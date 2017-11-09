More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Alabama hit with the injury bug right before the season tips off

By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Alabama is going to have a depleted roster when the Crimson Tide open the regular season against Memphis on Friday.

Five-star freshman guard Collin Sexton is already awaiting clearance from the NCAA and sophomore forward Braxton Key will also miss time recovering from a torn meniscus.

Now Alabama also has to contend with a few more starters who are battling injury. Head coach Avery Johnson told Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports that the Crimson Tide will also be without senior wing Riley Norris and junior guard Ar’Mond Davis against the Tigers on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 Norris is dealing with a hip injury which will likely keep him out until next week. Davis is “out indefinitely” with a bruised knee.

Without four potential starters, Alabama is going to have to rely on some uncertain pieces to step up in order to beat Memphis on Friday. Thankfully for the Crimson Tide, the schedule doesn’t feature another tough opponent until a Nov. 21 clash with UT-Arlington, one of the strongest mid-major teams in the country this season.

Alabama freshman Collin Sexton suspended one game for violation of NCAA rules

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Alabama freshman Collin Sexton received some positive news on Thursday night as the school announced that he’ll only be suspended for Friday’s season opener against Memphis.

Earlier this week, uncertainty loomed as Sexton still hadn’t been ruled eligible by the NCAA.

“Collin Sexton will sit out Friday’s game against Memphis to serve a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. He will be eligible for competition in the team’s home opener on Tuesday versus Lipscomb,” the statement read. “We appreciate the NCAA’s efforts to reach a timely resolution of his eligibility.”

A former five-star prospect who some consider to be the best incoming point guard in the nation, the 6-foot-2 Sexton was involved in the FBI investigation sweeping across college basketball.

Alabama men’s basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned in late September after he was found to be “Staff Member 1” in the FBI complaints. Baker is alleged to have accepted $15,000 in total from Martin Blazer, a cooperating witness in the complaint. The money was given so that Baker could influence Alabama players to retain Blazer as a financial advisor.

A meeting was set up in late August between Baker and Blazer as they were scheduled to meet with an Alabama freshman at a restaurant in Atlanta. Sexton is from Atlanta, so it wasn’t tough to connect the dots.

But based on the NCAA’s ruling, Sexton appears to be okay to go as the Crimson Tide really need him to have a big season. The former EYBL leading scorer is a potential one-and-done prospect who should be among the nation’s best freshman this season.

UConn’s Jalen Adams charged after crashing during on-campus motorized scooter race

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 5:49 PM EST
UConn junior guard Jalen Adams has been charged with “evading responsibility” after leaving the scene of an accident as he was apart of a motorized scooter race on campus.

According to a report from David Borges of the New Haven Register, Adams was released on $500 non-surety bond. Adams is due in Rockville Superior Court on Nov. 21.

The police report of the incident had three witnesses who saw four males racing on four separate scooters. One of the riders crashed his scooter and got onto the back of another one as the group fled the scene. Police soon caught up with the group and Adams admitted to participating in the race before crashing and leaving the scene. Adams was given a misdemeanor summons.

This wasn’t exactly a Dominic Toretto-level street race featuring high-octane vehicles, but you have to wonder what Adams was thinking getting into a race like that on the eve of the regular season. Thankfully, nobody appears to be injured after the accident.

Adams was suspended from practice on Thursday and his status with the team will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis, according to a release from the school.

UConn opens its season on Friday at home against Colgate.

Rick Pitino’s lawyer refutes report that he knew about payment made to recruit

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 9, 2017, 4:45 PM EST
Following a report that former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino allegedly knew about payments being made in an attempt to land recruits, Pitino’s lawyer, Steve Pence, responded that those claims were “false, misleading and defamatory” in a statement released on Thursday.

Tom Winter of NBC News initially reported that Pitino allegedly knew about a potential payment to a recruit based on a paragraph from the unsealed indictment. Eight of the 10 men arrested in the college basketball scandal from earlier this fall were indicted on federal charges earlier this week.

Known as “Coach-2” in the indictment documents, Winter released a paragraph about Pitino’s potential involvement in the matter.

This excerpt from the unsealed indictment is the part about Pitino:

“Specifically, (defendant Christian) Dawkins explained that while Coach-2 and the University of Louisville were recruiting the student-athlete Dawkins asked Coach-2 to call James Gatto, a/k/a “Jim,” the defendant, to request that Company-1 (adidas) provide the money requested by the family of the student-athlete, which Coach-2 agreed to do.”

Pence released his own statement on Pitino in response to the allegations on Thursday.

“Coach Pitino was not aware of, and did not participate in, any payment to any recruits or their families. The recent indictment returned in New York does not allege that Coach Pitino was aware of, nor that he participated in, any payment to any recruits or their families. Reports to the contrary are false, misleading and defamatory,” Pence said in the statement.

“The only mention of Coach Pitino in the indictment is a single statement by defendant Dawkins, who boasted that he had communicated with Coach Pitino about the scheme concocted by him and his co-conspirators. Dawkins made a similar boast about communications with a coach at the University of Miami. But these statements by Dawkins are wholly uncorroborated, inconsistent with other proof and, more importantly, false.”

As Pence later noted in his full statement, which can be read on the Courier Journal’s website, he believes that Dawkins’ propensity to name-drop coaches to enhance his own reputation is why Pitino — as well as Miami head coach Jim Larranaga — were mentioned in the indictment. Larranaga, like Pitino, has been identified in the FBI’s reports, but there are no wiretapped conversations of record involving either head coach.

Pitino spoke willingly to the FBI once the investigation was brought to light earlier this fall and he has maintained his innocence throughout this whole thing, even going on a televised interview with Jay Bilas to state his case.

Despite Pitino maintaining his innocence, the University of Louisville opted to fire Pitino, with cause, after initially placing him on unpaid administrative leave.

VIDEO: Ohio State hilariously announces key signing day additions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 3:04 PM EST
Let me put it kindly: If the Ohio State coaching staff was not able to get their kids to sign with the program, they probably should have the job that they have:

Report: LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates face house arrest

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2017, 1:23 PM EST
13 Comments

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill could face up to 20 days of house arrest after they were arrested for shoplifting on Tuesday, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The paper has a reporter on the ground covering the Georgia Tech team, whom UCLA is scheduled to play on Friday night in Shanghai.

The punishment can be served in the hotel where the team stayed while in Hangzhou, the report says, which means that the trip would be forced to stay behind for a few weeks while the rest of the team returns to Los Angeles.

UCLA will play Baylor and one of Wisconsin or Creighton in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on the 20th and 21st of this month, and they are scheduled to pay a visit to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Dec. 9th. Beyond that, every game that the Bruins play should be winnable even without those three players.

The bigger question, however, is who would stay behind with the players? The program isn’t going to leave three freshmen on their own in a authoritarian state where they have already done something as stupid as trying to shoplift from a Louis Vuitton store in a country where, as 6-foot-10 basketball players, they stand out even more than normal.

The good news, however, is that 20 days of house arrest, no matter how frustrating and how much of an inconvenience, is infinitely better than 3-10 years in a Chinese prison.