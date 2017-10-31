Gonzaga taking steps to ensure Final Four not one-time event

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Both inside and outside “The Kennel,” Gonzaga is undergoing an upgrade.
New locker room. New practice facility. New fancy center-hung scoreboard in the arena. All the accompaniments of being a major college basketball program.
“Those things are just, basically, kind of keeping up with the Joneses,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
But this is no longer just a matter of little ol’ Gonzaga trying to keep up with the blue bloods of college basketball. The disclaimer of being the Little Jesuit School that Could from the remote outpost of Spokane, Washington, doesn’t apply anymore.
The Zags have completely chiseled away that narrative after last season’s breakthrough, reaching the Final Four for the first time. The Bulldogs came home from Glendale, Arizona, in April feeling empty after watching North Carolina celebrate a national title.
Few understands the improvements are important. He largely created the foundation for what Gonzaga has become. Staying there means creating the infrastructure so getting to a championship game isn’t just a one-time event.
That means upgrades all around. For most of the summer and early fall, the area inside and around the McCarthy Athletic Center — the formal name for Gonzaga’s home floor — looked and sounded like a construction project. Knocked out walls and new lockers for an expanded locker room. Dust, concrete and bricks littered on what used to be a small lawn, where a new practice facility and student support center is being built with views of the Spokane River. Electrical cables, flat-screen panels and video enhancements on the inside where the new center-hung scoreboard was being pieced together.
It’s all done with a truly Gonzaga feel, even if it’s all with the ultimate goal of the Bulldogs becoming one of those “Joneses,” as Few says.
“The cool thing during this entire run, going back to (1999) is we’ve never been satisfied with where we’re at. So we’re trying to, always trying keep moving forward,” Few said. “This is one of those moments, as cool as it is, as great as it is — it’s probably never been better, quite frankly — you got to look forward. It gets harder and harder to squeeze out that last, whatever 5-10 percent and you got to keep moving them forward.”
The breakthrough Gonzaga experienced last season was nearly 20 years in the making, even if it fell short in the title game, 71-65 to North Carolina. The school with the name many struggled to pronounce correctly first burst on the scene in 1999 with a memorable run to the Elite Eight, and while there were numerous important benchmarks along the way, last season elevated Gonzaga to another plane.
“Personally, I never felt like I needed the validation or really cared so much about that aspect of it,” Few said. “But I saw the impact that it had on so many people, former players, just how excited they were for the moment, really, really good friends of mine that have supported our program forever, how much that meant to them. So I needed to take a kind of step back and go, ‘OK, wow, I guess this is a bigger deal than I thought it was gonna be.'”
Consider there are only 90 programs to have ever played in a Final Four and that last season featured two first-timers in the Zags and South Carolina. Gonzaga’s run to the title game led to parades and celebrations, and resentment from neighboring fan bases that haven’t experienced that kind of success in decades.
“That was the first time a loss didn’t feel like a loss, if that makes sense,” guard Josh Perkins said. “You know obviously some tears were shed, obviously we should have won that game, but we didn’t. But coming back, the city loved us.”
Few wants to keep his approach and the tenets that got Gonzaga to this level. But truly elite programs consistently play for titles. Fair or not, a school’s standing — no matter its success or dominance in the regular season — is lately based on what it does in the NCAAs. That’s especially the case for the Zags because of the relative lack of consistent high-level competition in the West Coast Conference.
The Bulldogs saw the blueprint last season and it’s just a matter of if and when they’ll get there again.
“The program has done a lot, we made it that far last year, but we came up a little short, so it’s not over still and we still feel it,” Perkins said. “So we’re going to do what we can to get back to where we were. … We got to make the next step.”
Like this:
LikeLoading...
SEC Preview: Kentucky, Florida and Texas A&M look primed to battle for a title
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Today, we are previewing the SEC.
The SEC has generated quite a bit of hype this offseason.
Some of it is justified.
Increased recruiting efforts by the likes of Alabama, Missouri, Auburn and Mississippi State mean that there are a number of teams that aren’t accustomed to NCAA tournament buzz getting some in October.
That’s before you consider that Kentucky, Florida and Texas A&M all look top 25-good while Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Arkansas have ‘tough out’ written all over them.
