots and wound up shooting 60 percent for the game.
The Jayhawks got sloppy early in the second half, turning the ball over five times in a 5-minute span, and their seven-man rotation appeared to wear down. But their opponent from the Ohio Valley was still overmatched, unable to string together enough buckets to make a run.
That probably won’t be the case against the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Kansas and Kentucky are playing the nightcap of the annual doubleheader in Chicago, a matchup of two of college basketball’s bluebloods. It should be an early barometer for teams with national championship aspirations, and an intimidating venue for Preston to make his collegiate debut.
The Wildcats overcame a sluggish start to beat Utah Valley in their opener Friday night.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee State was overmatched in just about every facet, though the Tigers never gave up. That should serve them well not only against Texas and Purdue later in the non-conference season but when they open conference play in late December.
Kansas had a depth issue Friday night that should be somewhat assuaged later this season. Preston is due back next week, and Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe becomes eligible in December. But if injuries hit this season, the Jayhawks could require massive big minutes from a short bench.
UP NEXT
Tennessee State gets a substantially easier test next in NAIA member Reinhardt on Monday night.
Kansas heads to Chicago to face the No. 5 Wildcats, who won both previous meetings in the Champions Classic. They’ll take the floor after top-ranked Duke plays No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday night.
No. 7 Wichita State blows past Missouri-Kansas City 109-57.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Senior Darral Willis scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Wichita State past Missouri-Kansas City 109-57 in its season opener Friday night.
Landry Shamet had 17 points, Shaquille Morris scored 16 and Conner Frankamp added 11 to give the Shockers (1-0) four starters in double figures.
Wichita State reserves Samaje Haynes-Jones and Rauno Nurger each scored 11 points.
Isaiah Ross led Missouri-Kansas City (0-1) with 12 points. Broderick Robinson scored 11 and Aleer Leek added 10 for the Kangaroos.
The Shockers were 13 of 23 from the 3-point line, making six of their first seven. Wichita State outrebounded UMKC 51-26 and had 11 blocked shots.
The biggest news for Wichita State might have been the health of Shamet, a preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection. Shamet had offseason surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot, missing practice time and an exhibition. Shamet looked completely recovered while playing 17 minutes.
Wichita State led 62-23 at halftime, going 21 of 34 from the field. The Shockers outrebounded the Kangaroos 27-9 in the first half.
BIG PICTURE:
Missouri-Kansas City: Of the first 11 Kangaroos to see the court, only five played for the team last season. Koch Arena is a difficult place to break in so many newcomers.
Wichita State: Still without Markis McDuffie, who led the team in scoring last season and is recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot, the Shockers showed plenty of offensive firepower. McDuffie is scheduled to return next month.
UP NEXT
Missouri-Kansas City: The Kangaroos will try build positive vibes when hosting Haskell, an NAIA team from Kansas, on Sunday before traveling to Kansas State on Tuesday.
Wichita State: The Shockers host College of Charleston on Monday night, their final tuneup before the Maui Invitational.
No. 2 Michigan State tops North Florida, next up No. 1 Duke
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges started his sophomore season strong with 20 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 2 Michigan State beat North Florida 98-66 on Friday night in a tuneup for a highly anticipated game.
The Spartans will play No. 1 Duke on Tuesday night in Chicago.
Michigan State took control against the Ospreys with a 19-0 run midway through the first half, led by 26 at halftime and coasted to a lopsided win in the opener for both teams.
North Florida’s Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 19 points, Garrett Sams scored 13 and Wajid Aminu added 10 points.
Freshman Jaren Jackson had 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in his debut with the Spartans. Nick Ward scored 11 of his 16 points in the first 7-plus minutes of the game. Joshua Langford scored 13 points and Cassius Winston had 12 points and eight assists.
Bridges, the leading vote-getter for The Associated Press preseason All-America team, seemed to be more interested in setting up teammates for shots than getting his own early in the game. He scored in a variety of ways later in the game, including a layup after going around his back with the basketball as he went up for the shot.
BIG PICTURE
North Florida: The Atlantic Sun Conference team can be proud of the way it challenged one of the nation’s top teams at the start of each half.
Michigan State: The Spartans missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the first half.
UP NEXT
North Florida: Stays in state, traveling about 60 miles to play at Michigan on Saturday night.
Michigan State: Faces an early test, matching up with the Blue Devils.
Paschall, Brunson lead No. 6 Villanova past Columbia 75-60
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Paschall scored 15 points and Jalen Brunson had 14 to lead No. 6 Villanova to a 75-60 victory over Columbia on Friday night.
