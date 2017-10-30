N.C. State loses NCAA appeal for Beverly’s eligibility

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA has upheld its decision that North Carolina State freshman Braxton Beverly is ineligible to play this season.
Coach Kevin Keatts said Monday that N.C. State’s appeal for Beverly’s immediate eligibility was denied. He may practice this season and will have four years of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2018-19.
The first-year coach said Beverly is “devasted” and that “this is a situation where adults failed a young man, and he’s the one paying the price.”
Beverly originally signed with Ohio State and attended classes there but received a release after Thad Matta’s ouster as coach. He signed with N.C. State in August.
N.C. State announced Oct. 13 that its initial request for Beverly’s eligibility was denied, and it appealed that decision 10 days later.
The question of what programs qualify as “high-majors” and which are “mid-majors” has been one that’s been up for argument since the late-1990’s (a gift given to us by the Bowl Championship Series).
For the sake of this post, members of the following conferences will be excluded: ACC, American, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC.
We’ll also be leaving out BYU and Gonzaga of the WCC, which is likely to fire up our readers with Saint Mary’s’ interests.
While it can certainly be argued that some teams within some of these conferences would qualify as mid-major, the split described above makes the below list a little easier to navigate.
While this portion of college basketball has taken some hits in recent years due to conference realignment, with Wichita State now in the American and many of the Atlantic 10’s gains (to make up for the losses of Butler, Temple and Xavier) coming at the expense of the CAA, there are still incredibly talented teams and players to keep an eye on.
Below are some of the best mid-major programs in the country entering the 2017-18 season.
1. Saint Mary’s
After winning 29 games and going 16-2 in WCC play, Randy Bennett’s Gaels are viewed as the preseason favorites to win the conference in 2017-18. And given the talent that’s returning to Moraga, that line of thinking makes sense. Senior center Jock Landale, who averaged 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, is one of the top big men in the the country and will once again lead the way for the Gaels. In total Saint Mary’s returns its top three scorers from last season, with forward Calvin Hermanson (13.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg) and guard Emmett Naar (9.4 ppg, 5.6 apg) being the others, and four starters are back with forward Evan Fitzner completing the quartet.
Saint Mary’s will have to account for the losses of assist co-leader Joe Rahon and their second-best rebounder in Dane Pineau. The Gaels have multiple front court options who can provide depth beyond Landale, Hermanson and Fitzner, and the addition of Ole Miss transfer Cullen Neal will help on the perimeter.
2. UT-Arlington
Scott Cross’ Mavericks won 27 games and the Sun Belt regular season title in 2016-17, with one of their wins being an impressive 65-51 conquest at Saint Mary’s. UTA may only return two starters from that team, but one happens to be a front court player who deserves more attention nationally in senior Kevin Hervey. Hervey averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season, and along with guard Erick Neal will lead the way offensively for the Mavericks. As a junior Neal averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, and he’s also led UTA in steals in each of his first three seasons with the program.
With a total of six seniors among the nine returnees, including another quality guard in Kaelon Wilson, UTA has the experience needed to not only hit the ground running come November but be the kind of team you don’t want to see in an NCAA tournament matchup. Likely motivated by missing out on the NCAA tournament last season, UT-Arlington is a team to keep an eye on this season.
3. Missouri State
With Wichita State having moved on to the American Athletic Conference, the question in the Missouri Valley is which team (or teams) can step forward and carry the conference banner nationally. Paul Lusk’s Bears are one possibility, as Missouri State will be led by a senior forward in Alize Johnson who was not only the top newcomer in the Valley but a first team all-conference selection as well. In his first season with the program Johnson averaged 14.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, posting 17 double-doubles while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.
Johnson is one of four starters back from a team that won 17 games last season, and in total six of the team’s top seven scorers are back. The front court tandem of Johnson and Obediah Church should be one of the best in the Valley, and senior Ronnie Rousseau III and junior Jarred Dixon among the players on the perimeter who will look to help account for the loss of second-leading scorer Dequon Miller.
4. Oakland
Four starters return from a team that won 25 games and a share of the Horizon League regular season title a season ago, with guard Martez Walker (17.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and forward Jalen Hayes (15.9, 8.0) leading the way for Greg Kampe’s squad. In total nine contributors from that team are back, and of the five newcomers four will be eligible to compete immediately with former Illinois guard Kendrick Nunn being one of those four.
If there’s an area where Oakland can stand to improve from last season it would be their perimeter shooting, as they made just 33.3 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. That’s an area where the aforementioned Nunn can help, as he shot nearly 38 percent from three in his three seasons at Illinois. Under Kampe the Golden Grizzlies have been able to incorporate transfers into their rotation and reap the rewards more often than not, and that could once again be the case in 2017-18.
5. Middle Tennessee
Kermit Davis has led the Middle Tennessee program to 24 wins or more in five of the last six seasons, and in each of the last two campaigns not only have the Blue Raiders reached the NCAA tournament but they’ve won a game once there as well. In what should be a competitive race at the top of Conference USA, the Blue Raiders are one of the teams that will at the very least contend for the league’s automatic bid.
Losing two of their top three scorers in JaCorey Williams and Reggie Upshaw Jr. is something that Middle Tennessee will have to account for, but three starters return led by senior guard Giddy Potts. In addition to averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season, Potts shot 48.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three. The key for the Blue Raiders will be to get scoring from players other than Potts, but with a number of the team’s supplementary contributors back (including point guard Tyrik Dixon) and some talented newcomers they could make a third straight NCAA tournament.
6. Yale
After earning the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 1962 in 2016, the Bulldogs won 18 games and reached the title game of the first Ivy League tournament last season. Head coach James Jones welcomes back the top two scorers from that team in junior guard Alex Copeland and sophomore forward Miye Oni, and Yale will also have point guard Makai Mason. Mason, who key in the team’s win over Baylor in the 2016 NCAA tournament, missed all of last season with a broken foot.
The losses of forward Sam Downey and guard Anthony Dallier is something that Yale will have to account for, but rotation players Blake Reynolds and Jordan Bruner should be ready to take a step forward for the Ivy League favorites.
7. College of Charleston
Since Earl Grant took over as head coach in 2014 the Cougars have made significant strides, going from nine wins in his first season to 17 in 2015-16, and from 17 to 25 wins last season. And with the top five scorers from a season ago, led by preseason CAA Player of the Year Joe Chealey (17.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.2 apg), the Cougars are well-positioned to earn the program’s first NCAA tournament bid since 1999. Forward Jarrell Brantley and guard Grant Riller were also double-digit scorers last season, with Brantley ranking third in the CAA with an average of 8.2 rebounds per game.
Under Grant’s tutelage the Cougars have taken better care of the basketball, and they’ve also made significant strides offensively. And with the scoring options that this team has, the College of Charleston could prove to be a team worth avoiding come March.
8. Vermont
John Becker’s Catamounts ran the table in America East last season, going 19-0 against conference competition to earn the program’s first NCAA tournament bid since 2012. Four starters return from last season, led by the conference’s top freshman in Anthony Lamb. The 6-foot-6 sophomore averaged 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. Senior guard Trae Bell-Haynes was named America East Player of the Year for his efforts, and forward Payton Henson and guard Ernie Duncan will once again be key contributors as well.
If there’s one concern for UVM heading into the season, it has to be how they’ll account for the loss of guard Dre Wills. While he averaged just 6.4 points and 3.6 assists per game, Wills was the player they called upon for their toughest defensive matchups on the perimeter. While other teams in an improved America East will make things tougher for Vermont, the Catamounts remain the favorites to win the conference title.
9. Bucknell
Bucknell may not have gone undefeated in its run to the Patriot League crown last season, but the Bison left no doubt as they won the regular season title by three games before claiming the automatic bid. Head coach Nathan Davis welcomes back his top nine scorers from last season, led by forward Zach Thomas (15.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and Patriot League Player of the Year Nana Foulland (15.0, 7.8, 2.1 bpg).
Guards Kimbal McKenzie and Stephen Brown were also double-digit scorers for the Bison, who ranked 20th in the nation in effective field goal percentage (55.3 percent). Bucknell led the Patriot League in both offensive and defensive efficiency last season, and given all of the returnees it would not come as a shock if the Bison duplicated that feat in 2017-18.
10. FGCU
The Eagles have made two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances under head coach Joe Dooley, and the pieces are in place to extend that streak to three. Four starters return from last season’s team, led by last season’s A-Sun Newcomer of the Year in guard Brandon Goodwin. In his first season on the court for FGCU after transferring in from UCF, Goodwin averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 51 percent from the field. Goodwin’s ability to produce in an efficient manner makes him, and by extension FCGU as a whole, a difficult team to defend.
Guards Zach Johnson and Christian Terrell and forward Antravious Simmons are also back, and in the front court the addition of transfers Ricky Doyle (Michigan) and Michael Gilmore (VCU; eligible in December) will give FGCU additional depth inside. Also worth keeping an eye on inside are freshman Brian Thomas and redshirt sophomore Brady Ernst, with the latter beginning his collegiate career at Iowa State before averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game at Indian Hills CC last season.
11. San Francisco
With so much attention being paid to the triumvirate of Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga and BYU from a national standpoint, some of the other programs in the WCC can be overlooked on occasion. Get familiar with Kyle Smith’s USF Dons, because he welcomes back all five starters from a team that won 20 games in his first season as head coach. Senior forward Chase Foster is the top returning scorer as he averaged 10.1 points per game, and the Dons also have two WCC All-Freshman Team honorees back in guards Jordan Rahtino and Charles Minlend.
Forwards Matt McCarthy and Nate Renfro provided additional experience in the front court, with juniors Mladen Djordjevic and Frankie Ferrari doing so on the perimeter. Don’t be surprised if USF finds a way to crack the predicted top three of Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga and BYU in the WCC this season.
12. Belmont
Since making the program’s first Division I NCAA tournament appearance in 2006, Belmont has failed to win at least 20 games in a season just once. Last year’s group won 23 games, but for the second consecutive campaign Rick Byrd’s squad fell short of the NCAA tournament. Despite losing their top two scorers in Evan Bradds and Taylor Barnette, Belmont is once again considered to be the favorite to win the OVC. Amanze Egekeze, who averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, is back as are guard Austin Luke and guard/forward Dylan Windler.
Guard Kevin McClain and center Seth Adelsperger are among the returnees who will look to earn more minutes, and a freshman class that includes guards Gray Murphy and Pedro Bradshaw will have the opportunity to contribute as well. Losing Bradds, Barnette and Nick Smith will have an impact, but at this point it’s more than reasonable to trust Coach Byrd and his staff to figure things out.
13. Mercer
After winning 19 games in each of the program’s first two seasons in the Southern Conference, Mercer finished below .500 (15-17) for the first time since the 2010-11 season in 2016-17. Bob Hoffman’s program appears poised for a bounce-back campaign however, as the Bears return all five starters from that team led by senior guards Ria’n Holland, Jordan Strawberry and Demetre Rivers. In his first season with the program Holland, whose career began at Wichita State before spending a season at Indian Hills CC, averaged 17.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 37.3 percent from three and posting an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 percent.
In the front court, seniors Desmond Ringer and Stephon Jelks will lead the way, as they combined to average 14.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per contest in 2016-17. With the talent and experience on this roster Mercer is more than capable of winning what should be a tight SoCon race with Furman, Samford and ETSU in the mix as well.
14. Albany
Vermont is the preseason favorite in America East, but the Catamounts will not lack for challengers with Will Brown’s Great Danes leading the charge. UAlbany is led by a very impressive backcourt tandem in juniors David Nichols and Joe Cremo, with the former being a first team all-conference selection last season and the latter landing on the second team. Nichols and Cremo combined to average nearly 34 points and seven assists per game, and when a team has guards this good they’ll be in the mix more often than not.
Also in the perimeter rotation is Devonte Campbell, one of America East’s top defenders who also averaged 7.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 2016-17. In the front court seniors Travis Charles and Greg Stire both return, which should help the Great Danes account for the loss of their leading rebounder from a season ago in Mike Rowley.
15. Louisiana Tech
The Bulldogs have won 23 games in each of Eric Konkol’s first two seasons at head coach, and similar success could be in the offing for this program in 2017-18. Three starters, all guards, return led by one of Conference USA’s top defenders in senior Jacobi Boykins, and sophomores DeQuan Bracey and Derric Jean. In addition to his abilities as a defender (2.0 spg), Boykins averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in earning third team all-conference honors as a junior.
Bracey and Jean were two of C-USA’s top newcomers last season, with Bracey earning a spot on the All-Freshman team. Another sophomore guard, Jalen Harris, averaged 10.1 points per game in a reserve role and joined Bracey on the All-Freshman team at season’s end. The losses of forwards Erik McCree, who led the team in scoring and rebounding, and Omar Sherman do hurt, but the Bulldogs won’t lack for options with juniors Joniah White and Pensacola State CC product Harrison Curry among the players who will fight for minutes. If Louisiana Tech can solidify its front court rotation, the guards are good enough to lead the Bulldogs to a Conference USA title.
16. Harvard
Tommy Amaker’s Crimson were the preseason pick to win the Ivy League in the official poll, edging out Yale and Princeton for that honor. Four of the team’s top five scorers from a season ago return, led by first team All-Ivy selection and Ivy League Rookie of the Year Bryce Aiken. As a freshman the 6-foot tall Aiken averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, starting just nine of the 26 games in which he played. With Siyani Chambers having graduated, Aiken stands to figure even more prominently in the Harvard offensive attack.
Forwards Seth Towns and Chris Lewis and guard Corey Johnson all return as well, with the 6-foot-7 Towns looking to build on a freshman season in which he averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. With the aforementioned Chambers and forward Zena Edosomwan being the most noteworthy departures, Harvard will at minimum contend for the Ivy League crown. It’s also worth noting that the program has just three seniors on the roster, meaning that a program that went to four straight NCAA tournaments from 2012 to 2015 could go on another run if they reach the Big Dance this season.
