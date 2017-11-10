More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kentucky freshman PG Green making push to be the starter

Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 10:14 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green downplays talk of being Kentucky’s starting point guard despite making a strong case for the job.

The 6-foot freshman pushed the fast pace that coach John Calipari wanted during the preseason, fed Wildcat teammates with accurate passes and shot well. Most notably, he’s showing the stamina and durability needed for the position critical to executing Calipari’s offense.

Green has spent a lot of time watching video of past Kentucky stars such as John Wall, Tyler Ulis and even Rajon Rondo, all now in the NBA. They all passed through Lexington this summer for pickup games against the talented young Wildcats, experience that has stoked Green’s confidence to make his point — on and off the court.

“It’s hard to fill everybody’s shoes that have come through here, but I’ve got my own shoes to fill,” said Green, one of five high school All-Americans among eight newcomers for the No. 5 Wildcats.

“I have my own expectations of what I want to do, and I’ve just got to follow the rules that Cal wants. I’ve got to do what he wants me to do, and do what I’ve got to do to be a pro.”

Green stresses that he’s got a lot of work ahead at Kentucky before thinking about the NBA. Calipari meanwhile is undecided whether Green or 6-6 freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will run the point for Kentucky as it opens the season Friday night against Utah Valley.

Freshman Jemarl Baker (6-4) is out three months after recent left knee surgery, leaving the Wildcats with just three guards. Chances are Green, Gilgeous-Alexander and even 6-5 redshirt Hamidou Diallo will share the responsibility there.

Calipari seems inclined to try a number of combinations with one of his youngest rosters at Kentucky.

“We’re a good enough handling team that you could play basically without a point guard,” the coach said on media day. “But our teams have been centered on having guys out there that can really control the game somewhat. So I would say two. And they can play together, by the way, because Shai is big.”

Green meanwhile has helped the offense with quickness and impressive shooting. During preseason he made nearly 70 percent from the field — including 64 percent from 3-point range — in addition to passing well and maintaining the tempo.

The Philadelphia native has used the 5-9 Ulis’ style as a template to follow, particularly on defense. Studying many of his predecessors has also given Green a blueprint of how to bring Kentucky’s latest collection of talent together.

“It’s a big transition because you’re dealing with more and better players” than high school, Green said. “You’ve got to get them involved too because they’re trying to get to the same level you’re trying to get to. You’ve got to help them, and they can help you.”

With Kentucky playing four games in the season’s opening week, including Tuesday in Chicago against No. 4 Kansas, Calipari will use many combinations to determine his rotation. Judging from his swagger and performance, Green wants to be in charge.

“He’s the floor general,” forward Wenyen Gabriel said of Green. “That is one of the aspects of his game and he just wants to really let that show when he’s out on the floor. He gets assists, gets the ball moving and he talks. He shows a lot of leadership while he’s playing the game, so that’s one of his best aspects.”

College basketball is back, but does anyone actually care?

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 9:06 AM EST
College basketball is BACK, baby!

Starting in just a matter of hours, we are going to be playing the first games of the college basketball season, and at this point, I think the most pressing question that we need answered is … does anyone actually give a ****?

I love college basketball as much as, if not more, than anyone. on the planet, and even I am having trouble getting myself excited for a weekend of are just blah. The most interesting part of the next 72 hours is going to be finding out who is playing and who is being held out because of concerns about the FBI investigation.

Let’s start with this: Of the more than 250 Division I games that are being played this weekend, there are just five games that feature two high-major programs, and just one of those five actually pits two teams that are ranked in the top 25 – No. 25 Texas A&M takes on No. 11 West Virginia at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

In theory, this should be a terrific matchup, as Press Virginia takes on a team with arguably the best front line in college basketball. Potential Big 12 Player of the Year Jevon Carter vs. Potential Lottery Pick Big Bob Williams. But Williams won’t be playing, as he’s suspended for a violation of team rules. Two more starters, Admon Gilder and D.J. Hogg, were suspended for two games along with Williams, and that came a month after redshirt freshman point guard J.J. Caldwell, who might have started at the point, was suspended for five games.

In other words, the Aggies will essentially be playing without their starting lineup. That should go well.

It’s worth noting here that A&M is not the only program in that game that will be without a key player. Esa Ahmad, West Virginia’s second-leading returning scorer, is ineligible for the first semester.

So that game is a bust, as is the nightcap between Georgia Tech and No. 21 UCLA in Shanghai.

Josh Pastner is the happiest man in college basketball these days. Not eight hours after a story popped up on CBS Sports containing allegations that Pastner had helped funnel impermissible benefits to two players on his roster that are currently ineligible to play – Josh Okogie, his star guard, and Tadric Jackson, a starter for the Yellow Jackets – LiAngelo Ball and two of his teammates, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, went and got themselves arrested for shoplifting in China.

Pastner went from being the biggest story in college basketball to being a total and complete afterthought in his opening game thanks to the Big Baller Brand’s inability to keep their hands off of Louis Vuitton sunglasses. At this point, the most interesting thing about this game is going to be whether or not LaVar Ball actually says something insane that gets his son sentenced to three years in a Chinese prison.

