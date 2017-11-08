More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Mid-majors ready to crash the dance

By Travis HinesNov 8, 2017, 2:03 PM EST
Beginning in September and running up until November 10th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

It’s Ali Farokhmanesh.

It’s Dunk City.

It’s George Mason, Bryce Drew, Butler and Wichita State.

The NCAA tournament’s popularity and icon status is due in no small part to the success of the little guy.

The upsets and the stories that accompany them are what makes March magical.

Here are who you should expect to hear from, likely in dramatic fashion, in four months.

Jock Landale (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

1. St. Mary’s: As described elsewhere, for our purposes, we’re going to classify Randy Bennett’s Gaels as a mid-major. Whatever your thoughts on that, they’ve got a chance to have a breakthrough season this year. And more importantly than that, they have a team built for March.They’re experienced, with nearly everyone back from last year’s 29-win team while also adding fifth-year senior graduate transfer Cullen Neal. They shoot the heck out of the ball, having made nearly 40 percent of their 3s last year. Lastly, they have a game-changing talent in Jock Landale, one of the most productive and efficient offensive players in the country. It’s a profile that will not only rack up a ton of regular season wins, but one that can bulldoze its way to San Antonio.

2. Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies have experience and talent. They’ve got four starters back, headlined by Martez Walker and Jalen Hayes. Plus, Greg Kampe’s squad will be adding Kendrick Nunn, who averaged double figures in back-to-back seasons at Illinois before being dismissed from the team after a domestic violence arrest. Oakland should be plenty motivated after getting knocked out of the Horizon League tournament in their first game last season when they were riding a nine-game winning streak. Shooting could be an issue for Oakland, but the Grizzlies have the pieces to be dangerous to any high-major opponents that may come their way this spring.

3. Yale: After ending a 54-year NCAA tournament drought in 2016, the Bulldogs appeared as though they may go in back-to-back years, but a broken foot cost Ivy League player of the year Makai Mason the season and Yale it’s best chance at returning to the Big Dance. Mason is back, joining last year’s leading scorers Alex Copeland Miye Oni and making Yale a threat as a veteran team. Defending will likely be their biggest issue as the Bulldogs experienced major slippage on that end of the floor last year after being one of the better defenses in the country in their NCAA tournament season.

4. College of Charleston: The Cougars have been on a serious upward trajectory in the first three years of Earl Grant’s tenure and look poised to make another leap – into the NCAA tournament – in Year 4. Offense was a struggle at times last year for Charleston, but getting all its leading scorers back should help in that department. Defensively, the Cougars are constricting, both in terms of slowing the pace and offenses. Offense is a chore against them.

5. Vermont: The Catamounts bring four starters back from a team that went undefeated in the American East and gave Purdue problems in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Trae Bell-Haynes is the reigning conference player of the year and Anthony Lamb is going to be a real problem for teams after a freshman year in which he up 13 and 6 while shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range. Vermont is balanced, talented and proven winners. That’s a recipe for March success.

FIVE MORE NAMES TO KNOW

1. UT-Arlington
2. Florida Gulf Coast
3. Grand Canyon
4. Belmont
5. Missouri State

UCF’s Tacko Fall is 7-foot-6, and his game is still growing

Dan Forcella/UCF Athletics
Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 2:38 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tacko Fall can never hide.

The tallest man in college basketball was walking from the University of Central Florida student union to his dormitory one recent morning, waiting for the light to change at an intersection when a driver — perhaps under the illusion that there’s more than one 7-foot-6 kid enrolled there — hit the brakes and yelled a question out the window.

“Yo,” the man yelled. “You Tacko?”

Fall waved, shrugged and smiled as the driver shot him a thumbs-up and drove away.

“I think he knew who I was,” Fall said.

This is an everyday thing for Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall, a 21-year-old from Senegal who grew up playing soccer, couldn’t stand basketball when he first started playing five years ago and now has hopes of an NBA future. He bows his head to get through doorways, prefers sandals to shoes because they’re easier on his size 22 feet, and has found that even first-class airplane seats don’t give him enough leg room.

If everyone at UCF — and in college basketball — doesn’t know who he is yet, they might soon.

“He’s learning things now that another player might have learned five years ago, by no fault of his own,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. “He just picked up the game later than everybody else. He’s super-intelligent, speaks multiple languages, he’s just off the charts. He just needs more experience. And how do you gain experience? There’s only one way. You’ve got to get out there and do it.”

Fall is a quick study. He’s the reigning defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference, a blocker of 164 shots in his first two college seasons and a changer of countless others. He’s made 73 percent of his field-goal attempts in college, since most come around the rim. Defenses last season started pushing him more and more away from the basket, so Fall added a few pounds of muscle this offseason in hopes of pushing back.

