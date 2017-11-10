More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
BYU star Nick Emery withdraws from school

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 7:49 PM EST
BYU head coach Dave Rose announced on Friday night that Nick Emery has withdrawn from school and will not be playing for the Cougars this semester.

“I have decided to withdraw from BYU today,” Emery said. “Unfortunately, I am mentally not where I need to be in order to perform in basketball and in school this year. As it has been made known, I went through a divorce this year and it has been really difficult for me. I have confidence that I will come back stronger and better. I have every intention on coming back to BYU and representing Cougar nation on the basketball floor. I thank everyone for their love and support, especially my teammates, coaches and the BYU administration that have been an incredible support system. Go Cougs!”

“Nick’s personal well-being is my number one concern right now,” Rose said of Emery, who averaged 13.1 points last season. “He’s going through a very difficult time, and we’ve had a lot of discussions about what he needs to do to be able to move forward. We both feel like the best thing for him is to take time off before continuing with his basketball career. As coaches and his teammates, we want what is best for Nick, and we know he has a great family that will help him navigate this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming him back at BYU soon.”

Emery, 23, had been under investigation by BYU and the NCAA for accepting impermissible benefits from a BYU booster.

Yale expecting to be without Makai Mason, Jordan Bruner indefinitely

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 8:11 PM EST
Yale’s star point guard Makai Mason could miss up to two months with a stress fracture in his right foot, the same foot that caused him to miss the entire 2016-17 season, sources told NBC Sports.

The latest injury is not thought to be a recurrence of the previous injury. Mason, who averaged 16 points and four assists in 2015-16 and put 31 points on Duke in the NCAA tournament, was the NBC Sports Ivy League Preseason Player of the Year that has already committed to play his redshirt senior season at Baylor as a grad transfer.

The Elis have also lost Jordan Bruner for the season after he underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, sources told NBC Sports. Bruner was a top 150 prospect coming out of high school and picked Yale over Clemson. He averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 boards as a freshman despite battling knee issues throughout the season. He was expected to be Yale’s best big man this year.

With Mason out, star sophomore Miye Oni is expected to handle the point this season.

No. 1 prospect R.J. Barrett commits to Duke

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 6:17 PM EST
Over the course of the last six months, Duke has become the single-greatest recruiting force in the basketball world.

For the fourth time since August and the fifth time since May, the Blue Devils have landed a commitment from a player that is considered to be the best player at their position in their class: Trevon Duval, Marvin Bagley III, Tre Jones, Cameron Reddish and, as of Friday evening, R.J. Barrett.

Barrett is a 6-foot-6 wing from Canada that was the best player at the U19 World Cup this summer, leading the Canadians to a gold medal with a performance that included a 38-point, 13-rebound and six-assist outburst against the Americans in the semifinals.

Barrett is considered by many to be the top recruit in the Class of 2018, although he may not even be the best wing prospect that Duke is bringing into the fold next season. Reddish may end up being the best NBA player in the Class of 2018. Duke is going to have to find some size somewhere, particularly if the trio of Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter and Marques Bolden all head to the NBA after the season, but even if they do, the perimeter talent on the Blue Devil roster next year will be undeniable.

No. 12 Cincinnati routs Savannah State 107-77

Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — The Bearcats made their new digs feel just like the old ones in the most important way: They kept up that home-court winning streak.

Cane Broome scored 17 points during his debut as Cincinnati’s point guard, and the 12th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to a 107-77 victory over Savannah State on Friday that showed they need a lot of work in other areas.

Asked if he was happy with his team’s opener, coach Mick Cronin referred to the turnovers as his answer.

“Umm, not a whole lot,” Cronin said. “Our attitude’s great. Guys are trying. Twenty turnovers — that will drive a coach nuts. I told them the year is too long, I can’t lose it on the first game. I can’t go to the Maalox that early.”

The Bearcats showcased the offensive depth that brought them their highest AP preseason ranking since 1999-2000. Gary Clark — one of three returning starters — had 13 points and 11 rebounds in their first game on their temporary home court.

The Bearcats drew 6,610 fans to BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University, a half-hour drive from their on-campus arena that’s under renovation for the season. Cincinnati has won its last 27 home games overall after going 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Broome sat out last season after transferring from Sacred Heart. He started the game and had four assists and six turnovers in Cincinnati’s highest-scoring opener since a 108-73 victory over Austin Peay in 1994.