Maybe bust is the wrong word for that game.

Because I’m certainly going to be staying up until 11:30 p.m. ET to watch it, and it will have nothing to do with the actual basketball being played.

The third-most intriguing game of the weekend might have been Alabama taking on Memphis in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, but Memphis is a dumpster fire in Tubby Smith’s second season while Alabama is not only missing Braxton Key, last year’s leading scorer who is dealing with a knee injury, but will likely be playing without star point guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton, a top ten freshman and a potential lottery pick, is a casualty of the FBI’s probe into college basketball corruption, which is the story that had dominated college basketball headlines for the last six weeks. No one is going to care about the buy-games that the best teams in the country play this weekend, but everyone is going to be looking to see who sits out for teams like Arizona and USC, and if any other big time programs have unexpected players in street clothes.

The only ranked team that will be playing a true road game this weekend is No. 14 Notre Dame, but they will be paying a visit to DePaul, who has won all of 18 games the last two years. That’s not exactly going to move the needle.

What we’re left with is Iowa State and Missouri squaring off in Columbia.

On paper, this has potential. Iowa State has been one of the best programs in the Big 12 of late and Missouri has a potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on their roster in Michael Porter Jr. But the Cyclones are very likely going to be terrible this season after losing everyone and everything to graduation, while Cuonzo Martin is trying to rebuild a program that has been dreadful for three years running.

That’s the most interesting game on college basketball’s opening night.

And this is what’s supposed to distract us from the scandals that have blanketed the sport?

Ay yi yi.

The Champions Classic can’t get here soon enough.

At least there will be a Law & Order marathon on somewhere.

MOST INTERESTING GAMES

1. Iowa State at Missouri, Fri. 9:00 p.m.: Our first glimpse at Michael Porter Jr. at the college level will also be a chance for us to see just how Cuonzo Martin is going to play this year. Big or small?

2. Elon at No. 1 Duke, Fri. 7:00 p.m.: The last time these two teams play, Grayson Allen tripped Steven Santa Ana and the season went absolutely haywire.

3. Georgia Tech vs. No. 21 UCLA, Fri. 11:30 p.m. (Shanghai): If LaVar Ball doesn’t make an appearance on national television explaining why it was OK for his son to go into an authoritarian country and try to shoplift $700 sunglasses then the production team on site isn’t doing their job right.

4. Northern Iowa at No. 9 North Carolina, Fri. 7:00 p.m.: If you;re looking for a major upset this weekend, look here. North Carolina is overrated this early in the season, particularly with the loss of Joel Berry II to a broken hand, and UNI has traditionally been one of the better teams in the Missouri Valley.

5. No. 25 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 West Virginia, Fri. 6:00 p.m. (Germany): Half of the players that should be starting in this game won’t be. But hey, I’m here for Huggy Bear in a track suit.

6. Utah Valley’s opening weekend: The Wolverines open the season playing at Kentucky on Friday night and follow that up with a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to play Duke on Saturday night. Good luck with that.

BUYER’S REMORSE

Campbell at Penn State, Fri. 4:00 p.m.

Mercer at UCF, Fri. 7:00 p.m.

Louisiana at Ole Miss, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Yale at Creighton, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Yale at Wisconsin, Sun. 6:00 p.m.

Princeton at Butler, Sun. 6:00 p.m.

Belmont at Washington, Fri. 10:00 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Wake Forest, Fri. 7:30 p.m.

UNC Asheville at Rhode Island, Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Marquette, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Maryland at Stony Brook, Fri.7:00 p.m.

TITLE CONTENDERS IN ACTION

Elon at No. 1 Duke, Fri. 7:00 p.m.

Utah Valley at No. 1 Duke, Sat. 7:00 p.m.

North Florida at No. 2 Michigan State, Fri. 8:00 p.m.

Northern Arizona at No. 3 Arizona, Fri. 8:00 p.m.

UMBC at No. 3 Arizona, Sun. 6:00 p.m.

Tennessee State at No. 4 Kansas, Fri. 9:00 p.m.

Utah Valley at No. 5 Kentucky, Fri. 7:00 p.m.

Vermont at No. 5 Kentucky, Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Columbia at No. 6 Villanova, Fri. 8:30 p.m.

UMKC at No. 7 Wichita State, Fri. 8:00 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at No. 10 USC, Fri. 10:00 p.m.

George Mason at No. 16 Louisville, Sun. 2:00 p.m.

Alabama freshman Collin Sexton suspended one game for violation of NCAA rules

By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Alabama freshman Collin Sexton received some positive news on Thursday night as the school announced that he’ll only be suspended for Friday’s season opener against Memphis.

Earlier this week, uncertainty loomed as Sexton still hadn’t been ruled eligible by the NCAA.

“Collin Sexton will sit out Friday’s game against Memphis to serve a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. He will be eligible for competition in the team’s home opener on Tuesday versus Lipscomb,” the statement read. “We appreciate the NCAA’s efforts to reach a timely resolution of his eligibility.”

A former five-star prospect who some consider to be the best incoming point guard in the nation, the 6-foot-2 Sexton was involved in the FBI investigation sweeping across college basketball.