1. Kentucky is ridiculously talented, but the pieces may not fit together
The Wildcats are loaded with talent once again. When Jarred Vanderbilt returns from his foot injury, John Calipari will have eight five-star prospects at his disposal this year. Three of them – Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Killeya-Jones and Hamidou Diallo – spent last season as a part of the program in one way or another, and that doesn’t even include Shae Gilgeous-Alexander, who has quietly been climbing up NBA Draft boards.
Kentucky should be terrific on the defensive end of the floor thanks to all that length and athleticism. The problem is on the offensive side of the ball. For starters, there just isn’t enough shooting on the roster to be able to space the floor. There also is a lack of elite-level playmaking and shot creation. Put another way, if Kentucky finds themselves in a grind-it-out half-court game, how are they going to be able to create offense? Who on this team scares you if you are an opposing coach?
Part of the problem is the roster construction. Much like the 2014-15 team, Kentucky may have too many big guys. Don’t be surprised to see Kevin Knox, who should be a four at the college level, play the majority of his minutes on the perimeter. But unlike that Kentucky team, this one doesn’t have the same caliber of potential NBA talent. There is no Karl Towns or Devin Booker. There is n Tyler Ulis or Harrison twin. I would even argue that Knox is less effective on the perimeter than Trey Lyles was.
I trust in John Calipari to figure this thing out, to find a role for each of his guy’s to play and a way to get them to buy into that role. He’s one of the best at that.
I just can’t see how that is going to play out from where I’m sitting.
2. Texas A&M can actually contend for the SEC crown
I firmly believe that this season, and it starts with their front court, which is as big and as talented as anyone. The name to know is probably Robert Williams, a 6-foot-10 sophomore from tiny Oil City, Louisiana, who opted to forgo the NBA and return to college for his sophomore season. He is a potential top five pick, should his jumper and perimeter ability catch up to his ridiculous athleticism and physical tools, but he probably won’t be the best big on the Texas A&M roster this season.
That title belongs to Tyler Davis, a 6-foot-9 behemoth. He’s the rock on the low block for the Aggies, who can score and draw fouls in the paint and own the glass. Throw in shooters like Tony Trocha-Morelos and D.J. Hogg to space the floor, and that’s going to be tough to deal with.
The concern is in the back court. Texas A&M was without a point guard last year and brought in three potential cures to that issues: freshman Jay Jay Chandler, redshirt freshman J.J. Caldwell and grad transfer Duane Wilson, who left Marquette to enroll with the Aggies. One of those three is going to have to step up and take over the position this year.
3. Kentucky isn’t the only team with awesome freshmen
While the Wildcats have the most – as in number – talented recruits on their roster, they don’t have the most – as in best – talented newbies in the SEC.
That title probably belongs to Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., a 6-foot-10 freak-of-nature athlete who already has advanced perimeter skills and an impressive ability to knock down the three. I’m not comparing him to Kevin Durant as a player – Nno one should ever be compared to Kevin Durant as a player unless it’s to say “he’s not ever going to be as good as Kevin Durant” – but I could see his freshman season following in the footsteps of Durant’s: Massive numbers on a team that he carries, early round NCAA tournament exit after landing a middling seed. Simply put: Missouri’s supporting cast is either A) a freshman, like his younger brother Jontay, or B) not all that talented.
While Porter could end up being the first pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, the first point guard taken off the board looks like it could end up being Alabama’s Collin Sexton. Sexton is interesting for a couple reasons:
He’s a high-volume scorer that did so much of his work by drawing fouls. Is he going to get the same calls at the college level that he got in high school and AAU?
He’s a guy that could average 20 points on a team that desperately needs a scoring boost. The Crimson Tide finished 158th nationally in offensive efficiency last season. They were 10th in defensive efficiency. They need Sexton.
The addition of both Porters immediately makes Missouri one of the most interesting teams in the country, let alone the league. Will that be enough for Cuonzo Martin to get to his third NCAA tournament in ten seasons as a head coach? On the other hand, Alabama has a legitimate argument to be considered a top three team in the league. We’ll see if either of those things lasts.
4. The losses suffered by Florida are going to hurt more than you think
The good news for the Gators is that they returned KeVaughn Allen, who is one of the most dangerous scorers in all of college basketball. He’s capable of popping off for 30 points on any given night, and if he, as an upperclassmen this season, can find a way to iron out some of those inconsistencies, we’re talking about a potential SEC Player of the Year candidate.
