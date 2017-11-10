More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

UConn guard Adams charged with evading following scooter crash

Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 11:11 AM EST
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Jalen Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor after police say he left the scene of a crash involving a scooter he was operating.

Police say the 21-year-old junior was among four men who were racing their scooters on campus Wednesday night when the one Adams was operating hit the back of another. Police say Adams left the broken scooter at the scene and hopped on the back of another.

No injuries were reported. Police say they located Adams, the other men and the three other scooters at a local business.

Adams was charged with evading responsibility and released after posting a $500 bond.

He was suspended from practice Thursday for what the program called conduct detrimental to the team. The school says his status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Adams averaged more than 14 points a game for the Huskies last season. The team opens this season Friday against Colgate.

Jim Boeheim to face son Jimmy in home opener vs. Cornell

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 12:38 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Boeheim has pretty much experienced everything during his long coaching tenure at Syracuse — Big East titles, Final Fours, a national championship, NCAA investigations and Hall of Fame induction.

And yet, as he begins season No. 42 at his alma mater, Boeheim is about to experience something new. The toddler he once brought to shoot at a toy basket during a preseason media day will be on the opposing team when the Orange open their season against Cornell on Friday night.

Oldest son Jimmy Boeheim is a freshman forward for the Big Red.

“I just want him to play well,” Boeheim said. “That’s all I care about. I just want him to be ready. I’ll try not to think about it. I’m pretty much just worried about my team.”

At least there seems to be a happy medium. Wife Juli will stroll into the Carrier Dome wearing a shirt made specifically for the occasion. It has Boeheim vs. Boeheim on the front, Big Red down one sleeve and Orange down the other, and “I can’t lose” inscribed on the back.

“I’m kind of pinching myself, very excited,” she said. “Syracuse is supposed to win and should win and always has won in this game, so we don’t want that to change. I know I’m going to be a nervous wreck.

“We want Jimmy to play well and Syracuse to win.”

For Jimmy Boeheim, it’ll be the realization of a lifelong goal.

“It’s the beginning of my collegiate career. It’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life,” he said. “Going home adds to it, I guess, but I’ve never let nerves get to me too much.”

It’s the start of the final chapter of the Boeheim era at Syracuse, and it certainly promises to be unique. Cornell is always on the schedule and next year Boeheim will become the college coach of his younger son, Buddy, a guard who already has accepted an offer to play for his dad .

“It’s his dream come true. I keep reminding myself that,” Juli said of their youngest son. “I am very happy and we feel so blessed for the situation, even though I know it will have its moments.”

No surprise there. The kid bleeds Orange like nobody else.

“He’d cry his eyes out for two and three hours after a loss,” said Juli, who used to cart her sons to the downtown YMCA on Saturday mornings in the dead of winter when they were toddlers so they could learn the nuances of the game their dad had long since mastered. “Jimmy cried, too, when we lost, but he could handle it better.”

Boeheim will turn 73 later this month, which means he’ll be nearing his 78th birthday when Buddy finishes college. That is not a concern for Boeheim, who continues a workout regimen during the season that includes two sessions of Pilates weekly.

“I think you should never make anything about age in this country. I don’t know why we ever did,” Boeheim said. “If anything, I think I’m more motivated now than I was when I was younger.

“Obviously, I’m not going to coach forever, but you want to do the best you can, and we’re going to try to do it.”

The Orange won both of their preseason games but struggled early in each against Division II foes before rallying and winning handily. Cornell represents a step up from those exhibitions.

Syracuse assistant coach Gerry McNamara, a star as a freshman on Boeheim’s 2003 national championship team, figures he knows exactly what will unfold at tipoff on Friday night because the script will never change, no matter who is on the opposing bench.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit mixed, the sense of pride hoping he (Jimmy) does well, just not too well to beat us,” McNamara said. “Coach is who he is. At the end of the day, he wants to win, and that, above all else, is going to overpower anything.”

Top 2018 big man considering early enrollment at Kansas

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 11:05 AM EST
The talk of the offseason in Lawrence has been the Kansas front court depth.

