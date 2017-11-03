More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

College Basketballs Breakout Stars

By Rob DausterNov 3, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

College Basketball’s Impact Freshmen Auburn sit Wiley, Purifoy due to FBI investigation, lose exhibition vs. D-II Barry Coaches on the Hot Seat

Beginning in September and running up until November 10th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today is the day where we work through a list of the college basketball stars that you’re going to find out about this season.

The so-called ‘Breakout Players’.

To be frank, we don’t really have a criteria for this.

As long as you weren’t one of the two or three best player on your team the previous season, or if you were and you just weren’t anything close to a national name, you qualify.

We’re not really all that strict around these parts.

As always, feel free to let us know where we erred in the comments or @CBTonNBC on twitter.

Nothing brings me more joy.

CONTENDER SERIES: Kentucky | Kansas | Arizona | Michigan State | Duke
Donte DiVincenzo (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova: DiVincenzo is the biggest reason that I’m not that worried about Villanova trying to replace Josh Hart this season. I don’t know that he turns into the player Hart was this year, but he’s already proven that he had the ability to be an explosive scorer – he reached double-figures 14 times and scored at least 19 points four times coming off the bench – and he has the kind of toughness and defensive intelligence that he fit in with Villanova seamlessly on that end of the floor as well.

The only real concern about having DiVincenzo on this list is how good Villanova will be. They’re quite deep on the perimeter and return Phil Booth from injury. He could end up being a much-improved player with a markedly better season and end up with numbers that don’t look all that dissimilar from this season’s.

CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue: For my money, Edwards is one of the most underrated players in the country. A 6-foot-1 lead guard, Edwards has yet to find himself in a starring role on a big stage. He played with De’Aaron Fox and Jarred Vanderbilt on the EYBL circuit. He played with Caleb Swanigan as a freshman and still managed to average 10.3 points in 23 minutes. But he made the cut for Team USA for the U19 World Cup, and he was arguably Purdue’s best player as they earned a silver representing America in the World University Games. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t turn into Purdue’s leading scorer this year.

TYLER COOK, Iowa: Seeing as Cook was Iowa’s second-leading scorer at 12.3 points last season, it might be silly to rank the 6-foot-8 sophomore among the nation’s breakout stars, but I firmly believe that this is the year that Cook goes from being good as a freshman to being a legitimate star in the Big Ten. I don’t know if he ends up being a first-team all-Big Ten player – with Ethan Happ, Michigan State’s front line and another player on this list in Justin Jackson – it will be tough competition for that spot. But, as I said on the Big Ten preview podcast, I think Iowa has a chance to sneak up on people, and my feelings on Cook are a major reason for that.

Big Ten Preview | ACC Preview | Big 12 Preview | Pac 12 Preview
IOWA CITY, IA – JANUARY 12: Forward Tyler Cook (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

V.J. KING, Louisville: Someone is going to have to step up for the Cardinals this season with Donovan Mitchell – and Rick Pitino – gone, and King is my pick to be that guy. At one point in time, King was considered a five-star prospect, although his impact as a freshman was somewhat limited. He’s long, he’s athletic, he’s versatile and, according to reports coming out of Louisville, he’s added some strength and look to be in line for a big year.

RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga: Gonzaga has a number of players that could end up being lumped in on this list – specifically, Killian Tillie is a guy with NBA upside – but Hachimura is the guy I think explodes onto the season. He’s an incredible story, a 6-foot-8 Beninese-Japanese hooper that arrived in the States last season speaking very little English. He’s got all the tools – the size, the 7-foot-2 wingspan, the athleticism, the mobility, the perimeter skill, the three-point range – he just needed a year to get acclimated to a new culture, a new style of play and, frankly, a new language. After a standout showing in the U19 World Cup, Hachimura looks poised to make Gonzaga fans forget that Zach Collins went from sixth-man to one-and-done lottery pick with a quickness.

Top 100 Players | Top Backcourts | Top Frontcourts 

JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland: I think Jackson made the right decision to come back to school, as he has a chance to put up some impressive numbers now that a ball-dominant Melo Trimble is gone. A 6-foot-7 combo-forward with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and three-point range, Jackson is everything you want out of a small-ball four in basketball today. Look for him, and for Kevin Huerter, to have big years for the Terps with a distributor like Anthony Cowan running the show.

TEMPLE GIBBS, Notre Dame: Players develop in the Notre Dame system more than just about any other college program in the country. Gibbs played limited minutes as a freshman, as Steve Vasturia and V.J. Beachem dominated those perimeter roles, but with Notre Dame needing bodies, the younger brother of a pair of former Big East stars – Ashton and Sterling Gibbs – don’t be surprised to see T.J. grow into a major role for what should be a really good Notre Dame team.

MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas: Have you forgotten about this guy? He was a top ten recruit in the Class of 2015, but had one uninspiring year at Mississippi State — 11.8 points, not good enough to go one-and-done in a pitiful draft class – before transferring out of the program. He wound up at Kansas and, after sitting out last season, looks primed to lead the Jayhawks in scoring as a redshirt sophomore.

Top Lead GuardsTop Off Guards | Top Wings | Top Big Men
Dewan Huell (Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

DEWAN HUELL, Miami: Huell is a former five-star prospect that should take over the role of Miami’s best big man. With Kamari Murphy gone, the Hurricanes are going to need someone to play the role of shot-blocker, rebounder and roll-man in ball-screens actions. Huell should be able to thrive doing all of those things.

CASSIUS WINSTON and JOSH LANGFORD, Michigan State: So this is the one I really had to think twice about. Michigan State is the team I have picked to win the National Championship this season, but it’s their back court – it’s Winston and Langford – that is what gives me doubt about that pick. To keep it short and sweet, this duo was not good enough last season. Langford wasn’t aggressive enough as a scorer while Winston, as creative as he was with the ball, turned the ball over on 26 percent of his possessions.

As the saying goes, the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores, and that’s why I have them on this list. I think that, under the tutelage of Tom Izzo and with the amount of attention this front court is going to get, that they should be somewhere between just fine and thriving this season. And if they are, if they end the season in the conversation for the best back court in the Big Ten, then the Spartans should not only be a favorite to win come Selection Sunday, they should be the favorite.

JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati: This might be jumping the gun a year for Cumberland, as he’s going to have to battle with Jacob Evans, Gary Clark, Kyle Washington and a kid that averaged 23 points at Sacred Heart for shots and touches. But he’s instant offense, someone that averaged 8.6 points in 19 minutes as a freshman.

KAMERON MCGUSTY, Oklahoma: McGusty’s name is one that keeps popping up in conversations with people in and around the Big 12. He averaged 10.9 points as a freshman and, this season, he’ll have the luxury of getting to play alongside Trae Young, a guy who should be a focal point of the defense.

JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana: Someone is going to have to step up and be the guy for Indiana this season, and assuming that Morgan can find a way to remain healthy throughout the year, I think that it will be him. Archie Miller has had a ton of success with tweeners in the past, guys who don’t necessarily fit into a position mold but that have some versatility and know how to play. That’s Morgan.

D’MITRIK TRICE, Wisconsin: Let’s assume that Wisconsin ends up being an NCAA tournament team this season. They’re going to need someone to step up and provide some offense alongside Ethan Happ. I think it will be Trice, the younger brother of former Michigan State guard Travis Trice, a coaches son and a guy that flashed some big-game ability.

KYLE GUY, Virginia: Guy is a former five-star recruit that has never seen a shot he didn’t like. With Virginia hemorrhaging seniors and transfers in the last two years, Tony Bennett is left with a young-but-promising group. I think Guy will be the one that comes out of that in a starring role.

Report: FBI gives Louisville go-ahead to do its own Bowen investigation

Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesNov 2, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The FBI has given Louisville the green light to begin its own investigation into the eligibility of freshman guard Brian Bowen now that there are no “investigative impediments” regarding him from the federal government’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, according the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Bowen, a five-star guard, has been at the center of Louisville’s corner of the scandal rocking college basketball as allegations regarding his recruitment ultimately led to the firing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich. An adidas company executive is alleged to have been part of a scheme to deliver $100,000 to Bowen’s family, according to court documents.

The FBI had initially asked school ensnared in the federal investigation to hold off making their own inquiries  until its investigation completed. Louisville will now have to determine whether or not it believes Bowen is eligible under NCAA rules if he is to play for the Cardinals.

“Brian and I are excited with this development and look forward to working with the university and the NCAA to clarify any concerns or issues that they have in furtherance of Brian’s prompt return to competition,” Jason Setchen, Bowen’s attorney, told the Courier-Journal.

One possibility is that Louisville will take the same step Auburn, who had an assistant coach arrested as part of the FBI’s probe,  took, sitting Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy indefinitely while it tries to sort through the situation.

Bowen’s eligibility and availability will be of immense importance to Louisville, which despite losing Pitino, still has a roster loaded with talent and championship aspirations that undoubtedly would be bolstered by adding a 6-foot-7 McDonald’s All-American forward.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” interim Cardinals coach David Padgett said at the team’s media day. “We have to let that situation work itself out.”

Georgia Tech suspends two for NCAA rules violations

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 2, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of Georgia Tech players have been suspended after the school self-reported they received impermissible benefits for a person who is “neither employed by Georgia Tech athletics nor a booster,” it was announced Thursday.

Senior Tadric Jackson and sophomore Josh Okogie will be withheld from regular season competition until there is a resolution from the NCAA on their situation.

“While we never want to learn that NCAA rules violations have occurred, I applaud coach (Josh) Pastner and our compliance staff for taking immediate action as soon as these violations came to light,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “I continue to be proud of the culture of compliance within our men’s basketball program and across the board here at Georgia Tech. As a department, we will use this as an opportunity to review our protocols and our educational efforts and will continue to prioritize compliance with NCAA rules.”

Pastner, according to the school, became aware of possible violations early last month and reported it to the Georgia Tech compliance office. An internal investigation revealed the violations “were isolated and occurred without the knowledge of the coaching staff,” according to the school. Jackson is said to have received less than $525 worth of apparel, meals and transportation and Okogie, who is currently sidelined with a compound fracture in his finger, less than $750 from the same individual.

“Nothing is more important to me than having an atmosphere of compliance,” Pastner said in a statement. “This isolated situation can and will be a learning opportunity for our entire program. We’re moving ahead and looking forward to having Tadric and Josh back in game action early this season.”

Jackson, who will play in Georgia Tech’s exhibition game but not in its opener next week against UCLA, averaged 12.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. Okogi averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

 

Duke’s Marvin Bagley III drops rap single

Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics
By Travis HinesNov 2, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

Marvin Bagley III’s credentials are impressive. He was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018 until he reclassified to 2017, where many still pegged him as the top player. He dominated the EYBL circuit, averaging 25.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. He’s a potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

He’s also an alright rapper.

The 6-foot-11 Duke freshman released a song this week entitled, ‘Breathe,’ apparently a nod to the Fabulous song of the same title that Bagley uses the beat from to rap over.

Pretty solid stuff from Bagley, whose Blue Devils will open the season ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25. The hoop-stars-turned-rappers track record isn’t exactly a resounding success (shoutout to ‘Shaq Diesel’), but maybe Bagley’s got a chance.

 

College Basketball’s Impact Freshmen

Missouri Athletics
By Scott PhillipsNov 2, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

College Basketballs Breakout Stars Auburn sit Wiley, Purifoy due to FBI investigation, lose exhibition vs. D-II Barry Coaches on the Hot Seat

Beginning in September and running up until November 10th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

This season’s freshman class isn’t quite as deep as last season’s bunch — which saw a ridiculous group that is already contributing at the NBA level — but the star power at the top of 2017 might actually be better than last season’s guard-heavy group.

While this class is very focused on big men and bigger wings, there are talents at all positions to keep track of. Another interesting wrinkle for this season is some of the new schools that five-star prospects are choosing.

Traditional bluebloods like Arizona, Duke and Kentucky are still cleaning up on five-star talents but some other schools have entered the mix for some of the nation’s best young talent.

Watch out for these 20 names this season, and there will also be plenty of other freshmen to keep tabs on throughout college basketball.

Marvin Bagley III (Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics)

TEN NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW

These are the studs, the best players in the class, the guys that are going to be at the top of draft boards and in the all-american conversation all season long.

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri: Capable of being the best player in the country this season, Porter might be one of the most polished freshman scorers that college basketball has seen over the past several seasons. And unlike a lot of his peers who teamed with other five-star super talents, Porter is going to have to do a lot of the heavy lifting for the Tigers this season. Yes, Missouri has some four-star talents like younger brother Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon coming in with Michael, but if the Tigers want to make noise in the SEC then Porter might have to have a Kevin Durant/Michael Beasley type of season to make it happen.

Marvin Bagley, Duke: Even if Porter Jr. has a monster season, the 6-foot-11 Bagley might be the best long-term prospect and No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. A gifted and fluid athlete with a very high skill level for his size, Bagley’s August commitment to the Blue Devils made them the preseason No. 1 team in the eyes of many. Bagley is a double-double machine capable of snaring almost any miss above rim level and his ability to handle the ball and pass makes him deadly pushing off of a rebound. And with elite off-the-floor athleticism, Bagley can make plays around the rim that others can only dream of.

Deandre Ayton, Arizona: If exhibition games are any indication, then Ayton should still be considered a potential No. 1 pick and possible All-American. In only 24 minutes against Eastern New Mexico, Ayton had 31 points (13-for-16 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. If Ayton is focused and playing with a high motor, then he is one of the most physically-gifted 7-footers that college basketball has seen in the last decade. With unique touch for a player of his size and athleticism, Ayton can be a special player for Arizona this season if they get him enough touches and keep him engaged. And with the help of another double-double threat in senior big man Dusan Ristic, defenses can’t take a break defending against Arizona’s talented interior scorers. That should wear down a lot of teams this season.

Deandre Ayton (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Collin Sexton, Alabama: Watching Sexton should be a very unique experience this season as head coach Avery Johnson tries to reign in the 6-foot-3 guard’s hyperactive intensity. Sexton is the kind of electric talent who led the Nike EYBL in scoring by a full nine points per game a few years back but he also plays with such energy (both good and bad) that it has to be harnessed correctly or things can go poorly. Thankfully, Sexton has become better about playing in level-headed ways as he’s also capable of getting others involved by drawing in multiple defenders. Sexton should be one of the biggest weapons with the ball in his hands in the country this season. Don’t be shocked to see Sexton among the nation’s leaders in attempted free throws.

Mohamed Bamba, Texas: It will likely only be one season in Austin for this 6-foot-11 center and it’s hard to predict what type of player Bamba can be for the Longhorns. With a 7-foot-8 wingspan and tremendous lateral quickness for his size, Bamba is a completely distinctive prospect because he can do so many uncharacteristic things on the defensive end. Bamba is long enough to challenge and swat at nearly any look while also being quick and instinctive enough to switch onto some wings and shut them down. And offensively, Bamba is also trying to figure out how to use his unique gifts as he can limited on that end because of his developing strength and skill level. Bamba will have to show he’s able to score outside of the paint if he’s going to be a consistent factor on offense. Even with some limitations, Bamba is a scary prospect and one who should help Texas immensely at times this season.

Wendell Carter, Duke: It’s scary to think that Carter could be a top-five pick — even though Bagley is playing in the other frontcourt spot. The 6-foot-10 Carter is another monster on the interior who can impact a game on the glass, score on the block or stop opposing big men one-on-one in the paint. A little bigger and stronger than Bagley, Carter is also underrated from a skills perspective as he’s a gifted passer and solid jump shooter. Watching to see if Carter has any kind of extended range is going to be a major factor early in the season as Duke seeks consistent spacing from anyone besides Grayson Allen and Gary Trent Jr.

Wendell Carter (Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics)

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State: The ceiling is the roof for the 6-foot-11 Jackson as he’s skilled enough to shoot 40 percent from three-point range but long and athletic enough to be a menacing rim protector. That’s why Jackson has shot up NBA Draft boards over the past year as he’ll give the Spartans a big man who space the floor. Armed with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Jackson can also be a major impact on the glass and defensively as he should be a great compliment to the bruising low-post game of sophomore Nick Ward. If Jackson has a monster season then Michigan State might have the scariest collection of talent in the country.

