Top 100 Players Countdown

Starting on Monday morning and continuing throughout the week, we will be counting down the top 100 players in college basketball on the College Basketball Talk twitter account.
Check back to this page – or to the CBT twitter account – throughout the week to get caught up on the rankings.
MORE: The Enigma of Miles Bridges | NBC Sports Preseason All-American Team
CONTENDER SERIES: Kentucky | Kansas | Arizona | Michigan State | Duke
Big Ten Preview | ACC Preview | Big 12 Preview | Pac 12 Preview
Top 100 Players | Top Backcourts | Top Frontcourts
Top Lead Guards| Top Off Guards | Top Wings | Top Big Men
100. Carsen Edwards, @BoilerBall: Edwards was terrific playing for Team USA this summer. Purdue needs scoring in Biggie's absence #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/41n9swPetc
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
99. Vladimir Brodziansky, @TCUBasketball: Leading scorer for what should be a tourney-bound TCU team. Avg'd 2.1 blks, 36.7% 3PT #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/8ISEaFW7qf
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
98. Donte DiVincenzo, @NovaMBB: Breakout star. DDV was terrific last year, will be asked to help fill void left by Josh Hart. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/C5QR8M4NSt
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
97. Jerome Robinson, @BCMBB: The North Carolina native has made ACC teams regret not recruiting him. 18.7 pts, 3.9 rbs, 3.4 asts #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/8lJqPidH9x
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
96. MJ Walker, @floridastate: @FSUCoachHam's latest stud frosh, Walker will play major role in FSU's offense w/ what 'Noles lost. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/poVb2cg4To
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
95. Kevin Huerter, @TerrapinHoops: Huerter was a pleasant surprise, and the best-kept secret, in MD's loaded sophomore class. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/csSVUDS0cH
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
94. Scottie Lindsey, @NUMensBball: He's not the most famous Wildcat, but he may be Chris Collins' best player. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/MRorZj0Zzj
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
93. Desi Rodriguez, @SetonHallMBB: Consistency must improve, but SHU's third option is capable of 30-point eruption on any night. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/7NNrhJ6Fjs
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
92. Payton Pritchard, @OregonMBB: The sophomore is the lone returnee from Oregon's Final Four team. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/BTaM8Qphto
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
91. Brandon McCoy, @TheRunninRebels: A top 15 prospect and potential lottery pick, McCoy was a McCoup for UNLV and Marvin Menzies #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/3fZt9CaMMt
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
90. BJ Taylor, @UCF_MBB: Everyone knows Tacko Fall. No one knows that BJ is UCF's best player and UCF make the NCAA tourney. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/T4Q5EqurVN
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
89. Jarred Vanderbilt, @KentuckyMBB: Vanderbilt will be an elite defender for an elite defensive team … if he can get healthy. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/rZepSIqH62
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
88. Rodney Bullock, @PCAthletics: Bullock has been very good for two seasons for Ed Cooley, but he needs more consistency from 3. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/vvzdaRTUA8
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
87. Kris Wilkes, @UCLAMBB: He may not be the most well-known but the freshman could be the most talented wing on the Bruin roster #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/v0vNsyeHGR
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
86. Shamorie Ponds, @StJohnsBBall: After a super-productive freshman year, Ponds' return is why the Johnnies have tourney buzz. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/1pBTYUiF3T
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
85. Tyus Battle, @Cuse_MBB: As a potential first round pick on a potentailly bad Syracuse team, Battle should but up huge numbers #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/0DqtVhAUga
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
84. Tyler Cook, @IowaHoops: Iowa might be better without Peter Jok in very large part because of this very large sophomore big. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/wCS9V3AQEI
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
83. Thomas Welsh, @UCLAMBB: Welsh is the veteran frontcourt presence for a young Bruins team. He's never missed from 17-feet. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/DPtpFcgd2w
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
82. Markis McDuffie, @GoShockers: McDuffie might be Wichita State's best all-around player. When healthy he's top 50 on this list. #CBTop100 pic.twitter.com/fHkbujveU5
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
81. Chris Clarke, @VT_MBBall: @TeamCoachBuzz's best teams have tough, talented combo-forwards. Clarke = Jae Crowder/Jimmy Butler? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/yL5CWhw6js
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
80. Andrew Jones, @TexasMBB: Matt Coleman's addition is huge for Jones, who can now be more aggressive offensively this season. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/CqJlQj8WQz
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
79. Jaylen Hands, @UCLAMBB: He's not as talented as Lonzo Ball, but UCLA's latest freshmen sensation PG is plenty entertaining. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/tiaUeXj42D
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
78. Austin Wiley, @AuburnTigers: Some are concerned about Wiley's potential link to FBI probe. I'm more worried about his health. #CBTtop100 pic.twitter.com/nKRnIfjDh8
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