That’s big.
But it’s also burying the lede, because the Gators lost three critical pieces from last season’s team: Kasey Hill, Devin Robinson and Justin Leon. Hill never did live up to the hype that he had coming out of high school, but by the time that he graduated from Florida he was a veteran leader, an above average playmaker and a defensive menace at the point. Throw in Robinson and Leon, two versatile, athletic forwards that were switchable defensively, and this group is going to take a big step down from the team that finished last season ranked as college basketball’s No. 2 defense, according to KenPom.
I think Chiozza will be fine at the point, and Egor Koulechov and Jalen Hudson should be able to impact this team immediately, but unless the likes of Keith Stone and DeAundre Ballard are ready to fill the void left by Robinson and Leon, the Gators are going to have some growing pains.
5. Critical seasons are on tap for Bruce Pearl and Ben Howland
For the last three years, we’ve been hearing about how the influx of talent and investment into coaching ability was going to change the trajectory of SEC basketball for the teams not named Kentucky and Florida in the league. To date, that hasn’t exactly gone as planned. Frank Martin reached the Final Four last season with a once-in-a-generation South Carolina team. Rick Barnes has been fine at Tennessee; the Vols play hard and win above their talent level, and they have a solid young core that could make them relevant in a year or two.
Pearl and Howland are a different story. Pearl is in year four now, and after arriving at Auburn with a massive amount of hype, he’s yet to even sniff the NCAA tournament. This year’s team has the talent to do so, but the cloud of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball is hanging over the program. A former assistant coach, Chuck Person, was arrested after taking more than $90,000 in bribe money from a financial advisor, some of which was supposed to be earmarked for players on the Auburn roster.
Auburn has a roster that is good enough to make the NCAA tournament this season. Will all of those players remain eligible all season long? Will Bruce Pearl still be employed in March?
Howland is in a bit of a different situation. Mississippi State has had a number of strong recruiting classes in a row, and with Quinndary Weatherspoon retuning to school and being joined in Starkville by his brother, Nick, the Bulldogs look like a team that should be able to make a run, particularly when you factor in Lamar Peters. But chemistry issues have dogged this program, and Howland has never really been one for team-building activities, so there are some real concerns.
PRESEASON SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
I’m not sure that there is a tougher big man to guard in college basketball than Tyler Davis. At 6-foot-10 and 261 pounds of solid muscle, Davis has slimmed down from the 300-pound behemoth that committed to A&M. He immovable when he gets position on the block, and while he’s something of a land warrior when it comes to protecting the rim, he does have some solid moves on the block, a soft touch around the rim and the ability to use his body to create angles.
THE REST OF THE ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM
Michael Porter Jr., Missouri: Porter is an obscenely talented freshman, a player that has the potential to end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. His 6-foot-10 size, athleticism and ability to play on the perimeter like a guard makes him a candidate to score 20 points per game this season.
KeVaughn Allen, Florida: Allen is one of the most dangerous scorers in college basketball. We all saw him go for 35 points on Wisconsin. Consistency is the issue with him.
Yante Maten, Georgia: Perennially underrated playing for a middlling SEC program like Georgia, Maten’s flown under the radar over the course of the last two seasons. He’s the best big man in this league, and that’s saying a lot.
Robert Williams, Texas A&M: Big Bob Williams made the decision to return to school for his sophomore season, something that was relatively unexpected but that really helped boost the stock of the Aggies.
Grant Williams doesn’t look like a guy that would be a great basketball player. Generously listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Williams has the build of a tight end, not a power forward, but that didn’t stop him from putting together a terrific freshman season. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.9 boards and 1.9 blocks and, with the Volunteers losing a couple of scorers off last year’s roster, he’ll be asked to play a bigger role this year. He’ll be a name SEC teams have to pay attention to.
COACH UNDER PRESSURE: Mark Fox, Georgia
Mark Fox is one of the more well-respected coaches in the SEC. His teams run good offense, they’re well-disciplined defensively, generally-speaking they tend to play above their talent level. He’s good at what he does. He’s also a basketball coach at a football school in a football state, and while he’s done well to make the program respectable – he’s been there for eight seasons, reached two NCAA tournament and three NITS and hasn’t finished below .500 in the league since 2012 – but at some point winning matters. With J.J. Frazier gone, Fox is heading into Yante Maten’s senior year without much coming down the pipeline.
