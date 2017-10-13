More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

NCAA’s North Carolina ruling devalues scholarship, ‘student’-athlete even further

By Rob DausterOct 13, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT
The uncomfortable truth in Friday’s NCAA ruling, the one where the association let North Carolina walk for a two-decade long academic fraud scandal that helped keep players on two national title-winning teams eligible, is that they probably got this right.

There is no NCAA by-law that would have allowed the Committee on Infractions to bring the hammer down on North Carolina.

In April of 2014, the Division I Legislative Council clarified academic misconduct rules, saying “academic standards and policies governing misconduct are the responsibility of individual schools and their accreditation body,” and that “the membership’s position that it is a school’s responsibility to decide whether or not misconduct involving current or future student-athletes or school staff has occurred.”

The COI could not determine that the “courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” because they weren’t. They were created by a rogue professor. The athletic department found out those classes existed. Student-athletes took advantage of a fake class the way the rest of the student body at-large did. The fake classes were not created specifically for those student-athletes.

That distinction is critical, because it represents the difference between the scandal falling under NCAA jurisdiction and the jurisdiction of the agency tasked with accrediting the University of North Carolina as something other than a diploma mill.

That’s why this was tried as an extra benefits case.

That was the only way that the NCAA had a shot of getting North Carolina. That failed, mainly because this effort from doomed from the start.

North Carolina spent $18 million on lawyers and would have spent $18 million more to keep those banners from coming down, and there was nothing that three-and-a-half years of investigation could do to change it.

They were never going to win this fight, and frankly, the NCAA probably should have cut their losses a long time ago.

But arguing about whether or not this ruling was actually fair misses the forest for the trees.

Because the NCAA just admitted that they have no ability to enforce whether or not their member institutions are actually willing or capable of providing their “student”-athletes with the education that is supposed to be their compensation for playing their sport.

That is the fundamental argument for amateurism, correct?

Roy Williams (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

That’s the reason why all the sponsorship money, advertising dollars and TV contract revenue in college athletics goes directly to the schools, the administrators and the coaches, right?

“We don’t have to give them more, we don’t have to allow athletes to be able to profit off of their name or their likeness or their talent because we’re giving them this incredible opportunity to educate themselves for free!”

What good is a $212,000 diploma from the University of North Carolina if you do not get the education that is supposed to come with it?

What this ruling did, for all to see, was cede the NCAA’s control of that over to the schools. They have no power to punish a university that decides they care less about the quality of the education that their student-athletes receive and more about the grades those players get. Keeping them eligible is the priority. Always has been, always will be. Keeping them available for practices and games and midweek trips from Boston to Miami, or LA to Seattle, or Morgantown to Waco takes precedence over a lecture course that happens to be held when conference games are played.

That’s why you see athletes clustered within a major. It’s the easiest one to get good grades in and it makes scheduling practices that everyone can attend that much more manageable, and that’s to say nothing of online classes, where you can never actually be sure who is doing the work.

And frankly, that’s how college works. Everyone with a degree has a story or five about the easy class they took in college, about the way they finagled an ‘A’ out of a bowling class or the way they buoyed their GPA by taking a 100-level class on Coaching Basketball. It’s almost a rite of passage.

This isn’t the place to discuss the preparedness that these student-athletes have for taking college-level courses, either, although it is worth mentioning that part of the reason these athletes get funneled into easy classes in college is because far too many of them were funneled into easy classes at high schools that aren’t exactly known for their academic prowess to make sure they stayed eligible to play, eligible to accept that scholarship when it comes along. Using college courses as compensation, as a salary, creates a situation where players are being paid in a way that they are incapable of extracting value from.

It would be like NBC paying my salary in Raffi cassette tapes. What the hell am I going to do when that direct deposit hits?

But all of that is beside the point.

If possible, the NCAA proved on Friday that it is even more useless than we previously believed.

Amateurism is their rule, and by proxy the rule that these schools want. It exists because an education is supposed to be enough of a salary, but if the association doesn’t actually have any power to determine whether or not the compensation NCAA student-athletes receive from their school actually has any value, what the hell is the point?

