Michael Reaves/Getty Images

COLLEGE BASKETBALL BOLD PREDICTIONS: What craziness should you expect this season?

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 10:15 AM EST
College basketball starts tomorrow. 

Preview season is now officially over.

And that can only mean one thing: IT’S TIME FOR SOME BOLD PREDICTIONS.

We’re not guaranteeing that these things will happen, and we certainly don’t expect all of these predictions to hit.

But with a little bit of logic, a little bit of deductive reasoning and a little bit of gambler’s luck, we think that all of these predictions have a real chance of proving true.

A player or coach will be arrested at a team facility or game this year.

The FBI’s investigation into corruption isn’t slowing time. It’s probably safe to assume it’s sprawling as they gather more evidence and potentially get more cooperation. That means more people will come under scrutiny or be sought out for information. The federal government knows this is high-profile, and it knows it can generate headlines – and strike fear into potential targets – if it tracks down a person or people of interest in a high-profile situation. Plus, it’s a spot where the feds will know exactly where a person will be. All they have to do is look at a schedule. – Travis Hines

The SEC gets two teams in the Final Four.

I’ll roll the dice on this league and take Kentucky and Florida to carry the conference banner in San Antonio. Right now I’ll lean towards Kentucky and Florida due to their track record over the last decade or so, but Texas A&M making a run wouldn’t be a surprise either. In order to do that they need J.J. Caldwell to be ready to run the show; point guard play was a major issue for the Aggies last season. Alabama and Auburn are wild cards right now due to off-court issues (and the injury of Braxton Key for Bama), but maybe a team like Vanderbilt or Arkansas can make some noise as well. – Raphielle Johnson

Miami will win the ACC.

I’ve been all-in on Miami all offseason long. I love their trio of athletic guards – Ja’Quan Newton, Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker – and I fully expect big man Dewan Huell to take a step forward and get himself into the all-ACC conversation. Throw in a head coach in Jim Larrañaga, who has proved that he can lead veteran teams with dynamic back court players to titles, and you’re looking at the nation’s single-most underrated team.

Bruce Brown (Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Mike Daum will be an All-American despite playing at South Dakota State.

Daum’s numbers were already ridiculous last season as a redshirt sophomore. This season, Daum gets more national showcase games with road contests at Kansas, Ole Miss, Wichita State and Colorado. If Daum puts up eye-popping numbers against those teams after the year he had last season, don’t be surprised to hear his name in the All-American mix. – Scott Phillips

The Kansas Big 12 title run ends.

Kansas is the best and most talented team in the Big 12, but the Jayhawks’ roster construction is going to be difficult to manage and they’re going to be replacing an all-program player in Frank Mason. Given that West Virginia, TCU and Texas all look like potential threats for that top spot, plus the fact that the middle of the league (and to a lesser extent the bottom) will be as strong as any year, there are enough obstacles in the way – and enough teams of taking advantage of any missteps – that Bill Self’s 13-year run of owning the Big 12 comes to an end. – TH

And the Villanova Big East title run ends.

The Wildcats certainly have the talent on their roster this season to make a run at a fifth-straight Big East title, but there is quite a bit more quality in the conference than there has been in past seasons. Xavier has arguably the best player in the conference in Trevon Bluiett, and there is enough talent – and coaching – on that roster to unseat Villanova. Seton Hall has a potential first-team all-american in the middle in Angel Delgado, and the amount of veterans that they have playing this season is precisely the kind of ‘old’ college teams aspire to be. And Providence? Well, if you listened to the Big East preview podcast, you’d know that there is a real chance the Friars can make a run at winning the league as well. I don’t know who is going to get it done, but it’s going to get done. – RD

Minnesota reaches the Elite Eight. At least.

Hey, you said be bold so I’ll get my Canelo Alvarez on and “be bolder” with this one. The loss of Eric Curry to a knee injury hurts, especially if Reggie Lynch continues to struggle with foul trouble. But if he can clean that up Richard Pitino has a team capable of making a run in the Big Ten and nationally. And the opportunity to watch a perimeter that includes Nate Mason, Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Isaiah Washington…I’m in. – RJ

Miles Bridges does not win national Player of the Year.

I wouldn’t say the preseason choices have been “group think,” but the race for that award may be more competitive than many seem to think. Michael Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Brunson and Angel Delgado are four of the guys I would not be shocked to see winning POY honors. But given there are so many of those awards given out, saying that someone other than Bridges will take home at least one trophy may not be that bold after all. – RJ

The Pac-12 have less than four NCAA tournament teams.