ON SELECTION SUNDAY WE’LL BE SAYING …
How did the SEC end up getting seven teams into the NCAA tournament?
I’M MOST EXCITED ABOUT …
… the one season that we’ll get Michael Porter Jr. on a college campus. He has a chance to be special.
EIGHT NON-CONFERENCE GAMES TO CIRCLE ON YOUR CALENDAR
11/10, Texas A&M vs. West Virginia (Germany)
11/14, Kentucky vs. Kansas (Chicago, Champions Classic)
11/26, Texas A&M at USC
12/5, Texas A&M vs. Arizona (Phoenix)
12/9, Florida vs. Cincinnati (Newark, N.J.)
12/23, UCLA vs. Kentucky (New Orleans, CBS Sports Classic)
1. Texas A&M: The Aggies have a front court that is absolutely loaded. One of the best in the country. Picking them to win the conference means betting that Billy Kennedy will be able to figure it out with the young point guards on his roster.
2. Kentucky: This is a young, athletic and talented Kentucky roster that doesn’t seem to fit together all that well. I have expanded thoughts here, but in a nutshell: I think they’ll take their lumps early but that John Calipari will figure it out.
3. Florida: Florida will be good, but as I wrote earlier, I’m not buying the hype that this is a top ten team entering the season.
4. Alabama: I’m not sure what else there is to add about Alabama from what I wrote earlier. This is a team that was elite defensively and lacked scoring before going out and landing Collin Sexton.
5. Missouri: This is where the SEC gets really interesting. The top four in the league is pretty clear-cut, but the teams ranked 5-10 can pretty much be put into any order. I bet on talent, which is why I have Michael Porter Jr.’s team at the top of this group, but my concerns about this roster makeup can be read in full here.
6. Tennessee: The Vols are my sleeper in the SEC this season. This is a young group that plays hard, defends well and has an up-and-coming star in this league in Grant Williams. Rick Barnes is a better coach than you realize.
7. Ole Miss: I have no idea what Andy Kennedy is going to do with this front court to replace Sebastian Saiz, but I do know that a back court that includes Deandre Burnett, Terence Davis, Markel Crawford, Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler – and that doesn’t include Cullen Neal – is one of the nation’s most underrated.
8. Arkansas: I don’t get the hype Arkansas has gotten this offseason. They lost one of the SEC’s best rim protectors and rebounders in Moses Kingsley and once of the best floor-spacers in Dusty Hannahs, and they’re supposed to get better?
9. Vanderbilt: The loss of Luke Kornet is really going to hurt this group. Matthew Fisher-Davis is one of the better guards in the SEC you probably haven’t heard of, and the ‘Dores are going to be old and well-coached, but I’m not seeing tournament upside here.
10. Auburn: The Tigers have top four upside, particularly in Austin Wiley can get healthy (and in shape) and Mustapha Heron continues to develop as a scorer. But I’m still not sold on this team being able to overcome everything that is currently swirling around the program.
11. Georgia: I think Mark Fox is a terrific coach and Yante Maten is a terrific player, but there just isn’t enough talent on this roster to beat out what is a good middle-of-the-pack in the SEC.
12. Mississippi State: As much talent as there is on the Bulldogs roster, I’m worried about their front court. Mario Kegler was the one guy that could space the floor. He transferred.
13. South Carolina: The loss of Sindarius Thornwell is a blow, but losing P.J. Dozier might have hurt more. He was a guy the Gamecocks could have built around this season. Not anymore.
14. LSU: I do think that the future is bright for LSU under Will Wade. They are already recruiting well, landing a top point guard prospect in the Class of 2017 in Tremont Waters. But when the best thing you can say about a program is ‘they’re recruiting well,’ it’s not a good sign for the present.
Kentucky’s Vanderbilt avoids surgery, but Baker has knee scoped
Jarred Vanderbilt will be returning for Kentucky sooner than expected.
The 6-foot-9 McDonald’s All-American will not undergo surgery on his foot as previously expected and instead will begin conditioning with an eye on returning to the court, John Calipari said after the Wildcats’ exhibition win Monday over Morehead State, according to SEC Country.
Vanderbilt suffered the injury late last month, and surgery was expected to keep him sidelined until January.
