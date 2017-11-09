More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Rick Pitino’s lawyer refutes report that he knew about payment made to recruit

By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 4:45 PM EST
Following a report that former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino allegedly knew about payments being made in an attempt to land recruits, Pitino’s lawyer, Steve Pence, responded that those claims were “false, misleading and defamatory” in a statement released on Thursday.

Tom Winter of NBC News initially reported that Pitino allegedly knew about a potential payment to a recruit based on a paragraph from the unsealed indictment. Eight of the 10 men arrested in the college basketball scandal from earlier this fall were indicted on federal charges earlier this week.

Known as “Coach-2” in the indictment documents, Winter released a paragraph about Pitino’s potential involvement in the matter.

This excerpt from the unsealed indictment is the part about Pitino:

“Specifically, (defendant Christian) Dawkins explained that while Coach-2 and the University of Louisville were recruiting the student-athlete Dawkins asked Coach-2 to call James Gatto, a/k/a “Jim,” the defendant, to request that Company-1 (adidas) provide the money requested by the family of the student-athlete, which Coach-2 agreed to do.”

Pence released his own statement on Pitino in response to the allegations on Thursday.

“Coach Pitino was not aware of, and did not participate in, any payment to any recruits or their families. The recent indictment returned in New York does not allege that Coach Pitino was aware of, nor that he participated in, any payment to any recruits or their families. Reports to the contrary are false, misleading and defamatory,” Pence said in the statement.

“The only mention of Coach Pitino in the indictment is a single statement by defendant Dawkins, who boasted that he had communicated with Coach Pitino about the scheme concocted by him and his co-conspirators. Dawkins made a similar boast about communications with a coach at the University of Miami. But these statements by Dawkins are wholly uncorroborated, inconsistent with other proof and, more importantly, false.”

As Pence later noted in his full statement, which can be read on the Courier Journal’s website, he believes that Dawkins’ propensity to name-drop coaches to enhance his own reputation is why Pitino — as well as Miami head coach Jim Larranaga — were mentioned in the indictment. Larranaga, like Pitino, has been identified in the FBI’s reports, but there are no wiretapped conversations of record involving either head coach.

Pitino spoke willingly to the FBI once the investigation was brought to light earlier this fall and he has maintained his innocence throughout this whole thing, even going on a televised interview with Jay Bilas to state his case.

Despite Pitino maintaining his innocence, the University of Louisville opted to fire Pitino, with cause, after initially placing him on unpaid administrative leave.

(H/t: The Courier Journal)

UConn’s Jalen Adams charged after crashing during on-campus motorized scooter race

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 5:49 PM EST
UConn junior guard Jalen Adams has been charged with “evading responsibility” after leaving the scene of an accident as he was apart of a motorized scooter race on campus.

According to a report from David Borges of the New Haven Register, Adams was released on $500 non-surety bond. Adams is due in Rockville Superior Court on Nov. 21.

The police report of the incident had three witnesses who saw four males racing on four separate scooters. One of the riders crashed his scooter and got onto the back of another one as the group fled the scene. Police soon caught up with the group and Adams admitted to participating in the race before crashing and leaving the scene. Adams was given a misdemeanor summons.

This wasn’t exactly a Dominic Toretto-level street race featuring high-octane vehicles, but you have to wonder what Adams was thinking getting into a race like that on the eve of the regular season. Thankfully, nobody appears to be injured after the accident.

Adams was suspended from practice on Thursday and his status with the team will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis, according to a release from the school.

UConn opens its season on Friday at home against Colgate.

VIDEO: Ohio State hilariously announces key signing day additions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 3:04 PM EST
Let me put it kindly: If the Ohio State coaching staff was not able to get their kids to sign with the program, they probably should have the job that they have:

Report: LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates face house arrest

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 1:23 PM EST
11 Comments

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill could face up to 20 days of house arrest after they were arrested for shoplifting on Tuesday, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The paper has a reporter on the ground covering the Georgia Tech team, whom UCLA is scheduled to play on Friday night in Shanghai.

The punishment can be served in the hotel where the team stayed while in Hangzhou, the report says, which means that the trip would be forced to stay behind for a few weeks while the rest of the team returns to Los Angeles.

UCLA will play Baylor and one of Wisconsin or Creighton in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on the 20th and 21st of this month, and they are scheduled to pay a visit to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Dec. 9th. Beyond that, every game that the Bruins play should be winnable even without those three players.

The bigger question, however, is who would stay behind with the players? The program isn’t going to leave three freshmen on their own in a authoritarian state where they have already done something as stupid as trying to shoplift from a Louis Vuitton store in a country where, as 6-foot-10 basketball players, they stand out even more than normal.

