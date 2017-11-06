Arizona, Duke headline preseason bracket

We have to start somewhere, so why not at the top?
That’s where you’ll find Arizona and Duke – the top two overall seeds in our preseason bracket. Next in line: Michigan State and Kansas. Most likely, these names aren’t surprising.
Each has the talent, coaching, and cache to reach the Final Four.
The more difficult part of any preseason bracket is sorting through a bunch of teams that have as many questions as answers.
At this point, we have no results, no wins or losses, no on-the-court data points.
Which leaves us with less reliable methods, such as speculation, expectation, and even some good ole’ fashioned guesswork.
Thankfully, today’s bracket is merely a starting point, nothing more, nothing less.
After a rather tumultuous offseason, the good news is this: a new college basketball season is upon us. Here’s to another exciting season on the court.
CONTENDER SERIES: Kentucky | Kansas | Arizona | Michigan State | Duke
Big Ten Preview | ACC Preview | Big 12 Preview | Pac 12 Preview | SEC Preview
PRESEASON BRACKET
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma | Midwest Region
- Connecticut vs. Stanford | East Region
- IDAHO vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region
- ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. MORGAN STATE | South Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|WEST – Los Angeles
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|San Diego
|Charlotte
|1) ARIZONA
|1) DUKE
|16) UC-IRVINE
|16) MORGAN ST/ ST. FRANCIS
|8) TCU
|8) Maryland
|9) Iowa
|9) Texas
|Boise
|Wichita
|5) GONZAGA
|5) UCLA
|12) MID TENNESSEE ST
|12) MISSOURI STATE
|4) Notre Dame
|4) Minnesota
|13) WESTERN MICHIGAN
|13) VERMONT
|Charlotte
|Detroit
|6) Alabama
|6) Northwestern
|11) NEVADA
|11) Virginia Tech
|3) Miami-FL
|3) Cincinnati
|14) FL GULF COAST
|14) IONA
|Dallas
|Nashville
|7) Baylor
|7) Providence
|10) Creighton
|10) Michigan
|2) WICHITA STATE
|2) KENTUCKY
|15) SO DAKOTA ST
|15) MURRAY STATE
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|EAST – Boston
|Wichita
|Detroit
|1) KANSAS
|1) MICHIGAN STATE
|16) IDAHO / TX-SOUTHERN
|16) NORTHWESTERN ST
|8) Missouri
|8) Virginia
|9) Wisconsin
|9) Arkansas
|Boise
|Dallas
|5) Purdue
|5) Xavier
|12) OAKLAND
|12) CHARLESTON
|4) Louisville
|4) West Virginia
|13) BUCKNELL
|13) HARVARD
|Pittsburgh
|Nashville
|6) Seton Hall
|6) Texas A&M
|11) St. Bonaventure / Oklahoma
|11) Connecticut / Stanford
|3) Florida
|3) North Carolina
|14) FURMAN
|14) GA SOUTHERN
|San Diego
|Pittsburgh
|7) Saint Mary’s
|7) RHODE ISLAND
|10) UCF
|10) Oregon
|2) USC
|2) VILLANOVA
|15) Grand Canyon
|15) NC-ASHEVILLE
NOTES on the BRACKET: Arizona is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Duke, Michigan State, and Kansas.
Last Four Byes (at large): Oregon, UCF, Michigan, Virginia Tech
Last Four IN (at large): Oklahoma, Stanford, Connecticut, St. Bonaventure
First Four OUT (at large): Butler, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, VCU
Next four teams OUT (at large): St. John’s, Florida State, SMU, Saint Joseph’s
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan
ACC (7): DUKE, Miami-FL, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech
SEC (6): KENTUCKY, Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas
BIG 12 (6): KANSAS, West Virginia, Baylor, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Creighton
Pac 12 (5): ARIZONA, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Stanford
American (4): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, UCF, Connecticut
Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC) Iona (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Georgia Southern (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Idaho (BSKY), Oakland (HORIZON), Northwestern State (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Western Michigan (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Morgan State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), Grand Canyon (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis, PA (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)