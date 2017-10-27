More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Justin Berl/Getty Images

Huggins: ‘Press Virginia’ may not get used all the time

Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia opponents, take note. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins isn’t sure whether his tenacious pressure defense will be on full display this season.

The Mountaineers’ depleted roster might be unable to harass opposing offenses for an entire 40 minutes without wearing down. So Huggins is going to pick and choose his battles.

Oh, Press Virginia is still going to happen. Maybe just not as often.

“We might be better served to do something else,” Huggins said. “We’re going to keep doing it and see.

“I’m more convinced we can’t than we can right now. We kind of play so hard.”

In reaching the NCAA Tournament’s regional semifinals last season, West Virginia led the nation with 10 steals and 20 forced turnovers forced per game, and in turnover margin at 7.7 per game.

Besides the loss to graduation of top rebounder Nathan Adrian and top bench scorer Tarik Phillip, junior forward Esa Ahmad has been ruled ineligible for the first half of the season after failing to meet NCAA requirements. In May, forward Elijah Macon said he wouldn’t return for his final season to pursue a pro basketball career. And Huggins said freshman forward Brandon Knapper won’t play this season after undergoing knee surgery.

That leaves just 11 other players on the roster , and only four who averaged more than 10 minutes per game. Besides Ahmad, the other forwards have a combined one start.

“Our five inside guys are all sophomores,” Huggins said. “Somehow we’ve got to get a couple of them anyways a little ahead of the curve.”

Shouldering much of the load will be senior guard Jevon Carter, the team’s top returning scorer at 13.5 points per game and the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year after leading the league in steals.

Carter is more confident than Huggins is in maintaining the Mountaineers’ pressure defense.

“I think the press is going to be as effective as it’s been,” Carter said.

___

Some other things to know about West Virginia as it goes after a ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in Huggins’ 11 seasons:

DO-IT-ALL CARTER: Carter said there’s little he hasn’t worked on in the offseason. He put a lot of attention on his defense and finishing plays around the rim. “We’re young, got a lot of new guys,” Carter said. “We definitely need my leadership, now more than ever.”

Carter and backcourt mate Daxter Miles Jr. are the only seniors on the roster.

“JC’s playing at a really, really high level right now,” Huggins said. “I think his ball skills are much, much better.”

VETERAN HELP: Guard James “Beetle” Bolden and forward Lamont West showed scoring bursts a year ago. Bolden had a career-high 17 points in 10 minutes against Oklahoma and eight points in five minutes at Iowa State. West scored in double figures seven times, including a career-high 23 points against Texas ..

NEWCOMERS: Huggins said he is happy in general so far with a pair of junior college transfers, 6-8 Wesley Harris and 6-6 D’Angelo Hunter. The coach said 6-5 freshman Teddy Allen has some toughness and might be the most improved player in practice.

KONATE A SCORER?: Forward Sagaba Konate was fourth in the Big 12 with 53 blocked shots, a school record for a freshman. Huggins said Konate has worked hard on his jump shot enough that the coach plans to run some offensive plays with him. “He’s playing with so much confidence,” Huggins said.

NONCONFERENCE TESTS: The Mountaineers open the season Nov. 10 against Texas A&M in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. Huggins said he likes the exposure the game will bring and its location on a U.S. air base. “To play before our troops is a no-brainer,” he said. West Virginia also will also play Virginia (Dec. 5) and Kentucky (Jan. 27) at home and renew its Backyard Brawl rivalry at Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

PHOTOS: Duke wear ‘EQUALITY’ shirts during warmups of exhibition

Adam Rowe, The Devils Den
By Rob DausterOct 27, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
The Duke basketball team wore t-shirts that read ‘EQUALITY’ during warm-ups against reigning Division II national champions Northwest Missouri State:

Mike Krzyzewski has, in the past, been critical politically, speaking out against North Carolina’s bathroom bill in 2016.

Duke is the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

Michael Porter Jr. wants to revive Missouri, leave legacy

Missouri Athletics
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. has yet to play his first college game, and he’s already making it clear he has very high expectations both for himself and the Tigers.

It’s one reason why he chose Missouri.

“I always kind of wanted to be the type of player that could go to a school that could make a difference,” Porter said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball media day. “I didn’t want to go to a Kansas or a Kentucky where I could be just another great player. I wanted to go to a school where I could make a difference and leave a legacy.”

And it didn’t hurt the Tigers’ chances of signing him after his dad landed on the Missouri staff. There are also strong family ties in Columbia.

Porter’s first college choice was Washington until coach Lorenzo Romar was fired earlier this year. Then the nation’s top recruit — according to Rivals — decided to go back to Columbia, Missouri, when coach Cuonzo Martin hired Porter’s father as an assistant coach.

The 6-foot-10 forward also will be playing with his younger brother, Jontay. It’ll be a family affair that should make his transition to college feel like going home.

“I know campus like the back of my hand, and my family’s all there so it really felt like home,” Porter said. “And it made it really, really easy, and my family’s going to be there. I don’t know how kids go off to college and don’t see their mom and dad for so long. That’d be really hard for me.”

That helps with Porter famous enough already that people stop to stare at while shopping for groceries or walking to class. It’s why Porter turned off his social media accounts believing he receives enough attention already.

Not only is he being coached by his father and playing with his brother, Porter’s two sisters are playing for Missouri’s women’s basketball team. Bri is a senior forward, while Cierra is a junior. His aunt, Robin Pingeton, coaches the Missouri women’s hoops team.

Martin said Porter also is a low-maintenance player.

“Mike’s not a guy that’s out and about all over the place,” Martin said. “I think Mike’s a guy who’s always in a gym. He’s at home with his family. He’s in the classroom, so he’s not a guy that’s all over the place and you kind of have to hover around every five minutes.”

Porter led his high school team to state titles in each of his last two years and was named the Gatorade national player of the year. He also is the sixth McDonald’s All-American to sign with Missouri but first since 2000.

“He’s long and fast and skilled, got tremendous feel, I.Q.” Florida coach Mike White said. “He’s going to be a really good player.”

So good that Porter shared preseason player of the year honors with Georgia senior Yante Maten and Texas A&M sophomore Robert Williams. Missouri junior Kevin Puryear compares Porter to Kevin Durant with his ability to shoot over anybody.

“He just makes it look so easy,” Puryear said. “Double-teams, triple-teams, he’s shooting over the top of it. Just making it effortless sometimes. It’s frustrating to guard him. I’m not going to play anybody like Michael the whole year, so I’m getting better definitely playing against him.”

Porter also wants to make it clear that he’s not automatically heading to the NBA after this season. He said it’s important for him to leave a legacy at Missouri and help revive a program that went 8-24 last season and hasn’t qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

“Everybody thinks I’m not serious when I say that, but I actually might spend more than one year in college,” Porter said.

Well, maybe not if the Tigers are as good as Porter believes they will be.

“We’ll surprise a lot of people,” Porter said.

Follow Teresa M. Walker on Twitter @TeresaMWalker

Sun Belt Conference Preview: Are you on UT Arlington or Georgia Southern?

AP Photo/Paul Vernon
By Rob DausterOct 27, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the Sun Belt.

UT-Arlington has managed to scrape together some of the best teams the program will ever see, but they’ve yet to see that talent pay dividends. In 2015-16, their star big man Kevin Hervey tore his ACL in the middle of January, an injury that more or less derailed the season for a team that could have pushed Chris Beard’s Arkansas-Little Rock team for the Sun Belt title. Last year, after Hervey made it back to full health by the end of the season, the Mavericks won the league regular season title only to lose by 21 in the Sun Belt tournament semifinals.

This season is going to be the last for UTA with Hervey, but they still look to be the favorite to win the league despite losing three of their top six players. Hervey, of course, is back, as is Erick Neal, who might just be the best point guard in the league. There are going to be a number of players in new roles this season, but giving a terrific coach like Scott Cross the best point guard and best big man in a conference is a good start.

