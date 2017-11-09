VIDEO: Ohio State hilariously announces key signing day additions

Let me put it kindly: If the Ohio State coaching staff was not able to get their kids to sign with the program, they probably should have the job that they have:
Report: LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates face house arrest
LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill could face up to 20 days of house arrest after they were arrested for shoplifting on Tuesday, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The paper has a reporter on the ground covering the Georgia Tech team, whom UCLA is scheduled to play on Friday night in Shanghai.
The punishment can be served in the hotel where the team stayed while in Hangzhou, the report says, which means that the trip would be forced to stay behind for a few weeks while the rest of the team returns to Los Angeles.
UCLA will play Baylor and one of Wisconsin or Creighton in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on the 20th and 21st of this month, and they are scheduled to pay a visit to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Dec. 9th. Beyond that, every game that the Bruins play should be winnable even without those three players.
The bigger question, however, is who would stay behind with the players? The program isn’t going to leave three freshmen on their own in a authoritarian state where they have already done something as stupid as trying to shoplift from a Louis Vuitton store in a country where, as 6-foot-10 basketball players, they stand out even more than normal.
The good news, however, is that 20 days of house arrest, no matter how frustrating and how much of an inconvenience, is infinitely better than 3-10 years in a Chinese prison.
VIDEO: Jeff Van Gundy sounds off of NCAA, amateurism in mid-game rant
Jeff Van Gundy has somehow grown into one of the best on-air analysts on NBA broadcasts.
He may be the single-best in the business, although Doris Burke will give him a run for his money. During the end of last night’s Golden State-Minnesota game, Van Gundy sounded off on the NCAA, the hypocrisy of amateurism and just how stupid it is that we still refer to kids as “student-athletes” while shipping them off to China for a week to play in a game:
Van Gundy could not be more spot-on with this.
The entire purpose of the game being played between UCLA and Georgia Tech in Shanghai is so that the Pac-12 can try and expand its brand. There are hundreds of millions of NBA fans in China, a country where Stephon Marbury has grown into one of the most famous and most popular athletes they’ve ever had.
The Chinese love basketball.
It makes perfect business sense for the Pac-12 to do what they can to try and grow the popularity of college basketball there.
But it is the height of hypocrisy to send those kids to the other side of the planet in an effort to profit off of them while they miss out on those all-important classes, the only thing that they are actually compensated with.
The 68 Things We Cannot Wait To See In College Basketball This Season
College basketball officially kicks off on Friday night. Here are the 68 things we’re looking forward to the most this season.
1. How David Padgett deals with the spotlight in his first head coaching job. This is a difficult situation, but he’s got a lot of talent to work with and a solid staff to lean on. – Raphielle Johnson
2. The nonsense that the NCAA comes up with to try and fix college basketball while ignoring the obvious, easy, necessary answer: End Amateurism.- Rob Dauster
3. Bonzie Colson getting buckets like only Bonzie Colson can. – Travis Hines
4. Will Arizona freshman DeAndre Ayton play more like be the motivated potential No. 1 pick he can be or the passive center that barely gave an effort during some games during high school. – Scott Phillips
5. What weird controversy will find Grayson Allen. – TH
6. The unknown. The best part about college basketball are the story lines that pop up out of nowhere. – RD
7. Where Rhode Island head coach Danny Hurley ends up after he leads his team to the Sweet 16. – RD
8. Aaron Holiday. He’s so much better than simply being Lonzo Ball’s understudy, and we’ll see it this season. – RD
9. J.P. Macura and the art of talking trash. – TH
10. Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura. You’ll understand why soon enough. – RD
11. BYU’s Yoeli Childs. Ditto. – RD
12. Miles Bridges dunking on anyone and everyone. – TH
13. Seton Hall’s team of veterans prove that you don’t have to have one-and-dones to win. – RD
14. Mohamed Bamba’s impact at Texas. Don’t know if I’d put the Longhorns in the category of Big 12 title contender, but they aren’t far off thanks to Bamba’s arrival. – RJ
15. The backcourt of Shamorie Ponds and Marcus Lovett at St. John’s. – TH
16. How will Kentucky adjust to being a team that lacks a significant veteran contributor from the season prior. This is unlike any team John Calipari’s had in his tenure there. – RJ
17. That Duke/Michigan State matchup in the Champions Classic. Could be the game of the year until we get to March. – RJ
18. How Kansas and Bill Self puts this roster together. Do they have anyone that can play the four? – TH
19. Montana State’s Tyler Hall shooting three-pointers with a Steph Curry-level green light (he attempted 8.8 per game last season and made 42 percent of them.) – SP
20. People at the Final Four in San Antonio pretending that the River Walk is interesting. – TH
21. People realizing that Svi Mykhailiuk, a senior on Kansas, is four months older than Billty Preston, a freshman. – RD
