The return of the Border War headlines charity exhibition games for hurricane relief

Kansas and Missouri have received a special NCAA waiver to play a third exhibition game this preseason as the Jayhawks and Tigers are hoping to raise over $1 million for hurricane relief efforts. Playing for the first time since 2012, Kansas and Missouri will play at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.
Officially announced on Friday, Kansas and Missouri are hoping that the Showdown for Relief can draw a sellout crowd as one of the best rivalries in college sports is renewed. The two schools, the Sprint Center and the Kansas City Sports Commission are all working to donate proceeds from the game to organizations that the five living former U.S. Presidents have come together to support.
Formerly bitter conference rivals for over 100 years, Kansas and Missouri haven’t met since the Tigers bolted for the SEC in 2012. While fans undoubtedly want this rivalry to come back during college basketball’s regular season so that the game will count for something in the standings, this is a wonderful idea to help raise money for hurricane victims while giving fans a taste of what they want. This game is a step in the right direction in fixing a frosty relationship between the two programs.
While the on-court action likely won’t be too intense, it will also be fun to see how Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., one of the best freshmen in the country, looks against the Big 12 favorites as he prepares for what will likely be his only season of college hoops.
Following suit and also hoping to raise hurricane relief money, Kansas State and Missouri State also announced plans for an exhibition game of their own to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum. Although not nearly as high-profile as the renewal of the Border War, the Wildcats and Bears also deserve credit for coming together for a worthy cause. Formal details of that game will be announced on Monday.
Providence continues to recruit at a very high level as the Friars pulled in top-40 prospect David Duke on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 Duke is regarded as the No. 37 overall prospect in the Rivals Class of 2018 national rankings as he gives head coach Ed Cooley another talented perimeter playmaker. With an ability to play on or off the ball, Duke has a lot of upside as he gives Providence perhaps the best future backcourt in the Big East.
Cooley has also landed four-star guard A.J. Reeves in the Class of 2018 while point guard Makai Ashton-Langford was added in the Class of 2017. With those three former top-100 prospects in the fold, Providence now has a very bright future as they should be counted on to be among the Big East’s best programs every season. Cooley has also done a great job of capitalizing on the recruiting momentum he gained by developing Kris Dunn and putting him in the NBA.
Duke and Reeves are joined by three-star forwards Kris Monroe and Jimmy Nichols to form the latest Providence recruiting class.
North Carolina ended a memorable day for the program on Friday night by unveiling men’s basketball’s seventh national title banner during the annual, Late Night with Roy season kickoff event.
Celebrating last season’s national championship victory, the Tar Heels could breathe a giant sigh of relief on Fridday night following the NCAA ruling earlier in the day that cleared North Carolina after years of investigation. North Carolina was accused of alleged academic misconduct and fake paper classes involving former basketball players which led to a seven-year investigation by the NCAA.
While some believed North Carolina might have to vacate either the 2005 and/or 2009 national titles with the NCAA’s potential ruling, instead, the Tar Heels got to raise banner No. 7 in peace as they continue to sit behind UCLA and Kentucky in the men’s basketball national title race.
Kansas reloaded its future backcourt on Friday as five-star point guard Devon Dotson pledged to the Jayhawks.
The 6-foot-1 native of Charlotte is considered the No. 17 overall prospect in the national Class of 2018, according to Rivals. An aggressive, attacking guard who likes to play downhill, Dotson should step in and contribute immediately for Kansas, especially since the Jayhawks could be losing both Devonte’ Graham and Malik Newman after this season.
Even if Kansas loses this season’s starting backcourt, head coach Bill Self now has reinforcements in Dotson and Cal transfer Charlie Moore, a former four-star lead guard who is sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer regulations.
Not only does Self have the two-point guard lineup that he’s liked using lately, but Dotson and Moore compliment each other pretty well. While Dotson is aggressive getting to the rim and setting up others, Moore is a very talented spot-up shooter who can either wait on the perimeter once Dotson drives or attack off the bounce on his own when he gets the ball.
The combination of Dotson and Moore, the Lawson brothers, five-star forward Silvio de Sousa and four-star center David McCormack already gives the Jayhawks six talented pieces for next season as Kansas already has the makings of a very strong roster — especially when you don’t consider returning pieces.
Dotson’s commitment has another interesting angle for Kansas, since the North Carolina-native is close with five-star forward and YouTube sensation Zion Williamson. Teammates for the final AAU event of the summer in Las Vegas, Dotson will undoubtedly be in Williamson’s ear to join him in Lawrence next season. Williamson has already taken an official visit to Kansas as he continues his tour of programs.
There is no NCAA by-law that would have allowed the Committee on Infractions to bring the hammer down on North Carolina.
In April of 2014, the Division I Legislative Council clarified academic misconduct rules, saying “academic standards and policies governing misconduct are the responsibility of individual schools and their accreditation body,” and that “the membership’s position that it is a school’s responsibility to decide whether or not misconduct involving current or future student-athletes or school staff has occurred.”
The COI could not determine that the “courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” because they weren’t. They were created by a rogue professor. The athletic department found out those classes existed. Student-athletes took advantage of a fake class the way the rest of the student body at-large did. The fake classes were not created specifically for those student-athletes.
That distinction is critical, because it represents the difference between the scandal falling under NCAA jurisdiction and the jurisdiction of the agency tasked with accrediting the University of North Carolina as something other than a diploma mill.
That’s why this was tried as an extra benefits case.
That was the only way that the NCAA had a shot of getting North Carolina. That failed, mainly because this effort from doomed from the start.
North Carolina spent $18 million on lawyers and would have spent $18 million more to keep those banners from coming down, and there was nothing that three-and-a-half years of investigation could do to change it.