17. Grand Canyon
After spending four years as a provisional Division I member, Dan Majerle’s Antelopes are finally eligible to earn an NCAA tournament bid. GCU’s roster is well-stocked to do just that, with guard Joshua Braun (17.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) leading the way. With leading scorer Dewayne Russell gone, Braun will be the feature offensive option for a team that also returns the likes of guards Oscar Frayer and Gerard Martin, and forward Keonta Vernon.
The loss of Russell hurts, but GCU should be fine when it comes to the point guard position due to the arrival of Oregon transfer Casey Benson. Part of the rotation on a team that reached the Final Four last season, Benson is immediately eligible to compete. The question mark for GCU, which will have to deal with New Mexico State and CSU Bakersfield at the top of the WAC, comes in the front court. If some options step forward alongside Vernon, the Antelopes could earn a tournament bid in their first season of eligibility.
18. Furman
As noted above the SoCon race is expected to be a tight one, with Furman in the mix along with Mercer, Samford and ETSU. As for the Paladins, they return the conference’s top player in senior guard Devin Sibley. Sibley, who averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season, is one of four starters back from a team that won 22 games. That experience should help first-year head coach Bob Richey, who in addition to Sibley has another talented senior guard to work with in Daniel Fowler.
The key for Furman will be to account for the production lost due to the departure of forward Kris Acox, who averaged 13.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a senior. Matt Rafferty (7.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Geoff Beans (6.3, 2.5), with the latter shooting 39.1 percent from three last season, are among the front court options who will look to fill the void left by the loss of Acox.
19. Western Michigan
Steve Hawkins’ Broncos went just 16-16 overall last season, but WMU’s 11 conference wins were good enough to gain a share of the MAC West top spot. Four starters from that team return, led by senior guard Thomas Wilder. Wilder averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. Simply put, he’s one of the top shooters in college basketball.
Sophomore wing Reggie Jones earned MAC All-Freshman Team honors after averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest, with fellow sophomore Brandon Johnson starting all 32 games and averaging 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Add in the team’s best defender in junior guard Bryce Moore, and centers Seth Dugan and Drake LaMont, and Western Michigan has the talent needed to make a run at the MAC title.
20. Western Kentucky
Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers are a bit of a wild card in this, as they’ll be counting on multiple transfers to have an immediate impact. There’s also the question of “what could have been” regarding the Mitchell Robinson, but his departure given the circus that came with his short time on campus could prove to be a blessing in disguise for WKU. Former Buffalo guard Lamonte Bearden is eligible after sitting out last season, and grad students Dwight Coleby (Kansas) and Darius Thompson (Virginia) will be eligible immediately.
WKU also adds Northwest Florida State transfer Moustapha Diagne, a one-time four-star recruit who signed with Syracuse before not being cleared academically. The newcomers will help Stansbury fill holes on a roster that lost four starters from a season ago, with leading scorer Justin Johnson (14.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg) being the lone returnee. There’s no question that WKU has a talented roster. But will all of the pieces mesh and make the Hilltoppers contenders in a Conference USA race that won’t lack for quality programs? That remains to be seen.
Others considered (in alphabetical order): CSU Bakersfield, East Tennessee State, Iona, Louisiana, New Mexico State, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Samford, Santa Clara, South Dakota State, UAB, UNC Asheville, UNC Wilmington.
Braxton Beverly, Evan Battey and Jalen Hayes are proof NCAA has no business determining academic ability
Just seven days after N.C. State formally appealed the NCAA’s initial ruling on Braxton Beverly’s eligibility and two weeks after the association announced that they have no grounds to punish North Carolina for decades of academic fraud that helped keep national title-winning players eligible, the Wolfpack were informed that there was going to be no change in the eligibility status of their freshman point guard.
Beverly will not be playing for the Wolfpack this season.
If you haven’t been following along with this story, buckle up. You’re about to get angry.
Beverly is a three-star recruit from Kentucky that originally committed to, signed with and enrolled at Ohio State while Thad Matta was the head coach. He went as far as to take summer classes at the school, enrolling in May, a good two months after Ohio State’s athletic director had given Matta a vote of confidence.
That vote of confidence lasted three months. In early June, a couple of weeks after Beverly had enrolled in summer courses under the impression that he would be playing for Matta, the old coach was out and, by the end of that week, new head coach Chris Holtmann was hired.
But Beverly wasn’t recruited by Holtmann. He didn’t have a relationship with that staff, not the kind of relationship he had with N.C. State’s staff, so he left the school at the end of June – about two months before the start of the fall semester of his freshman year – and made his way to Raleigh.
Generally speaking, when there is a coaching change in a program, the players that had signed with the previous staff are granted a release by the new staff. It’s how things work at the college level. No matter how much the NCAA wants to bury their head in the sand and ignore the obvious, basketball players are committing to basketball coaches, not to the school. When there is that change, the right thing to do is to let those players move on. It’s what VCU did with LaVar Batts, who reconsidered his commitment after Will Wade left for LSU, getting a release and ending up at N.C. State. And it’s what N.C. State did with Thomas Allen, who reopened his recruitment when Mark Gottfried was fired and eventually signed with Nebraska.
And that’s what Ohio State did with Beverly. They gave him a release. They even supported his appeal with the NCAA. But since Matta’s firing happened in June, after Beverly had already started taking classes and working towards his degree but before he start of his freshman year, he was considered a transfer.
One year in residence.
No questions asked.
“This is a situation where adults failed a young man, and he’s the one paying the price,” head coach Kevin Keatts said.
If that one is bad, this one will infuriate you.
Evan Battey is a freshman with Colorado. When he was a 13-year old freshman in high school, the Southern California native dealt with what head coach Tad Boyle described as “personal and family issues” that sent his grades off a cliff. He failed his freshman year, repeated the grade and, in the four years since, has turned himself into a model student, quite possibly the most academically sound player on the Colorado roster.
But he will not be playing basketball as a freshman with the Buffaloes just like he was not able to play basketball as a senior in high school. You see, when Battey was failing as a freshman, his mother – who, by the way, is an aerospace engineer and probably knows a thing or two about academia – pulled him off the team, a source told NBC Sports. You don’t get five years of high school ball in California, but Battey didn’t transfer to a prep school for his final year. He finished up at Villa Park as a player/coach and earned Orange County Athletic Directors Association with its Athlete of Character Award.
That sounds like a pretty impressive young man, but since he couldn’t mentally handle being a 13-year old freshman in high school at the same time that his family was going through their own problems, the NCAA has forced him to take an academic redshirt.
“It’s a little bit ironic to me with all the things that are going on in college basketball,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said last week. “North Carolina academic scandal, they lawyer up and fight the NCAA for two years, and they win on a technicality. They get off scot-free. There’s an FBI investigation going on. There’s four assistant coaches that have been arrested by the FBI. As of today, nothing has happened to those four schools. No ramifications for those sorts of things.”
“But you have a kid who struggled a little bit when he was 13 years old in the classroom due to a lot of personal and family issues he was dealing with at the time, and he gets stuck sitting out this year.”
