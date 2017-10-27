More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Lawyer denies report three defendants in FBI probe discussing taking a deal from prosecutors

By Rob DausterOct 27, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT
At least three of the defendants in the FBI’s probe into bribery and corruption in college basketball are discussing taking a deal with prosecutors, according to the LA Times.

The paper obtained documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York that stated that a two-week continuance has been granted for Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood and Jonathan Brad Augustine as they “have been engaged in, and are continuing, discussions concerning a possible disposition of these cases.”

Dawkins’ lawyer, Steve Haney, told NBC Sports that the continuance had nothing to with his client negotiating a plea deal.

“Though the continuance was anticipated, the suggestion it is based on my client’s cooperation with the Federal Government is patently false,” Haney told NBC Sports. “Christian Dawkins is not talking. He has no reason to talk and will aggressively fight the allegations.”

Dawkins was a runner – a recruiter for an agent, essentially – that had been associated with Andy Miller’s agency. Sood was the financial advisor that Dawkins had allegedly partnered with to fund an operation that – again, allegedly – bribed college basketball coaches in an effort to get them to funnel the players under their control to that financial advisor. Augustine is an AAU coach in Florida who attempted to help facilitate payments to two recruits that have yet to reach college.

Since the FBI dropped the bombshell last month that four assistant coaches were among the ten people that had been arrested, the case has gone somewhat quiet. But if the people that have been caught-up start talking to authorities, the tentacles and reach of this case will continue to grow.

Beilein’s Wolverines a work in progress for now

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Beilein is prepared for some growing pains this season.

“I hope I’m not being a Debbie Downer here with this thing,” the Michigan coach said. “Our early schedule, we’re going to be hit with stuff.”

The Wolverines learned firsthand in 2016-17 how quickly a team’s struggles can be forgotten if they play their best basketball at the end of the season. A February push turned into a Big Ten Tournament title in March — and then finally an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. It was an important run for Beilein’s program, which was coming off a couple uninspiring seasons and needed to capitalize while Derrick Walton was a senior.

Now Walton, Zak Irvin and D.J. Wilson must be replaced, and although Michigan isn’t exactly in a rebuilding mode, a new-look lineup may need some time to develop the necessary chemistry.

Moe Wagner, Michigan’s versatile big man, decided to pass on the NBA and come back to the Wolverines. He’ll be an obvious focal point after averaging 12.1 points a game and shooting 56 percent from the field last season.

“I hate when people say, ‘I added this to my game this summer,'” Wagner said. “I always work on everything, try to improve in every part of the game, try to be as versatile as possible. Obviously, the passing thing is something that I focused on, because I’m aware that it’s going to be a little different this year.”

Wagner, who had only 20 assists last season, will probably receive more attention from opposing teams, and staying out of foul trouble at the defensive end will be important for him.

Here are a few more things to watch at Michigan this season:

TRANSFERS

Guards Jaaron Simmons and Charles Matthews are expected to play significant roles . Simmons is a graduate transfer from Ohio, and Matthews transferred from Kentucky. Simmons averaged 17.2 points last season while playing for one of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference, and his arrival could help alleviate the loss of Walton in the backcourt.

EARLY CHALLENGES

Michigan heads to Hawaii in November for a tournament that includes LSU, Notre Dame and Wichita State. Not long after returning from that event, the Wolverines travel to North Carolina to take on the defending national champions in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Then the conference season starts in early December with games against Indiana and Ohio State, followed by a return to nonconference play against UCLA and Texas.

“I can’t imagine a tougher Michigan schedule ever, than we have right now. I think when we got here 10 years ago, we were playing an average of 18 or 19 BCS games,” Beilein said. “This is like 24 or 25 BCS games, and we’ve got five in a row — and depending on what happens in Maui, we’re going to have seven or eight done before Christmas.”

BEYOND THE ARC

As usual, Michigan figures to rely heavily on the 3-point shot. Duncan Robinson is back after shooting 42 percent from long range in 2016-17, while Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are capable outside shooters.

DEFENSE

Beilein added assistant Billy Donlon to his staff last season and put him in charge of the team’s defense, which has long been an issue. Michigan did make some strides in that area, but then Donlon left to join Northwestern’s staff. The Wolverines will try to keep making progress at the defensive end without him.

YOUTH

Zavier Simpson, who averaged 8.7 minutes a game backing up Walton last season, now has some experience under his belt, and he probably still won’t be under too much pressure with Simmons in the fold. Freshman guard Eli Brooks could also be a factor after averaging 29.7 points as a high school senior.

PHOTOS: Duke wear ‘EQUALITY’ shirts during warmups of exhibition

Adam Rowe, The Devils Den
By Rob DausterOct 27, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
The Duke basketball team wore t-shirts that read ‘EQUALITY’ during warm-ups against reigning Division II national champions Northwest Missouri State:

Mike Krzyzewski has, in the past, been critical politically, speaking out against North Carolina’s bathroom bill in 2016.

