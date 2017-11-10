More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 5 Kentucky survives slow start, beats Utah Valley

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 9:28 PM EST
It wasn’t pretty for No. 5 Kentucky, but they got the job done.

The Wildcats put together a listless, ugly first half, digging themselves a 37-25 hole at home against Utah Valley while shooting a miserable 7-for-33 in the first 20 minutes. A switch to a 2-3 zone early in the second half caused a couple turnovers, and that brought Rupp Arena – and the Wildcats – to life.

After a couple of fast break dunks, a couple more turnovers and a handful of threes, Kentucky had stretched their lead out to double-digits and they were able to slowly squeeze the life out of an overmatched UVU.

On the surface, this probably looks concerning, but if you’ve been paying attention, the only surprising part of what happened on Friday night in Lexington was that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got the start and played the majority of the minutes at the point for Kentucky.

Kentucky is incredibly young, with just one rotation player returning from last year’s team. They are loaded with athletics and big men, a team built on length, athleticism and potential more than anything else. They don’t have all that much perimeter shooting. They don’t have a go-to guy in the half court. They, quite frankly, are not going to be a pretty basketball team to watch when they run offense.

That’s just who they are.

We knew this group was going to take some lumps early on this season. They did in the first half on Friday night, and still found a way to run away with the game down the stretch.

The key for this Kentucky team is going to be their growth. John Calipari’s teams always get better as the year moves on, and that will certainly be the case this year.

So be patient, Big Blue Nation.

These kids will get there.

VIDEO: Hamidou Diallo throws down in-game windmill dunk

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 10:11 PM EST
This is not going to be the last time that we talk about the dunks that Hamidou Diallo throws down this season.

Kentucky beat Utah Valley, 73-63, despite a slow, ugly start to the game.

Indiana State makes 17 threes to ruin Archie Miller’s debut at Indiana

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 10:10 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Brenton Scott scored 24 points and Indiana State made 17 3-pointers to blow out Indiana 90-69 Friday night in Archie Miller’s first regular-season game as coach of the Hoosiers.

It was a stunning twist in score and style.

Indiana State (1-0) dominated the game in every way, shooting 57 percent from the field and making an astounding 17 of 26 3s to break the Assembly Hall record for an opponent. The previous mark, of 14, was set by UNCG on Nov. 28, 2014.

The numbers made the result predictable.

Indiana (0-1) was led by De’Ron Davis with 14 points and Juwan Morgan with 13 but lost its first season opener since 1997 and its first home opener since 1984.

Miller also became the first Hoosiers’ coach to lose his opening game since Everett Dean in 1924.

Nothing went right for Indiana.

It let Indiana State jump out to a 22-11 lead, then steadily pull away with a barrage of 3s. The Sycamores took their biggest lead of the first half, 54-31, in the final minute then continued to pile it on in the second half when the Hoosiers couldn’t make a charge.

TIP-INS

Indiana State: Senior center Brandon Murphy limped off the court at the 6:49 mark with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury. He did not return. … The Sycamores won their first season opener on the road since 2014 at IUPUI and won for the first time in Bloomington since 1999. … Indiana State had five players in double figures and went 15 of 18 from the free throw line.

Indiana: The Hoosiers suffered their biggest season-opening loss in school history, breaking the previous mark of 29 in a 35-6 loss at Illinois in 1913. … Freddie McSwain Jr. finished with eight rebounds, the only Indiana player with more than three. … Curtis Jones scored 11 points.

UP NEXT

Indiana State: Heads to Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday to face Auburn.

Indiana: Hosts Howard on Sunday.

Angel Rodriguez leads No. 23 Seton Hall past FDU 90-68

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Desi Rodriguez scored 17 points, 13 in the first half, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to an easy 90-68 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in the NIT Season Tip-Off first-round game on Friday night.

Myles Cale scored 12 points in his first college game and Myles Powell added 10 points for the Pirates, who dominated the glass by a 44-27 margin. Angel Delgado, who last season led the nation in rebounding, collected 10 points and 10 boards for the Pirates.

Mike Holloway Jr. and Darnell Edge paced the Knights with 13 points each. FDU was missing Darian Anderson, last year’s leading scorer, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Anderson scored 27 points in last year’s game between the teams, also won by Seton Hall.

Seton Hall took the lead for good on a Rodriguez 3-pointer at 19-17. Just 7 seconds later, Rodriguez converted on a conventional three-point play, pushing the lead to 22-17. The six straight points initiated a 15-0 Pirates run that gave Seton Hall a 31-17 lead with 8:11 remaining in the half.

Luke Maye helps No. 9 UNC beat Northern Iowa 86-69 in opener

AP Photo
By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 9:59 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds in No. 9 North Carolina’s season-opening 86-69 win against Northern Iowa on Friday night.

