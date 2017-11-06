More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Arizona, Duke headline preseason bracket

By Dave OmmenNov 6, 2017, 9:18 AM EST
We have to start somewhere, so why not at the top?

That’s where you’ll find Arizona and Duke – the top two overall seeds in our preseason bracket.  Next in line: Michigan State and Kansas.  Most likely, these names aren’t surprising.

Each has the talent, coaching, and cache to reach the Final Four.

The more difficult part of any preseason bracket is sorting through a bunch of teams that have as many questions as answers.

At this point, we have no results, no wins or losses, no on-the-court data points.

Which leaves us with less reliable methods, such as speculation, expectation, and even some good ole’ fashioned guesswork.

Thankfully, today’s bracket is merely a starting point, nothing more, nothing less.

After a rather tumultuous offseason, the good news is this: a new college basketball season is upon us.  Here’s to another exciting season on the court.

CONTENDER SERIES: Kentucky | Kansas | Arizona | Michigan State | Duke
Big Ten Preview | ACC Preview | Big 12 Preview | Pac 12 Preview | SEC Preview

PRESEASON BRACKET

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma | Midwest Region
  • Connecticut vs. Stanford East Region
  • IDAHO vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region
  • ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. MORGAN STATE | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

WEST Los Angeles  SOUTH – Atlanta                        
San Diego Charlotte
1) ARIZONA 1) DUKE
16) UC-IRVINE 16) MORGAN ST/ ST. FRANCIS
8) TCU 8) Maryland
9) Iowa 9) Texas
Boise Wichita
5) GONZAGA 5) UCLA
12) MID TENNESSEE ST 12) MISSOURI STATE
4) Notre Dame 4) Minnesota
13) WESTERN MICHIGAN 13) VERMONT
Charlotte Detroit
6) Alabama 6) Northwestern
11) NEVADA 11) Virginia Tech
3) Miami-FL 3) Cincinnati
14) FL GULF COAST 14) IONA
Dallas Nashville
7) Baylor 7) Providence
10) Creighton 10) Michigan
2) WICHITA STATE 2) KENTUCKY
15) SO DAKOTA ST 15) MURRAY STATE
MIDWEST – Omaha EAST – Boston
Wichita Detroit
1) KANSAS 1) MICHIGAN STATE
16) IDAHO / TX-SOUTHERN 16) NORTHWESTERN ST
8) Missouri 8) Virginia
9) Wisconsin 9) Arkansas
Boise Dallas
5) Purdue 5) Xavier
12) OAKLAND 12) CHARLESTON
4) Louisville 4) West Virginia
13) BUCKNELL 13) HARVARD
Pittsburgh Nashville
6) Seton Hall 6) Texas A&M
11) St. Bonaventure / Oklahoma 11) Connecticut / Stanford
3) Florida 3) North Carolina
14) FURMAN 14) GA SOUTHERN
San Diego Pittsburgh
7) Saint Mary’s 7) RHODE ISLAND
10) UCF 10) Oregon
2) USC 2) VILLANOVA
15) Grand Canyon 15) NC-ASHEVILLE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Arizona is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Duke, Michigan State, and Kansas.

Last Four Byes (at large): Oregon, UCF, Michigan, Virginia Tech

Last Four IN (at large): Oklahoma, Stanford, Connecticut, St. Bonaventure

First Four OUT (at large): Butler, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, VCU

Next four teams OUT (at large): St. John’s, Florida State, SMU, Saint Joseph’s

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan

ACC (7): DUKE, Miami-FL, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech

SEC (6): KENTUCKY, Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas

BIG 12 (6): KANSAS, West Virginia, Baylor, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Creighton

Pac 12 (5): ARIZONA, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Stanford

American (4): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, UCF, Connecticut

Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC) Iona (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Georgia Southern (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Idaho (BSKY), Oakland (HORIZON), Northwestern State (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Western Michigan (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Morgan State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), Grand Canyon (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis, PA (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Duke will sit three freshmen during exhibition for academic reasons

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 4, 2017, 1:15 PM EST
1 Comment

Duke will be without three freshmen for its final exhibition game as the trio will sit out for academic reasons.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski told Duke play-by-play guy David Shumate on Saturday that Trevon Duval, Jordan Goldwire and Alex O’Connell will all sit out the exhibition game against Bowie State.

Duval had already previously been suspended for the game on Friday for violating team standards. Now that Coach K has admitted that this is related to academics, it clears up any potential misconceptions about Duval’s suspension.