Trevon Duval, Duke: Nobody is doubting the physical tools and lead guard skill that Duval can potentially bring to Duke this season. The 6-foot-3 Duval is nearly impossible to contain off the bounce and his slick handles and passing ability is also noted. But Duke needs Duval to tone down his streaks of wild play and make sure that he’s a floor leader who can get others looks in the half court. For all of the talent that Duke has this season, it might be up to Duval to see this team’s true ceiling because he can make things so much easier on everyone else. Duval’s jumper will also be something to watch for as he’s never been consistent in that department. It’s not just that Duval is inconsistent, he can be flat-out bad shooting the ball sometimes. If Duval can handle point-guard responsibilities adequately then Duke won’t have to worry as much about the jumper but how Duval handles having the ball in his hands early is something to monitor.

Kevin Knox, Kentucky: A surprising spring signing for the Wildcats, Knox might have the best upside of a loaded Kentucky recruiting haul. The son of former Florida State receiver Kevin Knox, the younger Knox is a mega-athlete on the wing who is capable of scoring and rebounding at a high level. The 6-foot-8 Knox showed an improving jumper during his senior season and that could be a huge key for his freshman success and Kentucky’s season. Since the Wildcats don’t have a lot of consistent perimeter threats, Knox knocking down jumpers would keep a lot of defenses honest and make the Wildcats very tough to beat.

Lonnie Walker, Miami: Now that it looks like he’ll be fully recovered from a torn meniscus suffered this summer, the 6-foot-5 Walker joins a Miami team with very high expectations. A natural scorer with a developed pull-up game and ability to get to the basket, Walker will have a lot of weapons around him, so he might be an immediate tough cover in the ACC. If Walker can knock down three-pointers on a consistent basis then he’ll continue to generate pro interest as he’s been rising up boards since the spring all-star circuit.

Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky Athletics

FIVE POTENTIAL D’ANGELO RUSSELLS

Here are five players ranked outside the top ten that might play their way onto an all-american team or into the NBA Draft lottery.

Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky: Redshirting the second semester of last season, Diallo has already experienced the highs and lows of practices and preparing for game days. Now the ultra-athletic 6-foot-5 Diallo gets a chance to play under the bright lights of Big Blue Nation. With tremendous athletic gifts and a ridiculous 6-foot-11 wingspan, Diallo could be one of the nation’s elite perimeter defenders this season and he’s also capable of above-the-rim plays that could lead top-ten highlight lists on a nightly basis. If Diallo becomes more consistent scoring away from the rim then he could be a force this season.

Troy Brown, Oregon: Highly-touted since he dominated the LeBron James Skills Academy as a high school freshman, the 6-foot-7 Brown is a very polished wing who can do a bit of everything. Capable of handling the ball, distributing and scoring, Brown has a chance to play a major role for an Oregon team that is losing a lot off of last year’s Final Four team. Brown should be one of the Pac-12’s better offensive players this season.

Trae Young, Oklahoma: It isn’t very often that the Sooners get a local five-star point guard but that is the case for the 6-foot-2 Young. Nobody on this list can match Young’s long-range shooting ability as he has the ability to rise and fire off the dribble from Steph Curry range. While he doesn’t own Curry’s consistency from three-point range (but, really, who does?), the sheer threat of Young knocking down deep jumpers makes him that much more of a threat off the bounce, where he’s a deceptively good floor leader.

Kris Wilkes, UCLA: The Bruins won’t have the magic of Lonzo Ball at point guard this season but they’ll still have a high-octane offense with a lot of weapons. Among the better options for the Bruins will be this 6-foot-8 wing from Indiana as Wilkes is a very good scorer. Very tough to stop in the open floor and also skilled enough to score at multiple levels in the halfcourt, Wilkes is a potential mismatch problem on the wing who is versatile enough to play a few different roles.

Brandon McCoy, UNLV: Coming off of an 11-21 season, the Runnin’ Rebels need this five-star 6-foot-11 center to produce immediately. The McDonald’s All-American is a solid athlete who brings a lot of natural size and ability at center for UNLV. It also helps McCoy that he’ll have two senior guards to get him the ball and some of the nation’s best junior college players joining him in the frontcourt. UNLV will have a lot of new pieces but McCoy will be one of the few freshman asked to produce for them right away.

