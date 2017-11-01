Duke tops preseason AP Top 25 poll

Duke was in good position to be ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll before landing Marvin Bagley III. Once the nation’s top recruit decided to reclassify for this season, the Blue Devils became the voters’ clear choice.
Led by Bagley and senior guard Grayson Allen, Duke was the preseason No. 1 for the second straight season a ninth time overall, matching rival North Carolina for most all-time. The Blue Devils received 33 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released on Wednesday.
No. 2 Michigan State received 13 first-place votes, No. 3 Arizona had 18 and No. 4 Kansas got one.
Kentucky rounded out the top 5, followed by Villanova, Wichita State and Florida. Defending national champion North Carolina is No. 9 and Southern California is 10th.
West Virginia was No. 11, followed by Cincinnati, Miami, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Louisville, Xavier, 2017 national runner-up Gonzaga and No. 19 Northwestern, which is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time.
Purdue was No. 20, with UCLA, Saint Mary’s, Seton Hall, Baylor and Texas A&M filling the final five spots.
North Carolina was ranked No. 6 in the 2016 preseason poll before going on to beat Gonzaga for its sixth national title.
Duke had three players leave school early, but coach Mike Krzyzewski restocked the Blue Devils with another stellar recruiting class. The class is led by Bagley, an athletic 6-foot-11 forward was widely considered the No. 1 recruit of the 2018 class before reclassifying.
Duke, which lost to Final Four-bound South Carolina in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, is ranked No. 1 for the 129th time, five behind all-time leader UCLA. The Blue Devils were first the preseason No. 1 in 1978-79 and finished seventh in last year’s final poll.
“It is an honor to be picked No. 1 in your sport,” Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “At this time of the year, it truly is a prediction, so you haven’t earned No. 1 yet. More than likely, past teams that have played at Duke have put this team in a position where people might say, ‘How is that team going to do?’ or ‘They have a lot of talent’ and all of the sudden, you’re No. 1. Certainly, it’s an honor and we’ll look forward to trying to achieve and earn that ranking at some time during the season, hopefully at the end.”
The Atlantic Coast Conference had the most ranked teams with five, while the Big 12 and Big Ten had four each. The Big East and Pac-12 each had three.
Kansas extended the nation’s longest consecutive poll streak with its 162nd straight Top 25, a run that started on Feb. 3, 2009. Arizona is next with 98.
Arizona, USC and Louisville enter the season clouded in uncertainty after assistant coaches from all three schools — along with Auburn — were arrested in a federal investigation into bribing players. Louisville will play under interim coach David Padgett after coach Rick Pitino was fired in the wake of the scandal.
The first regular-season poll will be Nov. 13. The season will have an early 1-2 matchup the next day, when Duke plays Michigan State in Chicago in the Champions Classic. No. 4 Kansas plays No. 5 Kentucky in the second half of the doubleheader.
Beginning in September and running up until November 10th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Making a coaching hire is more than just winning the press conference.
A jolt of energy and excitement into a program is nice, but ultimately fit between coach and program – from personality to style to recruiting footprint – will decide which programs flourish and which flounder.
Here are five coaches and programs that are set up to succeed with their new arraignment …
… and five that look destined for trouble.
TOP FIVE
1. ARCHIE MILLER, Indiana: Plenty of programs came calling for Archie Miller over the years as he piled up wins and NCAA tournament bids, but none could. Until Indiana came open, offering more than $3 million and the chance to take the reigns of one of the most tradition-rich programs in the history of college basketball. The Hoosiers and Miller are a match that seems destined to work.
The Hoosiers aren’t likely to contend atop the Big Ten this year as the roster just isn’t built for instant success, if it were, Tom Crean would likely still be installed in Bloomington, but this ranking is based on instant success. Indiana was only able to get Miller to leave Dayton because it offers one of college basketball’s best jobs, and Indiana only wanted Miller because he’s proven to be one of the sport’s best young coaches.
The only question is if Miller can recruit at a level commensurate to his new position, something he didn’t have to do in Dayton. Given his reputation and the resources available to him at Indiana, that seems like a sure bet.