He took a look at the NBA this past spring, visiting with five clubs to get their feedback on his game.

The critiques weren’t often kind. But he listened and learned.

“They showed me things,” said Fall, who is listed at 295 pounds. “I was able to see it, not just hear about it, but see it. Skill-wise, I added a lot to my offensive game. Defense is probably going to be the biggest thing for me because of my size and how I can affect the game, but the game has changed a lot. There’s versatile bigs now and I need to keep up.”

They need to keep up with him, too.

Fall might be an unusual star, but a star nonetheless. Walk with him around campus, and one of two things often happen — either fellow students yell his name and wave, or they try to act cool while sneaking a selfie. Fall doesn’t mind in either case. And yes, he’s heard every joke imaginable about his height and his name.

“He’s very comfortable with who he is,” said Dawkins, who played with 7-7 Manute Bol and 7-6 Shawn Bradley in the NBA and tries to impart wisdom to Fall on what he learned from their experiences.

Fall knows what they went through, but doesn’t want to be considered The Next Bol or The Next Bradley.

“I want to be the first me,” he said.

Fall truly is a center of attention.

Wichita State is new to the American Athletic Conference this season, so at the league’s media day last month, Shockers coach Gregg Marshall was learning plenty of new names and faces. Fall, who didn’t exactly need a “Hello My Name Is” sticker on his black UCF polo shirt, went up to Marshall and introduced himself anyway.

Marshall was impressed, and hadn’t even seen tape yet.

“I saw him in the hallway,” Marshall said. “I’ve never seen a human that big. He’s a great young man.”

Fall’s story is almost as unique as his size. Born in Senegal, his family went through some very difficult times. He often didn’t have enough to eat, to the point where he would have nothing for breakfast and then would try to ration his school lunch and preserve some to serve as dinner. Money was often tight.

When Fall was 16, Ibrahima N’Diaye changed everything. He ran a basketball academy and suggested to Fall that he try to play in the U.S.

There was one small problem. Fall despised the game, but eventually came around thanks to his basketball-loving grandmother.

“There used to be cartoons on every day at 5 o’clock,” Fall said. “And one day, I think our national basketball team was competing, my grandma put that on instead of the cartoons. We had only one TV, and I got mad.”

He got over it.

He came to the U.S., first going to Houston and then bouncing around a bit before settling in Florida. He enrolled at Liberty Christian Prep — a place where the devout Muslim could have plenty of spirited, respectful, thought-provoking conversations with teachers and other students about religion.

It was also a place where he realized basketball could provide a future.

“The tough times really make you appreciate what you have,” Fall said. “It’s destiny. I met a guy who I had never met before, went home to talked to my mom about playing basketball which I never imagined I would play, wound up coming to the States and ended up in Florida, the best place I could have ended up at. Everything worked out just fine.”

It might only get better.

He isn’t sure if he’ll declare for the NBA draft next spring or just again explore his options. He speaks three languages now and is trying to learn Japanese, largely because of his affinity for anime. Food isn’t hard to find now — pasta and chicken before every game is his routine. And he’s hoping that his mom, whom he hasn’t seen in five years, might be able to get to a UCF game this season.

And one day, he wants to go home with NBA money to do some good. Ask him his dream plan, and he’ll say it involves being able to build schools in Senegal.

“Kids look up to us,” Fall said. “You don’t always get opportunities to get out and do something with your life. Being able to help other people, when you can do that you’ve got to take advantage of it. Life is short. You’ve got to leave your mark. You’ve got to do something that matters. I want to do something that matters.”

Under The Radar Stars You Need To Know

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 8, 2017, 12:17 PM EST
Beginning in September and running up until November 10th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

The label “under the radar” can be a tricky one to affix on a player, especially with there being more access to games and statistics thanks in large part to the internet.

What makes an “under the radar” player?

Not being discussed on the national television shows every night that he’s on the court?

Or having one’s contributions overlooked because they may not produce eye-popping numbers in the usual statistical categories?

We’re going to take a shot at this here, naming some players who in our view are floating under the radar heading into the 2017-18 season.

CONTENDER SERIES: Kentucky | Kansas | Arizona | Michigan State | Duke
Jaylen Adams (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PG Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure

One could argue that Adams’ backcourt sidekick Matt Mobley deserves to be on this list as well. But the pick here is Adams, as he’s coming off of a junior season in which he averaged 20.6 points, 6.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, Adams is entrusted in producing offense not only for himself but for his teammates as well, and more often than not he gets the job done for Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies. Adams is a key reason why the Bonnies are expected to contend in the Atlantic 10 and could earn their first NCAA tournament bid since 2012.

