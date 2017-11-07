PHOTO: UNLV unveils new court design featuring Las Vegas skyline

UNLV unveiled its new court design for the upcoming 2017-18 season on Tuesday as the Las Vegas skyline is prominently featured.
Replacing its home court at the Thomas & Mack Center for the first time in nearly 20 years, the new UNLV court features some of the famous sights of the Las Vegas Strip. The Luxor, Stratosphere, New York, New York and the Bellagio are just a few of the famous hotels featured in the grey silhouette on the new floor.
While skyline courts have been done before in college basketball, most of the general public can’t identify landmarks from mid-level cities that they’ve never been to. That’s what makes the UNLV court so much fun. Las Vegas is a common tourist destination where many people can recognize what they are seeing on the floor. Tuning into a late-night UNLV game just got a small measure of additional fun for this season.
Plus, the middle of the ferris wheel or the top of the Stratosphere seems like a great place to pull-up for a deep jumper.
UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill could face between three and 10 years in prison if standard Chinese practices are applied and they are convicted under suspicion of shoplifting, according to a report from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.
Wetzel, citing a conversation with William Nee, a Hong Kong-based researcher of the Chinese court system for Amnesty International, reported that the three UCLA freshmen could face stiff penalties after the trio was arrested for allegedly shoplifting in a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s Hangzhou hotel.
The Bruins are in China for the week as they prepare to face Georgia Tech on the first day of the regular season on Friday.
Nee told Wetzel that Chinese prosecutors will usually make a defendant wait 30-37 days before an official indictment. Research from Nee also indicates that Chinese prosecutors enjoy a 99.2 percent conviction rate among those who are indicted.
There is a chance that the United States consulate could step in to help broker a quicker resolution, but they don’t dictate the terms of the Chinese legal system. During Nee’s research into Chinese law, he found that defendants could be held in detention for weeks at a time before prosecutors might even decide how to proceed with the case. In other words, American-style bail is usually very rare in the case of Chinese law procedure.
It will be fascinating to see how this plays out since the UCLA men’s basketball team is such a high-profile visitor to China, particularly Ball, who is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. The x-factor is all of this is LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo that has spent the last year trying to build his Big Baller Brand.
Potentially causing an international diplomatic incident is probably not where LaVar saw his reality show, Ball In The Family, going.
LaVar was expected to address media in a press conference in his hotel suite. But according to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, LaVar has opted not to do so because his counsel advised him not to, “due to the legal nature of the matter.”
Four college basketball assistant coaches indicted on federal charges
Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person, USC assistant Tony Bland, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans and Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson were among those indicted on multiple federal charges by a federal grand jury on Tuesday. The four assistant coaches, along with Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and ex-NBA referee Rashan Michel — who was indicted along with Person — were among 10 men arrested in September during the FBI’s sweeping investigation into corruption and bribery in college basketball.
According to Person’s indictment, obtained by ESPN in a report from Mark Schlabach, Person, “participated in a scheme whereby bribes were solicited from and paid by a financial advisor and business manager to Person … and such bribe payments were facilitated by Michel. In exchange for the bribes, Person agreed to exert, and did exert, his influence over student-athletes under his control to retain the services of the bribe-payors once the athletes eventually entered the National Basketball Association.”
Charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, Travel Act conspiracy and solicitation of bribes and gratuities by an agent of a federally funded organization, Person was arrested on Sept. 26 and then arraigned on Oct. 10. Person was released on $100,000 bond.
On the day of his arrest, Person was suspended without pay from Auburn. The school has since opted to hold out two Tiger players, Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley, from competition until things are resolved as the school doesn’t want to deal with NCAA eligibility issues. In its first game without Purifoy and Wiley, Auburn lost an exhibition game at home to Division II Barry University as the Tigers could be in big trouble without to of their best players.
In the federal complaint initially released on Sept. 26, Person was alleged to have received $91,500 in bribes from Michel and others. Person then allegedly gave $18,500 to the parents of two players.
Bland, Evans and Richardson were also indicted later Tuesday according to a report from Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times. Bland, a USC assistant, was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services wire fraud. As Fenno noted, Bland is facing two fewer counts than the original complaint. Evans, Richardson, Dawkins and Code were also included on the Bland indictment.
Accused of accepting a $13,000 bribe in July from Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood — who hasn’t been indicted as of now — Bland was said to be directing USC players to use their services when the players went pro.
“Bland also confirmed that, by virtue of his position as a coach for the University of Southern California’s basketball team, he exerted significant influence over his athletes in deciding which agents and advisors to retain,” the indictment said of the meeting.