The Jayhawks don’t have a guy that can play the four in a small-ball lineup the way Josh Jackson did last season. They also have three big men on the roster that are eligible to play this season, and only two of them – Billy Preston and Udoka Azubuike – are guys that can be relied upon for major minutes in the Big 12.

Which brings us to Silvio de Sousa.

He’s a 6-foot-9 bruiser and a top 30 recruit in the country in the Class of 2018. He’s got a motor that doesn’t stop running and the size, if not the skill, to play in the Big 12 right now; he’s already 19 years old. And he wants to enroll early, getting to Lawrence for the second semester of this season.

“I think ultimately that is something he wants to do. I think we are heading in that direction,” Fenny Falmagne, his legal guardian, told the Kansas City Star. “We are just trying to see NCAA-wise if he can make that move. He doesn’t want to get too excited about this because the NCAA might say we can’t do this. It’s an NCAA decision.”

If he makes it to campus, it would be a massive boost for a team that doesn’t exactly have an identity.

Kentucky freshman PG Green making push to be the starter

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 10:14 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green downplays talk of being Kentucky’s starting point guard despite making a strong case for the job.

The 6-foot freshman pushed the fast pace that coach John Calipari wanted during the preseason, fed Wildcat teammates with accurate passes and shot well. Most notably, he’s showing the stamina and durability needed for the position critical to executing Calipari’s offense.

Green has spent a lot of time watching video of past Kentucky stars such as John Wall, Tyler Ulis and even Rajon Rondo, all now in the NBA. They all passed through Lexington this summer for pickup games against the talented young Wildcats, experience that has stoked Green’s confidence to make his point — on and off the court.

“It’s hard to fill everybody’s shoes that have come through here, but I’ve got my own shoes to fill,” said Green, one of five high school All-Americans among eight newcomers for the No. 5 Wildcats.

“I have my own expectations of what I want to do, and I’ve just got to follow the rules that Cal wants. I’ve got to do what he wants me to do, and do what I’ve got to do to be a pro.”

Green stresses that he’s got a lot of work ahead at Kentucky before thinking about the NBA. Calipari meanwhile is undecided whether Green or 6-6 freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will run the point for Kentucky as it opens the season Friday night against Utah Valley.

Freshman Jemarl Baker (6-4) is out three months after recent left knee surgery, leaving the Wildcats with just three guards. Chances are Green, Gilgeous-Alexander and even 6-5 redshirt Hamidou Diallo will share the responsibility there.

Calipari seems inclined to try a number of combinations with one of his youngest rosters at Kentucky.

“We’re a good enough handling team that you could play basically without a point guard,” the coach said on media day. “But our teams have been centered on having guys out there that can really control the game somewhat. So I would say two. And they can play together, by the way, because Shai is big.”

Green meanwhile has helped the offense with quickness and impressive shooting. During preseason he made nearly 70 percent from the field — including 64 percent from 3-point range — in addition to passing well and maintaining the tempo.

The Philadelphia native has used the 5-9 Ulis’ style as a template to follow, particularly on defense. Studying many of his predecessors has also given Green a blueprint of how to bring Kentucky’s latest collection of talent together.

“It’s a big transition because you’re dealing with more and better players” than high school, Green said. “You’ve got to get them involved too because they’re trying to get to the same level you’re trying to get to. You’ve got to help them, and they can help you.”

With Kentucky playing four games in the season’s opening week, including Tuesday in Chicago against No. 4 Kansas, Calipari will use many combinations to determine his rotation. Judging from his swagger and performance, Green wants to be in charge.

“He’s the floor general,” forward Wenyen Gabriel said of Green. “That is one of the aspects of his game and he just wants to really let that show when he’s out on the floor. He gets assists, gets the ball moving and he talks. He shows a lot of leadership while he’s playing the game, so that’s one of his best aspects.”

College basketball is back, but does anyone actually care?

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 9:06 AM EST
College basketball is BACK, baby!