PF Peyton Aldridge, Davidson

Much to the chagrin of some, Aldridge was not on our list of the top 100 players in college basketball. And with Jack Gibbs out of eligibility, Aldridge has the potential to be one of the most productive offensive players in America this season. As a junior Aldridge averaged 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, producing an offensive rating of 118.5 as well. By March, leaving Aldridge off of the top 100 list could prove to be a major mistake.

PG Kyron Cartwright, Providence

Cartwright receives ample respect within the Big East, which is to be expected considering the fact that he was named the league’s Most Improved Player last season. As a junior Cartwright averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 assists (tops in the Big East) and 3.5 rebounds per game. Look for this to be the season in which Cartwright becomes a household name nationally, as he leads a program aiming not only for its fifth consecutive NCAA tournament berth but a Big East title as well.

Big Ten Preview | ACC Preview | Big 12 Preview | Pac 12 Preview | SEC Preview | Big East Preview
Kyron Cartwright (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PF Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Daum’s name is one that should be heard more often in 2017-18, given how productive he was as a sophomore last season. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 41.8 percent from three and 86.9 percent from the foul line. A 6-foot-9 forward who attempted just over five of his shots (15.2 FGA per game) per night from three was nearly a 50/40/90 shooter. That’s incredible, and Daum’s name is one that more college basketball fans need to know.

SF/PF Vince Edwards, Purdue

With his size, standing at 6-foot-8, and skill set Edwards allows Purdue head coach Matt Painter to go a variety of ways with his matchups. Given the perimeter options on this team, including Carsen Edwards, Dakota Mathias, P.J. Thompson and freshman Nojel Eastern, Purdue can employ Edwards as a four to force mismatches at that position. Last season Edwards averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from three and 82.0 percent from the foul line. Efficient offensively and solid on the other end of the floor, Edwards could merit All-America discussion come March.

PG Rob Gray Jr., Houston

The American Athletic Conference is loaded with guards this season, and among the best in the conference is Rob Gray Jr. The 6-foot-1 redshirt senior averaged 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Cougars last season, earning first team all-conference honors as a result. Gray is certainly given the respect he deserves within the American, but has he received enough respect nationally? Look for that to change this season as he looks to lead the Cougars to their first NCAA tournament bid since 2010.

Top 100 Players | Top Backcourts | Top Frontcourts 
Tyler Hall, Montana State Athletics
Top Lead GuardsTop Off Guards | Top Wings | Top Big Men

SG Tyler Hall, Montana State

Speaking of players who threatened the 50/40/90 mark last season, Tyler Hall did so while averaging 23.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. Shooting 47.6 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three and 83.7 percent from the foul line, Hall produced an effective field goal percentage of 59.5 in 2016-17. The 6-foot-4 guard was a focal point of the Montana State offensive attack in each of his first two years with the program, and that’s unlikely to change in 2017-18.

SG Mustapha Heron, Auburn

With the statuses of Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley undetermined at this point due to the ongoing FBI investigation (and fears of what the NCAA could do down the line), Auburn will begin its season shorthanded. But in Heron the Tigers have a talented shooting guard in Heron who can put points on the board in a flash. As a freshman Heron averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three. If there’s one area where Heron could stand to improve from last season it’s the turnover department, as he averaged 2.4 per night while dishing out just 1.3 assists per game.

PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA

After starting 32 games as a freshman Holiday moved into a reserve role last season to make room for Lonzo Ball, and he handled the adjustment well. Holiday averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 assists per game as a sophomore, with both numbers being improvements on his freshman year numbers (10.3, 4.0). With Ball, Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton all having moved on, more will be asked of Holiday alongside the likes of freshmen Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes. And given his abilities on both ends of the floor, Holiday may very well emerge as one of the top guards in the country in the eyes of those who aren’t already rating him that high.

SG Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Two years after arriving in Starkville as part of a recruiting class headlined by Malik Newman (who is now at Kansas), it’s Weatherspoon who is entrusted with the task of leading the way for Ben Howland’s program. As a sophomore Weatherspoon averaged 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, shooting nearly 47 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three with an effective field goal percentage of 53.3 percent. The talent on the roster has improved, which could in turn help one of the top perimeter talents in the SEC become more of a household name nationally.

Others worth considering: Joshua Braun (Grand Canyon), Bryant Crawford (Wake Forest), Terence Davis (Ole Miss), Drew Eubanks (Oregon State), Tra Holder (Arizona State), Shake Milton (SMU), Khyri Thomas (Creighton).

Report: LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates released on bail after arrest in China

By Rob DausterNov 8, 2017, 7:40 AM EST
7 Comments

The three UCLA players that were arrested in China have been released on bail, according to a report from ESPN.

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested and questioned about shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store next to the hotel that the team where the team was staying in Hangzhou, China. The rest of the team left for Shanghai on Wednesday morning, while head coach Steve Alford reportedly remained behind until the players were bailed out.

All three were asked to remain at the hotel in Hangzhou until the legal process is completed. Alford told ESPN that the trio will not be playing on Friday night when the Bruins square off with Georgia Tech.

LaVar Ball is currently in China, where he has reportedly traveled to Shanghai with the rest of the team and his family. He was scheduled to speak with the media on Wednesday, but was advised by his legal counsel not to. He released this statement: “It is a very unfortunate situation that the Ball family and UCLA has to deal with at this particular time. We will comment shortly.”

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China,” UCLA said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

“We are very disappointed by any situation that detracts from the positive student-athlete educational and cultural experience that this week is about,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement that was released late Tuesday night. “Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Besides for the UCLA arrests, local Chinese police also looked into Georgia Tech players during their investigation. According to a report from Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, three members of the Yellow Jackets were questioned by police on Tuesday, but they were later released. The three Georgia Tech players questioned and cleared by police include sophomore Justin Moore and freshmen Jose Alvarado and Jon Brown.

Georgia Tech released its own statement on the matter on Tuesday.

“During the questioning, it was determined that Georgia Tech student-athletes were not involved in the activities being investigated,” the statement said. “They will rejoin the team on Tuesday and resume their scheduled activities in advance of Saturday’s season opener vs. UCLA in Shanghai.”

Sugiura also reports that local police inspected the UCLA team bus in the cargo component as players waited to attend practice. Because of the police delay, UCLA players got off the bus and went back into the hotel. More police then arrived at the hotel to conduct interviews with the suspects.

Georgia Tech’s practice schedule was also changed as players from the Yellow Jackets started an unscheduled study hall instead of taking a bus to their practice. The three Yellow Jackets questioned by police were not present during that study hall, according to Sugiura.

PHOTO: UNLV unveils new court design featuring Las Vegas skyline

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 7, 2017, 11:15 PM EST
1 Comment

UNLV unveiled its new court design for the upcoming 2017-18 season on Tuesday as the Las Vegas skyline is prominently featured.

Replacing its home court at the Thomas & Mack Center for the first time in nearly 20 years, the new UNLV court features some of the famous sights of the Las Vegas Strip. The Luxor, Stratosphere, New York, New York and the Bellagio are just a few of the famous hotels featured in the grey silhouette on the new floor.

While skyline courts have been done before in college basketball, most of the general public can’t identify landmarks from mid-level cities that they’ve never been to. That’s what makes the UNLV court so much fun. Las Vegas is a common tourist destination where many people can recognize what they are seeing on the floor. Tuning into a late-night UNLV game just got a small measure of additional fun for this season.

Plus, the middle of the ferris wheel or the top of the Stratosphere seems like a great place to pull-up for a deep jumper.

Report: Arrested UCLA players in China could face prison time

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 7, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
20 Comments

UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill could face between three and 10 years in prison if standard Chinese practices are applied and they are convicted under suspicion of shoplifting, according to a report from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

Wetzel, citing a conversation with William Nee, a Hong Kong-based researcher of the Chinese court system for Amnesty International, reported that the three UCLA freshmen could face stiff penalties after the trio was arrested for allegedly shoplifting in a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s Hangzhou hotel.

(UPDATE: The three players have been released on bail but will remain in Hangzhou as the legal process plays out.)

The Bruins are in China for the week as they prepare to face Georgia Tech on the first day of the regular season on Friday.

Nee told Wetzel that Chinese prosecutors will usually make a defendant wait 30-37 days before an official indictment. Research from Nee also indicates that Chinese prosecutors enjoy a 99.2 percent conviction rate among those who are indicted.

There is a chance that the United States consulate could step in to help broker a quicker resolution, but they don’t dictate the terms of the Chinese legal system. During Nee’s research into Chinese law, he found that defendants could be held in detention for weeks at a time before prosecutors might even decide how to proceed with the case. In other words, American-style bail is usually very rare in the case of Chinese law procedure.

It will be fascinating to see how this plays out since the UCLA men’s basketball team is such a high-profile visitor to China, particularly Ball, who is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. The x-factor is all of this is LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo that has spent the last year trying to build his Big Baller Brand.

Potentially causing an international diplomatic incident is probably not where LaVar saw his reality show, Ball In The Family, going.

LaVar was expected to address media in a press conference in his hotel suite. But according to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, LaVar has opted not to do so because his counsel advised him not to, “due to the legal nature of the matter.”