2. CHRIS HOLTMANN, Ohio State: Holtmann is in much the same situation as Miller, taking over at an accomplished program with a huge athletic department budget but a slump success recently. Holtmann took over the Butler program in 2014 amid difficult circumstances when Brandon Miller took a medical leave of absence, and keep the program humming along, going to three-straight NCAA tournaments as a single-digit seed as the Bulldogs navigated their transition to the Big East.
Ohio State has missed back-to-back NCAA tournaments, but Thad Matta’s program has proven that winning at an elite level in Columbus can be done with regularity and over an extended period of time. The Buckeyes’ recruiting footprint has a plethora of talented players living within it, and it’s one Holtmann is well acquainted with having spent nearly his entire career in the midwest. This pairing is a natural fit, and one that should pay major dividends.
3. BRAD UNDERWOOD, Illinois: The third Big Ten coach on here, but Underwood is another proven winner with the chops to get it done. Underwood maxed out Oklahoma State in his lone season in Stillwater, getting Jawun Evans into the NBA draft and helping Jeffrey Carroll blossom into an all-Big 12 player. He’s shown he can develop players at a high level and has the Xs-and-Os acumen to accumulate a 109-27 in his four years as a head coach.
Underwood has already experienced the good and the bad of recruiting his new home state as the Illini pulled five-star point guard Ayo Dosunmo from Chicago, but that reportedly caused their recruitment of another Chicago kid, four-star wing Talen Horton-Tucker, to go sideways. Whatever the truth about what really happened, it illustrates the potential politics and landmines that exist when recruiting the Windy City. If Underwood can do that, and getting Dosunmu suggests that he and his staff can to at least some degree, Champaign could become a destination and Illinois could regain its place among Big Ten contenders. That is, of course, assuming that there’s no carryover to Underwood from his former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans’ arrest by the FBI last month.
4. MIKE RHOADES, VCU: VCU has proven itself to be one of the best jobs outside of a Power 5 conference over the last decade-plus. Jeff Capel and Anthony Grant had enough sucess to jump to a high-major job after four and three seasons, respectively, and Shaka Smart became one of the most sought-after coaches in the country after just a pair of seasons before jumping to resource-rich and expectation-light Texas after five-straight NCAA tournaments. Most recently, Will Wade turned VCU into LSU after just a pair of seasons.
Rhoades seems primed to take advantage of the situation, not in that he’ll look to make a jump from Richmond to a Power 5, but to use the foundation already in place to keep VCU atop the Atlantic 10 and relevant nationally. He’s a former Smart assistant that spent a decade coaching in the DIvision III ranks. Seemingly any coach VCU hires is set up for success, but Rhoades appears to be a seamless fit.
5. CUONZO MARTIN, Missouri: Missouri may have slid into mediocrity – and under Kim Anderson well past it – for much of the past decade, but the Tigers’ job is one with plenty of potential. And Martin looks poised to make the most of his fourth head coaching job in 10 years by taking the shortcut to success that was hiring Michael Porter, Sr., which landed him a potential No. 1 draft pick in Michael Porter, Jr. and five-star Center Jontay Porter. Plus Missouri landed Jeremiah Tilmon, an Illinois defection.
Landing the highly-talented sons of an assistant coach may not be the most sustainable way to success, but it’s a heck of a jump start. If you can get the two Porter brothers, you do it and figure out the future later. Nothing breeds success like success, and Martin’s strategy should bring some immediately to Columbia.
1. MIKE BOYNTON, Oklahoma State: Brad Underwood bounced from Oklahoma State after feeling like the Sooners were skimping on him financially, declining to give him a significant raise from the below-market $1 million salary after taking the Cowboys to the NCAA tournament. In response…Oklahoma State apparently went the fiscally conservative route of simply elevating Boynton from assistant to the head job for a similar amount of money.