We know amateurism isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, which means that we are going to have to trust that these universities are willing to police themselves, that they are going to prioritize an athlete’s education over their eligibility. North Carolina, which ranks as the 30th best university in America, according to U.S. News and World Report, and the 13th best non-Ivy League school with a Division I sports program, had 18 years of fraudulent classes result in a punishment from an accreditation agency of a one-year probationary period.

One year probation!

If that can happen at a school as highly-regarded as North Carolina is, what happens at the 338 Division I programs that are ranked below them?

If the NCAA doesn’t have quality control over the education, and an accrediting agency hands down that meek of a punishment for 18 years worth of fake classes, where is the incentive for a university to give those athletes the education that you all keep telling me is so important and is so valuable?

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 13, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT
On the same day that the NCAA announced that they will not be handing down any punishment of note to North Carolina for an academic scandal that helped keep players on two different national title-winning teams eligible, they also alerted N.C. State to the fact that incoming freshman Braxton Beverly will be ineligible to play this season for going to class.

Here’s what happened.

Beverly, who is not a top 100 prospect but a three-star point guard, signed an LOI with Ohio State in November of last year. After Thad Matta was fired, he asked for, and received, a release from the Buckeyes. A month later, signed with the Wolfpack; his head coach at Hargrave Military Academy, A.W. Hamilton, was hired as an assistant coach by new N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts, who was himself the head coach at Hargrave until 2011.

The problem here is that the coaching change at Ohio State happened in early June, nearly a month after Ohio State’s summer sessions began on May 10th. Beverly, who received his release on June 30th, attended summer classes in Columbus on the assumption that the coaching staff that had recruited him to Ohio State would be coaching him at Ohio State. Since he attended those classes, he is no longer a prospect asking out of an LOI. In the NCAA’s eyes, he’s a freshman looking to transfer.

Firings don’t typically happen in June, and they don’t typically happen three months and zero games after an athletic director unequivocally states his support for his head coach.

That’s what happened with Ohio State.

Beverly was duped.

But since the NCAA makes it so clear that nothing matters to them more than the sanctity of being a student-athlete, Beverly, barring a victory in appeal, is going to have to spend his freshman season riding the pine.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 13, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT
If the NCAA’s investigation into North Carolina were a college student, it would have graduated a semester early.

On Friday morning, three-and-a-half years – and three Notices of Allegation – after the NCAA opened an investigation into alleged academic impropriety by the North Carolina athletic department and seven years after investigators first began looking into the UNC football program, we finally got an answer.

The NCAA infractions panel could not conclude that North Carolina committed academic violations. What the panel found was two violations: “the former department chair and a former curriculum secretary failed to cooperate during the investigation.”

That’s it.

“While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” said Greg Sankey, the panel’s chief hearing officer and commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. “The panel is troubled by the university’s shifting positions about whether academic fraud occurred on its campus and the credibility of the Cadwalader report, which it distanced itself from after initially supporting the findings. However, NCAA policy is clear. The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership.”

The NCAA was unable to determine whether or not academic fraud occurred at North Carolina due to an NCAA principle that states that individual member schools are responsible for policing themselves. It is on the school itself to determine if academic fraud is happening on their campus.

Beyond that, the NCAA also determined that the paper classes were not impermissible benefits.

“While student-athletes likely benefited from the courses, so did the general student body,” said Sankey. “Additionally, the record did not establish that the university created and offered the courses as part of a systemic effort to benefit only student-athletes.”

The panel also determined that North Carolina did not fail to monitor or lack institutional control over the athletic department.

The NCAA charged North Carolina with five Level I violations, including a lack of institutional control, although none of the coaches at the school – including Roy Williams – were charged with any wrongdoing.

The focus of the investigation were independent study-style courses in the African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department. They were identified as lecture classes, but the classes didn’t actually meet. They only required a research paper or two, and the NCAA alleged that the typically high grades were used to keep athletes eligible.

Former U.S. Justice Department official Kenneth Wainstein released an independent investigation into the scandal, and by his estimate more than half of the 3,100 students that enrolled in those course from 1993-2011 were Tar Heel athletes.

The football program was sanctioned in March of 2012 in the NCAA’s initial case, but in the summer of 2014, the investigation was reopened. North Carolina received the first Notice of Allegations in May of 2015, with subsequent NOA’s arriving in April and December of 2016. The main difference in the three was how the NCAA viewed some of the academic issues. Initially, they were considered improper benefits – access to courses and assistance in those courses not available to regular students – but that charge was removed in the second NOA only to be refiled in the third.