Freshman Garrison Brooks added 14 points for the reigning national champions, who opened the season without Final Four Most Outstanding Player Joel Berry II and Pittsburgh graduate transfer Cameron Johnson due to injuries.

Berry is recovering from a broken bone in his right hand that was expected to keep him out about four weeks, though he dressed out and warmed up with the team during shootaround. Johnson has a sprained neck.

Regardless, the Tar Heels shot 50 percent and blew open a 14-point halftime lead to as many as 31 points down the stretch.

Spencer Haldeman had 15 points to lead Northern Iowa, which had upset the top-ranked Tar Heels at home in November 2015. But the Panthers never came close to duplicating that magic.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Iowa: The Panthers are picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference, but this game just got away from them. Northern Iowa relied on the 3-point shot and made 13 of 28, though it got nothing inside the arc and only got to the foul line nine times.

UNC: The Tar Heels were down two likely starters for this one, so it was an encouraging start to earn a drama-free win with Maye shining in his first game in a leading role after his time as a reserve. Most notably, freshman Jalek Felton started at the point with Berry out, while Seventh Woods (nine points) had some good moments. Brooks also started alongside Maye up front as the Tar Heels look for reliable production on the interior from one of their young big men.

UP NEXT

Northern Iowa: The Panthers host Alcorn State on Monday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Bucknell on Wednesday.

Marvin Bagley, Grayson Allen lead No. 1 Duke past Elon, 97-68

AP Photo
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 9:54 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Allen put on a show in his final season opener for No. 1 Duke. So did Marvin Bagley in his first — and perhaps only — one.

Bagley had 25 points and 10 rebounds in his college debut, and Duke opened another season of high expectations by routing Elon 97-68 on Friday night, moving Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski one victory from yet another career milestone.

Allen added 22 points and made six of the Blue Devils’ 12 3-pointers while Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and four more 3s.

“We’ve been working in the summer, practicing and going in the weight room, we were doing all this stuff for this night right here,” Bagley said. “To come out and show the world what we can do with this great team we have. We just have fun, man, we share the ball well, we come out in attack mode.”

Duke shot 55 percent — 71 percent while pulling away in the second half — and held the Phoenix to less than 40 percent shooting while looking the part of a team beginning a second straight season atop the AP Top 25 .

One of the tallest Duke teams in school history — this is just the program’s fourth with an average height of at least 6-foot-7 — outrebounded the smaller Phoenix 48-30 while also forcing them into 11 consecutive missed shots during an early, tone-setting 17-0 run.

“When they have (6-10 forward Wendell) Carter and Bagley both in the game, for us, it’s incredibly difficult to guard because we’re guarding one guy and they throw it inside to the other,” Elon coach Matt Matheny said. “And that leaves the opposite big with a free lane for an offensive rebound.”

Coach K had no trouble earning his 999th career victory at Duke. The winningest coach in men’s Division I history has 1,072 victories in a 43-season career that also includes five years at Army.

Dmitri Thompson scored 13 points to lead the Phoenix.

BIG PICTURE

Elon: There’s no shame in losing at Cameron Indoor Stadium — no non-Atlantic Coast Conference team has won here since 2000. Elon has four starters back from a team that went 18-14 a year ago and led the Blue Devils at halftime of their trip-dominated game in Greensboro. The Phoenix missed 22 shots in the first half but rebounded just two of those while falling behind by 20, and were never in the game after that.

Duke: The Blue Devils return only one player (Allen) who averaged more than three points or 8 minutes last season, and didn’t have their second-most important returnee — big man Marques Bolden (strep throat) was on the bench in street clothes. Krzyzewski said Bolden wouldn’t play Saturday night and “I don’t see how he could play by Tuesday” against No. 2 Michigan State in Chicago.

Duke started four freshmen — Bagley, Trent, Carter and Trevon Duval — for the first time since the Johnny Dawkins-Mark Alarie class in 1982-83 made 23 starts. Speaking of his young teammates, Allen said he “didn’t think they looked nervous to start the game at all.”

STAR WATCH

At times it was hard to tell this was Bagley’s first college game. The star freshman originally was part of next year’s recruiting class before reclassifying to get a jump start on his college — and, presumably, pro — career. The potential one-and-done forward was 12 of 18 from the field and his length gave Elon problems all night. The only quibbles: Bagley was 1 of 4 from the free-throw line — and was the only Duke player to earn a trip to the stripe until midway through the second half.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

There were a few to choose from. Duval’s alley-oop pass to Bagley midway through the first half sent the Cameron Crazies into delirium. But the topper might have been Bagley’s two-handed, down-the-lane jam with the shot clock winding down and about 10 seconds left before halftime. That made it 45-25 and put Duke up by 20 to stay.

UP NEXT

Elon: Plays host to William Peace on Saturday night.

Duke: Plays host to Utah Valley on Saturday night before facing its biggest test of the young season next Tuesday night against No. 2 Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago.