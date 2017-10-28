More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Differing views on national anthem protests causes NAIA to relocate 2018 title game of out Branson

By Scott PhillipsOct 28, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT
The NAIA will relocate the Division II Men’s Basketball Championships out of Branson, Missouri after differing opinions on national anthem protests divided members of the organization.

According to a release from the NAIA, the organization and the College of the Ozarks mutually agreed to move the DII championships out of Branson, Missouri — where the championships have been held the last 18 years — after the College of the Ozarks’ “No Pledge, No Play” policy became an issue.

The “No Pledge, No Play” policy not only bans College of the Ozarks student-athletes from participating if they partake in a national anthem protest, but the school also refuses to compete against any other school that allows for that sort of protest.

“We want to make it clear that we are not going to participate in a game where we think disrespect for the national anthem or the flag is being displayed,” College of the Ozarks’ President Jerry Davis told the Kansas City Star earlier this week. “I don’t think it’s a partisan issue. It’s an American issue, how we feel about our country.”

While the NAIA respects the College of the Ozarks having a rule based around the national anthem, the school wanted to expand the rule to include all 250 NAIA member schools — something that the NAIA was not comfortable with.

“The NAIA respects the rights of all our members to determine the best course of action for their teams in regards to the national anthem,” NAIA President Jim Carr said in the release. “However, our first priority is providing student-athletes the best event possible and neither the NAIA nor the College of the Ozarks want this issue to disrupt the competition or diminish the student-athlete experience.”

In the official release announcing the move out of Branson, the NAIA also encouraged everybody to stand during the playing of the national anthem. Later in the release, the NAIA also maintained that protecting the right to peaceful protest and freedom of speech are “indisputable rights in the United States.”

The timing of this championship relocation announcement is a bit awkward for the NAIA since the organization awarded the College of the Ozarks for hosting the “Best NAIA Student-Athlete Championship Experience Event” back in August. The College of the Ozarks, and town of Branson, have been known to do a great job hosting the 32-team event during the past 18 years, so it will be fascinating to see if the NAIA can find a new championship atmosphere that can match the popular previous destination.

The College of the Ozarks made national news earlier this week as the school is requiring all freshmen to enroll in its “Patriotic Education and Fitness” program. The official course description for the three-credit class reads, “A required general education course designed to encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibilities, love of country, and willingness to defend it.”

“The NAIA missed the opportunity to take a stand,” Davis said in a College of the Ozarks official release. “They refused to craft a simple policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem. The NAIA’s refusal demonstrates a lack of moral clarity on a significant national issue. Their decision contradicts their own character emphasis that identifies respect as a key trait, and we believe they are missing a golden opportunity to teach student-athletes about the honor due our country and its Veterans.

“We appreciate the efforts of the staff to communicate our concerns to the committee,” Davis continued. “Unfortunately, it appears the committee believes a ‘do your own thing’ mentality supersedes patriotism. College of the Ozarks takes seriously its patriotic mission and thus has made the decision to no longer host the tournament.”

Northwestern looks to build on first run to NCAA tournament

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Finally free of that NCAA Tournament albatross, Northwestern comes into the season with something else hovering over the team.

That would be high expectations.

“It’s something that we’ve never encountered and we’re excited to see how we’ll handle that attention,” star guard Bryant McIntosh said.

The school that hosted the first Final Four finally got to experience an NCAA appearance last season. And with most of their top players back, the Wildcats are out to show that was no aberration. While challenging for the Big Ten championship might be a stretch, Northwestern comes into its fifth season under coach Chris Collins with an experienced roster and an appetite for more.

“What happened was great,” Collins said. “It was a great experience, a great group of guys that accomplished a lot. But now, it’s a new journey. It’s a new team. Guys have gotten better.”

The Wildcats have most of their key players back from a team that won 24 games and squeezed past Vanderbilt in their first NCAA appearance. A six-point loss to eventual runner-up Gonzaga that featured a big comeback by Northwestern and a crushing technical on Collins after the officials missed a goaltend by the Zags ended that run.

But the standards are higher than ever for Northwestern. The school rewarded Collins, extending his contract through the 2024-25 season.

Some things to know as the Wildcats try to make it back-to-back NCAA appearances, starting with the season opener against Loyola (Md.) on Nov. 10:

TEMPORARY HOME

Collins hopes the crowds that started to fill Welsh-Ryan Arena late last season will make the trip to Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The Wildcats will be playing home games about 15 miles from campus while their arena undergoes a major renovation. The school is replacing wooden bleachers with chair-back seats, updating audio and video systems, adding premium seating and widening concourses as part of a $110 million overhaul of the arena. Work is scheduled to be completed next fall. For now, the building is basically a shell with steel beams exposed and busted-open exterior walls. A $20 million facility for men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and other programs that will be built inside an existing adjacent building is expected to open in late 2018 or 2019.

“Every time I drive past there or walk past it, it’s kind of surreal to see what’s going on — but exciting at the same time because what we have coming is going to be a program changer in terms of the resources, the facilities,” said Collins, a Chicago-area native. “(It’s) something that I know was a long time coming. We’re really excited about the end result.”