And what about Jalen Hayes?
A 6-foot-7 senior that averaged 15.9 points and 8.0 boards last season, Hayes will not be allowed to compete for the first semester this season. He earned a 2.5 grade in a class within his major last year, and Hayes’ major just so happens to require a 2.8 grade in order to get credit. That meant that Hayes fell under the NCAA’s minimum requirement for credit hours. He’s ineligible in the NCAA’s eyes for “failed to make satisfactory progress toward a degree” despite the fact that – get this – he’s on track to graduate a semester early with a 2.9 GPA.
I’m not allowed to curse in this space, otherwise I would be here.
Profusely.
This is the way that it works for the NCAA on the academic side.
They do not have the power to punish North Carolina for years and years and years of academic fraud because the school made the simple argument that the fake classes weren’t actually fake and the NCAA has ceded the ability to determine what is and isn’t academic fraud to the universities.
On the other side of things, three kids who are quiet clearly the embodiment “student-athlete” that the NCAA should be using as their posterboys – Take summer school classes! Graduate early! Failing freshman year doesn’t mean you can’t turn your life around! – and instead force them to sit out games even after appeal.
And if that is the case, it is time for the NCAA to get out of the business of determining academic ability.
Because if this is the way that it is going to go, the system is broken beyond repair.
Lost Pressure: How Oklahoma freshman phenom Trae Young ignores expectations and will get the Sooners back on track
KANSAS CITY — Trae Young knew he had slipped up as soon as he said it.
Surrounded by reporters, the five-star freshman uttered a word he loathes, going so far as to refuse its very existence, when asked the pros and cons of staying in his hometown to be Oklahoma University’s star point guard.
“I know it’s a lot of pressure,” he said, wanting to reel the word back in as soon as it entered the atmosphere inside the Sprint Center at Big 12 media day Tuesday.
“I don’t know why I said pressure,” he said, shaking his head. “I don’t use the word pressure. It’s just a lot on my plate, is what I say.”
“I don’t use that word. I’m going to hit myself later for saying that.”
Whatever word you want to use to describe it, the spotlight will be on Young this season as the centerpiece of the Sooners’ hoped bounce-back season following last year’s 11-20 record coming off a Final Four the previous season.
“He’s done a really good job of making it about his teammates and making it about others, the program,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said, “and he’s a guy that could go off individually and hasn’t done that. He’s very — he’s smart with regard to the value of doing things as a group and he knows, too, that he needs his teammates to play well and he’s doing everything he can to help encourage them and motivate them to do everything they can and certainly his teammates appreciate what he can do.”
The whole of Oklahoma knows what Young can do after he averaged 42.6 points per game as a senior at Norman North High School, which is all of 4 miles north of the Sooners’ Lloyd Noble Center home. He joins legends Blake Griffin, Wayman Tisdale and Jeff Webster as Oklahomans who stayed home with the Sooners after being a McDonald’s All-American.
That makes walking campus something of an event for Young.
“I’m the type of guy, I like to interact with a lot of people, like meeting new people,” he said. “To be able to see all the people on campus, to see what it’s like to be a college student, it’s been fun.
“Sometimes I’m late to class just because I’m getting stopped, but it’s fun. I love it.”
Young had plenty of opportunity to bolt from the familiarity of home to one of the country’s basketball factories that takes in highly-rated recruits and churns out highly-drafted prospects every single year. He sought counsel from a pair of his peers in the same situation.
“People like Mohammed (Bamba),” Young said of the potential No. 1 draft pick now at Texas. “Me and him are really close. Him and my best friend (Missouri freshman) Michael Porter. We talk almost every day. Us three are really close.”
That allowed them to compare notes.
“We were both recruited by Kentucky and Kansas,” Bamba said, “and we just kind of picked each other’s brains over what we thought.
“It was just good to have someone you could relate to.”
In the end, though, Young’s decision centered on one simple truth.
“He wanted,” Bamba said, “to be home.”
Young now straddles something between savior and servant. The Sooners, of course, hardly need saving just 18 months removed from a Final Four, but an 11-20 season doesn’t exactly create endearing memories for anyone. Young has the talent to make an instant impact, but not just with his prodigious talent and prolific scoring.
“His ability to lead and bring in a group of people,” Bamba said. “The fact he was able to do it at these different camps where people don’t necessarily care about each other. The fact he was able to do it at camp, shows he’ll be able to do it anywhere.
“He was big on making sure he wouldn’t try to make a home run play. He’ll try to do different things to set it up, get the best shot possible. Which is what a point guard should do.”
The crazy-hyped freshman phenom who also happens to be the hometown hero operates in a somewhat delicate space when first arriving in a locker room. An ability to spread the love on the court goes a long way.
“Trae has outstanding skill,” Kruger said. “Anytime you’ve got a player like that, he’s got an opportunity to make players around him better by attracting attention, by driving and attracting help defender and kicking.”
Which is exactly what Young says he’s looking to do.
“I feel like I’m very prepared to come in, do what coach Kruger says, push the pace and do what he tells me to do,” Young said. “Me and him, we watch film all the time. Almost every day. That helps coming in and knowing what he wants.”
Young may have the most potential of any Sooner recruit since Blake Griffin stepped on campus a decade ago, but it’s a Sooner who was lightly regarded as a recruit and grew into a lottery pick that begs comparison. Buddy Hield came to Oklahoma with few believing his NBA prospects, but became one of the best in school history through a legendary work ethic. That drive is something that their mutual coach believes his newest star shares.
“I think that they’re both equally motivated,” Kruger said. “That’s the key. Whatever makes you love getting up and working to be better every day. I think both are kind of equal in that way, kind of from a different starting point. Both are very competitive, and both want to do really great things.”
A lofty comparison for a player who’s yet to take a competitive dribble. It’s one that a freshman, playing in his hometown, with the weight of massive expectation and a boundless professional future might shrink from.
WHAT WE LIKE: We can’t talk about Michigan State without first mentioning Miles Bridges, who was named the NBC Sports Preseason National Player of the Year after making the decision to put the NBA Draft off for a year and return to school. A freak athlete with perimeter skill and positional versatility, he is the most valuable player in college basketball this season when you factor in his skill on the offensive end of the floor and the versatility he provides defensively.
But he’s far from the only weapon that Tom Izzo will have at his disposal. There is Nick Ward, who averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 boards in just under 20 minutes last season. There is Jaren Jackson, a five-star prospect and the perfect fit at the four alongside Ward and Bridges. But perhaps more than anything, the best thing you can say about Michigan State is that last year’s promising freshmen class are all now sophomores.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: Michigan State’s guards concern me. Cassius Winston is a slick passer that was awful turnover prone last year, Tum Tum Nairn is a speedster that doesn’t really do much else and Josh Langford is talented and made perimeter jumpers last year but he must improve on his consistency. Throw in Matt McQuaid and this group is far from bad, but if there is a weakness that can be attacked on my pick to win the national title, this is it.
I’m also curious about how Bridges is going to be used this season. He played as a small-ball four a year ago. This year, he’ll be at the three full-time. He’s good enough that it shouldn’t make much of a difference, but, as we touched on in this story, it’s something to monitor.
2. DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Who’s gone: Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III, Luke Kennard, Frank Jackson
Who do they add: Marvin Bagley III, Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter, Alex O’Connell, Trevon Duval, Jordan Tucker
Projected starting lineup: Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen, Gary Trent Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter
WHAT WE LIKE: Coach K has the most talented starting five in college basketball at his disposal. Think about it: Duke has the Class of 2017’s top power forward who doubles as the best player in the class and a potential No. 1 pick in 2018 in Marvin Bagley III. They have 2017’s top point guard recruit in Trevon Duval, the second-best center in Wendell Carter and a fourth five-star in Gary Trent Jr. that some rank as 2017’s best shooting guard.
All of that is before you factor in senior and a former second team all-american and last year’s Preseason National Player of the Year Grayson Allen. Coach K has told us that Allen is finally healthy after getting surgery on a bum ankle. They’re still flawed — we’ll get to that — but to me they’re the most talented team in the country.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: I am not convinced that Duval is the point guard that this group needs. He’s a terrific talent, but he’s not necessarily a guy that makes teammates better and he’s yet to spend any time as a facilitator at any level. Think about it like this: Duval could end up being the fifth-best offensive weapon that the Blue Devils will have at their disposal. His job will be to run the offense and distribute the ball, not to shoot 15 times a night.
And speaking of shooting, Duval has yet to prove that he is the kind of floor-spacer Duke will need. Ever since Tyus Jones left, Duke has had issues at that spot, and I’m far from convinced that won’t continue this season.
3. ARIZONA WILDCATS
Who’s gone: Lauri Markkanen, Kadeem Allen, Kobi Simmons, Chance Comanche
Who do they add: Deandre Ayton, Emmanuel Akot, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello, Dylan Smith
WHAT WE LIKE: The amount of talent that Arizona has on their roster is impressive. The Wildcats will not only roster a preseason first-team all-american and a guy that could potentially lead all of high-major basketball in scoring in Allonzo Trier, they will pair him with freshman big man Deandre Ayton, who just so happens to be the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Rawle Alkins is back – battling a foot injury, but still back – and Emmanuel Akot, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee and Alex Barcello round out a very good recruiting class.
But there’s more than just talent here. Arizona will likely be starting a senior at the point in Parker Jackson-Cartwright and a senior at center in Dusan Ristic. More than any other team near the top of the polls, Arizona can blend elite talent, experience, depth and coaching.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: There are three major concerns with this group. The first is Alkins’ foot injury. He’s a scorer and a high-volume shooter, meaning that implementing him into the team isn’t going to be easy once rotations and roles have been defined. Then there is the question about whether or not Jackson-Cartwright is the answer at the point. Sean Miller has had two tough-minded, defense-oriented leaders running his program the last four years, and PJC has yet to prove that he falls into that category.
The biggest issue, however, is the looming FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball. Assistant coach Book Richardson has already been fired, another former assistant appears to be implicated as well as two current players on the roster, although they are unnamed. Keep an eye on that.
4. KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Who’s gone: Frank Mason II, Josh Jackson, Landen Lucas, Carlton Bragg
Who do they add: Malik Newman, Billy Preston, Marcus Garrett, Sam Cunliffe
Projected starting lineup: Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Billy Preston, Udoka Azuibuike
WHAT WE LIKE: I don’t just like, I love the Kansas backcourt. Devonte’ Graham is finally going to have a chance to handle the point guard role full-time, and it should come as no shock to anyone if he ends up being an all-american come season’s end. He’ll be joined by a former five-star recruit in Malik Newman, who looks like the odds-on favorite to end up as the leading scorer for the Jayhawks this year. Svi Mykhailiuk and LaGerald Vick are both back while Marcus Garrett and Sam Cunliffe, who will be eligible in December, join the fray.
This group is deep and talented and, if Kansas is going to go as far as the Final Four this year, will need to be the backbone that anchors this team.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: This is a weird roster construction. I’m not sure how else to put it. For a program that has thrived using two-big lineups and running a high-low offense, the Jayhawks, just like last season, has a total lack of depth on the front court. Udoka Azubuike is healthy after breaking his wrist last season, Billy Preston is a five-star freshman that should have an immediate impact on the front line and Mitch Lightfoot is a four-year guy that will be asked to play a role he may or may not be suited for.
That’s it.
The problem is that unlike last year, Kansas doesn’t have a Josh Jackson, a guy they can plug-and-play as a small-ball four. I’m not sure what, exactly, Bill Self is going to do with this group, but he’s going to have to find a way to fill that hole at the four-spot.
WHAT WE LIKE: Everything about the program? At this point, I’m not sure what else there is to say about Villanova. Their point guard, Jalen Brunson, turned into one of the nation’s best by the end of last season, and there’s no reason to think that he can’t build off of a strong finish to Big East play. There isn’t anyone in the country better to lead a team than Brunson, particularly a program like Villanova.
What I mean by that is that egos are prevalent on this roster. Recruits know that they may not play the second they arrive on campus, but as long as they put in the work and keep getting better, they will be able to fill a role when their time comes. That’s why, despite the loss of Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins, no one is predicting a drop-off. Because Donte DiVincenzo is ready for a bigger role and Omari Spellman is improved after a redshirt year. Phil Booth is back, as is Mikal Bridges and Eric Paschall.
As long as Jay Wright is on the sidelines, Villanova’s name will show up at or near the top of every preseason top 25.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The biggest concern with Villanova is probably a lack of high-end talent and playmakers outside of Brunson. We know they’re going to be tough to defend. We know they’re gong to execute offensively. We know Brunson is going to be awesome. But on the nights where Brunson is taken away and the Wildcats are struggling to find a rhythm offensively, who can step up and get 18-22 points? Put another way, rare will be the night where Villanova’s Plan A gets slowed down, but when it does, who do they go to?
6. WICHITA STATE SHOCKERS
Who’s gone: No one
Who do they add: Samajae Haynes-Jones, Asbjorn Midtgaard
WHAT WE LIKE: The thinking with Wichita State is pretty simple, really.
This is a program coming off of a 31-win season that earned them the No. 8 spot in the final KenPom rankings, the kind of advanced metrics that spawned dozens of columns about how, as a No. 10 seed, Wichita State was the most mis-seeded team in NCAA tournament history. And that team is, with the exception of a back-up point guard that averaged less than 15 minutes last season, entirely intact.
Landry Shamet is back. Markis McDuffie is back. Darral Willis and Shaq Morris and Conner Frankamp are back. Perhaps most importantly, Gregg Marshall is back.
The only difference …
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: … is that the Shockers are now a member of the American instead of the Missouri Valley. And frankly, I’m not all that worried about the bump-up in league – the Valley is never easy – but I am worried about the difference in travel. Instead of having to go from Wichita to Missouri or Iowa or Illinois for league games, the Shockers will now be traveling to places like Storrs, CT, and Florida. It’s not just the distance, either. Now, instead of getting 3-4 days in between league games, Wichita State will be at the mercy of the American’s TV deals. A Thursday road trip leading into a Saturday afternoon game is not ideal.