Whether or not Boynton is the man for the job is hard to say, but the perspective here is that Oklahoma State just went the cheap route, declining to invest in its hoops program. That’s a tough way to start a tenure, but making it even more difficult is that outside Jeff Carroll, there’s not a ton of talent in Stillwater. Oh, then there’s the small matter of an FBI investigation into corruption that has ensnared Oklahoma State and resulted in the firing of assistant Lamont Evans. Not ideal for anyone’s first head coaching gig.
2. WYKING JONES, California: Jones’ circumstances aren’t that far off from Boynton’s. They both succeeded coaches who found themselves on the better end of these two lists, and both are going to be making $1 million a year (a relatively small number by Power 5 standards) to try to improve a basketball situation that is less than ideal. Again, tough spot to start your head coaching career.
Jones’ roster is almost completely turning over, making this pretty much a full-scale rebuild. The Bears will need some serious recruiting wins in the next year or two for Jones to get things pointed in the right direction.
3. BRIAN DUTCHER, San Diego State: Dutcher was right by Steve Fisher’s side for all 18 years that Fisher was in southern California, turning the Aztecs into a relevant program. SDSU went to six-straight NCAA tournaments from 2010-15, including get a two-seed in 2011.
Fisher’s retirement, though, comes on the heels of back-to-back NCAA tournament misses in which the Aztecs fell from 28 wins to 19. Dutcher certainly has the resume that warrants getting this job, but it’s also fair to wonder if the program needs a breath of fresh air.
4. PATRICK EWING, Georgetown: Ewing is very respected in coaching circles after spending his post-playing career under some of the top NBA minds, but returning Georgetown back to prominence will take a lot more than being a bright basketball thinker. Ewing has never recruited, and that will be his biggest hurdle in trying to get the Hoyas in the mix both in the Big East.
There’s also the strangeness of the whole situation, which is really what makes this a tough spot more than anything. Ewing is succeeding John Thompson III, the son of the man, John Thompson II, who turned Georgetown into a national power and coached Ewing as a Hoya. That’s awkward. It’s even more awkward if Georgetown doesn’t win big relatively quickly. There’s reason for optimism (though pulling out of the PK-80 would suggest maybe not this year), but there’s a ton of expectation on an unproven head coach who has to navigate some tricky politics. It is D.C., after all.
5. BRIAN GREGORY, South Florida: Gregory turned a solid run at Dayton into a gig at Georgia Tech, where he missed the NCAA tournament each year and just twice was over .500. It’s difficult to see how he’ll have much better luck with the Bulls. The AAC got stronger this year with the inclusion of Wichita State while Houston and SMU continue to build their programs to compete with the historical powers like Memphis and UConn, who are both down now but seem unlikely to stay that way. South Florida hasn’t been above .500 since Stan Heath’s last year in 2012, and the program doesn’t appear set up to succeed any time soon.
Every offseason sees a lot of movement among college basketball’s assistant coaching ranks. But now that an FBI investigation has slammed college basketball with a huge offseason scandal, it has put even more eyes on the position that often helps so much in recruiting.
While it’s tough to gauge what the eventual fallout will be from the FBI’s findings, here are 10 programs who made solid additions to their coaching staffs this offseason.
Some of these coaches are former head guys who have taken assistant jobs while others are up-and-coming assistants with strong track records of landing players and developing talent.
There were notable hires made all over college basketball, but these are 10 to keep an eye on.
MICHAEL PORTER Sr., Missouri: Porter gets this spot mostly for being the recruiter that brought Missouri two of its best players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter. But Porter is also the only member of this new Tigers staff under Cuonzo Martin who has worked at the school before. Yes, Porter Sr. was with the women’s basketball team before jumping to the men’s side to coach his sons, but he knows the school’s facilities and selling points, and as a parent, he’s had children already attend the school.
The irony of Porter’s inclusion on this list is that he was an assistant at Washington – where both Michael Jr. and Jontay were committed – until April, when he was fired along with Lorenzo Romar, as …
LORENZO ROMAR, Arizona: … the former Washington head coach now joins Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona after facing every team in the league for the past 15 years. As the new associate head coach of the Wildcats, Romar has recruited and scouted this league for as long as anyone. He gives Arizona a fresh perspective in what could be a huge year for them. Romar is accustomed to recruiting elite talent. He’s had six NBA first-round picks over his last six years at Washington, including top-ten picks in back-to-back years. He landed both Markelle Fultz and the Porters. He could get players, and he still should be able to get those players, who will now be coached by Miller.
