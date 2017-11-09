UConn’s Jalen Adams charged after crashing during on-campus motorized scooter race

The police report of the incident had three witnesses who saw four males racing on four separate scooters. One of the riders crashed his scooter and got onto the back of another one as the group fled the scene. Police soon caught up with the group and Adams admitted to participating in the race before crashing and leaving the scene. Adams was given a misdemeanor summons.
This wasn’t exactly a Dominic Toretto-level street race featuring high-octane vehicles, but you have to wonder what Adams was thinking getting into a race like that on the eve of the regular season. Thankfully, nobody appears to be injured after the accident.
Adams was suspended from practice on Thursday and his status with the team will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis, according to a release from the school.
UConn opens its season on Friday at home against Colgate.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Rick Pitino’s lawyer refutes report that he knew about payment made to recruit
Following a report that former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino allegedly knew about payments being made in an attempt to land recruits, Pitino’s lawyer, Steve Pence, responded that those claims were “false, misleading and defamatory” in a statement released on Thursday.
Tom Winter of NBC News initially reported that Pitino allegedly knew about a potential payment to a recruit based on a paragraph from the unsealed indictment. Eight of the 10 men arrested in the college basketball scandal from earlier this fall were indicted on federal charges earlier this week.
Known as “Coach-2” in the indictment documents, Winter released a paragraph about Pitino’s potential involvement in the matter.
This excerpt from the unsealed indictment is the part about Pitino:
“Specifically, (defendant Christian) Dawkins explained that while Coach-2 and the University of Louisville were recruiting the student-athlete Dawkins asked Coach-2 to call James Gatto, a/k/a “Jim,” the defendant, to request that Company-1 (adidas) provide the money requested by the family of the student-athlete, which Coach-2 agreed to do.”
Pence released his own statement on Pitino in response to the allegations on Thursday.
“Coach Pitino was not aware of, and did not participate in, any payment to any recruits or their families. The recent indictment returned in New York does not allege that Coach Pitino was aware of, nor that he participated in, any payment to any recruits or their families. Reports to the contrary are false, misleading and defamatory,” Pence said in the statement.
“The only mention of Coach Pitino in the indictment is a single statement by defendant Dawkins, who boasted that he had communicated with Coach Pitino about the scheme concocted by him and his co-conspirators. Dawkins made a similar boast about communications with a coach at the University of Miami. But these statements by Dawkins are wholly uncorroborated, inconsistent with other proof and, more importantly, false.”
As Pence later noted in his full statement, which can be read on the Courier Journal’s website, he believes that Dawkins’ propensity to name-drop coaches to enhance his own reputation is why Pitino — as well as Miami head coach Jim Larranaga — were mentioned in the indictment. Larranaga, like Pitino, has been identified in the FBI’s reports, but there are no wiretapped conversations of record involving either head coach.
Pitino spoke willingly to the FBI once the investigation was brought to light earlier this fall and he has maintained his innocence throughout this whole thing, even going on a televised interview with Jay Bilas to state his case.
The paper has a reporter on the ground covering the Georgia Tech team, whom UCLA is scheduled to play on Friday night in Shanghai.
The punishment can be served in the hotel where the team stayed while in Hangzhou, the report says, which means that the trip would be forced to stay behind for a few weeks while the rest of the team returns to Los Angeles.
UCLA will play Baylor and one of Wisconsin or Creighton in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on the 20th and 21st of this month, and they are scheduled to pay a visit to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Dec. 9th. Beyond that, every game that the Bruins play should be winnable even without those three players.
The bigger question, however, is who would stay behind with the players? The program isn’t going to leave three freshmen on their own in a authoritarian state where they have already done something as stupid as trying to shoplift from a Louis Vuitton store in a country where, as 6-foot-10 basketball players, they stand out even more than normal.
Jeff Van Gundy has somehow grown into one of the best on-air analysts on NBA broadcasts.
He may be the single-best in the business, although Doris Burke will give him a run for his money. During the end of last night’s Golden State-Minnesota game, Van Gundy sounded off on the NCAA, the hypocrisy of amateurism and just how stupid it is that we still refer to kids as “student-athletes” while shipping them off to China for a week to play in a game:
The entire purpose of the game being played between UCLA and Georgia Tech in Shanghai is so that the Pac-12 can try and expand its brand. There are hundreds of millions of NBA fans in China, a country where Stephon Marbury has grown into one of the most famous and most popular athletes they’ve ever had.
The Chinese love basketball.
It makes perfect business sense for the Pac-12 to do what they can to try and grow the popularity of college basketball there.
But it is the height of hypocrisy to send those kids to the other side of the planet in an effort to profit off of them while they miss out on those all-important classes, the only thing that they are actually compensated with.
The 68 Things We Cannot Wait To See In College Basketball This Season
College basketball officially kicks off on Friday night. Here are the 68 things we’re looking forward to the most this season.
1. How David Padgett deals with the spotlight in his first head coaching job. This is a difficult situation, but he’s got a lot of talent to work with and a solid staff to lean on. – Raphielle Johnson
2. The nonsense that the NCAA comes up with to try and fix college basketball while ignoring the obvious, easy, necessary answer: End Amateurism.- Rob Dauster
3. Bonzie Colson getting buckets like only Bonzie Colson can. – Travis Hines
4. Will Arizona freshman DeAndre Ayton play more like be the motivated potential No. 1 pick he can be or the passive center that barely gave an effort during some games during high school. – Scott Phillips
5. What weird controversy will find Grayson Allen. – TH
6. The unknown. The best part about college basketball are the story lines that pop up out of nowhere. – RD
7. Where Rhode Island head coach Danny Hurley ends up after he leads his team to the Sweet 16. – RD
8. Aaron Holiday. He’s so much better than simply being Lonzo Ball’s understudy, and we’ll see it this season. – RD
39. Seeing if perpetually-underrated Conference USA can get a win in the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year. – SP
40. The American title race. Cincinnati and Wichita State would be my favorites, but SMU, UCF, UConn, Temple and Houston will all be heard from as well. I’d be shocked if the winner had fewer than four league losses. – RJ
41. Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga battling it out in the WCC. BYU should be in mix as well, and don’t sleep on San Francisco, but that feels like a two-horse race. – RJ
42. How Northwestern handles success and expectation after their first trip to the NCAA tournament. – TH
43. Seeing how much UCF’s Tacko Fall has improved since last season. – SP
44. How Jim Boeheim handles a potentially tough season at Syracuse. – TH
45. The “Go-Go Gadget” arms of Texas freshman center Mohamed Bamba. – SP
46. Duke’s Wendell Carter. He’s a damn-good player with absolutely no preseason buzz. – RD
47. The race for who will become the presumptive No. 1 NBA draft pick: Michael Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton. – TH
48. If there’s a serious challenger to Arizona in the Pac-12, or if Arizona and Allonzo Trier thrive despite the FBI investigation. – TH
49. Wichita State competing for the first time in the AAC after moving out of the Missouri Valley. – TH
50. Auburn’s search for a new head coach once Bruce Pearl is run out of town. – RD
51. Trevon Duval’s progression at Duke. For all the talent on that roster, really think he holds the key to a national championship. If he runs the show as well as his talent leads many to believe he can, they’ll be in San Antonio at minimum. – RJ
52. DeAndre Ayton at Arizona. That team’s loaded, but he’s the toughest matchup on that roster. And given how last season ended, those veterans should be plenty motivated as well. – RJ
53. The ever-increasing slate of good college hoops being played on Thanksgiving thanks to this year’s PK80. – SP