The league will be a major disappointment this season. The league isn’t very deep and the top teams are facing FBI investigations and issues with Chinese police. With so much uncertainty on and off the court, it could be a chaotic year on the West Coast. – SP

Michigan State will make it until at least February without suffering a loss

I love this Michigan State team. They’re experienced, talented and very well-rounded. They’re going to do awesome things this year. There are two potential potholes in their non-conference slate, but one is on a neutral floor against a team with quite a few new pieces (Duke) and the other will be at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center (Notre Dame).The toughest conference games before the end of January are two against Maryland and a home tilts against Wisconsin and Michigan. Get through all that, and we’re talking about the potential of an undefeated national champion in the year’s second month. – TH

50 names for the Naismith Award watch list released

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
The 50 candidates on the Naismith Award Watch List have been released.

Here they are:

Jaylen Adams

Sr.

G

St. Bonaventure

Atlantic 10

Deng Adel

Jr.

F

Louisville

ACC

Rawle Alkins

So.

G

Arizona

Pac-12

Grayson Allen

Sr.

G

Duke

ACC

KeVaughn Allen

Jr.

G

Florida

SEC

Deandre Ayton

Fr.

F

Arizona

Pac-12

Marvin Bagley III

Fr.

F

Duke

ACC

Mohamed Bamba

Fr.

F

Texas

Big 12

Joel Berry II

Sr.

G

UNC

ACC

Trevon Bluiett

Sr.

G

Xavier

BIG East

Bennie Boatwright

Jr.

F

USC

Pac-12

Miles Bridges

So.

G/F

Michigan State

Big Ten

Bruce Brown

So.

G

Miami

ACC

Jalen Brunson

Jr.

G

Villanova

BIG EAST

Jeffrey Carroll

Sr.

G

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Jevon Carter

Sr.

G

West Virginia

Big 12

Wendell Carter Jr.

Fr.

F

Duke

ACC

Bonzie Colson

Sr.

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Mike Daum

Jr.

F

South Dakota State

Summit League

Tyler Davis

Jr.

C

Texas A&M

SEC

Angel Delgado

Sr.

C

Seton Hall

BIG EAST

Hamidou Diallo

Fr.

G

Kentucky

SEC

Trevon Duval

Fr.

G

Duke

ACC

Vince Edwards

Sr.

F

Purdue

Big Ten

Matt Farrell

Sr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Marcus Foster

Sr.

G

Creighton

BIG EAST

Devonte’ Graham

Sr.

G

Kansas

Big 12

Ethan Happ

Jr.

F

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Aaron Holiday

Jr.

G

UCLA

Pac-12

Chandler Hutchison

    Sr.

G

Boise State

Mountain West

Justin Jackson

So.

F

Maryland

Big Ten

Kevin Knox

Fr.

F

Kentucky

SEC

Jock Landale

Sr.

C

St. Mary’s

WCC

Kelan Martin

Sr.

F

Butler

BIG EAST

Nate Mason

Sr.

G

Minnesota

Big Ten

Yante Maten

Sr.

F

Georgia

SEC

Bryant McIntosh

Sr.

G

Northwestern

Big Ten

Jordan McLaughlin

Sr.

G

USC

Pac-12

Chimezie Metu

Jr.

F

USC

Pac-12

Shake Milton

Jr.

G

SMU

American Athletic 

Malik Newman

So.

G

Kansas

Big 12

Michael Porter Jr.

Fr.

F

Missouri

SEC

Collin Sexton

Fr.

G

Alabama

SEC

Landry Shamet

So.

G

Wichita State

American Athletic 

Reid Travis

Sr.

F

Stanford

Pac-12

Allonzo Trier

Jr.

G

Arizona

Pac-12

Moritz Wagner

Jr.

F

Michigan 

Big Ten

Nick Ward

So.

F

Michigan State

Big Ten

Jonathan Williams

Sr.

F

Gonzaga

WCC

Robert Williams

So.

F

Texas A&M

SEC

NC State guard Braxton Beverly hires attorney to challenge NCAA ruling

RALEIGH, NC - DECEMBER 18: Mr. Wuf, mascot of the North Carolina State Wolfpack, leads the cheers against the Stanford Cardinal during play at PNC Arena on December 18, 2012 in Raleigh, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 88-79. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 8, 2017, 11:34 PM EST
The case of NC State freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been an interesting one to follow, as it has left many infuriated with the NCAA and the way it handles eligibility cases. Beverly enrolled at Ohio State in May under the assumption that he would be playing for the coach he committed to in Thad Matta. In June the school made a change, with Matta stepping down and Chris Holtmann taking over as head coach.

