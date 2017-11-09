Alabama freshman Collin Sexton suspended one game for violation of NCAA rules

Alabama freshman Collin Sexton received some positive news on Thursday night as the school announced that he’ll only be suspended for Friday’s season opener against Memphis.

Earlier this week, uncertainty loomed as Sexton still hadn’t been ruled eligible by the NCAA.

“Collin Sexton will sit out Friday’s game against Memphis to serve a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. He will be eligible for competition in the team’s home opener on Tuesday versus Lipscomb,” the statement read. “We appreciate the NCAA’s efforts to reach a timely resolution of his eligibility.”

A former five-star prospect who some consider to be the best incoming point guard in the nation, the 6-foot-2 Sexton was involved in the FBI investigation sweeping across college basketball.

Alabama men’s basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned in late September after he was found to be “Staff Member 1” in the FBI complaints. Baker is alleged to have accepted $15,000 in total from Martin Blazer, a cooperating witness in the complaint. The money was given so that Baker could influence Alabama players to retain Blazer as a financial advisor.

A meeting was set up in late August between Baker and Blazer as they were scheduled to meet with an Alabama freshman at a restaurant in Atlanta. Sexton is from Atlanta, so it wasn’t tough to connect the dots.

But based on the NCAA’s ruling, Sexton appears to be okay to go as the Crimson Tide really need him to have a big season. The former EYBL leading scorer is a potential one-and-done prospect who should be among the nation’s best freshman this season.