“There’s a lot of mixed messages about standing before the game. All of our guys want to stand,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. “We wanted to make sure that the equality shirt stood for one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

“It’s what our program and our school is about. That’s what we want our country to be. That’s why we stand in reverence to the men and women who served our country, protected those rights. But also, for every race, every gender, every religion. That’s what our country is about. We wanted to initially let everyone know, when we stand, that’s what we stand for. We don’t have to wear it all the time, but tonight we did because it’s the first time this group stood together.”

Duke is the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

Michael Porter Jr. wants to revive Missouri, leave legacy

Missouri Athletics
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. has yet to play his first college game, and he’s already making it clear he has very high expectations both for himself and the Tigers.

It’s one reason why he chose Missouri.

“I always kind of wanted to be the type of player that could go to a school that could make a difference,” Porter said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball media day. “I didn’t want to go to a Kansas or a Kentucky where I could be just another great player. I wanted to go to a school where I could make a difference and leave a legacy.”

And it didn’t hurt the Tigers’ chances of signing him after his dad landed on the Missouri staff. There are also strong family ties in Columbia.

Porter’s first college choice was Washington until coach Lorenzo Romar was fired earlier this year. Then the nation’s top recruit — according to Rivals — decided to go back to Columbia, Missouri, when coach Cuonzo Martin hired Porter’s father as an assistant coach.

The 6-foot-10 forward also will be playing with his younger brother, Jontay. It’ll be a family affair that should make his transition to college feel like going home.

“I know campus like the back of my hand, and my family’s all there so it really felt like home,” Porter said. “And it made it really, really easy, and my family’s going to be there. I don’t know how kids go off to college and don’t see their mom and dad for so long. That’d be really hard for me.”

That helps with Porter famous enough already that people stop to stare at while shopping for groceries or walking to class. It’s why Porter turned off his social media accounts believing he receives enough attention already.

Not only is he being coached by his father and playing with his brother, Porter’s two sisters are playing for Missouri’s women’s basketball team. Bri is a senior forward, while Cierra is a junior. His aunt, Robin Pingeton, coaches the Missouri women’s hoops team.

Martin said Porter also is a low-maintenance player.

“Mike’s not a guy that’s out and about all over the place,” Martin said. “I think Mike’s a guy who’s always in a gym. He’s at home with his family. He’s in the classroom, so he’s not a guy that’s all over the place and you kind of have to hover around every five minutes.”

Porter led his high school team to state titles in each of his last two years and was named the Gatorade national player of the year. He also is the sixth McDonald’s All-American to sign with Missouri but first since 2000.

“He’s long and fast and skilled, got tremendous feel, I.Q.” Florida coach Mike White said. “He’s going to be a really good player.”

So good that Porter shared preseason player of the year honors with Georgia senior Yante Maten and Texas A&M sophomore Robert Williams. Missouri junior Kevin Puryear compares Porter to Kevin Durant with his ability to shoot over anybody.

“He just makes it look so easy,” Puryear said. “Double-teams, triple-teams, he’s shooting over the top of it. Just making it effortless sometimes. It’s frustrating to guard him. I’m not going to play anybody like Michael the whole year, so I’m getting better definitely playing against him.”

Porter also wants to make it clear that he’s not automatically heading to the NBA after this season. He said it’s important for him to leave a legacy at Missouri and help revive a program that went 8-24 last season and hasn’t qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

“Everybody thinks I’m not serious when I say that, but I actually might spend more than one year in college,” Porter said.

Well, maybe not if the Tigers are as good as Porter believes they will be.

“We’ll surprise a lot of people,” Porter said.

Follow Teresa M. Walker on Twitter @TeresaMWalker

Huggins: ‘Press Virginia’ may not get used all the time

Justin Berl/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia opponents, take note. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins isn’t sure whether his tenacious pressure defense will be on full display this season.

The Mountaineers’ depleted roster might be unable to harass opposing offenses for an entire 40 minutes without wearing down. So Huggins is going to pick and choose his battles.

Oh, Press Virginia is still going to happen. Maybe just not as often.

“We might be better served to do something else,” Huggins said. “We’re going to keep doing it and see.

“I’m more convinced we can’t than we can right now. We kind of play so hard.”

In reaching the NCAA Tournament’s regional semifinals last season, West Virginia led the nation with 10 steals and 20 forced turnovers forced per game, and in turnover margin at 7.7 per game.

Besides the loss to graduation of top rebounder Nathan Adrian and top bench scorer Tarik Phillip, junior forward Esa Ahmad has been ruled ineligible for the first half of the season after failing to meet NCAA requirements. In May, forward Elijah Macon said he wouldn’t return for his final season to pursue a pro basketball career. And Huggins said freshman forward Brandon Knapper won’t play this season after undergoing knee surgery.

That leaves just 11 other players on the roster , and only four who averaged more than 10 minutes per game. Besides Ahmad, the other forwards have a combined one start.

“Our five inside guys are all sophomores,” Huggins said. “Somehow we’ve got to get a couple of them anyways a little ahead of the curve.”

Shouldering much of the load will be senior guard Jevon Carter, the team’s top returning scorer at 13.5 points per game and the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year after leading the league in steals.

Carter is more confident than Huggins is in maintaining the Mountaineers’ pressure defense.