They were never going to win this fight, and frankly, the NCAA probably should have cut their losses a long time ago.
But arguing about whether or not this ruling was actually fair misses the forest for the trees.
Because the NCAA just admitted that they have no ability to enforce whether or not their member institutions are actually willing or capable of providing their “student”-athletes with the education that is supposed to be their compensation for playing their sport.
That is the fundamental argument for amateurism, correct?
That’s the reason why all the sponsorship money, advertising dollars and TV contract revenue in college athletics goes directly to the schools, the administrators and the coaches, right?
“We don’t have to give them more, we don’t have to allow athletes to be able to profit off of their name or their likeness or their talent because we’re giving them this incredible opportunity to educate themselves for free!”
What good is a $212,000 diploma from the University of North Carolina if you do not get the education that is supposed to come with it?
What this ruling did, for all to see, was cede the NCAA’s control of that over to the schools. They have no power to punish a university that decides they care less about the quality of the education that their student-athletes receive and more about the grades those players get. Keeping them eligible is the priority. Always has been, always will be. Keeping them available for practices and games and midweek trips from Boston to Miami, or LA to Seattle, or Morgantown to Waco takes precedence over a lecture course that happens to be held when conference games are played.
That’s why you see athletes clustered within a major. It’s the easiest one to get good grades in and it makes scheduling practices that everyone can attend that much more manageable, and that’s to say nothing of online classes, where you can never actually be sure who is doing the work.
And frankly, that’s how college works. Everyone with a degree has a story or five about the easy class they took in college, about the way they finagled an ‘A’ out of a bowling class or the way they buoyed their GPA by taking a 100-level class on Coaching Basketball. It’s almost a rite of passage.
This isn’t the place to discuss the preparedness that these student-athletes have for taking college-level courses, either, although it is worth mentioning that part of the reason these athletes get funneled into easy classes in college is because far too many of them were funneled into easy classes at high schools that aren’t exactly known for their academic prowess to make sure they stayed eligible to play, eligible to accept that scholarship when it comes along. Using college courses as compensation, as a salary, creates a situation where players are being paid in a way that they are incapable of extracting value from.
It would be like NBC paying my salary in Raffi cassette tapes. What the hell am I going to do when that direct deposit hits?
But all of that is beside the point.
If possible, the NCAA proved on Friday that it is even more useless than we previously believed.
Amateurism is their rule, and by proxy the rule that these schools want. It exists because an education is supposed to be enough of a salary, but if the association doesn’t actually have any power to determine whether or not the compensation NCAA student-athletes receive from their school actually has any value, what the hell is the point?
We know amateurism isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, which means that we are going to have to trust that these universities are willing to police themselves, that they are going to prioritize an athlete’s education over their eligibility. North Carolina, which ranks as the 30th best university in America, according to U.S. News and World Report, and the 13th best non-Ivy League school with a Division I sports program, had 18 years of fraudulent classes result in a punishment from an accreditation agency of a one-year probationary period.
One year probation!
What’s more, North Carolina dodged punishment by stating that they were perfectly OK with the fake classes. The NCAA doesn’t have the authority to punish schools for academic impropriety, so while North Carolina admitted what they were doing was the opposite of what a university is supposed to do, all they had to do was say, “But we’re cool with it,” and they were home free.
Seriously.
Just read this.
“With respect to paper courses, there is little dispute,” the NCAA report on the case states. “The classes did not meet. They rarely, if at all, directly involved a faculty member. They required the submission of a paper, occasionally two shorter papers. The papers were often graded by the secretary, who admitted she did not read every word and occasionally did not read every page. The papers consistently received high grades. At the hearing, UNC stood by its paper courses. UNC indicated that the work was assigned, completed, turned in and graded under the professor’s guidelines. UNC also asserted that the grades are recorded on the students’ transcripts and continue to count.”
If that can happen at a school as highly-regarded as North Carolina is, what happens at the 338 Division I programs that are ranked below them?
If the NCAA doesn’t have quality control over the education, and an accrediting agency hands down that meek of a punishment for 18 years worth of fake classes, where is the incentive for a university to give those athletes the education that you all keep telling me is so important and is so valuable?
N.C. State freshman Beverly sandbagged by NCAA, ruled ineligible in transfer dispute
On the same day that the NCAA announced that they will not be handing down any punishment of note to North Carolina for an academic scandal that helped keep players on two different national title-winning teams eligible, they also alerted N.C. State to the fact that incoming freshman Braxton Beverly will be ineligible to play this season for going to class.
Here’s what happened.
Beverly, who is not a top 100 prospect but a three-star point guard, signed an LOI with Ohio State in November of last year. After Thad Matta was fired, he asked for, and received, a release from the Buckeyes. A month later, signed with the Wolfpack; his head coach at Hargrave Military Academy, A.W. Hamilton, was hired as an assistant coach by new N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts, who was himself the head coach at Hargrave until 2011.
The problem here is that the coaching change at Ohio State happened in early June, nearly a month after Ohio State’s summer sessions began on May 10th. Beverly, who received his release on June 30th, attended summer classes in Columbus on the assumption that the coaching staff that had recruited him to Ohio State would be coaching him at Ohio State. Since he attended those classes, he is no longer a prospect asking out of an LOI. In the NCAA’s eyes, he’s a freshman looking to transfer.
Firings don’t typically happen in June, and they don’t typically happen three months and zero games after an athletic director unequivocally states his support for his head coach.
That’s what happened with Ohio State.
Beverly was duped.
But since the NCAA makes it so clear that nothing matters to them more than the sanctity of being a student-athlete, Beverly, barring a victory in appeal, is going to have to spend his freshman season riding the pine.