77. Johnathan Williams III, @ZagMBB: Last year he proved to be a versatile defender. With all they lost, he needs to be more on O #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/7lkhp2ImHZ
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
76. Markus Howard, @MarquetteMBB: In the last 20 seasons, Howard is the only player to shoot 54.7% from three on 4.8 3PAs. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/clxeEi4HJc
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 23, 2017
75. Trae Young, @OU_MBBall: Young will be asked to star on a roster loaded with capable role players. Can he do what Buddy did? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/nmcxFsi1dH
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
74. Tyler Hall, @MSUBobcats: Since '92, only two sophs have avg'd 23 ppg and posted a 63 TS%: Tyler Hall and Stephen Curry. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/WtTLg9f1gc
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
73. Bryant Crawford, @WakeMBB: If Wake ends up playing small-ball, Crawford will play a massive role for the Demon Deacons. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/nG8bz4jqyF
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
72. Josh Okogie, @GTMBB: As a frosh, Okogie was the leading scorer for a Tech team that reached NIT finals. 25+ pts seven times. #CBTtop100 pic.twitter.com/GTRw0onRvW
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
71. E.C. Matthews, @RhodyMBB: Matthews is the star for a URI team coming off a tournament trip. Two years removed from ACL tear. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/YvCbRGjWhw
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
70. Chandler Hutchison, @BroncoSportsMBB: Boise lost a lot, but they have a potential @MountainWest Player of the Tear in Hutch. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/OxglfVpxHA
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
69. Theo Pinson, @UNC_Basketball: Pinson might be the most enjoyable person in college hoops, and his versatility is key for UNC. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/cOePfq4G5o
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
68. Omari Spellman, @NovaMBB: Spellman brings a dimension to the Villanova offense – low post scoring – they missed last year. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/sWj9JRlQ4f
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
67. Khyri Thomas, @BluejayMBB: For my money, Thomas is the most underrated player, and NBA prospect, in college hoops. 3 and D. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/3igZlT5lmz
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
66. Jordan Caroline, @NevadaHoops: Caroline made a name for himself w/ 45 pts vs. UNM. He'll shoulder lead scoring load this year #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/lksvWhoV2h
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
65. Kyle Washington, @GoBEARCATS: Washington is 1/2 of the Cincy's dominant front line. Bearcats are still flying under the radar #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Mo799t8XRC
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
64. Ben Lammers, @GTMBB: Lammers is one of the best defensive centers in the ACC and avg'd 14 and 9 last season. Underrated. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/iZXUTMfn7y
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
63. Kelan Martin, @ButlerMBB: Martin has been an explosive scorer throughout his career. Consistency, and a new coach, are ????s. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/D6TKZxd2uV
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
62. JP Macura, @XavierMBB: Macura is one of the best guards in @BIGEASTMBB despite wearing pajamas under his jersey. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/f8gckZJOyJ
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
61. Quinndary Weatherspoon, @HailStateMBK: Weatherspoon avg'd 16.5 pts despite having a wrist injury as a sophomore. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Y8uOl0OvJW
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
60. Mikal Bridges, @NovaMBB: Someone is going to have to step up and fill Josh Hart's void. Is Bridges the guy to do it? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/m8HpAw9xjR
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
59. Mustapha Heron, @AuburnMBB: Heron will be one of the best sophomores in the SEC. He's why Auburn is getting NCAA tourney buzz #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/lSmGWq0SLm
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
58. Jacob Evans, @GoBEARCATS: It's time to start paying attention to Evans. 13.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 41.8% 3PT as a soph. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/nv5ptgWsDA
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
57. Bryant McIntosh, @NUMensBball: McIntosh enters the season as the best player on the second-best team in the Big Ten. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/BnHjaDyObH
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
56. Jordan McLaughlin, @USC_Hoops: USC is extremely talented this year, but McLaughlin is the engine that makes that roster run. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/dtuJG2m02q
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
55. Amir Coffey, @GopherMBB: Nate Mason is Minnesota's best player, but Coffey is their most talented, most versatile. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/MgCHwWgrhj
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
54. Jalen Adams, @UConnMBB: Adams put up 14 pts and 6.5 asts last season, and he'll have help (Gilbert, Larrier) back this year. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/m3fdypIUS4
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
53. Kyron Cartwright, @PCAthletics: Ed Cooley is the PG whisperer. Cartwright went from just a guy to a star on a tourney team. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/GZTLV3OUx3
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
52. De'Anthony Melton, @USC_Hoops: USC's swiss-army knife. Melton is a consistent jumper away from being an NBA player. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/DFKnp9WZXm