But that’s the second-biggest issue currently facing this team.
As it stands, the two best players on Wichita State are still recovering from foot injuries. Shamet should be ready to go by the time the season start, but McDuffie could be out for a month of the season. Maybe more. Put another way, Wichita State is ranked where they are based on the idea that they’ll be back to full strength when it matters.
7. FLORIDA GATORS
Who’s gone: Kasey Hill, Canyon Barry, Justin Leon, Devin Robinson
Who do they add: Isaiah Stokes, Egor Koulechov, Chase Johnson, DeAundre Ballard, Michael Okauru, Jalen Hudson, Dontay Bassett
Projected starting lineup: Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, Egor Koulechov, Kevarrius Hayes, John Egbunu
WHAT WE LIKE: Coming off of a trip to last year’s Elite 8, the Gators lost three of their top four scorers. Their starting center, John Egbunu, is still dealing with the recovery from a torn ACL. The good news is that the guy they did bring back is KeVaughn Allen, last year’s leading scorer and one of the most dangerous and explosive scorers in the country.
The Gators also add some quality newcomers to the mix. Egor Koulechov and Jalen Hudson are talented transfers that will be eligible this season and provide some perimeter depth, and Mike White did bring in a solid recruiting class.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: Mike White has always been a guy that has played smaller lineups that pressure the ball, force turnovers and just make life an all-around nightmare for opponents. He did that with this group last season, and much of the cause of that success was due to the ability of Justin Leon and Devon Robinson on that end. They were long, lanky, athletic defenders that were switchable and could make plays on that end. They’re gone, and I’m not quite sure who is ready to fill that role.
I’m also concerned about Chris Chiozza at the point. He’s not the defender that Kasey Hill was, and if Florida’s defense, which was second in the country last season, according to KenPom, is going to take a step back this season, that means they are going to need to make strides on the offensive end of the floor. Can Chiozza lead the way offensively?
WHAT WE LIKE: There’s not denying the talent on Kentucky’s roster. They have eight former five-star recruits on their roster, three of whom spent last season with the program. They have size, they have length and they have athleticism. Even without Jarred Vanderbilt, who is dealing with an injury that could keep him out until January, there is enough potential on the defensive end of the floor to consider this group an SEC title contender and a threat to get to the Final Four.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: Defense isn’t going to be Kentucky’s issue.
Scoring the ball is.
Part of it is going to be perimeter shooting. Simply put, Kentucky just does not have that many guys that can consistently knock down threes. If you’re team cannot consistently knock down threes, you cannot space the floor. It’s that simple.
But beyond that, the Wildcats don’t exactly have a go-to guy. There is no one on this roster that is going to scare opposing coaches offensively. They don’t have a Malik Monk or a De’Aaron Fox or a Karl Towns. They don’t have anyone that is going to be impossible to stop 1-on-1, and it’s going to make them easier to guard. The bigger issue is that they don’t exactly have someone that makes offense easy in critical possessions. When there are 12 seconds left and Kentucky is down by one, who do you actually want getting a shot? That’s something Coach Cal is going to have to figure out. If you’re interested, we went deep on the Wildcats earlier this month.
9. CINCINNATI BEARCATS
Who’s gone: Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson
Who do they add: Keith Williams, Trevor Moore, Eliel Nsoseme, Cane Broome
Projected starting lineup: Cane Broome, Jarron Cumberland, Jacob Evans, Gary Clark, Kyle Washington
WHAT WE LIKE: Cincinnati’s front court is absolutely loaded. Gary Clark is one of the nation’s most underrated bigs while Kyle Washington developed into a nice complimentary piece alongside him. Throw in last year’s leading scorer Jacob Evans, and that is going to be tough for anyone opponent to matchup with.
And that’s before you factor in the talent on the perimeter. Jarron Cumberland was super-productive in limited minutes as a freshman, and Cane Broome averaged 23 points in the NEC before transferring to Cincinnati. It’s a step up, and he won’t put up those same numbers, but Broome can clearly play at that level.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The big question I have is at the point guard spot. Losing Troy Caupain is going to hurt. He was a veteran, he was a leader and he was a point guard. Broome might be able to play that role, but he was a scorer first and foremost at his previous stop. Justin Jenifer hasn’t proven to be a guy that can play major minutes yet, so who steps up for Mick Cronin?
Beyond that, there isn’t much I don’t like here. They don’t have the higher-end talent and that caps their ceiling somewhat, but overall this is just a good, tough, veteran basketball team that is going to be a tough out for anyone.
10. USC TROJANS
Who’s gone: Charles Buggs
Who do they add: Derryck Thornton, Charles O’Bannon, Jordan Usher
Projected starting lineup: Jordan McLaughlin, De’Anthony Melton, Elijah Stewart, Bennie Boatwright, Chimezie Metu
There is a lot of talent on the USC roster for now, especially now that Metu, Stewart and Boatwright are all returning. The Trojans will push Arizona for the Pac-12 title if they decide to defend.
WHAT WE LIKE: There is a ton of talent on this USC roster, so much so that their second five might be able to go .500 in the Pac-12 this season. They’re deep, they’re long, they’re athletic and they’re built precisely the way you would expect an Andy Enfield team to be built. The star is … well, I’m not really sure. It might be Jordan McLaughlin, the senior point guard that is criminally underrated nationally. It might be Chimezie Metu, although he might not actually be USC’s best big man. That title may belong to Bennie Boatwright.
Then there is De’Anthony Melton, a potential NBA Draft pick, and Elijah Stewart, a double-figure scorer that could end up in the league himself, and all of that ignores that there just so happens to be a former five-star point guard that is eligible to play this season in Derryck Thornton.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The biggest issue on the court for USC is going to be on the defensive end of the floor. They have yet to finish in the top 80 in defensive efficiency under Andy Enfield, and I’m not sure that changes this season. But perhaps more concerning is their part in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball. Tony Bland, an assistant coach on Enfield’s staff for four years, has been arrested and two unnamed players currently on the roster were linked to payments made by a financial advisor. Keep an eye out there.
11. MIAMI HURRICANES
Who’s gone: Davon Reed, Kamari Murphy
Who do they add: Lonnie Walker, Chris Lykes, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg
Projected starting lineup: Ja’Quan Newton, Bruce Brown, Lonnie Walker, Anthony Lawrence, Dewan Huell
WHAT WE LIKE: The guards on this roster are just so talented. Everyone in the ACC should know Ja’Quan Newton by now. He may not end up being an all-american, but he is a very good college player. Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker, however, could end up being all-americans as well as lottery picks. Brown is the more intriguing of the two, as we’ve already seen him have success at the college level and we know that he can play on-the-ball and operate in ball-screens. If Miami wins the ACC – which I believe they can do – he’ll play a major role.
