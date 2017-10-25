Top 100 Players Countdown

Starting on Monday morning and continuing throughout the week, we will be counting down the top 100 players in college basketball on the College Basketball Talk twitter account.
100. Carsen Edwards, @BoilerBall: Edwards was terrific playing for Team USA this summer. Purdue needs scoring in Biggie's absence #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/41n9swPetc
99. Vladimir Brodziansky, @TCUBasketball: Leading scorer for what should be a tourney-bound TCU team. Avg'd 2.1 blks, 36.7% 3PT #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/8ISEaFW7qf
98. Donte DiVincenzo, @NovaMBB: Breakout star. DDV was terrific last year, will be asked to help fill void left by Josh Hart. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/C5QR8M4NSt
97. Jerome Robinson, @BCMBB: The North Carolina native has made ACC teams regret not recruiting him. 18.7 pts, 3.9 rbs, 3.4 asts #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/8lJqPidH9x
96. MJ Walker, @floridastate: @FSUCoachHam's latest stud frosh, Walker will play major role in FSU's offense w/ what 'Noles lost. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/poVb2cg4To
95. Kevin Huerter, @TerrapinHoops: Huerter was a pleasant surprise, and the best-kept secret, in MD's loaded sophomore class. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/csSVUDS0cH
94. Scottie Lindsey, @NUMensBball: He's not the most famous Wildcat, but he may be Chris Collins' best player. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/MRorZj0Zzj
93. Desi Rodriguez, @SetonHallMBB: Consistency must improve, but SHU's third option is capable of 30-point eruption on any night. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/7NNrhJ6Fjs
92. Payton Pritchard, @OregonMBB: The sophomore is the lone returnee from Oregon's Final Four team. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/BTaM8Qphto
91. Brandon McCoy, @TheRunninRebels: A top 15 prospect and potential lottery pick, McCoy was a McCoup for UNLV and Marvin Menzies #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/3fZt9CaMMt
90. BJ Taylor, @UCF_MBB: Everyone knows Tacko Fall. No one knows that BJ is UCF's best player and UCF make the NCAA tourney. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/T4Q5EqurVN
89. Jarred Vanderbilt, @KentuckyMBB: Vanderbilt will be an elite defender for an elite defensive team … if he can get healthy. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/rZepSIqH62
88. Rodney Bullock, @PCAthletics: Bullock has been very good for two seasons for Ed Cooley, but he needs more consistency from 3. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/vvzdaRTUA8
87. Kris Wilkes, @UCLAMBB: He may not be the most well-known but the freshman could be the most talented wing on the Bruin roster #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/v0vNsyeHGR
86. Shamorie Ponds, @StJohnsBBall: After a super-productive freshman year, Ponds' return is why the Johnnies have tourney buzz. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/1pBTYUiF3T
85. Tyus Battle, @Cuse_MBB: As a potential first round pick on a potentailly bad Syracuse team, Battle should but up huge numbers #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/0DqtVhAUga
84. Tyler Cook, @IowaHoops: Iowa might be better without Peter Jok in very large part because of this very large sophomore big. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/wCS9V3AQEI
83. Thomas Welsh, @UCLAMBB: Welsh is the veteran frontcourt presence for a young Bruins team. He's never missed from 17-feet. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/DPtpFcgd2w
82. Markis McDuffie, @GoShockers: McDuffie might be Wichita State's best all-around player. When healthy he's top 50 on this list. #CBTop100 pic.twitter.com/fHkbujveU5
81. Chris Clarke, @VT_MBBall: @TeamCoachBuzz's best teams have tough, talented combo-forwards. Clarke = Jae Crowder/Jimmy Butler? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/yL5CWhw6js
80. Andrew Jones, @TexasMBB: Matt Coleman's addition is huge for Jones, who can now be more aggressive offensively this season. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/CqJlQj8WQz
79. Jaylen Hands, @UCLAMBB: He's not as talented as Lonzo Ball, but UCLA's latest freshmen sensation PG is plenty entertaining. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/tiaUeXj42D
78. Austin Wiley, @AuburnTigers: Some are concerned about Wiley's potential link to FBI probe. I'm more worried about his health. #CBTtop100 pic.twitter.com/nKRnIfjDh8
77. Johnathan Williams III, @ZagMBB: Last year he proved to be a versatile defender. With all they lost, he needs to be more on O #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/7lkhp2ImHZ
76. Markus Howard, @MarquetteMBB: In the last 20 seasons, Howard is the only player to shoot 54.7% from three on 4.8 3PAs. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/clxeEi4HJc
75. Trae Young, @OU_MBBall: Young will be asked to star on a roster loaded with capable role players. Can he do what Buddy did? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/nmcxFsi1dH
74. Tyler Hall, @MSUBobcats: Since '92, only two sophs have avg'd 23 ppg and posted a 63 TS%: Tyler Hall and Stephen Curry. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/WtTLg9f1gc
73. Bryant Crawford, @WakeMBB: If Wake ends up playing small-ball, Crawford will play a massive role for the Demon Deacons. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/nG8bz4jqyF
72. Josh Okogie, @GTMBB: As a frosh, Okogie was the leading scorer for a Tech team that reached NIT finals. 25+ pts seven times. #CBTtop100 pic.twitter.com/GTRw0onRvW
71. E.C. Matthews, @RhodyMBB: Matthews is the star for a URI team coming off a tournament trip. Two years removed from ACL tear. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/YvCbRGjWhw
70. Chandler Hutchison, @BroncoSportsMBB: Boise lost a lot, but they have a potential @MountainWest Player of the Tear in Hutch. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/OxglfVpxHA
69. Theo Pinson, @UNC_Basketball: Pinson might be the most enjoyable person in college hoops, and his versatility is key for UNC. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/cOePfq4G5o