Starting in just a matter of hours, we are going to be playing the first games of the college basketball season, and at this point, I think the most pressing question that we need answered is … does anyone actually give a ****?

I love college basketball as much as, if not more, than anyone. on the planet, and even I am having trouble getting myself excited for a weekend of are just blah. The most interesting part of the next 72 hours is going to be finding out who is playing and who is being held out because of concerns about the FBI investigation.

Let’s start with this: Of the more than 250 Division I games that are being played this weekend, there are just five games that feature two high-major programs, and just one of those five actually pits two teams that are ranked in the top 25 – No. 25 Texas A&M takes on No. 11 West Virginia at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

In theory, this should be a terrific matchup, as Press Virginia takes on a team with arguably the best front line in college basketball. Potential Big 12 Player of the Year Jevon Carter vs. Potential Lottery Pick Big Bob Williams. But Williams won’t be playing, as he’s suspended for a violation of team rules. Two more starters, Admon Gilder and D.J. Hogg, were suspended for two games along with Williams, and that came a month after redshirt freshman point guard J.J. Caldwell, who might have started at the point, was suspended for five games.

In other words, the Aggies will essentially be playing without their starting lineup. That should go well.

It’s worth noting here that A&M is not the only program in that game that will be without a key player. Esa Ahmad, West Virginia’s second-leading returning scorer, is ineligible for the first semester.

So that game is a bust, as is the nightcap between Georgia Tech and No. 21 UCLA in Shanghai.

Josh Pastner is the happiest man in college basketball these days. Not eight hours after a story popped up on CBS Sports containing allegations that Pastner had helped funnel impermissible benefits to two players on his roster that are currently ineligible to play – Josh Okogie, his star guard, and Tadric Jackson, a starter for the Yellow Jackets – LiAngelo Ball and two of his teammates, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, went and got themselves arrested for shoplifting in China.

Pastner went from being the biggest story in college basketball to being a total and complete afterthought in his opening game thanks to the Big Baller Brand’s inability to keep their hands off of Louis Vuitton sunglasses. At this point, the most interesting thing about this game is going to be whether or not LaVar Ball actually says something insane that gets his son sentenced to three years in a Chinese prison.

Maybe bust is the wrong word for that game.

Because I’m certainly going to be staying up until 11:30 p.m. ET to watch it, and it will have nothing to do with the actual basketball being played.

The third-most intriguing game of the weekend might have been Alabama taking on Memphis in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, but Memphis is a dumpster fire in Tubby Smith’s second season while Alabama is not only missing Braxton Key, last year’s leading scorer who is dealing with a knee injury, but will likely be playing without star point guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton, a top ten freshman and a potential lottery pick, is a casualty of the FBI’s probe into college basketball corruption, which is the story that had dominated college basketball headlines for the last six weeks. No one is going to care about the buy-games that the best teams in the country play this weekend, but everyone is going to be looking to see who sits out for teams like Arizona and USC, and if any other big time programs have unexpected players in street clothes.

The only ranked team that will be playing a true road game this weekend is No. 14 Notre Dame, but they will be paying a visit to DePaul, who has won all of 18 games the last two years. That’s not exactly going to move the needle.

What we’re left with is Iowa State and Missouri squaring off in Columbia.

On paper, this has potential. Iowa State has been one of the best programs in the Big 12 of late and Missouri has a potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on their roster in Michael Porter Jr. But the Cyclones are very likely going to be terrible this season after losing everyone and everything to graduation, while Cuonzo Martin is trying to rebuild a program that has been dreadful for three years running.

That’s the most interesting game on college basketball’s opening night.

And this is what’s supposed to distract us from the scandals that have blanketed the sport?

Ay yi yi.

The Champions Classic can’t get here soon enough.

At least there will be a Law & Order marathon on somewhere.

MOST INTERESTING GAMES

1. Iowa State at Missouri, Fri. 9:00 p.m.: Our first glimpse at Michael Porter Jr. at the college level will also be a chance for us to see just how Cuonzo Martin is going to play this year. Big or small?