“Jarred’s on his way back, so America gotta be scared right now,” point guard Quade Green said of Vanderbilt. “I call him the next Lamar Odom. I know that’s big expectations for him, but he really plays just like Lamar Odom. He rebounds, can score any way he wants, he can shoot a little bit.
“His shot’s gotten a lot better, too. He can dribble, he can defend. He’s a guy who can do everything.”
Calipari, though, wasn’t full of only positive developments for Big Blue Nation. Freshman guard Jemarl Baker had his knee scoped and will miss three months. The four-star guard committed to Kentucky this past spring and was expected to bolster the Wildcats’ shooting.
“We’re not as bad as everybody says shooting the ball,” Calipari said. “I’m with them every day.”
Vanderbilt does not have a targeted return date, but Kentucky plans to have him workout with assistant coach Kenny Payne before joining the team at practice again.
The Wildcats open the season Nov. 10, against Utah Valley.
Dawkins did not specify what the injury is, but a source confirmed to NBC Sports that he underwent shoulder surgery.
Aubrey Dawkins played two seasons for John Beilein and the Wolverines, averaging 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game as a sophomore. He transferred in 2016 after his father was fired at Stanford and hired by the Golden Knights weeks later.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to coach him. I never have,” Dawkins said at media day last week, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I’ve always worked him out and trained him, but I’ve never had the chance to actually coach him on the floor.”
As is the case with your standard All-America teams, putting together squads of the best players at mid-major schools is a tough thing to do.
Narrowing down the lists of available high-scoring guards and productive front court players who post double-doubles more often than not tends to result in some players being either relegated to an “honorable mention” list or left out altogether.
Get to know these names.
These are the players that, come March, are going to help you identify the best upsets and Cinderella runs.
Below are the NBC Sports Preseason Mid-Major All America teams, following by a list of players who merited mention but did not make the cut.
For the sake of this post, members of the following conferences will be excluded: ACC, American, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC. We’ll also be leaving out BYU and Gonzaga of the WCC.
MID-MAJOR PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN FIRST TEAM
G Tyler Hall, Montana State
The 6-foot-4 junior guard has been a mainstay in head coach Brian Fish’s starting lineup for the past two seasons, starting all 63 games that he’s played in. Last season Hall averaged 23.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 47.6 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three and 83.7 percent from the foul line. Despite being the focus of opposing defenses, Hall manages to score points in an efficient manner.
G Giddy Potts, Middle Tennessee
As cool as his name is, Giddy Potts is well-known for his game as well. Potts helped lead the Blue Raiders to a second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance by averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season. And with the Blue Raiders having some holes to fill in their rotation, with Jacorey Williams and Reggie Upshaw Jr. out of eligibility, Potts could put even more points on the board as a senior.
F Kevin Hervey, UT-Arlington
The 6-foot-7 senior is a big reason why Scott Cross’ Mavericks are viewed as the preseason favorites in the Sun Belt. Last season Hervey averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as he won Sun Belt Player of the Year honors. Through his first three seasons Hervey has improved his field goal and three-point percentages each year, shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three as a junior.
F Mike Daum, South Dakota State
“The Dauminator” is coming off of an outstanding sophomore season in which he averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, earning Summit League Player of the Year honors as a result. The 6-foot-9 Daum factored into 33.1 percent of the Jackrabbits’ possessions last season, producing an offensive rating of 121.0 per Ken Pomeroy’s numbers. Capable of scoring from just about anywhere on the court, Daum shot 51.4 percent from the field, 41.8 percent from three and 86.9 percent from the foul line last season.
F Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
Randy Bennett has a team capable of playing deep into March, and Jock Landale is one of the reasons why. As a junior Landale averaged 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, taking full advantage in the increase in playing time (28.3 minutes per game after playing 14.5 mpg as a sophomore). Landale shot 61.1 percent from the field last season, and he posted an offensive rating of 121.1 while ranking in the Top 25 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage.
MID-MAJOR PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN SECOND TEAM
G Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan
The 6-foot-3 senior guard is one reason why the Broncos are viewed by many as the favorites to win the Mid-American Conference. Last season Wilder averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three and 83.2 percent from the foul line. Along with Montana State’s Tyler Hall, Wilder is a player who could threaten 50/40/90 status while either approaching or passing the 20 points per game mark as well.
