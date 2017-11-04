Oklahoma lands four-star 2019 guard De’Vion Harmon

Oklahoma landed an important piece for its future on Friday as four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.
Regarded as the No. 42 prospect in the national Class of 2019, the 6-foot-1 Harmon has been one of the premier guards in the class over the past few years. As a sophomore, the Denton, Texas native averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
A tough guard who enjoys playing both ends of the floor, Harmon is a great grab for Oklahoma as he could potentially offset the loss of five-star freshman point guard Trae Young in a few years if Young opts to go pro.
For the Sooners to go into Texas and land a top-50 prospect is impressive for head coach Lon Kruger and his staff as they continue to do a great job of stockpiling perimeter talent. Harmon is Oklahoma’s first Class of 2019 commitment as he’ll have another two years of high school ball before he makes it to campus.
Arizona State senior guard Shannon Evans II ended exhibition season with a bang on Friday night as he dropped 50 points in the Sun Devils’ 115-69 win over visiting Arizona Christian.
The 6-foot-1 Evans was hot throughout the contest on Friday, but he really got rolling in the second half. Evans didn’t get his 30th point until there was 9:42 left in the game as he landed on 50 with an acrobatic layup on Arizona State’s final possession.
According to Arizona State’s athletics department, Evans once went for 50 in high school. I know it’s only an exhibition game against an NAIA opponent, but 50 at the college level — regardless of opponent — is incredibly tough to do.
Arizona State finished its exhibition slate 3-0 as they’re hoping that Evans can stay hot when the regular season opens for them next Friday with a home game against Idaho State.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says freshman point guard Trevon Duval is suspended for the top-ranked Blue Devils’ final preseason game because he violated undisclosed team standards.
Team spokesman Jon Jackson announced the suspension Friday, one day before Duke plays Bowie State. The regular season starts Nov. 10.
Duval, a five-star recruit, is one of the key members of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class. He had seven points and five assists in the Blue Devils’ first exhibition game, a 93-60 rout of defending Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State.
Earlier this week, Duke was voted as the nation’s No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the second straight year.
Texas A&M has suspended three starting players for the first two games of the regular season for violating athletic department policy.
Admon Gilder, D.J. Hogg and potential lottery pick Robert Williams will all sit out Texas A&M’s first two games. That is in addition to the suspension of J.J. Caldwell, who will miss the first four games of the regular season.
That’s a major blow for one of the best games of the season’s opening nights, as A&M, who is ranked in the top 20 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25, is scheduled to play West Virginia. The trio will also miss a game against UCSB while Caldwell will miss the Legends Classic, where the Aggies will take on Oklahoma State and either Penn State or Pitt.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida point guard Chris Chiozza could be back in time for the season opener.
Chiozza sprained his left shoulder in the team’s exhibition game at Jacksonville on Thursday night. Further tests Friday determined he will miss seven to 10 days, meaning he could return for eighth-ranked Florida’s opener against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 13.
Chiozza injured his shoulder in the first minute of the exhibition. He headed to the bench, tried to return and ended up in the locker room. He eventually returned to the bench but did not get back on the floor.
The senior averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds last season in a backup role. He is expected to be the primary ball-handler for the Gators this season.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut men’s basketball coach Donyell Marshall is the subject of a school investigation, but officials there will not say what is being investigated.
Marshall and assistant coach Anthony Anderson were not allowed to coach in Thursday’s exhibition game against Nyack.
The school says they were unavailable due to a “confidential personnel matter currently under investigation by the university.”
The Hartford Courant reports the two men had been involved in a verbal altercation this week.
Marshall did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment.
Marshall, who starred at UConn and played 15 seasons in the NBA, was hired as CCSU’s coach in April, 2016, and guided the team to a 6-23 record in his first season.
Central beat Nyack 65-62, under assistant coaches Mike Witcoskie and Anthony Ross.