Austin Dasent scored 14 for Savannah State, which led the nation in 3-pointers last season but couldn’t make enough down the stretch. The Tigers trailed 69-62 with 12 minutes to go, but missed 14 of their final 17 shots from beyond the arc.

“With a team like that, nobody’s safe,” said Jacob Evans III, who led Cincinnati with 19 points. “We’ve seen games like that. We wanted to play out basketball, not turn it over.”

Cincinnati responded with a 17-3 spurt that put it away.

“We had shots we were able to make, but at the end of the day, it was their size and strength,” Savannah State coach Horace Broadnax said. “They were able to create that stretch there, and then it left us scrambling again.”

BIG PICTURE

Savannah State: The Tigers led the nation in 3-pointers last season, making 13.5 per game. They were 13 of 44 overall beyond the arc.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats showed their balance on offense, but had issues on defense. They allowed 40 points in a wide-open first half, with both teams finding open shots. Overall, Cincinnati dominated the boards 65-32, including 25 offensive rebounds.

CUMBERLAND LIMITED

Guard Jarron Cumberland was 4 of 11 for 10 points in 24 minutes. Cronin said he missed practice the last two days with a slightly sprained ankle.

COLD START

Tigers guard Dexter McClanahan was named to the preseason Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference second team. He was only 3 of 11 from the field for 11 points. He averaged 16.4 points last season.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

Cronin on Clark, who became the 51st Cincinnati player to reach 1,000 career points: “He’s one of greatest kids you’ll ever coach. He’ll do some goofy stuff and drive you nuts at times, but I’m glad he’s a Bearcat. Guys like Gary Clark, you can’t help but root for them. I can only hope the good Lord thinks I’m half as good a person as Gary Clark.”

UP NEXT

Savannah State hosts East Tennessee State on Monday night.

Cincinnati hosts Western Carolina on Monday night, the second of three straight home games before the Cayman Islands Classic.

Lecomte 22 points, No. 24 Baylor wins opener 107-66 over UCA

Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 4:56 PM EST
WACO, Texas (AP) — Manu Lecomte scored 22 points, including six of Baylor’s 12 3-pointers, leading six players in double figures as the No. 24 Bears opened the season with a 107-66 win over Central Arkansas on Friday.

Lecomte, the Belgium-born senior point guard, made his four 3s in the first 9 1/2 minutes as the Bears took a 27-12 lead. Baylor never trailed after his long-range shot made it 10-8.

Terry Maston had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., the returning 7-footer, scored 17 and had nine rebounds for Baylor. Nuni Omot, King McClure and true freshman Tristan Clark each scored 15 points.

Baylor made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season, when former Miami transfer Lecomte was the Big 12’s top newcomer.

Jordan Howard scored 22 and Mathieu Kambahas 12 points for Central Arkansas in the first meeting ever between the two teams both nicknamed the Bears.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: Howard entered the season already as the school’s career leader for 3-pointers made. He added three more in the opener of his senior season, pushing his career total to 276, already 70 more than the previous mark. He is one of 12 letterwinners back from last season for the Southland Conference Bears.

Baylor: All five Baylor starters were among the double-figure scorers. The much bigger Bears outrebounded UCA 42-21 and dominated inside, outscoring the visiting Bears 46-28 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas plays its home opener Sunday against the University of the Ozarks on Sunday before heading west to face UCLA.

Baylor plays its second of three home games in eight days on Monday night, when Texas A&M Corpus Christi travels to Waco.

Oklahoma State’s Jeffrey Carroll to be held out of competition due to FBI probe

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
Oklahoma State announced on Friday that they will be holding Jeffrey Carroll out of competition pending a review of the program.

Carroll averaged 17.5 points last season and was one of the lone bright spots for the Cowboys entering this year. Mike Boynton’s team will also be without Davon Dillard and Zack Dawson tonight against Pepperdine.

Carroll was not named in the FBI’s complaint, but it was not difficult to connect the dots and assume that he was the player that former assistant coach Lamont Evans was allegedly bribed to steer to financial advisors. Carroll joins Collin Sexton of Alabama and Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley of Auburn as players that are officially being held out of competition due to the FBI probe into corruption in college basketball.