More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tim Warner/Houston Chronicle

After embarrassing season, Texas looks to Bamba to help

Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Last season was an embarrassment for Texas, for coach Shaka Smart, the players and the entire program.

There are few other ways to describe a season in which the Longhorns finished last in the Big 12 for the first time in league history and won just 11 games after starting the season in the Top 25.

“I used to say on selection Sunday, ‘Don’t take this for granted,'” Smart said. “Last year, we obviously were far from a tournament team. It gives you a real sense of urgency. Coming off last year, we certainly don’t want to dwell on it, but we want to learn from it.”

The terrible season didn’t stop the Longhorns from getting some really good news a few weeks late when top recruit Mohamed Bamba signed with the Longhorns. Most expect the power forward to make only a short stay at Texas on his way to the NBA. He’s already been named the Big 12 preseason freshman of the year .

“Mo is a unique player. He has the ability to impact a team in some very powerful ways,” Smart said.

Smart came to Texas two seasons ago as one of the hottest coaching names in college basketball and with the expectation of elevating a program back into a Big 12 title contender. His first season ended with a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the same sort of March fade that made the program lose patience with Rick Barnes. Then came the losing.

There’s been no suggestion from the school’s administration that Smart’s job is in jeopardy. But with Bamba on board and point-guard recruit Matt Coleman feeding him the ball, Texas should be, and must be, much better.

“We can be a team that can play with anyone,” Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of maturing to do.”

Some things to watch for from Texas this season:

BIG MAN BAMBA

Bamba carries the expectation that he can dominate in college right away. Last season, Texas had forward Jarrett Allen, who was a first-round pick after his freshman season. Allen was good all year but seldom took over games like Bamba will be counted on to do.

POINT GUARD PRECISION

A huge problem for Texas last season was the lack of a true point guard and Smart never really coached one up. Coleman is a four-star recruit who will have targets like Bamba and Andrew Jones to get the offense moving. Coleman’s impact likely won’t make many highlight reels but it could be key in winning close games throughout the season.

TRANSFER’S TIME

Forward Dylan Osetkowski sat out last season after transferring from Tulane and gives the Longhorns much-needed versatility and athleticism up front next to Bamba. He had 11 double-doubles as a sophomore at Tulane and led the Green Wave in rebounding that season.

“Dylan and Mo, those guys are as good as anybody on our team as offensive engines. It starts with those guys. I’d doubt he’ll lead us in scoring, but he’ll make a lot of plays,” Smart said.

BIG SHOT DAVIS

Texas lacked the outside shooting that could deliver the daggers in big moments or help rally from big deficits. Guard Eric Davis was the top outside threat two seasons ago and needs to find that role again.

“We missed a lot of open 3-pointers last year. This is a make or miss game. The bottom line is we need to make more shots this year,” Smart said.

TEAM CHEMISTRY

It was a problem all last season as losses mounted and Smart suspended Tevin Mack, the team’s top scorer and best defender at the time. Mack never returned and eventually transferred to Alabama. A happy team likely plays as a better team.

Defending Big Ten champs still have plenty of options

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Painter spent August getting a sneak peek at his new team.

No, Purdue hasn’t changed much.

The Boilermakers have four starters and four seniors returning and still have enough size and versatility to defend their Big Ten title — even without Caleb Swanigan. They also have perhaps the most valuable commodity in college basketball: Veterans who know what it takes to succeed and the will to finish their mission.

“People always talk about experience, but I think what’s more important than that is the experience of having success together,” Painter said. “I think those guys are going to have to have those qualities for us to be successful.”

Make no mistake, losing Swanigan hurts . Last season, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and led the nation with 28 double-doubles. He was a first-team All-American and finished third in the national player of the year voting.

But without him, Purdue could have a better overall team than the one that got blown out by Kansas in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

This year, the goal is to go all the way to Final Four. And it all starts with 6-8 forward Vincent Edwards, who put his NBA dreams on hold to give it one more shot.

The senior does a little bit of everything as he demonstrated at the World University Games (19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists). He’s the only active player in the nation with over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

The Boilermakers also bring back three starting guards — Dakota Mathias, P.J. Thompson and Carsen Edwards.

Mathias is a 3-point specialist and all-conference defensive player. Thompson, a senior like Mathias, has the two best single-season assist-to-turnover ratios in school history. And Carsen Edwards, no relation to the forward, is expected to improve his scoring (10.3 points) after being the only Big Ten freshman to record at least 45 3s and 35 steals in 2016-17.

