Oklahoma lands four-star 2019 guard De’Vion Harmon

Oklahoma landed an important piece for its future on Friday as four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.

Regarded as the No. 42 prospect in the national Class of 2019, the 6-foot-1 Harmon has been one of the premier guards in the class over the past few years. As a sophomore, the Denton, Texas native averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

A tough guard who enjoys playing both ends of the floor, Harmon is a great grab for Oklahoma as he could potentially offset the loss of five-star freshman point guard Trae Young in a few years if Young opts to go pro.

For the Sooners to go into Texas and land a top-50 prospect is impressive for head coach Lon Kruger and his staff as they continue to do a great job of stockpiling perimeter talent. Harmon is Oklahoma’s first Class of 2019 commitment as he’ll have another two years of high school ball before he makes it to campus.