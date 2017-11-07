Bob Knight makes controversial comments on Indiana and John Wooden

Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight is back to making more controversial comments.

In an upcoming televised interview with Joe Buck scheduled to air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the Audience Network show Undeniable, the former Indiana coach had plenty to say about his exit from the Hoosiers while also taking some shots at John Wooden and UCLA.

In a preview clip of the show that has been published to YouTube, Buck asks Knight about some of the incidents he dealt with at Indiana, including choking a former player, Neil Reed, during a practice, and grabbing an Indiana student who confronted Knight in an immature manner.

“Well, I’m not going to talk about it, because I’m sure that at one time or another I grabbed a lot of kids,” Knight said of the Reed incident to Buck.

When Buck pressed Knight for more details, asking, “Did society change during the course of time?” Knight responded, “No, I think that people changed there. Enough people changed there that were tired of basketball being the guiding light of the university, and I won’t go in any other direction.”

Knight also had some harsh words for the former Indiana student that he grabbed after the student greeted Knight with an immature remark, saying, “Hey Knight, what’s going on?”

“That kid made a dumb mistake,” Knight said of the incident. “I went over to that kid and I did a lot more for the son of a b**** than his parents ever did for him. And I went over there and I said ‘Son, let me tell you something, you don’t address adults like that under any circumstances.’ And that’s why I have no use for Indiana University, because they used that as a reason to get me out of there, and that’s absolute b*******.”

Besides Knight’s anger at Indiana University officials, which has become a common theme over the years, he also had plenty to say about John Wooden and how he conducted his program at UCLA. While the Wizard of Westwood is often a revered figure in the world of sports, Knight didn’t mince words with how he felt about his former adversary.

“I’ve never been a Wooden fan,” Knight started.

“I have a lot of respect for Wooden as a coach, how he coached, he was a good coach, but from then on, and I don’t mind saying it, I don’t respect Wooden, because he allowed Sam Gilbert to do whatever it took to recruit kids. And one time he told me, he said ‘I just didn’t know how to deal with Sam Gilbert.’ And I’m saying to myself ‘I damn sure could have dealt with him.’ Personally, I liked John, as a person, but it isn’t just John, it’s a whole UCLA approach to recruiting. I think John was called in and told he didn’t have to worry about recruiting, that they had people that would take care of that for him. And that’s coming from people who really know the circumstances.”

Never a stranger to controversy, this likely won’t be the last time we hear Knight bashing Indiana officials or attempting to slander someone else’s reputation.