Alabama men’s basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned in late September after he was found to be “Staff Member 1” in the FBI complaints. Baker is alleged to have accepted $15,000 in total from Martin Blazer, a cooperating witness in the complaint. The money was given so that Baker could influence Alabama players to retain Blazer as a financial advisor.

A meeting was set up in late August between Baker and Blazer as they were scheduled to meet with an Alabama freshman at a restaurant in Atlanta. Sexton is from Atlanta, so it wasn’t tough to connect the dots.

But based on the NCAA’s ruling, Sexton appears to be okay to go as the Crimson Tide really need him to have a big season. The former EYBL leading scorer is a potential one-and-done prospect who should be among the nation’s best freshman this season.

Alabama hit with the injury bug right before the season tips off

By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Alabama is going to have a depleted roster when the Crimson Tide open the regular season against Memphis on Friday.

Five-star freshman guard Collin Sexton is already awaiting clearance from the NCAA and sophomore forward Braxton Key will also miss time recovering from a torn meniscus.

Now Alabama also has to contend with a few more starters who are battling injury. Head coach Avery Johnson told Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports that the Crimson Tide will also be without senior wing Riley Norris and junior guard Ar’Mond Davis against the Tigers on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 Norris is dealing with a hip injury which will likely keep him out until next week. Davis is “out indefinitely” with a bruised knee.

Without four potential starters, Alabama is going to have to rely on some uncertain pieces to step up in order to beat Memphis on Friday. Thankfully for the Crimson Tide, the schedule doesn’t feature another tough opponent until a Nov. 21 clash with UT-Arlington, one of the strongest mid-major teams in the country this season.

UConn’s Jalen Adams charged after crashing during on-campus motorized scooter race

By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 5:49 PM EST
UConn junior guard Jalen Adams has been charged with “evading responsibility” after leaving the scene of an accident as he was apart of a motorized scooter race on campus.

According to a report from David Borges of the New Haven Register, Adams was released on $500 non-surety bond. Adams is due in Rockville Superior Court on Nov. 21.

The police report of the incident had three witnesses who saw four males racing on four separate scooters. One of the riders crashed his scooter and got onto the back of another one as the group fled the scene. Police soon caught up with the group and Adams admitted to participating in the race before crashing and leaving the scene. Adams was given a misdemeanor summons.

This wasn’t exactly a Dominic Toretto-level street race featuring high-octane vehicles, but you have to wonder what Adams was thinking getting into a race like that on the eve of the regular season. Thankfully, nobody appears to be injured after the accident.

Adams was suspended from practice on Thursday and his status with the team will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis, according to a release from the school.

UConn opens its season on Friday at home against Colgate.

Rick Pitino’s lawyer refutes report that he knew about payment made to recruit

By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 4:45 PM EST
Following a report that former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino allegedly knew about payments being made in an attempt to land recruits, Pitino’s lawyer, Steve Pence, responded that those claims were “false, misleading and defamatory” in a statement released on Thursday.

Tom Winter of NBC News initially reported that Pitino allegedly knew about a potential payment to a recruit based on a paragraph from the unsealed indictment. Eight of the 10 men arrested in the college basketball scandal from earlier this fall were indicted on federal charges earlier this week.

Known as “Coach-2” in the indictment documents, Winter released a paragraph about Pitino’s potential involvement in the matter.

This excerpt from the unsealed indictment is the part about Pitino:

“Specifically, (defendant Christian) Dawkins explained that while Coach-2 and the University of Louisville were recruiting the student-athlete Dawkins asked Coach-2 to call James Gatto, a/k/a “Jim,” the defendant, to request that Company-1 (adidas) provide the money requested by the family of the student-athlete, which Coach-2 agreed to do.”

Pence released his own statement on Pitino in response to the allegations on Thursday.

“Coach Pitino was not aware of, and did not participate in, any payment to any recruits or their families. The recent indictment returned in New York does not allege that Coach Pitino was aware of, nor that he participated in, any payment to any recruits or their families. Reports to the contrary are false, misleading and defamatory,” Pence said in the statement.

“The only mention of Coach Pitino in the indictment is a single statement by defendant Dawkins, who boasted that he had communicated with Coach Pitino about the scheme concocted by him and his co-conspirators. Dawkins made a similar boast about communications with a coach at the University of Miami. But these statements by Dawkins are wholly uncorroborated, inconsistent with other proof and, more importantly, false.”

As Pence later noted in his full statement, which can be read on the Courier Journal’s website, he believes that Dawkins’ propensity to name-drop coaches to enhance his own reputation is why Pitino — as well as Miami head coach Jim Larranaga — were mentioned in the indictment. Larranaga, like Pitino, has been identified in the FBI’s reports, but there are no wiretapped conversations of record involving either head coach.

Pitino spoke willingly to the FBI once the investigation was brought to light earlier this fall and he has maintained his innocence throughout this whole thing, even going on a televised interview with Jay Bilas to state his case.

Despite Pitino maintaining his innocence, the University of Louisville opted to fire Pitino, with cause, after initially placing him on unpaid administrative leave.

(H/t: The Courier Journal)