68. Omari Spellman, @NovaMBB: Spellman brings a dimension to the Villanova offense – low post scoring – they missed last year. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/sWj9JRlQ4f
67. Khyri Thomas, @BluejayMBB: For my money, Thomas is the most underrated player, and NBA prospect, in college hoops. 3 and D. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/3igZlT5lmz
66. Jordan Caroline, @NevadaHoops: Caroline made a name for himself w/ 45 pts vs. UNM. He'll shoulder lead scoring load this year #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/lksvWhoV2h
65. Kyle Washington, @GoBEARCATS: Washington is 1/2 of the Cincy's dominant front line. Bearcats are still flying under the radar #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Mo799t8XRC
64. Ben Lammers, @GTMBB: Lammers is one of the best defensive centers in the ACC and avg'd 14 and 9 last season. Underrated. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/iZXUTMfn7y
63. Kelan Martin, @ButlerMBB: Martin has been an explosive scorer throughout his career. Consistency, and a new coach, are ????s. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/D6TKZxd2uV
62. JP Macura, @XavierMBB: Macura is one of the best guards in @BIGEASTMBB despite wearing pajamas under his jersey. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/f8gckZJOyJ
61. Quinndary Weatherspoon, @HailStateMBK: Weatherspoon avg'd 16.5 pts despite having a wrist injury as a sophomore. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Y8uOl0OvJW
60. Mikal Bridges, @NovaMBB: Someone is going to have to step up and fill Josh Hart's void. Is Bridges the guy to do it? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/m8HpAw9xjR
59. Mustapha Heron, @AuburnMBB: Heron will be one of the best sophomores in the SEC. He's why Auburn is getting NCAA tourney buzz #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/lSmGWq0SLm
58. Jacob Evans, @GoBEARCATS: It's time to start paying attention to Evans. 13.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 41.8% 3PT as a soph. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/nv5ptgWsDA
57. Bryant McIntosh, @NUMensBball: McIntosh enters the season as the best player on the second-best team in the Big Ten. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/BnHjaDyObH
56. Jordan McLaughlin, @USC_Hoops: USC is extremely talented this year, but McLaughlin is the engine that makes that roster run. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/dtuJG2m02q
55. Amir Coffey, @GopherMBB: Nate Mason is Minnesota's best player, but Coffey is their most talented, most versatile. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/MgCHwWgrhj
54. Jalen Adams, @UConnMBB: Adams put up 14 pts and 6.5 asts last season, and he'll have help (Gilbert, Larrier) back this year. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/m3fdypIUS4
53. Kyron Cartwright, @PCAthletics: Ed Cooley is the PG whisperer. Cartwright went from just a guy to a star on a tourney team. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/GZTLV3OUx3
52. De'Anthony Melton, @USC_Hoops: USC's swiss-army knife. Melton is a consistent jumper away from being an NBA player. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/DFKnp9WZXm
51. Aaron Holiday, @UCLAMBB: Holiday flew under the radar playing behind Lonzo Ball, but he may be a top five PG in college hoops #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/aoHNGAvedH
50. Gary Clark, @GoBEARCATS: Clark's a tough, gritty forward on tough, gritty Cincy team. But can he play guitar and sing blues? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/T3aYlGjQyL
49. Matt Farrell, @NDmbb: The Zac Efron-lookalike has turned into a star for Mike Brey. Farrell -> Bonzie is fun to watch. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/iuTJeqy6ww
48. Khadeen Carrington, @SetonHallMBB: We know how good Carrington is. The question is going to be how he adjusts to playing PG. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/lV4M8BbKNS
47. Justin Jackson, @umterps: My pick for @theACC's breakout star. Jackson has all the tools to thrive as a combo-forward. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/pvodECsSvh
46. Shake Milton, @SMUBasketball: We've been waiting for the Shake breakout for years. This is the season it happens. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/FYURfYCEt9
45. Nate Mason, @GopherMBB: Is there a more underrated PG in the country? Mason is a tough leader for a @bigten title contender. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/qVUymAxI6J
44. Jeffrey Carroll, @OSUMBB: Carroll was one of the most improved players a year ago, now has no Jawun Evans. He'll put up pts. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/7pg1kSp3LC
43. Bennie Boatright, @USC_Hoops: 6-10 shooter avg'd 15 pts despite bad knees. They don't call him Bennie Buckets for nothin' … #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/l1ARvVQnt8
42. Troy Brown, @OregonMBB: A 6-6 point fwd, Brown's a 1st round talent and a player that Dana Altman hasn't had at his disposal. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/Hh4WikFJHm
41. Rob Gray, @UHCougarMBK: In a league with a number of terrific lead guards, Gray is one of the best. As tough as you'll find. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/oR2qlEiijs
40. Lonnie Walker, @CanesHoops: Walker might be the best off-guard in the freshmen class. How healthy is his knee going to be? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/o7AB6VhyCE
39. Malik Newman, @KUHoops: A former top ten recruit, Newman could end up being the leading scorer for the Jayhawks this season. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/DGwTmiK8x3
38. Moritz Wagner, @umichbball: Wagner is everything Beilein wants out of a big man. But just how good will he be defensively? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/yAXLdvOhG9
37. Nick Ward, @MSU_Basketball: Ward's per-40 numbers: 28 pts, 13 rbs, 3 blks. Can he stay on the floor more than 20 minutes? #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/5rNKDlznrN
36. Jock Landale, @saintmaryshoops: Landale was, predictably, awesome as a junior. He will be the best player in the WCC. #CBTTop100 pic.twitter.com/BJiogOyi6n
