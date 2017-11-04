Illinois coach Brad Underwood disappointed in team’s effort after ugly exhibition loss

Illinois suffered an ugly exhibition loss at Eastern Illinois on Friday night as new Illini head coach Brad Underwood was very disappointed in his team’s effort.
The Panthers hosted the charity exhibition game and came away with an 80-67 win over Illinois as Eastern Illinois dominated the second half. Outscoring Illinois 42-25 after the break, the Panthers shot 61 percent from the field in the second frame.
After the game, Underwood made sure to let reporters know that his team’s play won’t be tolerated in the future.
“I take a lot of pride in our teams playing hard and we got totally outplayed and outhustled,” Underwood said to reporters, including Mark Tupper of the Pantagraph. “We never got on the floor for a loose ball.
“We played pretty, like a finesse team. And that’s not one thing I’m about. That’s on me. We’ll get that corrected. At halftime we had one rebound from two guys who have played in the Big Ten a lot (Leron Black and Michael Finke). That will tell you what our effort was about.”
For an Illinois team that is relying heavily on Black and Finke to produce in the frontcourt this season, this game is a very bad sign. Illinois also had 15 second-half turnovers, so it’s not as if the inconsistent frontcourt play was the only culprit for the loss.
Playing what is essentially a true road game against a lower-level Division I school that is only 50 miles away was never going to be an easy game for Illinois. But a Big Ten team getting badly outplayed by a middle-of-the-pack team from the Ohio Valley Conference is eye-opening.
Long story short: Illinois needs to fix some things immediately if they’re going to be any kind of factor in the Big Ten this season. At least freshman guard Mark Smith looks like the real deal, as he finished with 15 points, but the Illini are going to need a lot more than Smith in order to make a run at the postseason.
Duke will be without three freshmen for its final exhibition game as the trio will sit out for academic reasons.
Head coach Mike Krzyzewski told Duke play-by-play guy David Shumate on Saturday that Trevon Duval, Jordan Goldwire and Alex O’Connell will all sit out the exhibition game against Bowie State.
Duval had already previously been suspended for the game on Friday for violating team standards. Now that Coach K has admitted that this is related to academics, it clears up any potential misconceptions about Duval’s suspension.
Without Duval and Goldwire available to play point guard on Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see what Duke decides to do in terms of the ball-handling responsibilities. Senior Grayson Allen will likely see a healthy amount of minutes at point but who will Duke turn to with two of their other options sitting this one out?
Arizona State senior guard Shannon Evans II ended exhibition season with a bang on Friday night as he dropped 50 points in the Sun Devils’ 115-69 win over visiting Arizona Christian.
The 6-foot-1 Evans was hot throughout the contest on Friday, but he really got rolling in the second half. Evans didn’t get his 30th point until there was 9:42 left in the game as he landed on 50 with an acrobatic layup on Arizona State’s final possession.
According to Arizona State’s athletics department, Evans once went for 50 in high school. I know it’s only an exhibition game against an NAIA opponent, but 50 at the college level — regardless of opponent — is incredibly tough to do.
Arizona State finished its exhibition slate 3-0 as they’re hoping that Evans can stay hot when the regular season opens for them next Friday with a home game against Idaho State.
Oklahoma landed an important piece for its future on Friday as four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.
Regarded as the No. 42 prospect in the national Class of 2019, the 6-foot-1 Harmon has been one of the premier guards in the class over the past few years. As a sophomore, the Denton, Texas native averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
A tough guard who enjoys playing both ends of the floor, Harmon is a great grab for Oklahoma as he could potentially offset the loss of five-star freshman point guard Trae Young in a few years if Young opts to go pro.
For the Sooners to go into Texas and land a top-50 prospect is impressive for head coach Lon Kruger and his staff as they continue to do a great job of stockpiling perimeter talent. Harmon is Oklahoma’s first Class of 2019 commitment as he’ll have another two years of high school ball before he makes it to campus.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says freshman point guard Trevon Duval is suspended for the top-ranked Blue Devils’ final preseason game because he violated undisclosed team standards.
Team spokesman Jon Jackson announced the suspension Friday, one day before Duke plays Bowie State. The regular season starts Nov. 10.
Duval, a five-star recruit, is one of the key members of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class. He had seven points and five assists in the Blue Devils’ first exhibition game, a 93-60 rout of defending Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State.
Earlier this week, Duke was voted as the nation’s No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the second straight year.
Texas A&M has suspended three starting players for the first two games of the regular season for violating athletic department policy.
Admon Gilder, D.J. Hogg and potential lottery pick Robert Williams will all sit out Texas A&M’s first two games. That is in addition to the suspension of J.J. Caldwell, who will miss the first four games of the regular season.
That’s a major blow for one of the best games of the season’s opening nights, as A&M, who is ranked in the top 20 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25, is scheduled to play West Virginia. The trio will also miss a game against UCSB while Caldwell will miss the Legends Classic, where the Aggies will take on Oklahoma State and either Penn State or Pitt.