Mo Bamba (AP Photo)

FIVE MORE NAMES THAT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT IN MARCH:

They may not be the superstars, but these guys will be relevant in the tournament.

Paul Scruggs, Xavier: A rugged two-way guard who isn’t afraid to play with physicality, the 6-foot-3 Scruggs could play his way into more minutes if he’s able to be a threat on offense. Strong at getting in the paint and attacking the basket, Scruggs can play on or off the ball, although he needs to improve the consistency on his perimeter jumper.

John Petty, Alabama: If Alabama envisions themselves as an NCAA tournament team then they’ll likely need a good season from this potent four-star shooting guard. The 6-foot-5 Petty is capable of some big scoring outbursts as he’s equipped with a streaky perimeter jumper and college-ready transition game. Cutting back on bad shots and turnovers could be key for Petty but he’s never had this much talent around him.

Matt Coleman, Texas: Without a point guard last season, the Longhorns struggled to take good shots and generate consistent offense. A true floor leader who has played for some high-level teams during a storied prep career, Coleman is hoping to be the piece that helps fix the Texas offense by making everything easier on everyone else. Coleman’s perimeter jumper needs work, but he’ll get plenty of good looks for others to make up for it.

Rayshaun Hammonds, Georgia: Some serious frontcourt depth means that the 6-foot-8 Hammonds doesn’t have to shine early. But if Hammonds can play like a top-50 prospect, then it gives the Bulldogs one of the best frontcourts in the country as he’ll join senior Yante Maten and junior Derek Ogbeide. Versatility will help for Hammonds as he’s capable of knocking down jumpers while also providing rebounding and defense at multiple positions.

Makai Ashton-Langford, Providence: Jumping late from UConn to Providence, the Friars are thrilled to be gaining such a talented floor general. The 6-foot-3 Ashton-Langford is very poised and does a great job of attacking off the dribble. Ashton-Langford could be a valuable change-of-pace from senior point guard Kyron Cartwright or he might force his way into the lineup if he plays up to his potential.

Auburn sit Wiley, Purifoy due to FBI investigation, lose exhibition vs. D-II Barry

AP Photo
By Rob DausterNov 2, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

Auburn announced on Thursday that two of their three best players will be sitting out at the start of the season due to the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

“To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely,” a statement from Auburn athletics read. “Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

After Auburn made this announcement, they lost a home exhibition to Division II Barry University, 100-95, in overtime.

Pearl elaborated on the reason for holding the players out after the game.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, and it’s got to run its course,” Pearl said. “We will be able to determine their eligibility over, hopefully, a short period of time. We’re still not in a position that we can determine their eligibility yet, so therefore, out of caution, they weren’t eligible to play.”

“It’s indefinite, which means it could be short, or it could be longer,” Pearl said. “We don’t know, because we don’t know the details. They weren’t able to play today because we couldn’t certify them as eligible. I hope we’re going to be able to. If we are, then they will play. If we can not, they won’t.”

Auburn’s link to the scandal came in the form of former assistant coach Chuck Person. Person is alleged in the FBI’s complaint to have received more than $90,000 in bribes in exchange for exerting his influence on two players currently on the Auburn roster. Person then told Marty Blazer, the financial advisor that the FBI turned into a cooperating witness, that he gave $11,000 to the mother of Player-1 and $7,500 to mother of Player-2. Another defender, Rashan Michel, allegedly gave $5,000 to the mother of Player-2 as well.

Wiley is a 6-foot-11 center that has been battling injury this offseason. He’s a potential first round pick that averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 boards last season after enrolling in January. Purifoy is a redshirt sophomore that averaged 11.5 points adn 4.7 boards last year.

This may not be the last time we see a program take a step like this. USC and Arizona both have players linked to payments given to assistant coaches that have since been fired. USC did not play De’Anthony Melton in their secret scrimmage against San Diego State. Melton was not named in the criminal complaint, but he fits the description of one of the players involved: sophomore returning to school with NBA Draft potential. USC does not have any exhibitions on their current schedule.