Villanova, the 2016 national champions, won their 15th straight season opener and pulled away in the second half in the first game of their home arena for the season, the Wells Fargo Center.
Mike Smith scored 19 points for Columbia. The Lions, out of the Ivy League, hung around in the first half as they chased their second win over Villanova in five years.
Paschall and Brunson had the best efforts from the field of what was an otherwise mediocre shooting night for the Wildcats. They missed 25 of 32 3-point attempts and only shot 61 percent (14 of 23) from the free-throw line.
Brunson, who made The Associated Press preseason All-America team, kept the Big East favorites from ever losing control.
The game marked the anticipated debut of 6-foot-8 forward Omari Spellman and the return of guard Phil Booth.
Booth was the leading scorer in the 2016 national championship game but missed almost all last season with an injured knee. Booth’s left knee held up against the Lions and he scored eight points.
Spellman was expected to become Villanova’s big man in the frontcourt last season. The NCAA declared the freshman academically ineligible for the season because Spellman did not complete his initial eligibility requirements in time. Spellman had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wildcats were 25 1/2-point favorites to thump the Lions in the first of 12 games they will play this season at the Wells Fargo Center. Villanova’s on-campus home, the Pavilion, is in the midst of a $60 million makeover that will turn the woefully outdated gym into a state-of-the-art complex. Columbia actually beat the Wildcats at the Pavilion in 2012, the Lions’ first win over a Big East team in nearly 30 years.
Columbia kept this one close for a bit, too. But Columbia only trailed by nine at the break in large part because Villanova kept missing 3s. The Wildcats missed 12 of 18 in the half.
Booth opened the second half with a 3 and the rout was on.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: The Wildcats have two more soft games on the schedule before they play three times in the Battle for Atlantis.
Columbia: The Lions still haven’t beat a ranked team since 1994. The Lions don’t have any ranked teams scheduled the rest of the season but do play Penn State and UConn. Columbia could return to Philadelphia in March for the Ivy League tournament.
UP NEXT
Columbia plays Tuesday at Longwood.
Villanova returns to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday to play Nicholls State.
Trier scores career-high 32, Ayton posts 19 and 12 as No. 3 Arizona opens with rout
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Allonzo Trier scored a career-high 32 points and third-ranked Arizona opened its season with a 101-67 rout of Northern Arizona on Friday night.
Deandre Ayton, Arizona’s acclaimed 7-foot-1 freshman, had 19 points and 12 rebounds in his collegiate debut. Dusan Ristic added 20 points for the Wildcats, who shot 60 percent from the field.
Trier had 22 points in the first 20 minutes, the highest-scoring half of his career.
The Wildcats, without four players either due to discipline or injury, led by as many as 21 points in the first half. The Lumberjacks cut it to 10 in the opening minute of the second half before Arizona blew the game open.
Arizona also was without two assistant coaches, most notably Book Richardson, who has been indicted on federal bribery and fraud charges and remains on the school payroll.
As announced by the school earlier in the day, assistant coach Mark Phelps is serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed NCAA violation and forward Keanu Pinder was out for one game, also due to an NCAA violation.
Among players, Dylan Smith is serving a one-game suspension for a team violation. Brandon Randolph is being treated for a concussion and Rawle Alkins has a broken foot.
The Wildcats shot out to a 13-4 lead and were up 45-24 after Trier’s two free throws with 4:58 to play.
Trier’s breakaway dunk on a turnover had Arizona up 49-29 with 2:51 to play.
Northern Arizona scored the final seven of the half to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 49-36. The NAU run reached 10-0 when Chris Bowling opened the second half with a 3-pointer to cut Arizona’s lead to 49-39.
Trier, who flirted with going pro but returned for his junior season, made 10 of 13 shots, including both of his 3-point tries, and 10 of 11 free throws.
Bowling led Northern Arizona with 11 points.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Arizona: The Lumberjacks got $95,000 for coming to Tucson, even though they knew they really didn’t have a shot at winning. They were 9-23 last season and finished 10th in the Big Sky last year but should be at least a little better this season.
Arizona: The Wildcats, still under the cloud of that FBI probe, could have the best talent yet for coach Sean Miller, a group that includes a standout five-player freshman class. Arizona won’t be tested until next week’s trip to the Bahamas, where they will face North Carolina State in an eight-team tournament that includes Villanova.
UP NEXT
Northern Arizona: Hosts Embry-Riddle on Monday night.
Arizona: Hosts Maryland, Baltimore County on Sunday.