Beverly would ultimately decide to move on, transferring to NC State. The hope was that the extenuating circumstances would be considered in Beverly’s appeal to be eligible this year, but the NCAA said no on two separate occasions despite the departure of the head coach Beverly committed to playing for at Ohio State. Beverly, who did attend classes at Ohio State, has decided that he will not take this ruling lying down.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Beverly has retained the services of attorney Scott Tompsett with the hope that he can suit up for the Wolfpack this season. NC State submitted Beverly’s case for reconsideration as a result of Tompsett being hired.

Tompsett is no stranger to taking on the NCAA, as past clients include former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun, Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez and current college basketball head coaches Randy Bennett (Saint Mary’s), Ben Howland (Mississippi State) and Rob Senderoff (Kent State).

Tompsett also represented former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino in the aftermath of the NCAA’s ruling on the stripper scandal, with Pitino being given a five-game suspension.

It should be noted that four months after the NCAA made its ruling on sanctions for the Louisville basketball program, Pitino was relieved of his duties in connection to the ongoing FBI investigation into corruption and bribes in college basketball recruiting.

Indictment document alleges Rick Pitino knew about payment to recruit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals looks on in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 8, 2017, 8:05 PM EST
With eight of the ten men arrested in late September in relation to an ongoing FBI investigation into corruption and bribery in college basketball officially being indicted this week, the files associated with those indictments were unsealed on Wednesday. Former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino is not one of those individuals, but in the recently unreleased documents his alleged role in recruits receiving payments in exchange for their committing to Louisville is detailed.

According to those documents, obtained by Tom Winter of NBC News, “Coach-2” not only knew of the payments being made in an attempt to land recruits but said coach was directly involved as well. Last month it was alleged that Pitino, who was relieved of his duties as Louisville head coach in early October, was “Coach-2” in the FBI documents.

This excerpt from the unsealed indictment documents is of particular interest in relation to Pitino:

“Specifically, (defendant Christian) Dawkins explained that while Coach-2 and the University of Louisville were recruiting the student-athlete Dawkins asked Coach-2 to call James Gatto, a/k/a “Jim,” the defendant, to request that Company-1 (adidas) provide the money requested by the family of the student-athlete, which Coach-2 agreed to do.”

Pitino and his lawyer have denied any wrongdoing on the part of the coach, but that was not enough to keep Louisville from moving to fire the Hall of Famer with cause. Pitino, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the allegations first came to light, was one of two important individuals within the Louisville athletic department to leave their positions with athletic director Tom Jurich being the other.

Pitino filed a federal lawsuit against adidas in mid October, and it was reported around that time that Louisville offered the coach a $1.5 million settlement.

Louisville being linked to the ongoing FBI investigation was the latest blow to a program that has yet to be punished for NCAA rules violations involving the payment of strippers to entertain recruits by former staffer Andre McGee. Louisville met with the NCAA Committee on Infractions in mid-June, with it being alleged in FBI documents that just over a month after that meeting a Louisville coach was looking to negotiate a payment for a player.

Freshman wing Brian Bowen, whose recruitment was detailed in another portion of the report released in late September, has not been participating in any team activities as the school looks for answers regarding Bowen’s NCAA eligibility. Bowen’s family hired an attorney in early October as they look to get the five-star prospect back on the court.

Scandal hangs over college basketball headed in 2017-18

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 5:37 PM EST
College basketball is better than ever on the floor. Scoring is up, stars players fill every corner of the country and fan support is sky high.

Off the floor, it has an image problem.

A federal probe this summer uncovered the dark underbelly of college basketball, revealing a web of bribes and kickbacks from shoe companies funneled toward recruits. The arrests of 10 people, including assistant coaches at four prominent schools, casts a shadow over the sport heading into the 2017-18 season — and likely beyond.

“It’s a big egg on a lot of our faces,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “It kind of speaks for the entire entity, and we’re part of it.”

The federal investigation led to the arrests of assistant coaches from No. 3 Arizona, No. 10 Southern Cal, Oklahoma State and Auburn, along with an Adidas marketing executive. The probe has already taken down No. 16 Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich, and more shoes could drop as the investigation digs deeper.

The teams already in the crosshairs — Miami is also among them — will play with uncertainty; whether its players will remain eligible, if the investigation will reach all the way to the head coach, if NCAA sanctions are on the horizon.