The good news, however, is that 20 days of house arrest, no matter how frustrating and how much of an inconvenience, is infinitely better than 3-10 years in a Chinese prison.

VIDEO: Jeff Van Gundy sounds off of NCAA, amateurism in mid-game rant

David Dow/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 1:03 PM EST
2 Comments

Jeff Van Gundy has somehow grown into one of the best on-air analysts on NBA broadcasts.

He may be the single-best in the business, although Doris Burke will give him a run for his money. During the end of last night’s Golden State-Minnesota game, Van Gundy sounded off on the NCAA, the hypocrisy of amateurism and just how stupid it is that we still refer to kids as “student-athletes” while shipping them off to China for a week to play in a game:

Van Gundy could not be more spot-on with this.

The entire purpose of the game being played between UCLA and Georgia Tech in Shanghai is so that the Pac-12 can try and expand its brand. There are hundreds of millions of NBA fans in China, a country where Stephon Marbury has grown into one of the most famous and most popular athletes they’ve ever had.

The Chinese love basketball.

It makes perfect business sense for the Pac-12 to do what they can to try and grow the popularity of college basketball there.

But it is the height of hypocrisy to send those kids to the other side of the planet in an effort to profit off of them while they miss out on those all-important classes, the only thing that they are actually compensated with.

The 68 Things We Cannot Wait To See In College Basketball This Season

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
1 Comment

College basketball officially kicks off on Friday night. Here are the 68 things we’re looking forward to the most this season.

1. How David Padgett deals with the spotlight in his first head coaching job. This is a difficult situation, but he’s got a lot of talent to work with and a solid staff to lean on. – Raphielle Johnson

2. The nonsense that the NCAA comes up with to try and fix college basketball while ignoring the obvious, easy, necessary answer: End Amateurism.- Rob Dauster

3. Bonzie Colson getting buckets like only Bonzie Colson can. – Travis Hines

4. Will Arizona freshman DeAndre Ayton play more like be the motivated potential No. 1 pick he can be or the passive center that barely gave an effort during some games during high school. – Scott Phillips

5. What weird controversy will find Grayson Allen. – TH

6. The unknown. The best part about college basketball are the story lines that pop up out of nowhere. – RD

7. Where Rhode Island head coach Danny Hurley ends up after he leads his team to the Sweet 16. – RD

8. Aaron Holiday. He’s so much better than simply being Lonzo Ball’s understudy, and we’ll see it this season. – RD

9. J.P. Macura and the art of talking trash. – TH

10. Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura. You’ll understand why soon enough. – RD

11. BYU’s Yoeli Childs. Ditto. – RD

12. Miles Bridges dunking on anyone and everyone. – TH

13. Seton Hall’s team of veterans prove that you don’t have to have one-and-dones to win. – RD

14. Mohamed Bamba’s impact at Texas. Don’t know if I’d put the Longhorns in the category of Big 12 title contender, but they aren’t far off thanks to Bamba’s arrival. – RJ

15. The backcourt of Shamorie Ponds and Marcus Lovett at St. John’s. – TH

16. How will Kentucky adjust to being a team that lacks a significant veteran contributor from the season prior. This is unlike any team John Calipari’s had in his tenure there. – RJ

17. That Duke/Michigan State matchup in the Champions Classic. Could be the game of the year until we get to March. – RJ

18. How Kansas and Bill Self puts this roster together. Do they have anyone that can play the four? – TH

Tyler Hall, Montana State athletics
19. Montana State’s Tyler Hall shooting three-pointers with a Steph Curry-level green light (he attempted 8.8 per game last season and made 42 percent of them.) – SP

20. People at the Final Four in San Antonio pretending that the River Walk is interesting. – TH

21. People realizing that Svi Mykhailiuk, a senior on Kansas, is four months older than Billty Preston, a freshman. – RD

22. Cincinnati proving that you can be a great college basketball team without having any preseason hype. – RD

23. The Jaylen Adams/Matt Mobley backcourt at St. Bonaventure. Do yourselves a favor and check those guys out at least a couple times this season. – RJ

24. Minnesota’s Isaiah Washington and JellyFam taking over college hoops. – SP

25. The growth of Carsen and Vince Edwards, and Purdue repeated explaining that, no, they are not actually related. – RD

26. Michael Porter Jr. being awesome and leading Missouri back to the NCAA tournament. – TH

27. Chris Mullin vs. Patrick Ewing on the sidelines. Given how fierce that rivalry was when they were players in the Big East, this should be fun. – RJ