22. Cincinnati proving that you can be a great college basketball team without having any preseason hype. – RD
23. The Jaylen Adams/Matt Mobley backcourt at St. Bonaventure. Do yourselves a favor and check those guys out at least a couple times this season. – RJ
24. Minnesota’s Isaiah Washington and JellyFam taking over college hoops. – SP
25. The growth of Carsen and Vince Edwards, and Purdue repeated explaining that, no, they are not actually related. – RD
26. Michael Porter Jr. being awesome and leading Missouri back to the NCAA tournament. – TH
27. Chris Mullin vs. Patrick Ewing on the sidelines. Given how fierce that rivalry was when they were players in the Big East, this should be fun. – RJ
28. The joy of listening to Bill Walton calling late-night Pac-12 games. – SP
29. The Ivy League conference tournament since the league is loaded this season. – SP
30. Kentucky’s growth this season. They’re going to take some lumps early, but they should be a contender come March. – RD
31. Angel Delgado bullying everyone in the paint. – RD
32. The ridiculous backcourt battles in the Big East. – SP
33. What happens next in the FBI investigation since people are being indicted. What will they tell? Who’s next? – RJ
34. TCU taking the next step and actually reaching the NCAA tournament. – TH
35. How Dana Altman will decide to use Troy Brown in his offense. – RD
36. The Mountain West’s never-ending battle to return to national relevancy. Can they be a two-bid league again? – RD
37. Will the SEC actually be improved? On paper there are good reasons to believe so, but can’t blame people for wanting to see it before they buy in. – RJ
38. Seeing if Ethan Happ can carry Wisconsin to another top-four Big Ten finish with this young roster. – TH
39. Seeing if perpetually-underrated Conference USA can get a win in the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year. – SP
40. The American title race. Cincinnati and Wichita State would be my favorites, but SMU, UCF, UConn, Temple and Houston will all be heard from as well. I’d be shocked if the winner had fewer than four league losses. – RJ
41. Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga battling it out in the WCC. BYU should be in mix as well, and don’t sleep on San Francisco, but that feels like a two-horse race. – RJ
42. How Northwestern handles success and expectation after their first trip to the NCAA tournament. – TH
43. Seeing how much UCF’s Tacko Fall has improved since last season. – SP
44. How Jim Boeheim handles a potentially tough season at Syracuse. – TH
45. The “Go-Go Gadget” arms of Texas freshman center Mohamed Bamba. – SP
46. Duke’s Wendell Carter. He’s a damn-good player with absolutely no preseason buzz. – RD
47. The race for who will become the presumptive No. 1 NBA draft pick: Michael Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton. – TH
48. If there’s a serious challenger to Arizona in the Pac-12, or if Arizona and Allonzo Trier thrive despite the FBI investigation. – TH
49. Wichita State competing for the first time in the AAC after moving out of the Missouri Valley. – TH
50. Auburn’s search for a new head coach once Bruce Pearl is run out of town. – RD
51. Trevon Duval’s progression at Duke. For all the talent on that roster, really think he holds the key to a national championship. If he runs the show as well as his talent leads many to believe he can, they’ll be in San Antonio at minimum. – RJ
52. DeAndre Ayton at Arizona. That team’s loaded, but he’s the toughest matchup on that roster. And given how last season ended, those veterans should be plenty motivated as well. – RJ
53. The ever-increasing slate of good college hoops being played on Thanksgiving thanks to this year’s PK80. – SP
54. Mike Daum at South Dakota State. There aren’t many guys his size who can score inside and out while threatening to be a 50/40/90 guy in college basketball. He’s special. – RJ
55. A healthy season of Chimezie Metu and Bennie Boatwright playing together at USC. – SP
56. Watching Grand Canyon try to make the NCAA tournament during their first season of eligibility. – SP
57. Provindence shocking everyone when they play their way into being a top 20 team in the country. – RD
58. Vermont winning a game in the NCAA tournament and thus confirming that T.J. Sorrentine is no longer hitting them from the parking lot for the Catamounts. – RD
59. Devonte’ Graham getting his own chance to shine at Kansas with the departure of Frank Mason. – SP
60. Will coaches that staunchly support playing two bigs – Cuonzo Martin, Roy Williams – learn to embrace small-ball the way that Bill Self did? – RD
61. Giddy Potts become a mid-major darling. Who doesn’t love chunky little guys that fire up threes? – RD
62. DePaul and Illinois playing for the first time in 60 years. – SP
63. The Big East race. I really think it’s going to be closer than some people think. Seton Hall, Xavier and Providence are all capable of winning the league, and Villanova’s still Villanova. – RJ
64. A healthy Oregon State. That’s a tournament team with everyone on the court, especially Tres Tinkle. – RJ
65. How UCLA deals with initiating an international incident, and whether or not the Ball Family rips the program apart at the seams. – TH
66. What South Carolina does for an encore. They lost a lot from the Final Four team, but you know Frank Martin’s guys are going to compete. – RJ
67. Oklahoma freshman Trae Young pulling up from unfathomable distances for three-pointers. – SP
68. How Jim Larranaga puts all those quality guards to good use down at Miami. The Hurricanes have the tools to win the ACC. – RJ
50 names for the Naismith Award watch list released
The 50 candidates on the Naismith Award Watch List have been released.
