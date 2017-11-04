Shannon Evans II drops 50 in Arizona State’s exhibition win

Arizona State senior guard Shannon Evans II ended exhibition season with a bang on Friday night as he dropped 50 points in the Sun Devils’ 115-69 win over visiting Arizona Christian.

The 6-foot-1 Evans was hot throughout the contest on Friday, but he really got rolling in the second half. Evans didn’t get his 30th point until there was 9:42 left in the game as he landed on 50 with an acrobatic layup on Arizona State’s final possession.

According to Arizona State’s athletics department, Evans once went for 50 in high school. I know it’s only an exhibition game against an NAIA opponent, but 50 at the college level — regardless of opponent — is incredibly tough to do.

Arizona State finished its exhibition slate 3-0 as they’re hoping that Evans can stay hot when the regular season opens for them next Friday with a home game against Idaho State.

It's Been A Rough Few Days, But This Right Here Makes Things A Little Better. pic.twitter.com/0vtLRqqh7F — Shannon Evans II ™ (@hollywood_XI) November 4, 2017