TRENT JOHNSON, Louisville: With all of the turmoil and turnover at Louisville, first-time head coach David Padgett made a solid move in bringing in Johnson, a former veteran head coach. Having spent time at TCU, LSU, Stanford and Nevada, Johnson has been involved in a lot of different programs and helps give Padgett some experience on the bench. It also helps that Padgett can trust Johnson because he’s known him for more than 20 years. In high school Padgett was teammates with Johnson’s son, Terry, as the deep family connection helps form immediate trust for a coaching staff that was put together on the eve of a tough season.
DONNIE JONES, Wichita State: Since the Shockers are joining the American this season, hiring a former head coach in that league isn’t a bad move. Formerly the head coach at UCF, Jones knows some of the coaches and personnel in the league since he was only coaching there two seasons ago. Besides the familiarity factor, Jones is a solid recruiter and he’s been a winner as an assistant coach, having helped Billy Donovan and Florida to two national titles while working as an assistant with the Gators.
CAMERON DOLLAR and DAVE RICE, Washington: New head coach Mike Hopkins gets some head-coaching help on the sidelines with former head coaches Dollar and Rice. The addition of Dollar, in particular, is intriguing since he was the head coach at Seattle and knows a lot of the region’s talent. Also a former assistant at Washington from 2002 through 2009, Dollar should hit the ground running. Rice has also recruited at a high level during his time at UNLV and should be an asset thanks to his extended time on the West Coast.
GREG HAIER, TONY BENFORD and BRAD ARMSTRONG, LSU: Will Wade hired a staff that has already recruited at a high level this year thanks to the late signing of point guard Tremont Waters and the verbal pledge from five-star big man Nazreon Reid. Armstrong is familiar with the SEC thanks to his stint at Ole Miss while Benford and Haier are veteran recruiters who bring a wealth of experience.
BRUISER FLINT, ED SCHILLING and TOM OSTROM, Indiana: The move from Dayton to Indiana meant that new head coach Archie Miller had some tough decisions as he’s put together a strong staff for the Hoosiers. Ostrom comes with Miller from Dayton as a noted recruiter of several very good players. Schilling is a former Indiana high school coach who has done a nice job in an assistant position with UCLA the past few seasons. Flint, with 16 years of head-coaching as a background, is the veteran of the staff who has seen it all.
BILLY DONLON, Northwestern: The Wildcats lost former assistant coach Pat Baldwin in June when he took the head-coaching job at Milwaukee as Donlon steps in from Michigan. A unique fit for the Northwestern job, Donlon follows in the footsteps of his father, Bill, who was a Wildcat assistant for seven seasons in the ’80s and early ’90s. Northwestern assistant Brian James is also Donlon’s former high school coach at Glenbrook North, where Collins also formerly starred. It should make for a comfortable fit in Evanston, as Collins continues to build a tight-knit staff with a lot of local ties.
RAPHAEL CHILLIOUS, UConn: After stumbling in recent years, the Huskies could use a shot in the arm as they’re hoping a healthy roster and some staff changes can help. Spending seven of the past eight seasons at Washington and one season at Villanova, Chillious has been one of the premier recruiting assistants in the country for the better part of the past decade. A national recruiter who has coached a handful of lottery picks, Chillious should get the Huskies involved for some quality players.
STEVE LUTZ, Purdue: Head coach Matt Painter made a solid hire with the addition of Lutz from Creighton after former assistant Jack Owens took the head job at Miami (Ohio). Lutz helped deliver big man Justin Patton and prized guard transfer Marcus Foster to the Bluejays as he’s been a good recruiter who has delivered results. Lutz brings some fresh blood to a Purdue staff that hadn’t seen a change since 2013.
Kentucky, Calipari have very young roster with 8 freshmen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — John Calipari can’t recall coaching a Kentucky team so young.
