Arizona, Duke headline preseason bracket

We have to start somewhere, so why not at the top?

That’s where you’ll find Arizona and Duke – the top two overall seeds in our preseason bracket. Next in line: Michigan State and Kansas. Most likely, these names aren’t surprising.

Each has the talent, coaching, and cache to reach the Final Four.

The more difficult part of any preseason bracket is sorting through a bunch of teams that have as many questions as answers.

At this point, we have no results, no wins or losses, no on-the-court data points.

Which leaves us with less reliable methods, such as speculation, expectation, and even some good ole’ fashioned guesswork.

Thankfully, today’s bracket is merely a starting point, nothing more, nothing less.

After a rather tumultuous offseason, the good news is this: a new college basketball season is upon us. Here’s to another exciting season on the court.

PRESEASON BRACKET

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region Connecticut vs. Stanford | East Region

vs. East Region IDAHO vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. MORGAN STATE | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

WEST – Los Angeles SOUTH – Atlanta San Diego Charlotte 1) ARIZONA 1) DUKE 16) UC-IRVINE 16) MORGAN ST/ ST. FRANCIS 8) TCU 8) Maryland 9) Iowa 9) Texas Boise Wichita 5) GONZAGA 5) UCLA 12) MID TENNESSEE ST 12) MISSOURI STATE 4) Notre Dame 4) Minnesota 13) WESTERN MICHIGAN 13) VERMONT Charlotte Detroit 6) Alabama 6) Northwestern 11) NEVADA 11) Virginia Tech 3) Miami-FL 3) Cincinnati 14) FL GULF COAST 14) IONA Dallas Nashville 7) Baylor 7) Providence 10) Creighton 10) Michigan 2) WICHITA STATE 2) KENTUCKY 15) SO DAKOTA ST 15) MURRAY STATE MIDWEST – Omaha EAST – Boston Wichita Detroit 1) KANSAS 1) MICHIGAN STATE 16) IDAHO / TX-SOUTHERN 16) NORTHWESTERN ST 8) Missouri 8) Virginia 9) Wisconsin 9) Arkansas Boise Dallas 5) Purdue 5) Xavier 12) OAKLAND 12) CHARLESTON 4) Louisville 4) West Virginia 13) BUCKNELL 13) HARVARD Pittsburgh Nashville 6) Seton Hall 6) Texas A&M 11) St. Bonaventure / Oklahoma 11) Connecticut / Stanford 3) Florida 3) North Carolina 14) FURMAN 14) GA SOUTHERN San Diego Pittsburgh 7) Saint Mary’s 7) RHODE ISLAND 10) UCF 10) Oregon 2) USC 2) VILLANOVA 15) Grand Canyon 15) NC-ASHEVILLE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Arizona is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Duke, Michigan State, and Kansas.

Last Four Byes (at large): Oregon, UCF, Michigan, Virginia Tech

Last Four IN (at large): Oklahoma, Stanford, Connecticut, St. Bonaventure

First Four OUT (at large): Butler, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, VCU

Next four teams OUT (at large): St. John’s, Florida State, SMU, Saint Joseph’s

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan

ACC (7): DUKE, Miami-FL, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech

SEC (6): KENTUCKY, Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas

BIG 12 (6): KANSAS, West Virginia, Baylor, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Creighton

Pac 12 (5): ARIZONA, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Stanford

American (4): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, UCF, Connecticut

Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC) Iona (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Georgia Southern (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Idaho (BSKY), Oakland (HORIZON), Northwestern State (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Western Michigan (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Morgan State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), Grand Canyon (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis, PA (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)