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
51. Aaron Holiday, @UCLAMBB: Holiday flew under the radar playing behind Lonzo Ball, but he may be a top five PG in college hoops #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/aoHNGAvedH
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 24, 2017
50. Gary Clark, @GoBEARCATS: Clark's a tough, gritty forward on tough, gritty Cincy team. But can he play guitar and sing blues? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/T3aYlGjQyL
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
49. Matt Farrell, @NDmbb: The Zac Efron-lookalike has turned into a star for Mike Brey. Farrell -> Bonzie is fun to watch. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/iuTJeqy6ww
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
48. Khadeen Carrington, @SetonHallMBB: We know how good Carrington is. The question is going to be how he adjusts to playing PG. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/lV4M8BbKNS
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
47. Justin Jackson, @umterps: My pick for @theACC's breakout star. Jackson has all the tools to thrive as a combo-forward. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/pvodECsSvh
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
46. Shake Milton, @SMUBasketball: We've been waiting for the Shake breakout for years. This is the season it happens. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/FYURfYCEt9
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
45. Nate Mason, @GopherMBB: Is there a more underrated PG in the country? Mason is a tough leader for a @bigten title contender. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/qVUymAxI6J
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
44. Jeffrey Carroll, @OSUMBB: Carroll was one of the most improved players a year ago, now has no Jawun Evans. He'll put up pts. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/7pg1kSp3LC
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
43. Bennie Boatright, @USC_Hoops: 6-10 shooter avg'd 15 pts despite bad knees. They don't call him Bennie Buckets for nothin' … #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/l1ARvVQnt8
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
42. Troy Brown, @OregonMBB: A 6-6 point fwd, Brown's a 1st round talent and a player that Dana Altman hasn't had at his disposal. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Hh4WikFJHm
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
41. Rob Gray, @UHCougarMBK: In a league with a number of terrific lead guards, Gray is one of the best. As tough as you'll find. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/oR2qlEiijs
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
40. Lonnie Walker, @CanesHoops: Walker might be the best off-guard in the freshmen class. How healthy is his knee going to be? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/o7AB6VhyCE
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
39. Malik Newman, @KUHoops: A former top ten recruit, Newman could end up being the leading scorer for the Jayhawks this season. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/DGwTmiK8x3
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
38. Moritz Wagner, @umichbball: Wagner is everything Beilein wants out of a big man. But just how good will he be defensively? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/yAXLdvOhG9
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
37. Nick Ward, @MSU_Basketball: Ward's per-40 numbers: 28 pts, 13 rbs, 3 blks. Can he stay on the floor more than 20 minutes? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/5rNKDlznrN
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
36. Jock Landale, @saintmaryshoops: Landale was, predictably, awesome as a junior. He will be the best player in the WCC. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/BJiogOyi6n
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 25, 2017
35. Mike Daum, @GoJacksMBB: Nation's leading returning scorer at 25.1 points, Daum's looking to carry the Jacks back to the dance #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/BKHXC6dSXV
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
34. Jaylen Adams, @BonniesMBB: Most productive player in @atlantic10, Adams is the best thing to come out of Bona since @wojespn #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/llyxb3Tdrb
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
33. Hamidou Diallo, @KentuckyMBB: Freak athlete. Elite defender. But can he make jump shots? If yes, this ranking will seem low. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/wfB7hoatI8
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
32. Reid Travis, @StanfordMBB: Travis is one of the best bigs in college hoops…when he's healthy. He's missed 35 games to date. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/xyQJKTmedb
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
31. Jaren Jackson, @MSU_Basketball: Another potential lottery pick, Jackson is the perfect fit alongside Bridges and Ward. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Dyra8nhdBL
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
30. Wendell Carter, @DukeMBB: The Duke star no one is talking about, Carter's passing/post play will be vital to Duke's offense. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/ADBaneR3Hp
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
29. Tyler Davis, @aggiembk: Davis might be the strongest man in college hoops. A perfect pairing next to Big Bob Williams. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/PEijDTBiIy
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
28. Rawle Alkins, @APlayersProgram: Skilled former five-star recruit, Alkins' season was dealt a blow when he broke his foot. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/CkfduSnItk
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
27. KeVaughn Allen, @GatorsMBK: Allen is as explosive as any scorer in the country. But can he be more consistent this season? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/74T8GBnodJ
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
