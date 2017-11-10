No. 7 Wichita State blows past Missouri-Kansas City 109-57.

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Senior Darral Willis scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Wichita State past Missouri-Kansas City 109-57 in its season opener Friday night.

Landry Shamet had 17 points, Shaquille Morris scored 16 and Conner Frankamp added 11 to give the Shockers (1-0) four starters in double figures.

Wichita State reserves Samaje Haynes-Jones and Rauno Nurger each scored 11 points.

Isaiah Ross led Missouri-Kansas City (0-1) with 12 points. Broderick Robinson scored 11 and Aleer Leek added 10 for the Kangaroos.

The Shockers were 13 of 23 from the 3-point line, making six of their first seven. Wichita State outrebounded UMKC 51-26 and had 11 blocked shots.

The biggest news for Wichita State might have been the health of Shamet, a preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection. Shamet had offseason surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot, missing practice time and an exhibition. Shamet looked completely recovered while playing 17 minutes.

Wichita State led 62-23 at halftime, going 21 of 34 from the field. The Shockers outrebounded the Kangaroos 27-9 in the first half.

BIG PICTURE:

Missouri-Kansas City: Of the first 11 Kangaroos to see the court, only five played for the team last season. Koch Arena is a difficult place to break in so many newcomers.

Wichita State: Still without Markis McDuffie, who led the team in scoring last season and is recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot, the Shockers showed plenty of offensive firepower. McDuffie is scheduled to return next month.

UP NEXT

Missouri-Kansas City: The Kangaroos will try build positive vibes when hosting Haskell, an NAIA team from Kansas, on Sunday before traveling to Kansas State on Tuesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers host College of Charleston on Monday night, their final tuneup before the Maui Invitational.