SCORERS RETURN

The Wildcats have their top five scorers back from last season, and they have a pair of preseason all-Big Ten guards in McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey. They were one-two in scoring for Northwestern last year, averaging 14.8 and 14.1 points, respectively. McIntosh also averaged 5.2 assists to tie for the Big Ten lead.

FORWARD THINKING

The Wildcats are also well-stocked up front, led by forward Vic Law. The Wildcats’ third-leading scoring and second-leading rebounder, he made the Big Ten’s all-defensive team. Dererk Pardon is also back after ranking second in the conference in field goal percentage (.611), fourth in blocks (1.8 per game) and seventh in rebounding (8.0 rpg).

HE’S BACK

Northwestern could get a boost with forward Aaron Falzon back from a season-ending knee injury. He played in just three games a year ago after a promising freshman season. Falzon hit 63 3-pointers two years ago — the second most by a Northwestern freshman.

“It was definitely a different experience for me watching the guys out there,” Falzon said. “But I think it helped me. It helped me mature. The game slowed down a little bit because I got to watch from the sidelines a little bit more. It was an interesting experience.”

ON TAP

The Wildcats will play three games in six days during a busy early-season stretch, when they visit Georgia Tech (Nov. 28), host Illinois (Dec. 1) and play at Purdue (Dec. 3). They also have non-conference games against Creighton at home (Nov. 15), Texas Tech or Boston College in Uncasville, Conn. (Nov. 19) and at Oklahoma (Dec. 22).

Beilein’s Wolverines a work in progress for now

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Beilein is prepared for some growing pains this season.

“I hope I’m not being a Debbie Downer here with this thing,” the Michigan coach said. “Our early schedule, we’re going to be hit with stuff.”

The Wolverines learned firsthand in 2016-17 how quickly a team’s struggles can be forgotten if they play their best basketball at the end of the season. A February push turned into a Big Ten Tournament title in March — and then finally an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. It was an important run for Beilein’s program, which was coming off a couple uninspiring seasons and needed to capitalize while Derrick Walton was a senior.

Now Walton, Zak Irvin and D.J. Wilson must be replaced, and although Michigan isn’t exactly in a rebuilding mode, a new-look lineup may need some time to develop the necessary chemistry.

Moe Wagner, Michigan’s versatile big man, decided to pass on the NBA and come back to the Wolverines. He’ll be an obvious focal point after averaging 12.1 points a game and shooting 56 percent from the field last season.

“I hate when people say, ‘I added this to my game this summer,'” Wagner said. “I always work on everything, try to improve in every part of the game, try to be as versatile as possible. Obviously, the passing thing is something that I focused on, because I’m aware that it’s going to be a little different this year.”

Wagner, who had only 20 assists last season, will probably receive more attention from opposing teams, and staying out of foul trouble at the defensive end will be important for him.

Here are a few more things to watch at Michigan this season:

TRANSFERS

Guards Jaaron Simmons and Charles Matthews are expected to play significant roles . Simmons is a graduate transfer from Ohio, and Matthews transferred from Kentucky. Simmons averaged 17.2 points last season while playing for one of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference, and his arrival could help alleviate the loss of Walton in the backcourt.

EARLY CHALLENGES

Michigan heads to Hawaii in November for a tournament that includes LSU, Notre Dame and Wichita State. Not long after returning from that event, the Wolverines travel to North Carolina to take on the defending national champions in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Then the conference season starts in early December with games against Indiana and Ohio State, followed by a return to nonconference play against UCLA and Texas.

“I can’t imagine a tougher Michigan schedule ever, than we have right now. I think when we got here 10 years ago, we were playing an average of 18 or 19 BCS games,” Beilein said. “This is like 24 or 25 BCS games, and we’ve got five in a row — and depending on what happens in Maui, we’re going to have seven or eight done before Christmas.”

BEYOND THE ARC

As usual, Michigan figures to rely heavily on the 3-point shot. Duncan Robinson is back after shooting 42 percent from long range in 2016-17, while Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are capable outside shooters.

DEFENSE

Beilein added assistant Billy Donlon to his staff last season and put him in charge of the team’s defense, which has long been an issue. Michigan did make some strides in that area, but then Donlon left to join Northwestern’s staff. The Wolverines will try to keep making progress at the defensive end without him.

YOUTH

Zavier Simpson, who averaged 8.7 minutes a game backing up Walton last season, now has some experience under his belt, and he probably still won’t be under too much pressure with Simmons in the fold. Freshman guard Eli Brooks could also be a factor after averaging 29.7 points as a high school senior.

Lawyer denies report three defendants in FBI probe discussing taking a deal from prosecutors

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 27, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT
At least three of the defendants in the FBI’s probe into bribery and corruption in college basketball are discussing taking a deal with prosecutors, according to the LA Times.

The paper obtained documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York that stated that a two-week continuance has been granted for Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood and Jonathan Brad Augustine as they “have been engaged in, and are continuing, discussions concerning a possible disposition of these cases.”