“We strongly believe that the conduct charged in the complaint does not rise to a crime and that Tony Bland, a hardworking and well-regarded assistant coach, is being scapegoated for all the ills of college basketball, all due to an alleged $13,000 payment,” Lichtman said in a statement to The Times. “No multimillionaire head coach was charged, or any multibillion dollar sneaker company after years of investigation. It’s not fair and anyone who knows anything about college basketball knows this to be true.”
Bob Knight makes controversial comments on Indiana and John Wooden
Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight is back to making more controversial comments.
In an upcoming televised interview with Joe Buck scheduled to air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the Audience Network show Undeniable, the former Indiana coach had plenty to say about his exit from the Hoosiers while also taking some shots at John Wooden and UCLA.
In a preview clip of the show that has been published to YouTube, Buck asks Knight about some of the incidents he dealt with at Indiana, including choking a former player, Neil Reed, during a practice, and grabbing an Indiana student who confronted Knight in an immature manner.
“Well, I’m not going to talk about it, because I’m sure that at one time or another I grabbed a lot of kids,” Knight said of the Reed incident to Buck.
When Buck pressed Knight for more details, asking, “Did society change during the course of time?” Knight responded, “No, I think that people changed there. Enough people changed there that were tired of basketball being the guiding light of the university, and I won’t go in any other direction.”
Knight also had some harsh words for the former Indiana student that he grabbed after the student greeted Knight with an immature remark, saying, “Hey Knight, what’s going on?”
“That kid made a dumb mistake,” Knight said of the incident. “I went over to that kid and I did a lot more for the son of a b**** than his parents ever did for him. And I went over there and I said ‘Son, let me tell you something, you don’t address adults like that under any circumstances.’ And that’s why I have no use for Indiana University, because they used that as a reason to get me out of there, and that’s absolute b*******.”
Besides Knight’s anger at Indiana University officials, which has become a common theme over the years, he also had plenty to say about John Wooden and how he conducted his program at UCLA. While the Wizard of Westwood is often a revered figure in the world of sports, Knight didn’t mince words with how he felt about his former adversary.
“I’ve never been a Wooden fan,” Knight started.
“I have a lot of respect for Wooden as a coach, how he coached, he was a good coach, but from then on, and I don’t mind saying it, I don’t respect Wooden, because he allowed Sam Gilbert to do whatever it took to recruit kids. And one time he told me, he said ‘I just didn’t know how to deal with Sam Gilbert.’ And I’m saying to myself ‘I damn sure could have dealt with him.’ Personally, I liked John, as a person, but it isn’t just John, it’s a whole UCLA approach to recruiting. I think John was called in and told he didn’t have to worry about recruiting, that they had people that would take care of that for him. And that’s coming from people who really know the circumstances.”
Never a stranger to controversy, this likely won’t be the last time we hear Knight bashing Indiana officials or attempting to slander someone else’s reputation.
Three UCLA players have reportedly been arrested for shoplifting in China.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were the three players arrested. The trio is part of a highly-decorated recruiting class for head coach Steve Alford.
The Bruins are currently in Hangzhou, China as they open the regular season with a game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Friday.
Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard and former Bruin Lonzo Ball, is the most high-profile of the three arrested Bruins. Riley and Hill are former top-100 recruits who are supposed to be a big part of UCLA’s plans this season.
According to Goodman’s report, the three arrested UCLA players are currently away from the team as they are being questioned about stealing from a Louis Vuitton store located next to the Hyatt Regency at which both teams are staying at in Hangzhou.
UCLA released a statement on Tuesday: “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”
Besides for the UCLA arrests, local Chinese police also looked into Georgia Tech players during their investigation. According to a report from Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, three members of the Yellow Jackets were questioned by police on Tuesday, but they were later released. The three Georgia Tech players questioned and cleared by police include sophomore Justin Moore and freshmen Jose Alvarado and Jon Brown.
Georgia Tech released its own statement on the matter on Tuesday.
“During the questioning, it was determined that Georgia Tech student-athletes were not involved in the activities being investigated,” the statement said. “They will rejoin the team on Tuesday and resume their scheduled activities in advance of Saturday’s season opener vs. UCLA in Shanghai.”
Sugiura also reports that local police inspected the UCLA team bus in the cargo component as players waited to attend practice. Because of the police delay, UCLA players got off the bus and went back into the hotel. More police then arrived at the hotel to conduct interviews with the suspects.
Georgia Tech’s practice schedule was also changed as players from the Yellow Jackets started an unscheduled study hall instead of taking a bus to their practice. The three Yellow Jackets questioned by police were not present during that study hall, according to Sugiura.