UNC has challenged the NCAA’s jurisdiction in this matter. They contend that this is a school issue, one that should be handled by its accreditation agency – they already hit the school with a year of probation. UNC’s argument, which will likely be the crux of their appeal, is that the NCAA is overstepping their jurisdiction. The NCAA enforcement staff countered in a July filing: “The issues at the heart of this case are clearly the NCAA’s business.”

UNC also argued that athletes did not receive special treatment since the classes were open to the public while challenging the number of athlete enrollments Wainstein came up with. He counted athletes who were no longer team members. The accurate figure is less than 30 percent, the school said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Photo/Bill Boyce
By Travis HinesOct 13, 2017, 9:08 AM EDT
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the Missouri Valley Conference.

The biggest story regarding the MVC is the team that’s no longer in the league. Wichita State left the conference after winning at least a share of every regular season title since the league’s other stalwart, Creighton, bolted for the Big East in 2013. The Shockers’ departure is a serious blow to the conference, diminishing its national relevance and making it that much more difficult for the conference to earn a second NCAA tournament bid some years, and that was tough enough as evidenced by Illinois State’s exclusion after 28-7 (17-1) season last year.

The Shockers’ departure, though, does clear the way at the top of the league, and the program that may be best suited to fill the void is Northern Iowa, which has enjoyed the most success outside of Wichita State in the league in recent years. The Panthers had their first losing season in coach Ben Jacobson’s 11 years last year and lose all-conference wing Jeremy Morgan, but they look poised for a comeback season with Bennett Koch and Klint Carlson as potential all-league players. Jacobson’s teams have never been the most exciting offensive squads, but they’ve been efficient. That disappeared last year to a dearth of shooting. Adam McDermott, cousin of former Creighton national player of the year Doug McDermott, shot 40 percent from 3-point range at North Dakota before transferring to Cedar Falls and could help fix UNI’s shooting issues. If the Panthers can put the ball in the basket with more consistency, they could be looking at their third NCAA tournament in four years.

Despite going 17-16 overall and finishing in the bottom half of the MVC, Missouri State has the look of a contender this season thanks largely due to Alize Johnson, a first-team all-conference performer last year and the only returnee from the league’s top-two all-conference squads. Paul Lusk has three others returning from his 2016-17 starting lineup plus adds reinforcements from the transfer wire and junior college ranks. The defense will likely be the difference for the Bears, who were roundly mediocre at that end last season, allowing opponents to convert both inside and out.

Illinois State initially appeared as though it would be the team to step into the Shockers’ vacuum immediately, but, in addition to the scheduled departure of MVC player of the year Paris Lee to graduation, the Redbirds saw MiKyle McIntosh (Oregon) and Deontae Hawkins (Boston College) both headed out of Normal via grad transfer to put a serious damper on the team’s short-term prospects. Phil Fayne is the only starter back, but transfers Milik Yarbrough and Christian Romine should be able to make immediate impacts.

Loyola will also be in the mix with three returners – Aundre Jackson, Donte Ingram and Clayton Custer – who averaged in double-figures. The Ramblers rely heavily on the 3-point shot, but that trio of returners are all excellent from deep and should make the team incredibly dangerous on the offensive end.

REALIGNMENT MOVES

  • In: Valparaiso
  • Out: Wichita State

PRESEASON MVC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alize Johnson, Missouri State

The 6-foot-9 forward recorded 17 double-doubles, finishing the year averaging 14.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He was one of the best defensive rebounders in the country last year as well as an inside-out threat, shooting 52.9 percent from inside the arc and 39.2 percent from outside it.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON MVC TEAM

  • Donte Ingram, Loyola: Shot 52.9 percent overall and 45.8 percent from 3-point range while averaging 13.6 points per game
  • Brenton Scott, Indiana State: A third-team all-conference performer last year, put up nearly 16 points and 5 rebounds per game.
  • Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso: The 6-foot-2 guard is the Crusaders’ best chance of instantly competing in a new league.
  • Bennett Koch, Northern Iowa: Needs to be more productive on the glass, but will be a big part of UNI’s offense

ONE TWITTER FEED TO FOLLOW: @ValleyHoops

PREDICTED FINISH

1. Missouri State
2. Northern Iowa
3. Loyola
4. Illinois State
5. Southern Illinois
6. Valparaiso
7. Indiana State
8. Evansville
9. Bradley
10. Drake

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT
North Carolina is finally set to learn its fate in a multiyear NCAA academic case.