The other major programs, particularly those with high-end recruits, could be looking over their shoulders all season to see if they will become ensnared.

“You have to eliminate the clutter and understand the class has to be tight,” Arizona coach Sean Miller. “You have to talk to people, but only we know what happens on a daily basis in our program.”

On the court, Miller has the type of team that could end his Final Four-less run. The Wildcats have a solid core of experienced players returning from last year’s Elite Eight team — preseason All-American Allonzo Trier among them — to go with a stellar recruiting class, highlighted by athletic big man Deandre Ayton.

Of course, there are plenty of deep, talented teams capable of making a run to San Antonio.

Duke is the preseason No. 1 for the second straight season with senior Grayson Allen back and the addition of Marvin Bagley III, coach Mike Krzyzewski’s latest one-and-done wonder.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo always seems to get the most out of his team in March and has plenty to work with this season, playing with a stacked deck bolstered by the return of preseason All-American Miles Bridges.

No. 4 Kansas has reloaded and is gunning for Big 12 title No. 14 in a row. So has No. 5 Kentucky, but you knew that already; Coach Cal is never without a roster full of future NBA players.

Defending national champion North Carolina lost a lot from a year ago, but the return of point guard Joel Berry II was huge for the Tar Heels, even if he will miss the start of the season after breaking his hand punching a door.

“We’re not defending (the national championship) because it’s not the same team playing against the same teams, but we’re the only team that can go out and say we could do this a second year in a row,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said.

Don’t count out the mid majors, who have been major players since Butler reached consecutive Final Fours from 2010-11.

Gonzaga reached the title game a year ago and took the Tar Heels to the wire. The Zags lost a lot from that team, but came in at No. 18 in the AP preseason poll and coach Mark Few has another talented group.

This year it could be Wichita State. Coach Gregg Marshall, who has spurned offers from other schools to remain in Wichita, has his entire starting five back and a stronger schedule — for NCAA Tournament seeding purposes — after the Shockers’ move to the AAC.

“My job got better in terms of the profile of the league and the opportunity to get in the NCAA Tournament,” Marshall said.

And don’t forget about the freshman. Every year seems to bring bigger, more athletic players straight out of high school, and this season is no exception.

Bagley is 6 feet, 11 inches of do everything, making a good Duke team even better. Same thing with Ayton, though at 7-1, 260 pounds. Kentucky has five high school All-Americans.

The best of the bunch could be Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. He’s 6-10, can shoot, score off the dribble, is a preseason All-American, the projected No. 1 NBA draft pick and has been compared to a young Kevin Durant. He’s going to get plenty of shots in Columbia, too.

“He’s long and fast and skilled, got tremendous feel, I.Q.” Florida coach Mike White said. “He’s going to be a really good player.”

The 2017-18 season will be filled with them. Whether they’ll be enough to pull the sport from under the dark cloud hanging over it remains to be seen.

Follow John Marshall on Twitter @jmarshallap

Brad Augustine and Munish Sood not indicted in FBI case

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Attorneyâs Office, Southern District of New York, on September 26, 2017 in New York, New York. announce charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball. The acting U.S. Attorney announced Federal criminal charges against ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)
Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 8, 2017, 5:21 PM EST
After more than a month had passed since ten people, including four Division I assistant coaches, were arrested in connection with an FBI investigation into corruption and fraud, indictments were handed out to eight of the ten. The two people who have yet to be indicted are Munish Sood and Brad Augustine, with Sood being a financial planner based in New Jersey and Augustine formerly running the 1-Family grassroots program.

1-Family, which is based in Florida, is an adidas-sponsored grassroots program. Among the eight men who were indicted are two men with deep connections to adidas, Jim Gatto and Merl Code. While they’re not being indicted does not mean that Sood and Augustine have already begun to cooperate with authorities, it is a development that bears mentioning.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Sood and Augustine no longer appear by name in the indictments, with Sood now referred to as co-conspirators. Sood is “CC-1” and Augustine “CC-2” in the updated reports.

Indictments in the case were handed out this week, with coaches Tony Bland (USC), Lamont Evans (Oklahoma State), Chuck Person (Auburn) and Emanuel “Book” Richardson (Arizona) among those who will now have to sit in front of a grand jury. It should be noted that even though Sood and Augustine have not been indicted at this time, that does not rule out the possibility down the line.

There’s still a lot to be figured out with regards to this case and its ultimate impact on college basketball. Much of that will depend upon what the FBI gathers from those willing to speak in order to avoid serious penalty.