26. Kevin Knox, @KentuckyMBB: Knox is a prototype small-ball college four. He'll have a chance to prove he is a wing this year. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/MfNTS3qgAH
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
25. Landry Shamet, @GoShockers: Shamet is the next Wichita State star. He has a shot at being an all-american if he's healthy. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/yLRKvXjsMY
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
24. Yante Maten, @UGABasketball: You may not know who Maten is, but I guarantee that SEC coaches do. And they know he's a problem #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/dlnD9q3tGC
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
23. Vince Edwards, @BoilerBall: Edwards is such a vital, versatile part of what Purdue does. It's time he was appreciated for it. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/xiyPeF9Fyp
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
22. Trevon Duval, @dukebasketball: Duval is clearly talented, but is he the point guard – and shooter – that Duke needs? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Z2D627Tka1
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
21. Marcus Foster, @BluejayMBB: It's been a wild ride for Foster, but the fifth-year senior will be ready to carry Creighton. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/laToDwFmVV
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
20. Deng Adel, @GoCards: This is Adel's year to take over. The question is how well Louisville adapts to their new coach. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/c5tlfBYHjh
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
19. Chimezie Metu, @USC_Hoops: USC has a real chance to make a run at a @pac12 title and Final Four. Metu's a major reason why. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/xEma3ffGwx
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
18. Jevon Carter, @WVUhoops: If all you know of Carter's the last 30 secs vs Gonzaga you're missing out on a potential Big 12 POY #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/ErUdm6mbBd
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
17. Big Bob Williams, @aggiembk: His name is 'Robert', but since he's back in school he's Big Bob to me. https://t.co/jAmqALaIDh #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/UN8XyVlvm1
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
16. Collin Sexton, @AlabamaMBB: Sexton is a potent scorer joining a team that desperately needs scoring. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/oNuanqE0gW
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 26, 2017
15. Mo Bamba, @TexasMBB: Part of the Texas resurgence is they added the best defensive prospects we've seen in years in Bamba. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/nyHXAfPlOh
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
14. Bruce Brown, @CanesHoops: Learn the name now, Brown will soon be a national name and potential lottery pick for @CanesCoachL #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/XwcCTDqToW
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
13. Deandre Ayton, @APlayersProgram: If and when Ayton decides he wants to play, he's near unstoppable. But that's been a big if. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/6QjxIAfiFe
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
12. Joel Berry II, @UNC_Basketball: No one's won more than Berry the last two years in real basketball. Video games, not so much. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/whkTkwIq8i
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
11. Bonzie Colson, @NDmbb: Colson is 6-5 and plays some center for the Irish. Might be the toughest cover in college hoops. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/oNsvdims1E
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
10. Ethan Happ, @BadgerMBB: Happ is a throwback low-post scorer and elite defensive center. Just how well will he shoot it? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/jm5NlQmj8g
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
9. Angel Delgado, @SetonHallMBB: I'm not sure there is a big man in CBB that's tougher, more physical or a better rebounder. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/UjrmDpZTar
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
8. Trevon Bluiett, @XavierMBB: Bluiett was the best player in the NCAA tournament for three weeks last year. Will it carry over? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/66mZpn0fqp
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
7. Devonte' Graham, @KUHoops: We know how good Graham was off the ball. How will he handle the adjustment to PG? Well, I think. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/GSSGVklrOl
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
6. Jalen Brunson, @NovaMBB: Brunson isn't flashy, but he's smart and savvy and a winner, everything a coach desires out of a PG. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/EfsSpudkf0
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
5. Allonzo Trier, @APlayersProgram: If you need a bucket, how many players in CBB would you rather take the shot over Trier? Any? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/F92nuuIYwj
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
4. Grayson Allen, @DukeMBB: I get the hate, but a healthy Allen avg'd 22 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 41% 3PT as a SO. He's healthy again #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/8ZEBrQE8gJ
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
3. Marvin Bagley III, @DukeMBB: Bagley enrolled at Duke a year early, but he's more than ready. He'll dominate as a freshman. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/RSgpBdLAj9
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
2. Michael Porter Jr., @MizzouHoops: Porter is the best prospect in college hoops. His stat may look like Durant's from 2007. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/O7U4l4Tg0O
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017
1. Miles Bridges, @MSU_Basketball: The @NBCSports Preseason Player of the Year. What else is there to say?#CBTTop100 https://t.co/ANI3hGvJdf
— CollegeBasketbllTalk (@CBTonNBC) October 27, 2017