That’s a major statement considering the Wildcats’ run of “one-and-done” players since he arrived in 2009. This year Kentucky has eight freshmen, no upperclassmen and an average age of 19.43 years, making this group one of Calipari’s most youthful rosters.
That doesn’t mean the expectations change for Kentucky.
Fans will be looking for the Wildcats to contend for a ninth national championship when March comes around. For now, Calipari — as he usually does — cautions there will be growing pains.
“My feet are on the panic button, but my hands are not there yet,” Calipari joked at Southeastern Conference media day. “We are really young.”
Eight players departed from a 32-6 team that lost the NCAA South Region final 75-73 to eventual national champion North Carolina on a last-second shot. Three of them — guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk and forward Bam Adebayo — were lottery selections in last summer’s NBA draft.
That collective group took 93 percent of Kentucky’s scoring and nearly 85 percent of the Wildcats’ rebounding with them when they left. Calipari not only must fill those voids and define roles, but develop a rotation.
It could be bumpy at first, but Calipari is concerned about the long term.
This is not a new challenge for the coach.
Calipari has restocked with another top-three recruiting class featuring five high school All-Americans. Kentucky’s newcomers also have height and length, with 6-foot-11, 240-pound Nick Richards and 6-9 Kevin Knox leading another heralded group.
The coach is working to get the freshmen to mesh with a handful of Wildcat holdovers also coming off their first seasons.
Forward Wenyen Gabriel started 23 games before his playing time diminished in the postseason, but he returns as Kentucky’s top scorer (4.6 points per game) and rebounder (4.8). As he tries to pass along his experience to slightly younger teammates, the 6-9 sophomore also must battle them for minutes.
But he’s willing to play wherever Calipari needs him.
“It’s about seeing where I fit best for this team and how we can win,” Gabriel said. “I am going to do that to the best of my ability.”
Sacha Killeya-Jones and Tai Wynyard, both 6-10, are also back and looking to play bigger roles this season. Their contributions could be critical for a Kentucky team as close to rebuilding that Calipari has had in Lexington.
Of course, turnover happens every season with Kentucky and things usually work out by spring.
“When you have all freshmen, you cannot skip steps,” Calipari added. “It’s one at a time. We may be ugly early. I just hope we’re not awful early and that we do enough to be able to play some of these people we have early.”
Some other things to watch with Kentucky this season:
DIALLO’S DEBUT: Redshirt freshman guard Hamidou Diallo enrolled in January amid expectations of joining Fox, Monk and Isaiah Briscoe in the Wildcats’ backcourt. Diallo practiced and dressed without playing, which didn’t prevent him from flirting with entering the NBA draft after participating in the combine. He ultimately chose to return to Lexington for on-court seasoning and could be the bridge for his young teammates.
SIDELINED: Forward Jarred Vanderbilt (6-9) is projected to be out until January after having foot surgery this fall. The bright side is he’s out of a boot, and the hope is the All-American could resume practicing sooner than expected. “Even though I’m not practicing we still go over film, I’m still tuned in,” Vanderbilt said.
POINT MAN: Freshman Quade (pronounced kwah-Day) Green looms as the early favorite to be point guard, which is a key position for Calipari. To that end Green is learning how it’s done from watching video of Wildcat greats such as John Wall and Tyler Ulis. Especially Ulis. “I still need to watch more film on him,” Green said. “Him, John Wall, the Harrison twins, everybody. But Tyler keeps his feet moving on defense, and sometimes my feet get stuck. That’s what I need to work on.”
NON-LEAGUE SHOWDOWNS: The Wildcats’ first test is Kansas on Nov. 14 in the Champions Classic. December features a three-game stretch against Virginia Tech, UCLA and rival Louisville before they open SEC play against Georgia on New Year’s Eve. Kentucky also visits West Virginia Jan. 27 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Texas has landed a commitment from Kamaka Hepa, a top 50 prospect in the Class of 2018.
Hepa is the fourth commitment in the class for Shaka Smart, all of whom are forwards. Hepa can hit threes – he shot 42 percent from beyond the arc in the EYBL – but he’s a four, as is Jaxson Hayes, a three-star prospect out of Ohio. Texas has also landed commitments from Gerald Liddell and Brock Cunningham, four-star in-state wings.