“I think the press is going to be as effective as it’s been,” Carter said.

___

Some other things to know about West Virginia as it goes after a ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in Huggins’ 11 seasons:

DO-IT-ALL CARTER: Carter said there’s little he hasn’t worked on in the offseason. He put a lot of attention on his defense and finishing plays around the rim. “We’re young, got a lot of new guys,” Carter said. “We definitely need my leadership, now more than ever.”

Carter and backcourt mate Daxter Miles Jr. are the only seniors on the roster.

“JC’s playing at a really, really high level right now,” Huggins said. “I think his ball skills are much, much better.”

VETERAN HELP: Guard James “Beetle” Bolden and forward Lamont West showed scoring bursts a year ago. Bolden had a career-high 17 points in 10 minutes against Oklahoma and eight points in five minutes at Iowa State. West scored in double figures seven times, including a career-high 23 points against Texas ..

NEWCOMERS: Huggins said he is happy in general so far with a pair of junior college transfers, 6-8 Wesley Harris and 6-6 D’Angelo Hunter. The coach said 6-5 freshman Teddy Allen has some toughness and might be the most improved player in practice.

KONATE A SCORER?: Forward Sagaba Konate was fourth in the Big 12 with 53 blocked shots, a school record for a freshman. Huggins said Konate has worked hard on his jump shot enough that the coach plans to run some offensive plays with him. “He’s playing with so much confidence,” Huggins said.

NONCONFERENCE TESTS: The Mountaineers open the season Nov. 10 against Texas A&M in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. Huggins said he likes the exposure the game will bring and its location on a U.S. air base. “To play before our troops is a no-brainer,” he said. West Virginia also will also play Virginia (Dec. 5) and Kentucky (Jan. 27) at home and renew its Backyard Brawl rivalry at Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

Sun Belt Conference Preview: Are you on UT Arlington or Georgia Southern?

AP Photo/Paul Vernon
By Rob DausterOct 27, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT
Today, we are previewing the Sun Belt.

UT-Arlington has managed to scrape together some of the best teams the program will ever see, but they’ve yet to see that talent pay dividends. In 2015-16, their star big man Kevin Hervey tore his ACL in the middle of January, an injury that more or less derailed the season for a team that could have pushed Chris Beard’s Arkansas-Little Rock team for the Sun Belt title. Last year, after Hervey made it back to full health by the end of the season, the Mavericks won the league regular season title only to lose by 21 in the Sun Belt tournament semifinals.

This season is going to be the last for UTA with Hervey, but they still look to be the favorite to win the league despite losing three of their top six players. Hervey, of course, is back, as is Erick Neal, who might just be the best point guard in the league. There are going to be a number of players in new roles this season, but giving a terrific coach like Scott Cross the best point guard and best big man in a conference is a good start.

If it’s not UTA, the favorite in the league is probably Georgia Southern. I know I just praised UTA’s top two, but I think that it is fair to say that GSU returning Ike Smith and Tookie Brown, the top two scorers in the league a season ago, probably means they have the best 1-2 punch in the conference. Combine that with the fact that the program returns essentially everyone from a team that finished 3rd in the league last season, and Mark Byington has a real shot at getting this group to the NCAA tournament.

Coming off of a trip to the big dance a year ago, Troy will again be a team to watch. Jordan Varnado is back for his junior season, and the Trojans also get back Wesley Person Jr. and Kevin Baker. Replacing two starters will not be easy, but it’s doable. Along those same lines, Georgia State will also take a hit with Jeremy Hollowell graduating, but sophomore D’Marcus Simonds looks to be the next superstar for Ron Hunter.

Texas State lost three seniors, including a first-team all-league player in Kavin Gilder-tilbury, but Nijal Pearson should have a very good sophomore season. The Coastal Carolina program is always worth keeping an eye on, while Louisiana returns the majority of the key pieces in their rotation.

 

PRESEASON SUN BELT PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kevin Hervey, UT-Arlington

Anyone that pays any attention to mid-major basketball has long known about Hervey. A 6-foot-9 forward that can block shots and make threes, he’s been on the NBA’s radar since his breakout sophomore season. That also means that NBA scouts were well aware of the torn ACL he suffered late that year. It took him a while to get fully healthy last season, but he eventually got there. He’s a senior now, and almost two years removed from the injury.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON ALL-SUN BELT TEAM

  • Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern: Tookie not only has the best nickname in the conference, but he’s also the best point guard and a major reason the Eagles can compete to a league title.
  • D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State: Just a freshman last season, Simonds will take over as the star for a good Panther team this year.
  • Ike Smith, Georgia Southern: The leading scorer last year in the Sun Belt, Smith is back to anchor a team that could very well end up winning the conference.
  • Jordan Varnado, Troy: The junior big man’s presence on the front line is one of the reasons the Trojans were in the mix at the top of the conference and reached the NCAA tournament last season.

PREDICTED FINISH

1. UT Arlington
2. Georgia Southern
3. Troy
4. Georgia State
5. Louisiana
6. Coastal Carolina
7. Louisiana Monroe
8. Texas State
9. Arkansas State
10. Appalachian State
11. South Alabama
12. Little Rock