G Kendrick Nunn, Oakland
Truth be told the Golden Grizzlies have three players who could make a case to be on one of these teams, with Martez Walker and Jalen Hayes (who’s been declared ineligible by the NCAA until December) being the others. But the pick here is Nunn, who makes his return to the court after off-court issues resulted in his being dismissed from the Illinois program in May of 2016. In his final season at Illinois, Nunn averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.
G Chris Clemons, Campbell
Clemons, who submitted his name for the NBA Draft before deciding to return to school, is the nation’s top returning scorer (tied with the aforementioned Daum) as he averaged 25.1 points per game last season. In addition to the scoring Clemons contributed 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and he attempted nearly as many three-pointers (333) as two-pointers (341) last season. Expect another big year from the 5-foot-9 junior guard.
F Alize Johnson, Missouri State
The Frank Phillips (Texas) JC product was the Missouri Valley’s top newcomer last season, averaging 14.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Johnson put up solid shooting percentages from the field (48.8 percent) and from three (38.8) in his first season at Missouri State, and he posted 17 double-doubles (the same number as Jock Landale). This year’s Johnson is expected to lead the way for the preseason favorites in the Valley, and he’s more than capable of doing so.
C Nana Foulland, Bucknell
The 6-foot-9 senior center won Patriot League Player of the Year honors last season after averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game on the team that won the league’s regular season and tournament titles. And after shooting 53.6 percent from the field as a sophomore, Foulland made 63.0 percent of his field goal attempts as a junior. If he can improve the foul shooting (56.1 percent last year, which is a career-high), Foulland could add a couple points on his scoring average.
MID-MAJOR PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN THIRD TEAM
G David Nichols, Albany
Albany boasts a backcourt in Nichols and Joe Cremo that deserves more national discussion that it received for much of last season. Nichols averaged 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore, taking a substantial leap forward after appearing in only 15 games as a freshman. With Cremo and other experienced options by his side, Nichols leads a team that could unseat Vermont as the best team in America East.
G Devin Sibley, Furman
New Furman head coach Bob Richey won’t lack for options in his first season at the helm, with Devin Sibley being one of those key players on a team that returns all five starters. Sibley, the reigning Player of the Year in the SoCon, averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior in helping to lead the Paladins to 22 wins. Sibley’s shooting percentages were impressive, as he made 52.2 percent of his shots from the field and 44.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
G Makai Mason, Yale
He’s back! After missing all of last season with a broken foot, Makai Mason is back to run the show for the Bulldogs as they look to make a return to the NCAA tournament after missing out last season. In 2015-16 Mason averaged 16.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, and in Yale’s NCAA tournament win over Baylor he went off for 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. After he completes this season at Yale and gets his degree, Mason will play a year as a grad student at…Baylor.
F William Lee, UAB
With the exception of his sophomore season, when he came off the bench in 14 of the 33 games he appeared in, William Lee has pretty much been a fixture in the UAB starting lineup. Last season Lee averaged 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three. With the Blazers expected to be a factor in a tight race at the top of Conference USA, Lee is a player talented enough to push them over the top.
F James Thompson IV, Eastern Michigan
There are only two returning players in college basketball this season who had more double-doubles than James Thompson IV last season: Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado (27) and Louisiana’s Bryce Washington (22). Thompson racked up 20 double-doubles in 2016-17, averaging 14.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game for the Eagles. Thompson, who ranked fifth in the country in offensive rebounding rate, also shot 57.4 percent from the field and 71.3 percent from the foul line.
Honorable Mention: Bryce Aiken (Harvard), G Joshua Braun (Grand Canyon), F Devontae Cacok (UNCW), G Joe Cremo (Albany), G KJ Feagin (Santa Clara), G Brandon Goodwin (FGCU), C/F Rokas Gustys (Hofstra), F Anthony Lamb (Vermont), G Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb), G Cameron Morse (Youngstown State), G Erick Neal (UT-Arlington), G Tyler Nelson (Fairfield), Micah Seaborn (Monmouth), G Jonathan Stark (Murray State), G Martez Walker (Oakland), F Bryce Washington (Louisiana), F Temidayo Yussuf (Long Beach State).
Pearl: Not absolutely certain which 2 players named in case