Hepa is a great get for Texas from a talent perspective, but he’s also one of the most fascinating prospects in the country. He’s an Inupiaq (Eskimo) from Barrow, Alaska, and would be the first of his people to play Division I basketball. His hometown is, essentially, the North Pole. I wrote a long story on him over the summer.
Gonzaga taking steps to ensure Final Four not one-time event
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Both inside and outside “The Kennel,” Gonzaga is undergoing an upgrade.
New locker room. New practice facility. New fancy center-hung scoreboard in the arena. All the accompaniments of being a major college basketball program.
“Those things are just, basically, kind of keeping up with the Joneses,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
But this is no longer just a matter of little ol’ Gonzaga trying to keep up with the blue bloods of college basketball. The disclaimer of being the Little Jesuit School that Could from the remote outpost of Spokane, Washington, doesn’t apply anymore.
The Zags have completely chiseled away that narrative after last season’s breakthrough, reaching the Final Four for the first time. The Bulldogs came home from Glendale, Arizona, in April feeling empty after watching North Carolina celebrate a national title.
Few understands the improvements are important. He largely created the foundation for what Gonzaga has become. Staying there means creating the infrastructure so getting to a championship game isn’t just a one-time event.
That means upgrades all around. For most of the summer and early fall, the area inside and around the McCarthy Athletic Center — the formal name for Gonzaga’s home floor — looked and sounded like a construction project. Knocked out walls and new lockers for an expanded locker room. Dust, concrete and bricks littered on what used to be a small lawn, where a new practice facility and student support center is being built with views of the Spokane River. Electrical cables, flat-screen panels and video enhancements on the inside where the new center-hung scoreboard was being pieced together.
It’s all done with a truly Gonzaga feel, even if it’s all with the ultimate goal of the Bulldogs becoming one of those “Joneses,” as Few says.
“The cool thing during this entire run, going back to (1999) is we’ve never been satisfied with where we’re at. So we’re trying to, always trying keep moving forward,” Few said. “This is one of those moments, as cool as it is, as great as it is — it’s probably never been better, quite frankly — you got to look forward. It gets harder and harder to squeeze out that last, whatever 5-10 percent and you got to keep moving them forward.”
The breakthrough Gonzaga experienced last season was nearly 20 years in the making, even if it fell short in the title game, 71-65 to North Carolina. The school with the name many struggled to pronounce correctly first burst on the scene in 1999 with a memorable run to the Elite Eight, and while there were numerous important benchmarks along the way, last season elevated Gonzaga to another plane.
“Personally, I never felt like I needed the validation or really cared so much about that aspect of it,” Few said. “But I saw the impact that it had on so many people, former players, just how excited they were for the moment, really, really good friends of mine that have supported our program forever, how much that meant to them. So I needed to take a kind of step back and go, ‘OK, wow, I guess this is a bigger deal than I thought it was gonna be.'”
Consider there are only 90 programs to have ever played in a Final Four and that last season featured two first-timers in the Zags and South Carolina. Gonzaga’s run to the title game led to parades and celebrations, and resentment from neighboring fan bases that haven’t experienced that kind of success in decades.
“That was the first time a loss didn’t feel like a loss, if that makes sense,” guard Josh Perkins said. “You know obviously some tears were shed, obviously we should have won that game, but we didn’t. But coming back, the city loved us.”
Few wants to keep his approach and the tenets that got Gonzaga to this level. But truly elite programs consistently play for titles. Fair or not, a school’s standing — no matter its success or dominance in the regular season — is lately based on what it does in the NCAAs. That’s especially the case for the Zags because of the relative lack of consistent high-level competition in the West Coast Conference.
The Bulldogs saw the blueprint last season and it’s just a matter of if and when they’ll get there again.
“The program has done a lot, we made it that far last year, but we came up a little short, so it’s not over still and we still feel it,” Perkins said. “So we’re going to do what we can to get back to where we were. … We got to make the next step.”