28. The joy of listening to Bill Walton calling late-night Pac-12 games. – SP

29. The Ivy League conference tournament since the league is loaded this season. – SP

30. Kentucky’s growth this season. They’re going to take some lumps early, but they should be a contender come March. – RD

31. Angel Delgado bullying everyone in the paint. – RD

32. The ridiculous backcourt battles in the Big East. – SP

33. What happens next in the FBI investigation since people are being indicted. What will they tell? Who’s next? – RJ

34. TCU taking the next step and actually reaching the NCAA tournament. – TH

35. How Dana Altman will decide to use Troy Brown in his offense. – RD

36. The Mountain West’s never-ending battle to return to national relevancy. Can they be a two-bid league again? – RD

37. Will the SEC actually be improved? On paper there are good reasons to believe so, but can’t blame people for wanting to see it before they buy in. – RJ

38. Seeing if Ethan Happ can carry Wisconsin to another top-four Big Ten finish with this young roster. – TH

Ethan Happ (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

39. Seeing if perpetually-underrated Conference USA can get a win in the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year. – SP

40. The American title race. Cincinnati and Wichita State would be my favorites, but SMU, UCF, UConn, Temple and Houston will all be heard from as well. I’d be shocked if the winner had fewer than four league losses. – RJ

41. Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga battling it out in the WCC. BYU should be in mix as well, and don’t sleep on San Francisco, but that feels like a two-horse race. – RJ

42. How Northwestern handles success and expectation after their first trip to the NCAA tournament. – TH

43. Seeing how much UCF’s Tacko Fall has improved since last season. – SP

44. How Jim Boeheim handles a potentially tough season at Syracuse. – TH

45. The “Go-Go Gadget” arms of Texas freshman center Mohamed Bamba. – SP

46. Duke’s Wendell Carter. He’s a damn-good player with absolutely no preseason buzz. – RD

47. The race for who will become the presumptive No. 1 NBA draft pick: Michael Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton. – TH

48. If there’s a serious challenger to Arizona in the Pac-12, or if Arizona and Allonzo Trier thrive despite the FBI investigation. – TH

49. Wichita State competing for the first time in the AAC after moving out of the Missouri Valley. – TH

50. Auburn’s search for a new head coach once Bruce Pearl is run out of town. – RD

51. Trevon Duval’s progression at Duke. For all the talent on that roster, really think he holds the key to a national championship. If he runs the show as well as his talent leads many to believe he can, they’ll be in San Antonio at minimum. – RJ

52. DeAndre Ayton at Arizona. That team’s loaded, but he’s the toughest matchup on that roster. And given how last season ended, those veterans should be plenty motivated as well. – RJ

53. The ever-increasing slate of good college hoops being played on Thanksgiving thanks to this year’s PK80. – SP

54. Mike Daum at South Dakota State. There aren’t many guys his size who can score inside and out while threatening to be a 50/40/90 guy in college basketball. He’s special. – RJ

55. A healthy season of Chimezie Metu and Bennie Boatwright playing together at USC. – SP

56. Watching Grand Canyon try to make the NCAA tournament during their first season of eligibility. – SP

57. Provindence shocking everyone when they play their way into being a top 20 team in the country. – RD

58. Vermont winning a game in the NCAA tournament and thus confirming that T.J. Sorrentine is no longer hitting them from the parking lot for the Catamounts. – RD

59. Devonte’ Graham getting his own chance to shine at Kansas with the departure of Frank Mason. – SP

60. Will coaches that staunchly support playing two bigs – Cuonzo Martin, Roy Williams – learn to embrace small-ball the way that Bill Self did? – RD

61. Giddy Potts become a mid-major darling. Who doesn’t love chunky little guys that fire up threes? – RD

62. DePaul and Illinois playing for the first time in 60 years. – SP

63. The Big East race. I really think it’s going to be closer than some people think. Seton Hall, Xavier and Providence are all capable of winning the league, and Villanova’s still Villanova. – RJ

64. A healthy Oregon State. That’s a tournament team with everyone on the court, especially Tres Tinkle. – RJ

65. How UCLA deals with initiating an international incident, and whether or not the Ball Family rips the program apart at the seams. – TH

66. What South Carolina does for an encore. They lost a lot from the Final Four team, but you know Frank Martin’s guys are going to compete. – RJ

67. Oklahoma freshman Trae Young pulling up from unfathomable distances for three-pointers. – SP

68. How Jim Larranaga puts all those quality guards to good use down at Miami. The Hurricanes have the tools to win the ACC. – RJ