Dawkins’ lawyer, Steve Haney, told NBC Sports that the continuance had nothing to with his client negotiating a plea deal.

“Though the continuance was anticipated, the suggestion it is based on my client’s cooperation with the Federal Government is patently false,” Haney told NBC Sports. “Christian Dawkins is not talking. He has no reason to talk and will aggressively fight the allegations.”

Dawkins was a runner – a recruiter for an agent, essentially – that had been associated with Andy Miller’s agency. Sood was the financial advisor that Dawkins had allegedly partnered with to fund an operation that – again, allegedly – bribed college basketball coaches in an effort to get them to funnel the players under their control to that financial advisor. Augustine is an AAU coach in Florida who attempted to help facilitate payments to two recruits that have yet to reach college.

Since the FBI dropped the bombshell last month that four assistant coaches were among the ten people that had been arrested, the case has gone somewhat quiet. But if the people that have been caught-up start talking to authorities, the tentacles and reach of this case will continue to grow.

PHOTOS: Duke wear ‘EQUALITY’ shirts during warmups of exhibition

Adam Rowe, The Devils Den
By Rob DausterOct 27, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
The Duke basketball team wore t-shirts that read ‘EQUALITY’ during warm-ups against reigning Division II national champions Northwest Missouri State:

Mike Krzyzewski has, in the past, been critical politically, speaking out against North Carolina’s bathroom bill in 2016.

“There’s a lot of mixed messages about standing before the game. All of our guys want to stand,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. “We wanted to make sure that the equality shirt stood for one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

“It’s what our program and our school is about. That’s what we want our country to be. That’s why we stand in reverence to the men and women who served our country, protected those rights. But also, for every race, every gender, every religion. That’s what our country is about. We wanted to initially let everyone know, when we stand, that’s what we stand for. We don’t have to wear it all the time, but tonight we did because it’s the first time this group stood together.”

Duke is the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

Michael Porter Jr. wants to revive Missouri, leave legacy

Missouri Athletics
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. has yet to play his first college game, and he’s already making it clear he has very high expectations both for himself and the Tigers.

It’s one reason why he chose Missouri.

“I always kind of wanted to be the type of player that could go to a school that could make a difference,” Porter said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball media day. “I didn’t want to go to a Kansas or a Kentucky where I could be just another great player. I wanted to go to a school where I could make a difference and leave a legacy.”

And it didn’t hurt the Tigers’ chances of signing him after his dad landed on the Missouri staff. There are also strong family ties in Columbia.

Porter’s first college choice was Washington until coach Lorenzo Romar was fired earlier this year. Then the nation’s top recruit — according to Rivals — decided to go back to Columbia, Missouri, when coach Cuonzo Martin hired Porter’s father as an assistant coach.

The 6-foot-10 forward also will be playing with his younger brother, Jontay. It’ll be a family affair that should make his transition to college feel like going home.

“I know campus like the back of my hand, and my family’s all there so it really felt like home,” Porter said. “And it made it really, really easy, and my family’s going to be there. I don’t know how kids go off to college and don’t see their mom and dad for so long. That’d be really hard for me.”

That helps with Porter famous enough already that people stop to stare at while shopping for groceries or walking to class. It’s why Porter turned off his social media accounts believing he receives enough attention already.

Not only is he being coached by his father and playing with his brother, Porter’s two sisters are playing for Missouri’s women’s basketball team. Bri is a senior forward, while Cierra is a junior. His aunt, Robin Pingeton, coaches the Missouri women’s hoops team.

Martin said Porter also is a low-maintenance player.

“Mike’s not a guy that’s out and about all over the place,” Martin said. “I think Mike’s a guy who’s always in a gym. He’s at home with his family. He’s in the classroom, so he’s not a guy that’s all over the place and you kind of have to hover around every five minutes.”

Porter led his high school team to state titles in each of his last two years and was named the Gatorade national player of the year. He also is the sixth McDonald’s All-American to sign with Missouri but first since 2000.

“He’s long and fast and skilled, got tremendous feel, I.Q.” Florida coach Mike White said. “He’s going to be a really good player.”

So good that Porter shared preseason player of the year honors with Georgia senior Yante Maten and Texas A&M sophomore Robert Williams. Missouri junior Kevin Puryear compares Porter to Kevin Durant with his ability to shoot over anybody.

“He just makes it look so easy,” Puryear said. “Double-teams, triple-teams, he’s shooting over the top of it. Just making it effortless sometimes. It’s frustrating to guard him. I’m not going to play anybody like Michael the whole year, so I’m getting better definitely playing against him.”

Porter also wants to make it clear that he’s not automatically heading to the NBA after this season. He said it’s important for him to leave a legacy at Missouri and help revive a program that went 8-24 last season and hasn’t qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

“Everybody thinks I’m not serious when I say that, but I actually might spend more than one year in college,” Porter said.

Well, maybe not if the Tigers are as good as Porter believes they will be.

“We’ll surprise a lot of people,” Porter said.

Follow Teresa M. Walker on Twitter @TeresaMWalker