“Sometimes, he is so aggressive that it leads to tough shots,” Painter said after Edwards went 11 of 16 from the field and scored 30 points in Saturday’s open scrimmage. “Today, he did a great job of playing within himself. That led to the good shots.”

The Boilermakers also have size.

Isaac Haas, the 7-foot-2 senior center, was second in scoring last season (12.6 points) despite playing 19.5 minutes. This year, he’s expected to become a full-time starter.

Will it all be enough to win another title or advance deeper in the postseason?

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Painter said. “When you have those types of challenges, you know, you would much rather have experienced players, especially talented ones like we have.”

Here are some other things to watch this season:

DE-FENSE

When Painter overhauled the program following a second straight losing season in 2013-14, he rebuilt on the core principles of rebounding and playing defense. Though his old-school approach seems somewhat antithetical to today’s trendy small-ball style, Painter is sticking to his plan.

“I think our ability to shoot is probably the No. 1 thing that jumps out,” he said. “But we’re going to have to be able to compete on both ends if we’re going to be in a good position at the end of February.”

GOING BIG

The Boilermakers might not have a dominant inside player like A.J. Hammons or Swanigan this season. But they could still have one of the nation’s biggest front lines. Along with Haas, Painter has 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms, a redshirt freshman from The Netherlands, and 6-10 Jacquil Taylor, a junior who has been battling a chronic foot injury. Look for Haarms to become a major factor off the bench.

“Going against Caleb Swanigan and Isaac last year in practice really helped him,” Painter said. “He has gotten stronger and better.”

VERSATILE GUARDS

Purdue isn’t just deep at guard. They’re versatile, too. The three starters each made at least 47 3s last season and showed they were more than just shooters. Thompson and Edwards shared the team lead for steals (36), while Mathias had a team high 133 assists and averaged 3.9 rebounds.

ON SCHEDULE

Purdue should have a pretty good notion of where it stands in early December thanks to a rugged early schedule. The Boilermakers visit Marquette on Nov. 14 then head to The Bahamas where they’ll play Tennessee before potential matchups with Villanova and perhaps Arizona. When they return, they host Louisville on Nov. 28 and visit Maryland on Dec. 1. Purdue opens the season Nov. 10 against SIU-Edwardsville.

Josh Okogie suffers fracture in finger in Georgia Tech’s exhibition loss

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsOct 28, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Georgia Tech sophomore guard Josh Okogie could miss time for the Yellow Jackets after leaving Saturday’s exhibition game against Georgia State with an apparent compound fracture to one of the fingers on his left hand.

One of the nation’s most productive freshman last season, the 6-foot-4 Okogie left in the second half and left the court with a finger that was heavily wrapped, according to a report from Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said the injury was a compound fracture, saying a bone in one of his fingers pierced the skin.

“We’ll just have to wait till the doctors to come back (with a diagnosis), but he could be out for a while,” Pastner said after the game. “We just don’t know yet.”

The loss of Okogie is a potentially big one for the Yellow Jackets as he was sensational at times during a surprise freshman season. Without his scoring punch in the lineup, Georgia Tech will look to a pair of seniors in big man Ben Lammers and guard Tadric Jackson to increase their scoring after both averaged double-figures last season.

Georgia State pulled off the minor upset over Georgia Tech with the 65-58 exhibition win as guard D’Marcus Simonds scored a game-high 30 points to pace the Panthers. The exhibition, played for charity hurricane relief efforts as many teams have done this fall, was the first time the two programs had met since 2008.

Okogie wasn’t the only Yellow Jacket to suffer an injury in this one as guard Branson Alston suffered a sprained MCL. Georgia Tech opens its regular season with a tough test against UCLA on Nov. 10th.

 

 

Northwestern looks to build on first run to NCAA tournament

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Finally free of that NCAA Tournament albatross, Northwestern comes into the season with something else hovering over the team.

That would be high expectations.

“It’s something that we’ve never encountered and we’re excited to see how we’ll handle that attention,” star guard Bryant McIntosh said.

The school that hosted the first Final Four finally got to experience an NCAA appearance last season. And with most of their top players back, the Wildcats are out to show that was no aberration. While challenging for the Big Ten championship might be a stretch, Northwestern comes into its fifth season under coach Chris Collins with an experienced roster and an appetite for more.

“What happened was great,” Collins said. “It was a great experience, a great group of guys that accomplished a lot. But now, it’s a new journey. It’s a new team. Guys have gotten better.”