Without Duval and Goldwire available to play point guard on Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see what Duke decides to do in terms of the ball-handling responsibilities. Senior Grayson Allen will likely see a healthy amount of minutes at point but who will Duke turn to with two of their other options sitting this one out?

Illinois coach Brad Underwood disappointed in team’s effort after ugly exhibition loss

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 4, 2017, 11:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

Illinois suffered an ugly exhibition loss at Eastern Illinois on Friday night as new Illini head coach Brad Underwood was very disappointed in his team’s effort.

The Panthers hosted the charity exhibition game and came away with an 80-67 win over Illinois as Eastern Illinois dominated the second half. Outscoring Illinois 42-25 after the break, the Panthers shot 61 percent from the field in the second frame.

After the game, Underwood made sure to let reporters know that his team’s play won’t be tolerated in the future.

“I take a lot of pride in our teams playing hard and we got totally outplayed and outhustled,” Underwood said to reporters, including Mark Tupper of the Pantagraph. “We never got on the floor for a loose ball.

“We played pretty, like a finesse team. And that’s not one thing I’m about. That’s on me. We’ll get that corrected. At halftime we had one rebound from two guys who have played in the Big Ten a lot (Leron Black and Michael Finke). That will tell you what our effort was about.”

For an Illinois team that is relying heavily on Black and Finke to produce in the frontcourt this season, this game is a very bad sign. Illinois also had 15 second-half turnovers, so it’s not as if the inconsistent frontcourt play was the only culprit for the loss.

Playing what is essentially a true road game against a lower-level Division I school that is only 50 miles away was never going to be an easy game for Illinois. But a Big Ten team getting badly outplayed by a middle-of-the-pack team from the Ohio Valley Conference is eye-opening.

Long story short: Illinois needs to fix some things immediately if they’re going to be any kind of factor in the Big Ten this season. At least freshman guard Mark Smith looks like the real deal, as he finished with 15 points, but the Illini are going to need a lot more than Smith in order to make a run at the postseason.

Shannon Evans II drops 50 in Arizona State’s exhibition win

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 4, 2017, 10:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arizona State senior guard Shannon Evans II ended exhibition season with a bang on Friday night as he dropped 50 points in the Sun Devils’ 115-69 win over visiting Arizona Christian.

The 6-foot-1 Evans was hot throughout the contest on Friday, but he really got rolling in the second half. Evans didn’t get his 30th point until there was 9:42 left in the game as he landed on 50 with an acrobatic layup on Arizona State’s final possession.

According to Arizona State’s athletics department, Evans once went for 50 in high school. I know it’s only an exhibition game against an NAIA opponent, but 50 at the college level — regardless of opponent — is incredibly tough to do.

Arizona State finished its exhibition slate 3-0 as they’re hoping that Evans can stay hot when the regular season opens for them next Friday with a home game against Idaho State.

Oklahoma lands four-star 2019 guard De’Vion Harmon

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Scott PhillipsNov 4, 2017, 9:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Oklahoma landed an important piece for its future on Friday as four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.

Regarded as the No. 42 prospect in the national Class of 2019, the 6-foot-1 Harmon has been one of the premier guards in the class over the past few years. As a sophomore, the Denton, Texas native averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

A tough guard who enjoys playing both ends of the floor, Harmon is a great grab for Oklahoma as he could potentially offset the loss of five-star freshman point guard Trae Young in a few years if Young opts to go pro.

For the Sooners to go into Texas and land a top-50 prospect is impressive for head coach Lon Kruger and his staff as they continue to do a great job of stockpiling perimeter talent. Harmon is Oklahoma’s first Class of 2019 commitment as he’ll have another two years of high school ball before he makes it to campus.

Duke PG Trevon Duval suspended for exhibition finale

Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics
Associated PressNov 3, 2017, 8:07 PM EST
1 Comment

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says freshman point guard Trevon Duval is suspended for the top-ranked Blue Devils’ final preseason game because he violated undisclosed team standards.

Team spokesman Jon Jackson announced the suspension Friday, one day before Duke plays Bowie State. The regular season starts Nov. 10.

Duval, a five-star recruit, is one of the key members of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class. He had seven points and five assists in the Blue Devils’ first exhibition game, a 93-60 rout of defending Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State.

Earlier this week, Duke was voted as the nation’s No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the second straight year.