If it’s not UTA, the favorite in the league is probably Georgia Southern. I know I just praised UTA’s top two, but I think that it is fair to say that GSU returning Ike Smith and Tookie Brown, the top two scorers in the league a season ago, probably means they have the best 1-2 punch in the conference. Combine that with the fact that the program returns essentially everyone from a team that finished 3rd in the league last season, and Mark Byington has a real shot at getting this group to the NCAA tournament.

Coming off of a trip to the big dance a year ago, Troy will again be a team to watch. Jordan Varnado is back for his junior season, and the Trojans also get back Wesley Person Jr. and Kevin Baker. Replacing two starters will not be easy, but it’s doable. Along those same lines, Georgia State will also take a hit with Jeremy Hollowell graduating, but sophomore D’Marcus Simonds looks to be the next superstar for Ron Hunter.

Texas State lost three seniors, including a first-team all-league player in Kavin Gilder-tilbury, but Nijal Pearson should have a very good sophomore season. The Coastal Carolina program is always worth keeping an eye on, while Louisiana returns the majority of the key pieces in their rotation.

 

PRESEASON SUN BELT PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kevin Hervey, UT-Arlington

Anyone that pays any attention to mid-major basketball has long known about Hervey. A 6-foot-9 forward that can block shots and make threes, he’s been on the NBA’s radar since his breakout sophomore season. That also means that NBA scouts were well aware of the torn ACL he suffered late that year. It took him a while to get fully healthy last season, but he eventually got there. He’s a senior now, and almost two years removed from the injury.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON ALL-SUN BELT TEAM

  • Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern: Tookie not only has the best nickname in the conference, but he’s also the best point guard and a major reason the Eagles can compete to a league title.
  • D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State: Just a freshman last season, Simonds will take over as the star for a good Panther team this year.
  • Ike Smith, Georgia Southern: The leading scorer last year in the Sun Belt, Smith is back to anchor a team that could very well end up winning the conference.
  • Jordan Varnado, Troy: The junior big man’s presence on the front line is one of the reasons the Trojans were in the mix at the top of the conference and reached the NCAA tournament last season.

PREDICTED FINISH

1. UT Arlington
2. Georgia Southern
3. Troy
4. Georgia State
5. Louisiana
6. Coastal Carolina
7. Louisiana Monroe
8. Texas State
9. Arkansas State
10. Appalachian State
11. South Alabama
12. Little Rock

N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu sprains knee ligament

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s Abdul-Malik Abu has suffered a sprained knee ligament.

The team announced the senior forward’s injury on its official Twitter account Thursday. Abu won’t need surgery for what the injury described as a Grade 2 sprain of a medial collateral ligament in one of his knees.

The team said it will address Abu’s timeline for recovery “as more information is available.” It’s unclear whether this will affect Abu’s status for the Nov. 10 season opener against VMI.

Abu started 31 games last season, averaging 11.8 points and a team-best 7.0 rebounds.

Grayson Allen didn’t ask Coach K permission to dunk over cheerleaders (video)

Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
By Travis HinesOct 26, 2017, 11:44 PM EDT
Grayson Allen has done plenty of questionable things in his college career.

He’s no dummy, though.

The Duke senior decided to do an end-around on his coach in order to perform the jumping-over-cheerleaders slam that won him the dunk contest at the Blue Devils’ Countdown to Craziness last week, doing the dunk – with its human obstacles – without the knowledge or permission of coach Mike Krzyzewski.

He wouldn’t have if I asked him, so I decided to ask for forgiveness afterwards,” Allen said at ACC media day Wednesday, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. “I knew Coach K wasn’t going to like it, but I knew I had to do it.”

The dunk went on without a hitch, with Allen flying of a pair of Blue Devils cheerleaders and putting the basketball down with one hand.

“I would have stopped it,” Krzyzewski said, “but they were short.”

That’s some senior savvy by Allen.