The Wildcats have most of their key players back from a team that won 24 games and squeezed past Vanderbilt in their first NCAA appearance. A six-point loss to eventual runner-up Gonzaga that featured a big comeback by Northwestern and a crushing technical on Collins after the officials missed a goaltend by the Zags ended that run.

But the standards are higher than ever for Northwestern. The school rewarded Collins, extending his contract through the 2024-25 season.

Some things to know as the Wildcats try to make it back-to-back NCAA appearances, starting with the season opener against Loyola (Md.) on Nov. 10:

TEMPORARY HOME

Collins hopes the crowds that started to fill Welsh-Ryan Arena late last season will make the trip to Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The Wildcats will be playing home games about 15 miles from campus while their arena undergoes a major renovation. The school is replacing wooden bleachers with chair-back seats, updating audio and video systems, adding premium seating and widening concourses as part of a $110 million overhaul of the arena. Work is scheduled to be completed next fall. For now, the building is basically a shell with steel beams exposed and busted-open exterior walls. A $20 million facility for men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and other programs that will be built inside an existing adjacent building is expected to open in late 2018 or 2019.

“Every time I drive past there or walk past it, it’s kind of surreal to see what’s going on — but exciting at the same time because what we have coming is going to be a program changer in terms of the resources, the facilities,” said Collins, a Chicago-area native. “(It’s) something that I know was a long time coming. We’re really excited about the end result.”

SCORERS RETURN

The Wildcats have their top five scorers back from last season, and they have a pair of preseason all-Big Ten guards in McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey. They were one-two in scoring for Northwestern last year, averaging 14.8 and 14.1 points, respectively. McIntosh also averaged 5.2 assists to tie for the Big Ten lead.

FORWARD THINKING

The Wildcats are also well-stocked up front, led by forward Vic Law. The Wildcats’ third-leading scoring and second-leading rebounder, he made the Big Ten’s all-defensive team. Dererk Pardon is also back after ranking second in the conference in field goal percentage (.611), fourth in blocks (1.8 per game) and seventh in rebounding (8.0 rpg).

HE’S BACK

Northwestern could get a boost with forward Aaron Falzon back from a season-ending knee injury. He played in just three games a year ago after a promising freshman season. Falzon hit 63 3-pointers two years ago — the second most by a Northwestern freshman.

“It was definitely a different experience for me watching the guys out there,” Falzon said. “But I think it helped me. It helped me mature. The game slowed down a little bit because I got to watch from the sidelines a little bit more. It was an interesting experience.”

ON TAP

The Wildcats will play three games in six days during a busy early-season stretch, when they visit Georgia Tech (Nov. 28), host Illinois (Dec. 1) and play at Purdue (Dec. 3). They also have non-conference games against Creighton at home (Nov. 15), Texas Tech or Boston College in Uncasville, Conn. (Nov. 19) and at Oklahoma (Dec. 22).

Differing views on national anthem protests causes NAIA to relocate 2018 title game of out Branson

YouTube
By Scott PhillipsOct 28, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT
5 Comments

The NAIA will relocate the Division II Men’s Basketball Championships out of Branson, Missouri after differing opinions on national anthem protests divided members of the organization.

According to a release from the NAIA, the organization and the College of the Ozarks mutually agreed to move the DII championships out of Branson, Missouri — where the championships have been held the last 18 years — after the College of the Ozarks’ “No Pledge, No Play” policy became an issue.

The “No Pledge, No Play” policy not only bans College of the Ozarks student-athletes from participating if they partake in a national anthem protest, but the school also refuses to compete against any other school that allows for that sort of protest.

“We want to make it clear that we are not going to participate in a game where we think disrespect for the national anthem or the flag is being displayed,” College of the Ozarks’ President Jerry Davis told the Kansas City Star earlier this week. “I don’t think it’s a partisan issue. It’s an American issue, how we feel about our country.”

While the NAIA respects the College of the Ozarks having a rule based around the national anthem, the school wanted to expand the rule to include all 250 NAIA member schools — something that the NAIA was not comfortable with.

“The NAIA respects the rights of all our members to determine the best course of action for their teams in regards to the national anthem,” NAIA President Jim Carr said in the release. “However, our first priority is providing student-athletes the best event possible and neither the NAIA nor the College of the Ozarks want this issue to disrupt the competition or diminish the student-athlete experience.”

In the official release announcing the move out of Branson, the NAIA also encouraged everybody to stand during the playing of the national anthem. Later in the release, the NAIA also maintained that protecting the right to peaceful protest and freedom of speech are “indisputable rights in the United States.”