Here they are:
COLLEGE BASKETBALL BOLD PREDICTIONS: What craziness should you expect this season?
College basketball starts tomorrow.
Preview season is now officially over.
And that can only mean one thing: IT’S TIME FOR SOME BOLD PREDICTIONS.
We’re not guaranteeing that these things will happen, and we certainly don’t expect all of these predictions to hit.
But with a little bit of logic, a little bit of deductive reasoning and a little bit of gambler’s luck, we think that all of these predictions have a real chance of proving true.
A player or coach will be arrested at a team facility or game this year.
The FBI’s investigation into corruption isn’t slowing time. It’s probably safe to assume it’s sprawling as they gather more evidence and potentially get more cooperation. That means more people will come under scrutiny or be sought out for information. The federal government knows this is high-profile, and it knows it can generate headlines – and strike fear into potential targets – if it tracks down a person or people of interest in a high-profile situation. Plus, it’s a spot where the feds will know exactly where a person will be. All they have to do is look at a schedule. – Travis Hines
The SEC gets two teams in the Final Four.
I’ll roll the dice on this league and take Kentucky and Florida to carry the conference banner in San Antonio. Right now I’ll lean towards Kentucky and Florida due to their track record over the last decade or so, but Texas A&M making a run wouldn’t be a surprise either. In order to do that they need J.J. Caldwell to be ready to run the show; point guard play was a major issue for the Aggies last season. Alabama and Auburn are wild cards right now due to off-court issues (and the injury of Braxton Key for Bama), but maybe a team like Vanderbilt or Arkansas can make some noise as well. – Raphielle Johnson
Miami will win the ACC.
I’ve been all-in on Miami all offseason long. I love their trio of athletic guards – Ja’Quan Newton, Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker – and I fully expect big man Dewan Huell to take a step forward and get himself into the all-ACC conversation. Throw in a head coach in Jim Larrañaga, who has proved that he can lead veteran teams with dynamic back court players to titles, and you’re looking at the nation’s single-most underrated team.
Mike Daum will be an All-American despite playing at South Dakota State.
Daum’s numbers were already ridiculous last season as a redshirt sophomore. This season, Daum gets more national showcase games with road contests at Kansas, Ole Miss, Wichita State and Colorado. If Daum puts up eye-popping numbers against those teams after the year he had last season, don’t be surprised to hear his name in the All-American mix. – Scott Phillips
The Kansas Big 12 title run ends.
Kansas is the best and most talented team in the Big 12, but the Jayhawks’ roster construction is going to be difficult to manage and they’re going to be replacing an all-program player in Frank Mason. Given that West Virginia, TCU and Texas all look like potential threats for that top spot, plus the fact that the middle of the league (and to a lesser extent the bottom) will be as strong as any year, there are enough obstacles in the way – and enough teams of taking advantage of any missteps – that Bill Self’s 13-year run of owning the Big 12 comes to an end. – TH
And the Villanova Big East title run ends.
The Wildcats certainly have the talent on their roster this season to make a run at a fifth-straight Big East title, but there is quite a bit more quality in the conference than there has been in past seasons. Xavier has arguably the best player in the conference in Trevon Bluiett, and there is enough talent – and coaching – on that roster to unseat Villanova. Seton Hall has a potential first-team all-american in the middle in Angel Delgado, and the amount of veterans that they have playing this season is precisely the kind of ‘old’ college teams aspire to be. And Providence? Well, if you listened to the Big East preview podcast, you’d know that there is a real chance the Friars can make a run at winning the league as well. I don’t know who is going to get it done, but it’s going to get done. – RD
Minnesota reaches the Elite Eight. At least.
Hey, you said be bold so I’ll get my Canelo Alvarez on and “be bolder” with this one. The loss of Eric Curry to a knee injury hurts, especially if Reggie Lynch continues to struggle with foul trouble. But if he can clean that up Richard Pitino has a team capable of making a run in the Big Ten and nationally. And the opportunity to watch a perimeter that includes Nate Mason, Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Isaiah Washington…I’m in. – RJ
Miles Bridges does not win national Player of the Year.
I wouldn’t say the preseason choices have been “group think,” but the race for that award may be more competitive than many seem to think. Michael Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Brunson and Angel Delgado are four of the guys I would not be shocked to see winning POY honors. But given there are so many of those awards given out, saying that someone other than Bridges will take home at least one trophy may not be that bold after all. – RJ
The Pac-12 have less than four NCAA tournament teams.
The league will be a major disappointment this season. The league isn’t very deep and the top teams are facing FBI investigations and issues with Chinese police. With so much uncertainty on and off the court, it could be a chaotic year on the West Coast. – SP
Michigan State will make it until at least February without suffering a loss
I love this Michigan State team. They’re experienced, talented and very well-rounded. They’re going to do awesome things this year. There are two potential potholes in their non-conference slate, but one is on a neutral floor against a team with quite a few new pieces (Duke) and the other will be at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center (Notre Dame).The toughest conference games before the end of January are two against Maryland and a home tilts against Wisconsin and Michigan. Get through all that, and we’re talking about the potential of an undefeated national champion in the year’s second month. – TH