The NCAA infractions committee panel handling the school’s multiyear academic case plans to release its ruling Friday at 10 a.m., three people with knowledge of the investigation said. The people said the NCAA notified parties involved in the case Thursday morning. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the school nor the NCAA have commented publicly on the release.

It will be a long-awaited moment for both the school and NCAA, which had investigators first arrive on campus more than seven years ago in a football investigation that ultimately spawned this case focused on irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.

While a ruling could provide resolution, the delay-filled case could still linger if UNC pursues an appeal or legal action in response to potential penalties that could include fines, probation, postseason bans or vacated wins and championships.

The ruling comes roughly eight weeks after UNC appeared before the infractions panel in August in Nashville, Tennessee, for a two-day hearing that included Chancellor Carol Folt, athletic director Bubba Cunningham, men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, football coach Larry Fedora and women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell. The school faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, though no coaches are charged with wrongdoing.

In an email to the AP, NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn said the NCAA would send out a media advisory on the morning of an announcement but had “nothing further to share before then.” UNC spokeswoman Joanne Peters Denny declined to comment in an email, referring questions to the NCAA.

The focus is independent study-style courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department on the Chapel Hill campus. The courses were misidentified as lecture classes but didn’t meet and required a research paper or two for typically high grades.

In a 2014 investigation, former U.S. Justice Department official Kenneth Wainstein estimated more than 3,100 students were affected between 1993 and 2011, with athletes across numerous sports making up roughly half the enrollments.

The NCAA has said UNC used those courses to help keep athletes eligible.

After sanctioning the football program in March 2012 in the original case, the NCAA reopened an investigation in summer 2014, filed charges in May 2015, revised them in April 2016 and again in December.

The NCAA originally treated some of the academic issues as improper benefits by saying athletes received access to the courses and other assistance generally unavailable to non-athletes. The NCAA removed that charge in the second Notice of Allegations (NOA), then revamped and re-inserted it into the third NOA.

UNC has challenged the NCAA’s jurisdiction, saying its accreditation agency — which sanctioned the school with a year of probation — was the proper authority and that the NCAA was overreaching in what should be an academic matter .

The NCAA enforcement staff countered in a July filing: “The issues at the heart of this case are clearly the NCAA’s business.”

UNC has argued non-athletes had access to the courses and athletes didn’t receive special treatment. It also challenged Wainstein’s estimate of athlete enrollments, saying Wainstein counted athletes who were no longer team members and putting the figure at less than 30 percent.

The infractions panel is chaired by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and includes former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Travis HinesOct 12, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT
The Border War may be making a return to college basketball. Sort of.

Kansas and Missouri are in talks to faceoff on the basketball court later this month, but in an exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief efforts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday.

The game would be played Oct. 22, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, but needs a waiver from the NCAA to proceed, the Post-Dispatch reported.

If the two programs are able to get this done, it would appear to be a major step forward to actually seeing these long-time conference rivals return to actually playing real games against each other. They haven’t shared a court since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1907, 172-95.

Kansas coach Bill Self, who has not been in favor of playing his easterly neighbor, said this past summer he thought the two schools would eventually face off again.

“I’m sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again. I don’t know when that time will be,” Self said in July, according to the Kansas City Star.

It didn’t seem like anything was moving toward a reunion this summer this summer, though.

“I certainly don’t have any ill feelings toward our bordering state or school at all,” Self said. “But I’m not interested in doing what’s best for Missouri. That doesn’t interest me at all, just like they are not interested in doing what’s best for Kansas. I’m interested in doing what’s best for us.

“Certainly I think my athletic director and my new chancellor, I’m sure they feel the same way. If it’s best for us to play them, then I’m sure we’ll play. That will be a decision by more than just me.”

It would seem there’s momentum to get this done, and for a good cause. Hopefully it clears the way for these two to reignite a great rivalry with regular on-campus games in the near future.