Walker is, by some accounts, the best shooting guard in the 2017 recruiting class, a big-time athlete and scorer that ended up picking Miami over programs like Villanova and Arizona. He could end up being a 15-point scorer. Dewan Huell is the name to watch here, as he is a former five-star recruit and the most likely player to take over a starring role in Miami’s front court.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The loss of Davon Reed cannot be understated. He was a 6-foot-6 wing with a 7-foot wingspan that was strong enough to hold his own in the paint, athletic enough to defender guards, shot 40 percent from three and could pop off for 20 points on any given night. He was a floor-spacer, Miami’s best perimeter defender and the player that gave them lineup versatility. He let them play big or small. Can Anthony Lawrence – or anyone? – fill that role?
12. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
Who’s gone: Rick Pitino, Brian Bowen, Mangok Mathiang, David Levitch, Tony Hicks, Jaylen Johnson, Donovan Mitchell
Who do they add: Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora, Lance Thomas
Projected starting lineup: Quentin Snider, V.J. King, Deng Adel, Ray Spalding, Anas Mahmoud
WHAT WE LIKE: Rick Pitino was fired. David Padgett is the interim. Brian Bowen will not play for this team.
We’ve known that for more than a month now. So let’s talk about what this group actually has at their disposal, and there are a lot of quality pieces available. Deng Adel, Quentin Snider, V.J. King, Ray Spalding, Malik Williams, Anas Mahmoud. These are all good ACC players, many of then veterans, that fit in well with the way that Louisville teams have played in recent years. On paper, the Cardinals should be near the top of the ACC.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: Well, for starters they have a head coach that has never been a head coach before. So that’s concerning, as is the fact that this is a group that has to be utterly exhausted with playing through scandal at this point in their career. And that’s before we get to the fact that someone is going to have to take a major step forward this season. Louisville needs a star. Will it be Snider? King? Adel? Someone needs to fill that role.
WHAT WE LIKE: At this point, I’m just going to assume that Bobby Huggins is going to put a good team on the floor regardless of the situation. The names don’t even matter. It’s the system and the coach, and Huggs is going to get the players he needs onto his roster and figure it out from there. That said, Jevon Carter is back for what feels like his 17th season in college hoops and he just may be the best all-around player in the Big 12. Esa Ahmad seems primed for a monster year, but he’ll miss the first half of the season as he tries to get eligible again.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: I’m not convinced that a pressing team has all that high of a ceiling. They rely on forcing opponents to make mistakes, and the one thing that good teams all have in common is that they have good guards and good guards tend to make fewer mistakes than bad guards.
14. NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Who’s gone: Steve Vasturia, VJ Beachem
Who do they add: DJ Harvey, Nikola Djogo
Projected starting lineup: Matt Farrell, Temple Gibbs, Rex Pflueger, Bonzie Colson, Martinas Geben
WHAT WE LIKE: At this point, I’m fine thinking of Notre Dame as the new Wisconsin. It doesn’t really matter who is on the roster, we can just assume that the two or three years they’ve spent in the Notre Dame program has allowed them to develop enough that they will be able to carry the torch when it is their time. Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson proved as much last season, and now it is time for Temple Gibbs and Rex Pflueger to do the same.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The biggest issue with this team is size up front. There are going to be times where Colson plays the five for the Irish, and he is all of 6-foot-5, although his 7-foot-2 wingspan and lack of a neck mean that he plays much, much bigger than that. But someone is going to have to be able to provide minutes, toughness, fouls and simply just eat some space in the paint for them. Is Martinas Geben ready to be the guy?
WHAT WE LIKE: Trevon Bluiett is back! A potential first-team all-american and Jalen Brunson’s biggest contender for Big East Player of the Year honors, Bluiett was the best player in the NCAA tournament for three weeks last season. Hell, if he hadn’t sprained his ankle midway through league play, he might have won the Big East’s top honor last season. There are other pieces on this roster to be excited about – J.P. Macura, Quentin Goodin, Kerem Kanter, Xavier’s freshmen – but if Bluiett had not returned, the narrative about this group would be much different. Right now, they have Final Four upside.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The point guard spot is going to be a concern for this team. Quentin Goodin is coming off of a foot injury and is still learning how to play the position at the college level. He was pretty good in replacing Edmond Sumner last season, but he looked like a freshman that was thrust into the starting lineup unexpectedly midway through the season. Eventually, I do think that he will thrive in that role, but will that happen by league play or by his junior season?
16. SETON HALL PIRATES
Who’s gone: Madison Jones
Who do they add: Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jordan Walker
WHAT WE LIKE: I love the combination of youth and experience on this roster. The core of this team is a group of four seniors that have been building to this for three years. Angel Delgado is so much better than people realize – as in first-team all-american good – while Khadeen Carrington is a potential first-team all-Big East player. Desi Rodriguez can be inconsistent, but when he’s on he’s as dangerous as anyone in the league. That trio with high-level role players like Ishmael Sanogo, Myles Cale and Myles Powell makes for a really dangerous basketball team.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but I am somewhat concerned about Khadeen Carrington’s transition to the point guard spot. He’s spent his college career as a guy that is going to attack and try to score, and now he is being asked to change his mindset to be a facilitator, to be the guy that sets the rest of this team up. That’s not easy to do. Carrington is talented, but being a point guard is a mindset as much as it is a skill. His adjustment will be critical to whether or not the Pirates will actually push Villanova in the Big East race.
WHAT WE LIKE: The Tar Heels are coming off of back-to-back national title game appearances, but they lose three key seniors from that team as well as Justin Jackson and Tony Bradley. Berry will be a National Player of the Year contender when he gets healthy, and I could make the argument that the experience the rest of this roster gets while he’s out with a broken hand will make UNC better in the long run. Jalek Felton and Seventh Woods will be an interesting battle for playing time.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: This front line is not going to look like the front line of a typical North Carolina team. The best, most experienced player on the front line is Luke Maye, who had a couple of explosive performances last season but who is nothing like a typical, bully-on-the-block big that we’re used to seeing from Roy Williams.
As much as any coach in the country, Williams wants to play with two big men. Will he actually be able to do that this year? His front line consists of Maye and a handful of freshmen that aren’t exactly one-and-done candidates. That said, Cam Johnson and Theo Pinson are, in theory, good forwards for a small-ball lineup. Can this old dog learn a new trick?
18. UCLA BRUINS
Who’s gone: Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf, Ike Anigbogu, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton
Who do they add: Jaylen Hands, Kris Wilkes, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, Chris Smith
WHAT WE LIKE: Even after losing Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton, the Bruins have a loaded back court, one as talented as any out west. Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes are the prized freshman in that group – and deservedly so, they’re both quite talented – but the star of this show appears to be Aaron Holiday. The sixth-man last season, Holiday is a talented playmaker and the kind of defender that UCLA desperately needs more of. He has a chance to be an all-american this season.
That’s not it, either. Thomas Welsh is a veteran presence up front. Cody Riley and Chris Smith are both four-star recruits that should have an impact immediately, and Prince Ali is a former five-star prospect that is now healthy. There is no talent deficit in Westwood. That said …
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: … the issue that Steve Alford has had since he arrived at UCLA has been on the defensive side of the ball, and I’m not convinced those issues are going to be solved this season. It really is that simply. If UCLA guards, they have a chance to be really, really good.
19. TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Who’s gone: J.C. Hampton, Javario Miller
Who do they add: Duane Wilson, J.J. Caldwell, Jay Jay Chandler, T.J. Starks
Projected starting lineup: Duane Wilson, Admon Gilder, D.J. Hogg, Robert Williams, Tyler Davis
WHAT WE LIKE: This Texas A&M front line is so much better than you probably realize. It starts with Robert Williams, who would have been a top ten pick in the 2017 NBA Draft had he wanted to be a one-and-done player. Williams may not actually be the best player on that Aggie front line, either, as the newly-slimmed down Tyler Davis might be the strongest player in college basketball. Throw in Tony Trocha-Morelos and D.J. Hogg as floor-spacers, and suddenly you have a group that an compete with anyone.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: I’m still not convinced that Billy Kennedy has found an answer at the point guard spot. He currently has two on his roster – freshman Jay Jay Chandler and redshirt freshman J.J. Caldwell – and neither of them started when the Aggies played Texas in an exhibition; Duane Wilson, a graduate transfer from Marquette, did. As good as that front line is, how much of an impact will they have if there aren’t any guards on the floor that can get them the ball?
20. MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Who’s gone: Akeem Springs
Who do they add: Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris, Davonte Fitzgerald
Projected starting lineup: Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy, Reggie Lynch
WHAT WE LIKE: Minnesota was the most surprising team in college basketball last season, as Richard Pitino went from the hottest hot seat to putting together a team that earn a No. 5 seed. This group is built around terrific guard play, specifically Nate Mason, a tough and talented lead guard that has been perennially underrated nationally. Dupree McBrayer is more than capable, and Reggie Lynch is one of the nation’s premier rim protectors, but the guy to watch here is Amir Coffey. He’s that versatile, do-it-all big wing that is en vogue in basketball right now. He’s a potential first round pick if he can boost that three-point percentage.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: How is Minnesota going to handle being the hunted this year? It’s one thing to put together a tournament season that no one expected. It’s an entirely different story to do so when everyone in the conference knows that you’re a top three team and a major résumé-boosting win.
21. NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Who’s gone: Sanjay Lumpkin, Nathan Taphorn
Who do they add: Anthony Gaines, Aaron Falzon, Rapolas Ivanauskas
WHAT WE LIKE: The Wildcats, a year removed from their first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament, bring back essentially everyone from last season. Bryant McIntosh will contend for Big Ten Player of the Year, while the pairing of Scottie Lindsey and Vic Law alongside him is an underrated perimeter. On paper, the Wildcats look like Michigan State’s biggest threat in the Big Ten.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: I’m not completely sold on Northwestern’s front line. Dererk Pardon is good at what he does – getting some boards, blocking some shots, finishing around the rim – but beyond that, there isn’t all that much to discuss. The key may end up being the health of Aaron Falzon, who started 32 games as a freshman and who can space the floor with his shooting, but replacing Sanjay Lumpkin will not be that easy.
22. SAINT MARY’S GAELS
Who’s gone: Joe Rahon, Dane Pineau
Who do they add: Kristers Zoriks, Malik Fitts, Cullen Neal
WHAT WE LIKE: The Gaels are just so efficient on the offensive end of the floor. They’ve had a top 20 offensive with a top three effective field goal percentage in each of the last two years, years in which this core has been together. They have shooters everywhere on the floor, one of the best big men in the country in Jock Landale and a point guard – and coach – who make ball-screens look simple. They should be the best team in the WCC this season.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: There is a lack of athleticism on the roster, which is part of the reason they have been up-and-down on the defensive end of the floor. There is also something of a concern with the addition of Cullen Neal, who has a reputation for being something of a gunner. But that concerns me less than this: I need to see this Saint Mary’s group prove it before I buy into them as something more than a first weekend tournament team.
23. ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Who’s gone: Nick King, Jimmie Taylor, Shannon Hale, Corban Collins
Who do they add: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Daniel Giddens
Projected starting lineup: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Dazon Ingram, Braxton Key, Daniel Giddens
WHAT WE LIKE: Alabama was the No. 10 defense in all of college basketball last season, according to KenPom, and they not only return the majority of that team, but they add Collin Sexton, who is the best scorer in the freshman class. Sexton isn’t the only newcomer, either, as Avery Johnson brought in a loaded crop of newbies. John Petty should contribute major minutes, as should Ohio State transfer Daniel Giddens, but it’s also worth noting that Braxton Key returned for his sophomore season.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: There are a lot of way that I can see this Alabama season going off the rails, and they all seem to involve Collin Sexton. He is a terrific scorer, but what if he doesn’t perform on the defensive end of the floor the way that Alabama did last year? What if, as Alabama’s point guard, he becomes just a little bit too shot happy? And what happens if a shot-happy Sexton doesn’t get the calls that he got at the high school level?
Perhaps the biggest question mark is in regards to his eligibility. A man that appears to be Sexton’s father attended a dinner with a financial advisor and a member of the Alabama staff, who was paid $10,000 to set the meeting and has since been fired.
24. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Who’s gone: Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Mathews, Zach Collins
Who do they add: Jacob Larsen, Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Jesse Wade
Projected starting lineup: Josh Perkins, Silas Melson, Zach Norvell, Johnathan Williams III, Killian Tillie
WHAT WE LIKE: There is actually a fair amount of talent on this Gonzaga roster. Josh Perkins, Silas Melson and Johnathan Williams III are all veteran that have played, and won, a lot of games. Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura are young bigs with NBA upside. Zach Norvell, Jesse Wade and Corey Kispert look like they’re the core for Gonzaga’s next generation.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The problem is that we don’t really know if any of these guys are up for the roles they’re going to be asked to play. Melson has never been the starting two-guard. Perkins has been a starting point guard before, but he’s never been the guy. Williams has, but that was on a bad Missouri team. Tillie and Hachimura are prospects more than products and the three freshmen are, well, freshmen.
The future is bright for Gonzaga. There’s a lot of unknown in the present.
25. PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
Who’s gone: Caleb Swanigan, Basil Smotherman, Spike Albrecht
Who do they add: Nojel Eastern, Sasha Stefanovic, Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms
WHAT WE LIKE: Losing Caleb Swanigan would be a major blow for anyone, but the reigning Big Ten regular season champs should have enough left over to weather the storm. It starts with Vince Edwards, who was everything we wanted O.G. Anunoby to be last season. He’s an underrated talent that provides valuable lineup versatility.
Isaac Hass will hopefully be capable of playing more minutes this season, but the guy to be excited about is Carsen Edwards. He was a double-figure scorer as a freshman and played well for Team USA in the U-19 World Cup as well as for Purdue in the World University Games.
WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: The depth up front is going to be a real issue for Purdue, as the only bigs on the roster are a pair of slow-footed 7-foot-2 players and a redshirt junior that has played in all of 18 games in his career. But what you may not have realized about this group is that they were far less reliant on post play than you may realize last year. They were seventh nationally in three-point percentage and second in assist rate. Some of that was because defenses had to swarm Swanigan, but this wasn’t just a one-man show.