2. Elon at No. 1 Duke, Fri. 7:00 p.m.: The last time these two teams play, Grayson Allen tripped Steven Santa Ana and the season went absolutely haywire.

3. Georgia Tech vs. No. 21 UCLA, Fri. 11:30 p.m. (Shanghai): If LaVar Ball doesn’t make an appearance on national television explaining why it was OK for his son to go into an authoritarian country and try to shoplift $700 sunglasses then the production team on site isn’t doing their job right.

4. Northern Iowa at No. 9 North Carolina, Fri. 7:00 p.m.: If you;re looking for a major upset this weekend, look here. North Carolina is overrated this early in the season, particularly with the loss of Joel Berry II to a broken hand, and UNI has traditionally been one of the better teams in the Missouri Valley.

5. No. 25 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 West Virginia, Fri. 6:00 p.m. (Germany): Half of the players that should be starting in this game won’t be. But hey, I’m here for Huggy Bear in a track suit.

6. Utah Valley’s opening weekend: The Wolverines open the season playing at Kentucky on Friday night and follow that up with a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to play Duke on Saturday night. Good luck with that.

BUYER’S REMORSE

Campbell at Penn State, Fri. 4:00 p.m.

Mercer at UCF, Fri. 7:00 p.m.

Louisiana at Ole Miss, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Yale at Creighton, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Yale at Wisconsin, Sun. 6:00 p.m.

Princeton at Butler, Sun. 6:00 p.m.

Belmont at Washington, Fri. 10:00 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Wake Forest, Fri. 7:30 p.m.

UNC Asheville at Rhode Island, Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Marquette, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Maryland at Stony Brook, Fri.7:00 p.m.

TITLE CONTENDERS IN ACTION

Elon at No. 1 Duke, Fri. 7:00 p.m.

Utah Valley at No. 1 Duke, Sat. 7:00 p.m.

North Florida at No. 2 Michigan State, Fri. 8:00 p.m.

Northern Arizona at No. 3 Arizona, Fri. 8:00 p.m.

UMBC at No. 3 Arizona, Sun. 6:00 p.m.

Tennessee State at No. 4 Kansas, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Utah Valley at No. 5 Kentucky, Fri. 7:00 p.m.

Vermont at No. 5 Kentucky, Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Columbia at No. 6 Villanova, Fri. 8:30 p.m.

UMKC at No. 7 Wichita State, Fri. 8:00 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at No. 10 USC, Fri. 10:00 p.m.

George Mason at No. 16 Louisville, Sun. 2:00 p.m.

Alabama freshman Collin Sexton suspended one game for violation of NCAA rules

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Alabama freshman Collin Sexton received some positive news on Thursday night as the school announced that he’ll only be suspended for Friday’s season opener against Memphis.

Earlier this week, uncertainty loomed as Sexton still hadn’t been ruled eligible by the NCAA.

“Collin Sexton will sit out Friday’s game against Memphis to serve a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. He will be eligible for competition in the team’s home opener on Tuesday versus Lipscomb,” the statement read. “We appreciate the NCAA’s efforts to reach a timely resolution of his eligibility.”

A former five-star prospect who some consider to be the best incoming point guard in the nation, the 6-foot-2 Sexton was involved in the FBI investigation sweeping across college basketball.

Alabama men’s basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned in late September after he was found to be “Staff Member 1” in the FBI complaints. Baker is alleged to have accepted $15,000 in total from Martin Blazer, a cooperating witness in the complaint. The money was given so that Baker could influence Alabama players to retain Blazer as a financial advisor.

A meeting was set up in late August between Baker and Blazer as they were scheduled to meet with an Alabama freshman at a restaurant in Atlanta. Sexton is from Atlanta, so it wasn’t tough to connect the dots.

But based on the NCAA’s ruling, Sexton appears to be okay to go as the Crimson Tide really need him to have a big season. The former EYBL leading scorer is a potential one-and-done prospect who should be among the nation’s best freshman this season.