The timing of this championship relocation announcement is a bit awkward for the NAIA since the organization awarded the College of the Ozarks for hosting the “Best NAIA Student-Athlete Championship Experience Event” back in August. The College of the Ozarks, and town of Branson, have been known to do a great job hosting the 32-team event during the past 18 years, so it will be fascinating to see if the NAIA can find a new championship atmosphere that can match the popular previous destination.

The College of the Ozarks made national news earlier this week as the school is requiring all freshmen to enroll in its “Patriotic Education and Fitness” program. The official course description for the three-credit class reads, “A required general education course designed to encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibilities, love of country, and willingness to defend it.”

“The NAIA missed the opportunity to take a stand,” Davis said in a College of the Ozarks official release. “They refused to craft a simple policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem. The NAIA’s refusal demonstrates a lack of moral clarity on a significant national issue. Their decision contradicts their own character emphasis that identifies respect as a key trait, and we believe they are missing a golden opportunity to teach student-athletes about the honor due our country and its Veterans.

“We appreciate the efforts of the staff to communicate our concerns to the committee,” Davis continued. “Unfortunately, it appears the committee believes a ‘do your own thing’ mentality supersedes patriotism. College of the Ozarks takes seriously its patriotic mission and thus has made the decision to no longer host the tournament.”

Beilein’s Wolverines a work in progress for now

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Beilein is prepared for some growing pains this season.

“I hope I’m not being a Debbie Downer here with this thing,” the Michigan coach said. “Our early schedule, we’re going to be hit with stuff.”

The Wolverines learned firsthand in 2016-17 how quickly a team’s struggles can be forgotten if they play their best basketball at the end of the season. A February push turned into a Big Ten Tournament title in March — and then finally an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. It was an important run for Beilein’s program, which was coming off a couple uninspiring seasons and needed to capitalize while Derrick Walton was a senior.

Now Walton, Zak Irvin and D.J. Wilson must be replaced, and although Michigan isn’t exactly in a rebuilding mode, a new-look lineup may need some time to develop the necessary chemistry.

Moe Wagner, Michigan’s versatile big man, decided to pass on the NBA and come back to the Wolverines. He’ll be an obvious focal point after averaging 12.1 points a game and shooting 56 percent from the field last season.

“I hate when people say, ‘I added this to my game this summer,'” Wagner said. “I always work on everything, try to improve in every part of the game, try to be as versatile as possible. Obviously, the passing thing is something that I focused on, because I’m aware that it’s going to be a little different this year.”

Wagner, who had only 20 assists last season, will probably receive more attention from opposing teams, and staying out of foul trouble at the defensive end will be important for him.

Here are a few more things to watch at Michigan this season:

TRANSFERS

Guards Jaaron Simmons and Charles Matthews are expected to play significant roles . Simmons is a graduate transfer from Ohio, and Matthews transferred from Kentucky. Simmons averaged 17.2 points last season while playing for one of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference, and his arrival could help alleviate the loss of Walton in the backcourt.

EARLY CHALLENGES

Michigan heads to Hawaii in November for a tournament that includes LSU, Notre Dame and Wichita State. Not long after returning from that event, the Wolverines travel to North Carolina to take on the defending national champions in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Then the conference season starts in early December with games against Indiana and Ohio State, followed by a return to nonconference play against UCLA and Texas.

“I can’t imagine a tougher Michigan schedule ever, than we have right now. I think when we got here 10 years ago, we were playing an average of 18 or 19 BCS games,” Beilein said. “This is like 24 or 25 BCS games, and we’ve got five in a row — and depending on what happens in Maui, we’re going to have seven or eight done before Christmas.”

BEYOND THE ARC

As usual, Michigan figures to rely heavily on the 3-point shot. Duncan Robinson is back after shooting 42 percent from long range in 2016-17, while Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are capable outside shooters.

DEFENSE

Beilein added assistant Billy Donlon to his staff last season and put him in charge of the team’s defense, which has long been an issue. Michigan did make some strides in that area, but then Donlon left to join Northwestern’s staff. The Wolverines will try to keep making progress at the defensive end without him.

YOUTH

Zavier Simpson, who averaged 8.7 minutes a game backing up Walton last season, now has some experience under his belt, and he probably still won’t be under too much pressure with Simmons in the fold. Freshman guard Eli Brooks could also be a factor after averaging 29.7 points as a high school senior.